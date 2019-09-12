September 12, 2019
Bank of Japan
Loan Disbursement under the Fund-Provisioning Measure to Stimulate Bank Lending
(September 2019)
Overview of New Loans
billion yen, number of institutions
Total amount of loans
Reference
Outstanding balance of loans and number of borrowers as of September 17, 2019
|
|
|
billion yen, number of institutions
|
|
|
|
|
|
Outstanding
|
|
Number of
|
|
balance of loans
|
|
Borrowers
|
|
|
|
|
Major Banks
|
20,304.5
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
Regional Banks, etc.
|
20,431.5
|
|
104
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
40,736.0
|
|
108
|
|
|
|
-
Outstanding balance of loans to the central organizations of financial cooperatives for their member financial institutions without a current account at the Bank is 3,337.9 billion yen (93 member financial institutions).
For further information, please contact the Bank of Japan at the following e-mail address.
Market Operations Division at the Financial Markets Department: post.fmd11@boj.or.jp