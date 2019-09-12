Bank of Japan : Loan Disbursement under the Fund-Provisioning Measure to Stimulate Bank Lending (September 2019) 

Loan Disbursement under the Fund-Provisioning Measure to Stimulate Bank Lending

Number of borrowers 32

Reference

Outstanding balance of loans and number of borrowers as of September 17, 2019

billion yen, number of institutions Outstanding Number of balance of loans Borrowers Major Banks 20,304.5 4 Regional Banks, etc. 20,431.5 104 Total 40,736.0 108

Outstanding balance of loans to the central organizations of financial cooperatives for their member financial institutions without a current account at the Bank is 3,337.9 billion yen (93 member financial institutions).

