Bank of Japan : International Investment Position of Japan (Calendar Year Data) (End of 2018; End of 2017, Annually Revised Figures)

05/23/2019 | 09:13pm EDT

May 24 , 2019
Bank of Japan
International Department

The Bank released the following data today. The data for the end of 2017 are annually revised figures.

  • International Investment Position of Japan (Calendar Year Data) (End of 2017, End of 2018)1

    Note:

    1. Parts of the data for the ends of 2014 and 2015 are revised. Please see Revision of Figures for the 'International Investment Position of Japan (Calendar Year Data)' for details.
  • Regional Direct Investment Position (Assets/Liabilities) (End of 2017, End of 2018)
  • Regional Portfolio Investment and Financial Derivatives Position (Assets/Liabilities) (End of 2017, End of 2018)
  • Portfolio Investment and Financial Derivatives Position by Sector of Resident Holder and Region (Assets) (End of 2017, End of 2018)
  • Portfolio Investment Position (Assets/Liabilities) by Currency and Type of Securities (End of 2017, End of 2018)
  • Debt Position (Assets/Liabilities) by Currency (End of 2017, End of 2018)
  • Debt Position (Assets/Liabilities) by Currency (Foreign Currency/Japanese Yen) (End of 2017, End of 2018)

(Available in: BOJ Time-Series Data Search )

Inquiries Balance of Payments Statistics Group, Balance of Payments Division, International Department

E-mail: boj-bop@boj.or.jp

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 24 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2019 01:12:07 UTC
