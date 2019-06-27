Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bank of Japan : Liquidity Indicators in the JGB Markets (May) 

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/27/2019 | 03:35am EDT

June 27, 2019

Financial Markets Department

Bank of Japan

Liquidity Indicators in the JGB Markets

JGB Futures Market

Chart 1: Transaction Volume and Bid-ask Spreads

Chart 2: Volume of Orders at the Best-ask Price and Price Impact JGB Cash Market

Chart 3: Dealer-to-client Transaction Volume

Chart 4: Inter-dealer Transaction Volume

Chart 5: Bid-ask Spreads of Dealer-to-client Transactions

Chart 6: Bid-ask Spreads of Inter-dealer Transactions

Chart 7: Total Observation Time of Bid-ask Spreads of Inter-dealer Transactions

Chart 8: Market Depth

Chart 9: Ratio of Issues by Total Observation Time of the Best-bid(Best-ask) Price of Inter-dealer Transactions

SC Repo Market

Chart 10: Scarcity of Specific Issues

  • As for the definition of each indicator, refer to

Kurosaki, Kumano, Okabe, and Nagano [2015] "Liquidity in JGB Markets: An Evaluation from Transaction Data," Bank of Japan Working Paper Series, No.15-E-2, May 2015,

Sakiyama and Kobayashi [2018] "Liquidity in the JGB Cash Market: An Evaluation from Detailed Transaction Data," Bank of Japan Research Papers, March 2018.

InquiriesFinancial Markets Analysis Group, Coordination and Market Analysis Division,

Financial Markets Department TEL+81-3-3277-1372

Chart 1

JGB Futures Market:

Transaction Volume and Bid-ask Spreads

(1) Transaction Volume

10

tril. yen

100 mil. yen

15

Transaction volume (lhs)

Trade size per transaction (rhs)

8

12

6

9

4

6

2

3

0

0

Jan-12Jul-12Jan-13Jul-13Jan-14Jul-14Jan-15Jul-15Jan-16Jul-16

Jan-17Jul-17Jan-18Jul-18Jan-19

(2) Bid-ask Spreads

2.5

JPY cents

Lower liquidity

Daily average

Average of the widest 10 percent

2.0

1.5

1.0

0.5

0.0

Jan-12

Jul-12

Jan-13

Jul-13

Jan-14

Jul-14

Jan-15

Jul-15

Jan-16

Jul-16

Jan-17Jul-17Jan-18

Jul-18

Jan-19

Notes: 1. "Daily average" in (2) is the average of bid-ask spreads with a 1-minute frequency. "Average of the widest 10 percent" in (2) is the average of the widest 10 percent of the bid-ask spread with a 1-minute frequency.

2. 10-day backward moving average. Latest data as at end-May 2019.

Sources: QUICK; Osaka Exchange, Inc.; Nikkei Inc., "NEEDS."

Chart 2

JGB Futures Market:

Market Depth and Resiliency

(1) Volume of Orders at the Best-ask Price

unit

350

Lower liquidity

300

250

200

150

100

50

0

Jan-12

Jul-12

Jan-13

Jul-13

Jan-14

Jul-14

Jan-15

Jul-15

Jan-16

Jul-16

Jan-17

Jul-17

Jan-18

Jul-18

Jan-19

(2) Price Impact

800

CY 2012=100

Price impact

Lower liquidity

Daily price range to transaction volume ratio

700

600

500

400

300

200

100

0

Jan-12

Jul-12

Jan-13

Jul-13

Jan-14

Jul-14

Jan-15

Jul-15

Jan-16

Jul-16

Jan-17

Jul-17

Jan-18

Jul-18

Jan-19

Notes: 1. (1) is calculated by taking the median of the volume of orders at the best-ask price with a 1-minute frequency.

