|
Bank of Japan : Input-Output Price Index of the Manufacturing Industry by Sector (May)
06/26/2019 | 08:30pm EDT
P.O. BOX 30
TOKYO 103-8660, JAPAN
TEL. 03-3279-1111
Research and Statistics Department
FOR RELEASE 8:50 A.M.
Thursday, June 27, 2019
Monthly Report on the Input-Output Price Index of the Manufacturing Industry by Sector (IOPI)
(Preliminary Figures for May 2019)
monthly change, % （）: yearly change,%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Input price index
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Output price index
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Manufacturing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Manufacturing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
industry
|
|
Goods
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Services
|
|
industry
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Domestic goods
|
Imports
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Domestic goods
|
|
Exports
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weight
|
|
1,000.000
|
|
924.842
|
|
|
718.760
|
|
206.082
|
|
|
75.158
|
|
1,000.000
|
|
|
829.751
|
|
|
170.249
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018/ Apr.
|
|
0.7(
|
r
|
3.7)
|
0.8(
|
3.9)
|
|
0.6(
|
2.8)
|
1.7(
|
7.9)
|
r
|
-0.6(
|
r
|
0.8)
|
0.4(
|
1.9)
|
|
0.4(
|
2.0)
|
|
0.5(
|
1.8)
|
May
|
|
1.3(
|
|
4.6)
|
1.4(
|
4.9)
|
|
0.5(
|
3.2)
|
4.7(
|
11.3)
|
r
|
-0.6(
|
|
0.3)
|
0.7(
|
2.7)
|
|
0.5(
|
2.8)
|
|
1.6(
|
2.1)
|
June
|
|
0.8(
|
|
5.8)
|
0.9(
|
6.2)
|
|
0.2(
|
3.2)
|
3.3(
|
17.7)
|
r
|
0.2(
|
|
0.6)
|
0.2(
|
3.0)
|
|
0.2(
|
2.9)
|
|
0.0(
|
2.9)
|
July
|
r
|
0.4(
|
|
6.6)
|
0.4(
|
7.1)
|
|
0.2(
|
3.5)
|
1.3(
|
20.6)
|
r
|
0.2(
|
r
|
0.9)
|
0.2(
|
3.1)
|
|
0.1(
|
3.2)
|
|
0.5(
|
2.3)
|
Aug.
|
r
|
-0.3(
|
|
6.4)
|
-0.3(
|
6.9)
|
|
0.0(
|
3.4)
|
-1.5(
|
20.3)
|
r
|
-0.4(
|
r
|
0.9)
|
-0.1(
|
3.1)
|
|
0.0(
|
3.1)
|
|
-0.4(
|
2.6)
|
Sep.
|
r
|
0.0(
|
r
|
5.4)
|
0.0(
|
5.9)
|
|
0.0(
|
3.0)
|
0.0(
|
16.5)
|
r
|
0.4(
|
r
|
0.8)
|
0.1(
|
2.9)
|
|
0.1(
|
3.0)
|
|
0.2(
|
1.6)
|
Oct.
|
r
|
0.7(
|
r
|
4.9)
|
0.6(
|
5.1)
|
|
0.1(
|
2.6)
|
2.4(
|
13.9)
|
r
|
0.8(
|
r
|
1.3)
|
0.6(
|
2.5)
|
|
0.6(
|
2.9)
|
|
0.5(
|
0.5)
|
Nov.
|
r
|
0.3(
|
|
4.6)
|
0.4(
|
4.8)
|
|
0.0(
|
2.4)
|
1.5(
|
13.8)
|
r
|
0.5(
|
r
|
1.4)
|
-0.3(
|
1.8)
|
|
-0.4(
|
2.1)
|
|
0.2(
|
0.7)
|
Dec.
|
r
|
-1.7(
|
r
|
2.0)
|
-1.9(
|
2.0)
|
|
-0.1(
|
1.9)
|
-7.2(
|
2.4)
|
r
|
-0.1(
|
r
|
1.0)
|
-0.8(
|
0.7)
|
|
-0.7(
|
1.0)
|
|
-1.3(
|
-0.9)
|
2019/ Jan.
|
r
|
-2.2(
|
|
-0.4)
|
-2.2(
|
-0.5)
|
|
-0.8(
|
0.6)
|
-7.6(
|
-4.8)
|
|
-0.7(
|
r
|
1.3)
|
-1.0(
|
-0.6)
|
|
-0.6(
|
0.0)
|
|
-2.4(
|
-2.9)
|
Feb.
|
|
0.5(
|
r
|
-0.1)
|
0.5(
|
-0.1)
|
|
0.3(
|
0.9)
|
1.7(
|
-3.5)
|
r
|
-0.1(
|
r
|
0.9)
|
0.4(
|
0.1)
|
|
0.3(
|
0.3)
|
|
0.8(
|
-0.9)
|
Mar.
