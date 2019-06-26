Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bank of Japan : Input-Output Price Index of the Manufacturing Industry by Sector (May) 

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/26/2019 | 08:30pm EDT

BANK of JAPAN

P.O. BOX 30

TOKYO 103-8660, JAPAN

TEL. 03-3279-1111

Research and Statistics Department

FOR RELEASE 8:50 A.M.

Thursday, June 27, 2019

Monthly Report on the Input-Output Price Index of the Manufacturing Industry by Sector (IOPI)

(Preliminary Figures for May 2019)

monthly change, % （）: yearly change,%

Input price index

Output price index

Manufacturing

Manufacturing

industry

Goods

Services

industry

Domestic goods

Imports

Domestic goods

Exports

Weight

1,000.000

924.842

718.760

206.082

75.158

1,000.000

829.751

170.249

2018/ Apr.

0.7(

r

3.7)

0.8(

3.9)

0.6(

2.8)

1.7(

7.9)

r

-0.6(

r

0.8)

0.4(

1.9)

0.4(

2.0)

0.5(

1.8)

May

1.3(

4.6)

1.4(

4.9)

0.5(

3.2)

4.7(

11.3)

r

-0.6(

0.3)

0.7(

2.7)

0.5(

2.8)

1.6(

2.1)

June

0.8(

5.8)

0.9(

6.2)

0.2(

3.2)

3.3(

17.7)

r

0.2(

0.6)

0.2(

3.0)

0.2(

2.9)

0.0(

2.9)

July

r

0.4(

6.6)

0.4(

7.1)

0.2(

3.5)

1.3(

20.6)

r

0.2(

r

0.9)

0.2(

3.1)

0.1(

3.2)

0.5(

2.3)

Aug.

r

-0.3(

6.4)

-0.3(

6.9)

0.0(

3.4)

-1.5(

20.3)

r

-0.4(

r

0.9)

-0.1(

3.1)

0.0(

3.1)

-0.4(

2.6)

Sep.

r

0.0(

r

5.4)

0.0(

5.9)

0.0(

3.0)

0.0(

16.5)

r

0.4(

r

0.8)

0.1(

2.9)

0.1(

3.0)

0.2(

1.6)

Oct.

r

0.7(

r

4.9)

0.6(

5.1)

0.1(

2.6)

2.4(

13.9)

r

0.8(

r

1.3)

0.6(

2.5)

0.6(

2.9)

0.5(

0.5)

Nov.

r

0.3(

4.6)

0.4(

4.8)

0.0(

2.4)

1.5(

13.8)

r

0.5(

r

1.4)

-0.3(

1.8)

-0.4(

2.1)

0.2(

0.7)

Dec.

r

-1.7(

r

2.0)

-1.9(

2.0)

-0.1(

1.9)

-7.2(

2.4)

r

-0.1(

r

1.0)

-0.8(

0.7)

-0.7(

1.0)

-1.3(

-0.9)

2019/ Jan.

r

-2.2(

-0.4)

-2.2(

-0.5)

-0.8(

0.6)

-7.6(

-4.8)

-0.7(

r

1.3)

-1.0(

-0.6)

-0.6(

0.0)

-2.4(

-2.9)

Feb.

0.5(

r

-0.1)

0.5(

-0.1)

0.3(

0.9)

1.7(

-3.5)

r

-0.1(

r

0.9)

0.4(

0.1)

0.3(

0.3)

0.8(

-0.9)

Mar.

r

1.0(

1.5)

0.9(

1.5)

0.2(

1.2)

3.5(

3.0)

1.5(

r

1.1)

0.3(

0.7)

0.2(

0.7)

0.5(

0.6)

Apr.