  1. "Price impact" in (2) is the average price impact with a 5-minute frequency. "Daily price range to transaction volume ratio" in (2) is daily price range (difference between the highest and the lowest prices) divided by transaction volume.
  2. 10-daybackward moving average. Latest data as at end-May 2019.

Sources: Nikkei Inc., "NEEDS;" QUICK; Osaka Exchange, Inc.

Chart 3

JGB Cash Market:

Dealer-to-client Transaction Volume

(1) Monthly Transaction Volume (Gross Amount Purchased by Clients)

50

tril. yen

Super-long-term JGBs

45

Long-term JGBs

Medium-term JGBs (foreign investors)

40

Medium-term JGBs (domestic investors)

35

30

25

20

15

10

5

0

CY2005

06

07

08

09

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

(2) Monthly Transaction Volume by Clients (Gross Amount Purchased by Clients)

25

20

15

10

5

tril. yen

City banks

Regional financial institutions

Investors

Foreigners

0

CY2005

06

07

08

09

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

Notes: 1. Treasury Discount Bills, etc. are excluded from the transaction volume.

2. "Clients" include city banks, regional financial institutions, investors, and foreigners. Other institutions (government, Bank of Japan, Japan Post Bank, Japan Post Insurance, business corporations, other financial institutions, etc.) are excluded from "clients."

3. Latest data as at April-May 2019. Source: Japan Securities Dealers Association.

Chart 4

JGB Cash Market:

Inter-dealer Transaction Volume

(1) Daily Transaction Volume

12,000

100 mil. yen

%

70

A: On-the-run bonds (lhs)

B: Other (lhs)

A/(A+B): Ratio of on-the-run bonds (rhs)

10,000

60

8,000

50

6,000

40

4,000

30

2,000

20

0

10

Jan-12

Jul-12

Jan-13

Jul-13

Jan-14

Jul-14

Jan-15

Jul-15

Jan-16

Jul-16

Jan-17

Jul-17

Jan-18

Jul-18

Jan-19

(2) Daily Transaction Volume of On-the-run Bonds by Maturity

2,500

100 mil. yen

5-year

10-year

20-year

2,000

1,500

1,000

500

0

Jan-12

Jul-12

Jan-13

Jul-13

Jan-14

Jul-14

Jan-15

Jul-15

Jan-16

Jul-16

Jan-17

Jul-17

Jan-18

Jul-18

Jan-19

Notes: 1. Daily transaction volume in (1) is the sum of 2-year,5-year,10-year,20-year,30-year, and 40-year JGBs via Japan Bond Trading.

2. Latest data as at end-May 2019. Source: QUICK.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 27 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2019 07:34:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:55aA SECOND SKIN FROM THE LABORATORY : Evonik explores the future of tissue engineering
PU
03:55aEVONIK DRAWS UP WELL-RESEARCHED VISIONS OF THE FUTURE : strategic science fiction for specialty chemicals
PU
03:55aEVONIK INDUSTRIES : and Vland extend partnership
PU
03:55aEVONIK INDUSTRIES : Digital assistant shines with paints and coatings expertise
PU
03:55aSHW AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
03:55aHORNBACH HOLDING AG & CO. KGAA : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
03:54aVERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Huawei shrugs off Verizon patent talks as 'common' business
RE
03:54aPrecision Medicine changing how value is created and delivered in biopharmaceutical and diagnostics industries
AQ
03:53aT MOBILE US : Huawei shrugs off Verizon patent talks as 'common' business
RE
03:53aA new method to functionalize sensor surfaces with unmodified carbohydrates- new publication using Attana's QCM-technology
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump says trade deal 'possible' with China's Xi, tariffs could be lower
2Trump says trade deal 'possible' with China's Xi, tariffs could be lower
3BAYER AG : BAYER : Adds Legal Help To Resolve Liabilities
4CHRISTIAN HANSEN HOLDING A/S : CHRISTIAN HANSEN A/S : Shares of Denmark's Chr Hansen tumble after sales warnin..
5WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About