|
r
|
1.0(
|
|
1.5)
|
0.9(
|
1.5)
|
|
0.2(
|
1.2)
|
3.5(
|
3.0)
|
|
1.5(
|
r
|
1.1)
|
0.3(
|
0.7)
|
|
0.2(
|
0.7)
|
|
0.5(
|
0.6)
|
Apr.
|
|
0.5(
|
|
1.3)
|
0.6(
|
1.3)
|
r
|
0.3( r
|
0.9)
|
1.8(
|
3.2)
|
r
|
-0.6(
|
r
|
1.1)
|
0.4(
|
0.7)
|
r
|
0.5( r
|
0.8)
|
r
|
0.3( r
|
0.4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
May(p)
|
|
0.0(
|
|
0.0)
|
0.0(
|
-0.1)
|
|
-0.3(
|
0.1)
|
0.8(
|
-0.7)
|
|
-0.6(
|
|
1.1)
|
-0.2(
|
-0.2)
|
|
0.0(
|
0.3)
|
|
-1.3(
|
-2.4)
|
Contribution to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
change of All
|
|
-0.04(
|
|
0.0)
|
0.01(
|
-0.1)
|
|
-0.17(
|
0.1)
|
0.17(
|
-0.2)
|
|
-0.05(
|
|
0.1)
|
-0.22(
|
-0.2)
|
|
0.01(
|
0.2)
|
|
-0.23(
|
-0.5)
|
commodities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Index
|
|
100.0
|
|
99.7
|
|
|
99.1
|
|
101.8
|
|
|
102.9
|
|
100.4
|
|
|
98.8
|
|
|
108.2
|
|
(CY2011=100)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
p : preliminary figures
-
r : revised figures
＜Preliminary figures for Major sectors (May 2019)＞
monthly change, % （）: yearly change,%
|
Major sector
|
Input price index
|
Output price index
|
Major sector
|
Input price index
|
Output price index
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Beverages and Foods
|
-0.1(
|
0.3)
|
0.1(
|
0.9)
|
Production machinery
|
-0.3(
|
0.5)
|
-0.8(
|
-0.8)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Textile products
|
-0.4(
|
2.0)
|
-0.1(
|
1.0)
|
Business oriented machinery
|
-0.5(
|
-0.9)
|
-1.0(
|
-0.9)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pulp, paper and wooden products
|
-0.4(
|
2.7)
|
0.0(
|
3.4)
|
Electronic components
|
-0.6(
|
-0.4)
|
-0.7(
|
-2.6)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Chemical products
|
-0.4(
|
-1.7)
|
-0.6(
|
-3.1)
|
Electrical machinery
|
-0.5(
|
-0.9)
|
-0.2(
|
-1.1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Petroleum and coal products
|
3.6(
|
3.6)
|
1.4(
|
1.0)
|
Information and communication
|
-0.4(
|
-1.4)
|
-0.4(
|
-1.9)
|
electronics equipment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Plastic and rubber products
|
-0.7(
|
-0.2)
|
-0.3(
|
0.8)
|
Transportation equipment
|
-0.2(
|
0.0)
|
-0.4(
|
-0.8)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ceramic, stone and clay products
|
-0.2(
|
2.7)
|
-0.1(
|
4.2)
|
Miscellaneous manufacturing
|
-0.3(
|
2.8)
|
-0.2(
|
1.0)
|
products
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Iron and steel
|
0.3(
|
-1.0)
|
-0.3(
|
0.0)
|
(Reference) General machinery
|
-0.3(
|
0.4)
|
-0.6(
|
-0.1)
|
(2005 IOPI Classification)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-ferrous metals
|
-2.6(
|
-7.1)
|
-2.2(
|
-4.7)
|
(Reference) Electrical machinery
|
-0.6(
|
-0.8)
|
-0.4(
|
-1.9)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2000 IOPI Classification)
|
|
|
|
|
Metal products
|
-0.3(
|
0.5)
|
0.2(
|
2.1)
|
(Reference) Precision instruments
|
-0.6(
|
-0.6)
|
-1.4(
|
-0.8)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2005 IOPI Classification)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Reference) Miscellaneous
|
|
|
|
|
General-purpose machinery
|
-0.3(
|
1.0)
|
-0.6(
|
0.9)
|
manufacturing products
|
-0.5(
|
0.9)
|
-0.2(
|
0.9)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2005 IOPI Classification)
|
|
|
|
The next monthly report will be released on Monday, July 29, 2019.
Disclaimer
Bank of Japan published this content on 27 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2019 00:29:06 UTC
|