0.5(

1.3)

0.6(

1.3)

r

0.3( r

0.9)

1.8(

3.2)

r

-0.6(

r

1.1)

0.4(

0.7)

r

0.5( r

0.8)

r

0.3( r

0.4)

May(p)

0.0(

0.0)

0.0(

-0.1)

-0.3(

0.1)

0.8(

-0.7)

-0.6(

1.1)

-0.2(

-0.2)

0.0(

0.3)

-1.3(

-2.4)

Contribution to

change of All

-0.04(

0.0)

0.01(

-0.1)

-0.17(

0.1)

0.17(

-0.2)

-0.05(

0.1)

-0.22(

-0.2)

0.01(

0.2)

-0.23(

-0.5)

commodities

Index

100.0

99.7

99.1

101.8

102.9

100.4

98.8

108.2

(CY2011=100)

Notes:

  1. p : preliminary figures
  2. r : revised figures

Preliminary figures for Major sectors (May 2019)

monthly change, % （）: yearly change,%

Major sector

Input price index

Output price index

Major sector

Input price index

Output price index

Beverages and Foods

-0.1(

0.3)

0.1(

0.9)

Production machinery

-0.3(

0.5)

-0.8(

-0.8)

Textile products

-0.4(

2.0)

-0.1(

1.0)

Business oriented machinery

-0.5(

-0.9)

-1.0(

-0.9)

Pulp, paper and wooden products

-0.4(

2.7)

0.0(

3.4)

Electronic components

-0.6(

-0.4)

-0.7(

-2.6)

Chemical products

-0.4(

-1.7)

-0.6(

-3.1)

Electrical machinery

-0.5(

-0.9)

-0.2(

-1.1)

Petroleum and coal products

3.6(

3.6)

1.4(

1.0)

Information and communication

-0.4(

-1.4)

-0.4(

-1.9)

electronics equipment

Plastic and rubber products

-0.7(

-0.2)

-0.3(

0.8)

Transportation equipment

-0.2(

0.0)

-0.4(

-0.8)

Ceramic, stone and clay products

-0.2(

2.7)

-0.1(

4.2)

Miscellaneous manufacturing

-0.3(

2.8)

-0.2(

1.0)

products

Iron and steel

0.3(

-1.0)

-0.3(

0.0)

(Reference) General machinery

-0.3(

0.4)

-0.6(

-0.1)

(2005 IOPI Classification)

Non-ferrous metals

-2.6(

-7.1)

-2.2(

-4.7)

(Reference) Electrical machinery

-0.6(

-0.8)

-0.4(

-1.9)

(2000 IOPI Classification)

Metal products

-0.3(

0.5)

0.2(

2.1)

(Reference) Precision instruments

-0.6(

-0.6)

-1.4(

-0.8)

(2005 IOPI Classification)

(Reference) Miscellaneous

General-purpose machinery

-0.3(

1.0)

-0.6(

0.9)

manufacturing products

-0.5(

0.9)

-0.2(

0.9)

(2005 IOPI Classification)

The next monthly report will be released on Monday, July 29, 2019.

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 27 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2019 00:29:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:50pCOMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA : Australia's Commonwealth Bank to review customer data policies
RE
09:50pYANTAI NORTH ANDRE JUICE : Financial Statements/ESG Information - Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2018
PU
09:48pCARL ICAHN : Icahn steps up fight with Occidental over deal, wants board seats
RE
09:45pBRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. ANNOUNCES THAT A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT HAS BEEN FILED AGAINST FEDEX CORPORATION (NYSE : FDX) and Encourages FedEx Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
09:40pPOSEIDON NICKEL : Notice of Meeting Clarifications
PU
09:39pO'Melveny Sweeps "Quality of Life" Categories in Vault's 2020 Law Firm Survey
PR
09:35pLG ELECTRONICS : Licenses advanced refrigerator technologies to ge appliances
PU
09:35pFUNCTIONAL REMEDIES : ' EndoSport Brand Ambassador, Scott McCarron, Ranked First in Schwab Cup Money
BU
09:32pOil prices fall as market awaits G20, OPEC
RE
09:31pBragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Pyxus International, Ascena Retail Group, ChinaCache International Holdings, and Zuora and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump says trade deal 'possible' with China's Xi, tariffs could be lower
2Trump says trade deal 'possible' with China's Xi, tariffs could be lower
3BP PLC : BP : gets back into animal feed with $30 million Calysta investment
4FACEBOOK : Facebook CEO says delay in flagging fake Pelosi video was 'execution mistake'
5BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Statement on 737 MAX software

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About