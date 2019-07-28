Bank of Japan : Input-Output Price Index of the Manufacturing Industry by Sector (June) 

Research and Statistics Department
FOR RELEASE 8:50 A.M.
Monday, July 29, 2019
Monthly Report on the Input-Output Price Index of the Manufacturing Industry by Sector (IOPI)
(Preliminary Figures for June 2019)
monthly change, % （）: yearly change,%
Input price index
Output price index
Manufacturing
Manufacturing
Goods
industry
Domestic goods
Weight
1,000.000
924.842
718.760
206.082
75.158
1,000.000
|
|
|
1.3(
|
0.5(
3.2)
4.7(
0.3)
|
0.5(
2.8)
|
|
0.8(
|
0.2(
3.2)
3.3(
0.6)
|
0.2(
2.9)
|
|
0.4(
|
0.2(
3.5)
1.3(
0.9)
|
0.1(
3.2)
0.5(
-0.3(
|
0.0(
3.4)
-1.5(
0.9)
|
0.0(
3.1)
-0.4(
0.0(
|
0.0(
3.0)
0.0(
0.8)
|
0.1(
3.0)
0.2(
0.7(
|
0.1(
2.6)
2.4(
1.3)
|
0.6(
2.9)
0.5(
0.3(
|
0.0(
2.4)
1.5(
1.4)
|
-0.4(
2.1)
0.2(
-1.7(
|
-0.1(
1.9)
-7.2(
1.0)
|
-0.7(
1.0)
-1.3(
-2.2(
|
-0.8(
0.6)
-7.6(
1.3)
|
-0.6(
0.0)
-2.4(
0.5(
|
0.3(
0.9)
1.7(
0.9)
|
0.3(
0.3)
0.8(
1.0(
|
r
r
3.5(
1.1)
|
0.2(
0.7)
0.5(
0.5(
|
0.3(
|
1.8(
1.1)
0.7)
|
r
0.3(
r
-0.1)
|
r
r
r
-1.1)
|
-0.2(
0.0(
|
0.2)
|
|
June(p)
-0.7(
|
-0.3(
-0.3)
-2.4(
0.9)
|
-0.4(
-0.4)
-1.1(
-0.68(
|
-0.18(
-0.2)
-0.50(
0.1)
|
-0.37(
-0.3)
-0.21(
|
99.2
98.9
98.9
99.0
102.9
99.8
|
107.2
Notes:
-
p : preliminary figures
-
r : revised figures
＜Preliminary figures for Major sectors (June 2019)＞
monthly change, % （）: yearly change,%
Input price index
|
Output price index
|
Input price index
|
Output price index
Beverages and Foods
|
0.0(
Production machinery
|
-0.4(
Textile products
|
-0.2(
Business oriented machinery
|
-0.2(
Pulp, paper and wooden products
|
0.0(
Electronic components
|
-0.7(
Chemical products
|
-0.6(
Electrical machinery
|
-0.3(
Petroleum and coal products
|
-3.9(
Information and communication
|
-0.5(
electronics equipment
Plastic and rubber products
|
-0.4(
Transportation equipment
|
-0.4(
Ceramic, stone and clay products
|
0.0(
Miscellaneous manufacturing
|
-0.1(
products
Iron and steel
|
-0.4(
(Reference) General machinery
|
-0.3(
(2005 IOPI Classification)
Non-ferrous metals
|
-1.4(
(Reference) Electrical machinery
|
-0.4(
Metal products
|
-0.2(
(Reference) Precision instruments
|
-0.3(
(Reference) Miscellaneous
General-purpose machinery
|
-0.1(
manufacturing products
|
-0.2(
|