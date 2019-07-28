Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bank of Japan : Input-Output Price Index of the Manufacturing Industry by Sector (June) 

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/28/2019 | 08:00pm EDT

BANK of JAPAN

P.O. BOX 30

TOKYO 103-8660, JAPAN

TEL. 03-3279-1111

Research and Statistics Department

FOR RELEASE 8:50 A.M.

Monday, July 29, 2019

Monthly Report on the Input-Output Price Index of the Manufacturing Industry by Sector (IOPI)

(Preliminary Figures for June 2019)

monthly change, % （）: yearly change,%

Input price index

Output price index

Manufacturing

Manufacturing

industry

Goods

Services

industry

Domestic goods

Imports

Domestic goods

Exports

Weight

1,000.000

924.842

718.760

206.082

75.158

1,000.000

829.751

170.249

2018/ May

1.3(

4.6)

1.4(

4.9)

0.5(

3.2)

4.7(

11.3)

-0.6(

0.3)

0.7(

2.7)

0.5(

2.8)

1.6(

2.1)

June

0.8(

5.8)

0.9(

6.2)

0.2(

3.2)

3.3(

17.7)

0.2(

0.6)

0.2(

3.0)

0.2(

2.9)

0.0(

2.9)

July

0.4(

6.6)

0.4(

7.1)

0.2(

3.5)

1.3(

20.6)

0.2(

0.9)

0.2(

3.1)

0.1(

3.2)

0.5(

2.3)

Aug.

-0.3(

6.4)

-0.3(

6.9)

0.0(

3.4)

-1.5(

20.3)

-0.4(

0.9)

-0.1(

3.1)

0.0(

3.1)

-0.4(

2.6)

Sep.

0.0(

5.4)

0.0(

5.9)

0.0(

3.0)

0.0(

16.5)

0.4(

0.8)

0.1(

2.9)

0.1(

3.0)

0.2(

1.6)

Oct.

0.7(

4.9)

0.6(

5.1)

0.1(

2.6)

2.4(

13.9)

0.8(

1.3)

0.6(

2.5)

0.6(

2.9)

0.5(

0.5)

Nov.

0.3(

4.6)

0.4(

4.8)

0.0(

2.4)

1.5(

13.8)

0.5(

1.4)

-0.3(

1.8)

-0.4(

2.1)

0.2(

0.7)

Dec.

-1.7(

2.0)

-1.9(

2.0)

-0.1(

1.9)

-7.2(

2.4)

-0.1(

1.0)

-0.8(

0.7)

-0.7(

1.0)

-1.3(

-0.9)

2019/ Jan.

-2.2(

-0.4)

-2.2(

-0.5)

-0.8(

0.6)

-7.6(

-4.8)

-0.7(

1.3)

-1.0(

-0.6)

-0.6(

0.0)

-2.4(

-2.9)

Feb.

0.5(

-0.1)

0.5(

-0.1)

0.3(

0.9)

1.7(

-3.5)

-0.1(

0.9)

0.4(

0.1)

0.3(

0.3)

0.8(

-0.9)

Mar.

1.0(

1.5)

0.9(

1.5)

r

0.1(

r

1.1)

3.5(

3.0)

1.5(

1.1)

0.3(

0.7)

0.2(

0.7)

0.5(

0.6)

Apr.

0.5(

1.3)

0.6(

1.3)

0.3(

r

0.8)

1.8(

3.2)

-0.6(

1.1)

0.4(

0.7)

r

0.4(

r

0.7)

0.3(

0.4)

May

r

-0.1( r

-0.1)

0.0(

-0.1)

r

-0.1(

r

0.2)

r

0.4( r

-1.1)

-0.6(

1.1)

-0.2(

-0.2)

0.0(

r

0.2)

r

-1.1( r

-2.3)

June(p)

-0.7(

-1.6)

-0.8(

-1.8)

-0.3(

-0.3)

-2.4(

-6.5)

0.0(

0.9)

-0.6(

-1.0)

-0.4(

-0.4)

-1.1(

-3.3)

Contribution to

change of All

-0.68(

-1.5)

-0.68(

-1.6)

