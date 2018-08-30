August 30, 2018

Bank of Japan

Loan Disbursement under the Fund-Provisioning Measure

to Support Strengthening the Foundations for Economic Growth

Overview of New Loans

billion yen, number of institutions

billion yen, number of institutions

Offer Total amount of loans to be disbursed Number of borrowers Main rules 33rd 291.0 38 Special rules for equity investments and asset-based lending 29th 0.8 2 Special rules for small-lot investments and loans 26th 0.766 8 Total ―― 292.566 ――

Outstanding balance of loans Number of borrowers 6,824.6 78 25.16 12 13.312 21 6,863.072 ――

* The loans under the main rules and the special rules for small-lot investments and loans are disbursed on September 3, 2018 (JST). The loans under the special rules for equity investments and asset-based lending are disbursed on September 4, 2018 (JST). Outstanding balance of loans is as of September 4, 2018 (JST).

** Outstanding balance of loans under the main rules is broken down into 2,937.4 billion yen for major banks (7 institutions) and 3,887.2 billion yen for regional banks, etc. (71 institutions).

*** Outstanding balances of loans to the central organizations of financial cooperatives for their member financial institutions without a current account at the Bank under the main rules and the special rules for small-lot investments and loans are 1,606.4 billion yen (125 member financial institutions) and 6.341 billion yen (17 member financial institutions) respectively.

million dollars, number of institutions

million dollars, number of institutions

Offer Total amount of loans to be disbursed Number of borrowers Special rules for the U.S. dollar lending arrangement 25th 1,399 18

Outstanding balance of loans Number of borrowers 22,495.5 48

* The loans are disbursed on September 5, 2018 (EST). Outstanding balance of loans is as of September 5, 2018 (EST).

Overview of Rollover of Loans

(Special Rules for the U.S. Dollar Lending Arrangement)

Offer 1st rollover of 21st new loan disbursement 2nd rollover of 17th new loan disbursement 3rd rollover of 13th new loan disbursement Total amount of loans to be disbursed 1,635 million dollars 3,789 million dollars 9 million dollars Number of borrowers 23 institutions 26 institutions 9 institutions

Reference

Financial Institutions' Efforts in Strengthening the Foundations for Economic Growth

1. Distribution of individual investment or lending by the types of fund-provisioning measure1 billion yen

Types of fund-provisioning measure Amount Main rules 298.8 Special rules for small-lot investments and loans 14.8 Special rules for equity investments and asset-based lending Equity investments Asset-based lending 25.4 5.5 19.9 Total 339.1

million dollars

Types of fund-provisioning measure Amount Special rules for the U.S. dollar lending arrangement 23,117

2. Distribution of individual investment or lending in April 2010 - June 2018 by the categories for strengthening the foundations for economic growth2

○ Main rules bil. yen; figures in parentheses indicate percentage share

Categories for strengthening the foundations for economic growth Areas for strengthening the foundations for economic growthAmount

Research and development

982.9 （5.5％）

Setting up a new business Business reorganization

64.4 （0.4％）

1,286.4 （7.2％）

Investment and business deployment in Asian and other countries Science and technology research at universities and research institutions Development and upgrading of social infrastructure

1,270.2 （7.1％）

45.4 （0.3％）

1,764.7 （9.9％）

Environment and energy business

5,320.9 （29.7％）

Business for securing and developing natural resources Medical, nursing care, and other health-related business Business serving the needs of senior citizens

230.3 （1.3％）

2,520.0 （14.1％）

360.2 （2.0％）

Business in the content creation industry Tourism business

142.4 （0.8％）

543.7 （3.0％）

Regional and urban revitalization business

790.7 （4.4％）

Agriculture, forestry, and fisheries business; Business linking agriculture, commerce, and industry

825.2 （4.6％）

Business which supports the creation of housing stock

414.7 （2.3％）

Disaster prevention business 124.6 （0.7％） Employment support and human resources development business 555.6 （3.1％） Childcare services business 93.6 （0.5％） Others 522.0 （2.9％） Firms' investment in physical and human capital 44.0 （0.2％） Total 17,901.8 （100.0％）

3. Distribution of individual investment or lending in April 2010 - June 2018 by duration2

○ Main rules

Number of investment or lending,

figures in parentheses indicate percentage share

1 year or more and up to 4 years More than 4 years and up to 10 years More than 10 years and up to 20 years More than 20 years Total 18,932 （18.5％） 64,863 （63.4％） 14,206 （13.9％） 4,321 （4.2％） 102,322 （100.0％）

Average duration

7.3 years

Notes: 1. Based on the records of investment or lending that were submitted to the Bank during July 2-18, 2018 for the 33rd new loan disbursement of main rules, the 29th new loan disbursement of special rules for equity investments and asset-based lending, the 26th new loan disbursement of special rules for small-lot investments and loans and the 25th new loan disbursement of special rules for the U.S. dollar lending arrangement under the fund-provisioning measure and were confirmed by the Bank that investment or lending was carried out under their plans to support strengthening the foundations for economic growth. Given that the funds under the measure will be provided based on the amount requested within the records of investment or lending, the total amount of loans to be disbursed under the main rules or outstanding balance of loans under the special rules does not necessarily equal the amount of actual investment or lending by the types of fund-provisioning measure.

2. Based on the records of investment or lending that were submitted to the Bank for the 1st-33rd new loan disbursement of main rules under the fund-provisioning measure and were confirmed by the Bank that investment or lending was carried out under their plans. The areas for strengthening the foundations for economic growth listed in the table are based on the 18 areas listed in Annex 1 of the "Principal Terms and Conditions for the Fund-Provisioning Measure to Support Strengthening the Foundations for Economic Growth Conducted through the Loan Support Program." "Others" includes lendings and investments to consolidated foreign companies of domestic residents that are used abroad, based on Annex 2 1.(2) of the "Principal Terms and Conditions." "Firms' investment in physical and human capital" means entities proactively investing in physical and human capital, based on Annex 1 1.(19) of the "Principal Terms and Conditions." The investment or lending amount does not reflect reduction due to bullet prepayment or scheduled repayment.