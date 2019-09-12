Log in
Bank of Japan : Loan Disbursement under the Fund-Provisioning Measure to Stimulate Bank Lending (September 2019) 

09/12/2019 | 03:11am EDT

September 12, 2019

Bank of Japan

Loan Disbursement under the Fund-Provisioning Measure to Stimulate Bank Lending

(September 2019)

Overview of New Loans

billion yen, number of institutions

Total amount of loans

to be disbursed

1,301.4

Number of borrowers

32

Reference

Outstanding balance of loans and number of borrowers as of September 17, 2019

billion yen, number of institutions

Outstanding

Number of

balance of loans

Borrowers

Major Banks

20,304.5

4

Regional Banks, etc.

20,431.5

104

Total

40,736.0

108

  • Outstanding balance of loans to the central organizations of financial cooperatives for their member financial institutions without a current account at the Bank is 3,337.9 billion yen (93 member financial institutions).

For further information, please contact the Bank of Japan at the following e-mail address.

Market Operations Division at the Financial Markets Department: post.fmd11@boj.or.jp

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 12 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2019 07:11:00 UTC