-0.18(

-0.2)

-0.50(

-1.4)

0.00(

0.1)

-0.58(

-1.0)

-0.37(

-0.3)

-0.21(

-0.6)

commodities

Index

99.2

98.9

98.9

99.0

102.9

99.8

98.3

107.2

(CY2011=100)

Notes:

  1. p : preliminary figures
  2. r : revised figures

Preliminary figures for Major sectors (June 2019)

monthly change, % （）: yearly change,%

Major sector

Input price index

Output price index

Major sector

Input price index

Output price index

Beverages and Foods

-0.4(

-0.6)

0.0(

0.4)

Production machinery

-0.1(

0.6)

-0.4(

-0.3)

Textile products

-0.7(

0.6)

-0.2(

1.0)

Business oriented machinery

-0.4(

-1.4)

-0.2(

-1.2)

Pulp, paper and wooden products

-0.5(

1.9)

0.0(

3.6)

Electronic components

-0.4(

-0.9)

-0.7(

-2.7)

Chemical products

-0.6(

-3.5)

-0.6(

-4.0)

Electrical machinery

-0.4(

-1.4)

-0.3(

-1.3)

Petroleum and coal products

-2.6(

-6.3)

-3.9(

-5.5)

Information and communication

-0.5(

-1.9)

-0.5(

-2.4)

electronics equipment

Plastic and rubber products

-0.5(

-1.2)

-0.4(

0.1)

Transportation equipment

-0.1(

-0.2)

-0.4(

-1.0)

Ceramic, stone and clay products

-0.5(

1.6)

0.0(

4.2)

Miscellaneous manufacturing

-0.2(

2.5)

-0.1(

0.9)

products

Iron and steel

-0.4(

-0.9)

-0.4(

-0.1)

(Reference) General machinery

-0.2(

0.3)

-0.3(

0.0)

(2005 IOPI Classification)

Non-ferrous metals

-3.4(

-11.0)

-1.4(

-6.4)

(Reference) Electrical machinery

-0.4(

-1.3)

-0.4(

-2.1)

(2000 IOPI Classification)

Metal products

-0.2(

0.1)

-0.2(

1.7)

(Reference) Precision instruments

-0.2(

-0.8)

-0.3(

-1.3)

(2005 IOPI Classification)

(Reference) Miscellaneous

General-purpose machinery

-0.3(

0.4)

-0.1(

0.7)

manufacturing products

-0.5(

0.1)

-0.2(

0.5)

(2005 IOPI Classification)

The next monthly report will be released on Thursday, August 29, 2019.

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 29 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2019 23:59:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:45pDXC TECHNOLOGY : Why the pendulum is shifting from ‘solutions' back to ‘capabilities'
PU
08:45pICBC Unit, Cinda Investment to Buy Stake in China's Bank of Jinzhou
DJ
08:36pNUTRIEN : Australian antitrust watchdog seeks views on Landmark-Ruralco deal
RE
08:35pARDIDEN : 29/07/2019 Quarterly Activities Report
PU
08:31pDBS : 2Q Net Profit Up 20% on Year; Beats Expectations
DJ
08:25pBARRAMUNDI : BRM â“ Notice of acquisition of securities 26 July 2019
PU
08:20pAIRASIA BERHAD : BIG partners with TrueYou to expand redemption options for loyalty programme
PU
08:16pDYNASTY FINE WINE : Trading of Dynasty's Shares Resume Today
AQ
08:10pPOLARIS INDUSTRIES : Challenges You to “Think Outside” with its New Brand
PU
08:05pINCITEC PIVOT : IPL Prices US$500M Notes in the USPP Market ...
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S., China move trade talks to Shanghai amid deal pessimism
2HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD : HERBALIFE NUTRITION : Boosts Herbalife24® Sports Product Line to Advance Everyday At..
3DYNASTY FINE WINE GROUP LIMITED : DYNASTY FINE WINE : Trading of Dynasty's Shares Resume Today
4POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC. : POLARIS INDUSTRIES : Challenges You to “Think Outside” with its New Bran..
5FAQ: What is the Countdown Timer to Buy a Car on RumbleOn.com?

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group