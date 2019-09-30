Bank of Japan : Liquidity Indicators in the JGB Markets (August) 

September 30, 2019
Financial Markets Department
Bank of Japan
Liquidity Indicators in the JGB Markets∗
JGB Futures Market
Chart 1: Transaction Volume and Bid-ask Spreads
Chart 2: Volume of Orders at the Best-ask Price and Price Impact JGB Cash Market
Chart 3: Dealer-to-client Transaction Volume
Chart 4: Inter-dealer Transaction Volume
Chart 5: Bid-ask Spreads of Dealer-to-client Transactions
Chart 6: Bid-ask Spreads of Inter-dealer Transactions
Chart 7: Total Observation Time of Bid-ask Spreads of Inter-dealer Transactions
Chart 8: Market Depth
Chart 9: Ratio of Issues by Total Observation Time of the Best-bid(Best-ask) Price of Inter-dealer Transactions
SC Repo Market
Chart 10: Scarcity of Specific Issues
As for the definition of each indicator, refer to
Kurosaki, Kumano, Okabe, and Nagano [2015] "Liquidity in JGB Markets: An Evaluation from Transaction Data," Bank of Japan Working Paper Series, No.15-E-2, May 2015,
Sakiyama and Kobayashi [2018] "Liquidity in the JGB Cash Market: An Evaluation from Detailed Transaction Data," Bank of Japan Research Papers, March 2018.
Chart 1
JGB Futures Market:
Transaction Volume and Bid-ask Spreads
(1) Transaction Volume
|
10
|
tril. yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100 mil. yen
|
15
|
|
Transaction volume (lhs)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade size per transaction (rhs)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
Jan-12
|
Jan-13
|
Jan-14
|
Jan-15
|
Jan-16
|
Jan-17
|
Jan-18
|
Jan-19
|
(2) Bid-ask Spreads
|
2.5
|
JPY cents
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lower liquidity
|
|
|
|
|
Daily average
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average of the widest 10 percent
|
2.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jan-12
|
Jan-13
|
Jan-14
|
Jan-15
|
Jan-16
|
Jan-17
|
Jan-18
|
Jan-19
Notes: 1. "Daily average" in (2) is the average of bid-ask spreads with a 1-minute frequency. "Average of the widest 10 percent" in (2) is the average of the widest 10 percent of the bid-ask spread with a 1-minute frequency.
2. 10-day backward moving average. Latest data as at end-August 2019.
Sources: QUICK; Osaka Exchange, Inc.; Nikkei Inc., "NEEDS."
Chart 2
JGB Futures Market:
Market Depth and Resiliency
(1) Volume of Orders at the Best-ask Price
|
unit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
350
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lower liquidity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
300
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
250
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
200
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
150
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jan-12
|
Jan-13
|
Jan-14
|
Jan-15
|
Jan-16
|
Jan-17
|
Jan-18
|
Jan-19
(2) Price Impact
|
800
|
CY 2012=100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price impact
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lower liquidity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Daily price range to transaction volume ratio
|
|
|
|
700
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
600
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
400
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
300
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
200
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jan-12
|
Jan-13
|
Jan-14
|
Jan-15
|
Jan-16
|
Jan-17
|
Jan-18
|
Jan-19
Notes: 1. (1) is calculated by taking the median of the volume of orders at the best-ask price with a 1-minute frequency.
"Price impact" in (2) is the average price impact with a 5-minute frequency. "Daily price range to transaction volume ratio" in (2) is daily price range (difference between the highest and the lowest prices) divided by transaction volume.
10-daybackward moving average. Latest data as at end-August 2019.
Sources: Nikkei Inc., "NEEDS;" QUICK; Osaka Exchange, Inc.
Chart 3
JGB Cash Market:
Dealer-to-client Transaction Volume
(1) Monthly Transaction Volume (Gross Amount Purchased by Clients)
|
50
|
|
tril. yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Super-long-term JGBs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
45
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term JGBs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Medium-term JGBs (foreign investors)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Medium-term JGBs (domestic investors)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
35
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CY2005
|
06
|
|
07
|
|
|
|
08
|
|
|
09
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
11
|
|
12
|
|
13
|
|
14
|
|
15
|
|
16
|
|
17
|
|
18
|
|
19
|
|
(2) Monthly Transaction Volume by Clients (Gross Amount Purchased by Clients)
tril. yen
City banks
Regional financial institutions
Investors
Foreigners
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CY2005
|
06
|
07
|
08
|
09
|
10
|
11
|
12
|
13
|
14
|
15
|
16
|
17
|
18
|
19
Notes: 1. Treasury Discount Bills, etc. are excluded from the transaction volume.
2. "Clients" include city banks, regional financial institutions, investors, and foreigners. Other institutions (government, Bank of Japan, Japan Post Bank, Japan Post Insurance, business corporations, other financial institutions, etc.) are excluded from "clients."
3. Latest data as at July-August 2019. Source: Japan Securities Dealers Association.
0 Jan-12
Chart 4
JGB Cash Market:
Inter-dealer Transaction Volume
(1) Daily Transaction Volume
|
12,000
|
100 mil. yen
|
%
|
70
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A: On-the-run bonds (lhs)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B: Other (lhs)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A/(A+B): Ratio of on-the-run bonds (rhs)
|
|
|
|
|
|
10,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
60
|
8,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
50
|
6,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40
|
4,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30
|
2,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
Jan-12
|
Jan-13
|
Jan-14
|
Jan-15
|
Jan-16
|
Jan-17
|
Jan-18
|
Jan-19
(2) Daily Transaction Volume of On-the-run Bonds by Maturity
500
Jan-13Jan-14Jan-15Jan-16Jan-17Jan-18Jan-19
Notes: 1. Daily transaction volume in (1) is the sum of 2-year,5-year,10-year,20-year,30-year, and 40-year JGBs via Japan Bond Trading.
2. Latest data as at August 2019. Source: QUICK.
