Bank of Japan : Liquidity Indicators in the JGB Markets (August) 

September 30, 2019 Financial Markets Department Bank of Japan Liquidity Indicators in the JGB Markets∗ JGB Futures Market Chart 1: Transaction Volume and Bid-ask Spreads Chart 2: Volume of Orders at the Best-ask Price and Price Impact JGB Cash Market Chart 3: Dealer-to-client Transaction Volume Chart 4: Inter-dealer Transaction Volume Chart 5: Bid-ask Spreads of Dealer-to-client Transactions Chart 6: Bid-ask Spreads of Inter-dealer Transactions Chart 7: Total Observation Time of Bid-ask Spreads of Inter-dealer Transactions Chart 8: Market Depth Chart 9: Ratio of Issues by Total Observation Time of the Best-bid(Best-ask) Price of Inter-dealer Transactions SC Repo Market Chart 10: Scarcity of Specific Issues As for the definition of each indicator, refer to Kurosaki, Kumano, Okabe, and Nagano [2015] "Liquidity in JGB Markets: An Evaluation from Transaction Data," Bank of Japan Working Paper Series, No.15-E-2, May 2015, Sakiyama and Kobayashi [2018] "Liquidity in the JGB Cash Market: An Evaluation from Detailed Transaction Data," Bank of Japan Research Papers, March 2018. Inquiries：Financial Markets Analysis Group, Coordination and Market Analysis Division, Financial Markets Department （TEL：+81-3-3277-1372）

Chart 1 JGB Futures Market: Transaction Volume and Bid-ask Spreads (1) Transaction Volume 10 tril. yen 100 mil. yen 15 Transaction volume (lhs) Trade size per transaction (rhs) 8 12 6 9 4 6 2 3 0 0 Jan-12 Jan-13 Jan-14 Jan-15 Jan-16 Jan-17 Jan-18 Jan-19 (2) Bid-ask Spreads 2.5 JPY cents Lower liquidity Daily average Average of the widest 10 percent 2.0 1.5 1.0 0.5 0.0 Jan-12 Jan-13 Jan-14 Jan-15 Jan-16 Jan-17 Jan-18 Jan-19 Notes: 1. "Daily average" in (2) is the average of bid-ask spreads with a 1-minute frequency. "Average of the widest 10 percent" in (2) is the average of the widest 10 percent of the bid-ask spread with a 1-minute frequency. 2. 10-day backward moving average. Latest data as at end-August 2019. Sources: QUICK; Osaka Exchange, Inc.; Nikkei Inc., "NEEDS."

Chart 2 JGB Futures Market: Market Depth and Resiliency (1) Volume of Orders at the Best-ask Price unit 350 Lower liquidity 300 250 200 150 100 50 0 Jan-12 Jan-13 Jan-14 Jan-15 Jan-16 Jan-17 Jan-18 Jan-19 (2) Price Impact 800 CY 2012=100 Price impact Lower liquidity Daily price range to transaction volume ratio 700 600 500 400 300 200 100 0 Jan-12 Jan-13 Jan-14 Jan-15 Jan-16 Jan-17 Jan-18 Jan-19 Notes: 1. (1) is calculated by taking the median of the volume of orders at the best-ask price with a 1-minute frequency. "Price impact" in (2) is the average price impact with a 5-minute frequency. "Daily price range to transaction volume ratio" in (2) is daily price range (difference between the highest and the lowest prices) divided by transaction volume. 10-day backward moving average. Latest data as at end-August 2019. Sources: Nikkei Inc., "NEEDS;" QUICK; Osaka Exchange, Inc.

Chart 3 JGB Cash Market: Dealer-to-client Transaction Volume (1) Monthly Transaction Volume (Gross Amount Purchased by Clients) 50 tril. yen Super-long-term JGBs 45 Long-term JGBs Medium-term JGBs (foreign investors) 40 Medium-term JGBs (domestic investors) 35 30 25 20 15 10 5 0 CY2005 06 07 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 (2) Monthly Transaction Volume by Clients (Gross Amount Purchased by Clients) 25 20 15 10 5 tril. yen City banks Regional financial institutions Investors Foreigners 0 CY2005 06 07 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 Notes: 1. Treasury Discount Bills, etc. are excluded from the transaction volume. 2. "Clients" include city banks, regional financial institutions, investors, and foreigners. Other institutions (government, Bank of Japan, Japan Post Bank, Japan Post Insurance, business corporations, other financial institutions, etc.) are excluded from "clients." 3. Latest data as at July-August 2019. Source: Japan Securities Dealers Association.

0 Jan-12 Chart 4 JGB Cash Market: Inter-dealer Transaction Volume (1) Daily Transaction Volume 12,000 100 mil. yen % 70 A: On-the-run bonds (lhs) B: Other (lhs) A/(A+B): Ratio of on-the-run bonds (rhs) 10,000 60 8,000 50 6,000 40 4,000 30 2,000 20 0 10 Jan-12 Jan-13 Jan-14 Jan-15 Jan-16 Jan-17 Jan-18 Jan-19 (2) Daily Transaction Volume of On-the-run Bonds by Maturity 2,500 2,000 1,500 1,000 100 mil. yen 5-year 10-year 20-year 500 Jan-13Jan-14Jan-15Jan-16Jan-17Jan-18Jan-19 Notes: 1. Daily transaction volume in (1) is the sum of 2-year,5-year,10-year,20-year,30-year, and 40-year JGBs via Japan Bond Trading. 2. Latest data as at August 2019. Source: QUICK.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.