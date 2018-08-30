Log in
Bank of Japan : Loan Disbursement under the Fund-Provisioning Measure to Support Strengthening the Foundations for Economic Growth 

08/30/2018 | 09:07am CEST

August 30, 2018

Bank of Japan

Loan Disbursement under the Fund-Provisioning Measure

to Support Strengthening the Foundations for Economic Growth

Overview of New Loans

billion yen, number of institutions

billion yen, number of institutions

Offer

Total amount of loans to be disbursed

Number of borrowers

Main rules

33rd

291.0

38

Special rules for equity investments and asset-based lending

29th

0.8

2

Special rules for small-lot investments and loans

26th

0.766

8

Total

――

292.566

――

Outstanding balance of loans

Number of borrowers

6,824.6

78

25.16

12

13.312

21

6,863.072

――

* The loans under the main rules and the special rules for small-lot investments and loans are disbursed on September 3, 2018 (JST). The loans under the special rules for equity investments and asset-based lending are disbursed on September 4, 2018 (JST). Outstanding balance of loans is as of September 4, 2018 (JST).

** Outstanding balance of loans under the main rules is broken down into 2,937.4 billion yen for major banks (7 institutions) and 3,887.2 billion yen for regional banks, etc. (71 institutions).

*** Outstanding balances of loans to the central organizations of financial cooperatives for their member financial institutions without a current account at the Bank under the main rules and the special rules for small-lot investments and loans are 1,606.4 billion yen (125 member financial institutions) and 6.341 billion yen (17 member financial institutions) respectively.

million dollars, number of institutions

million dollars, number of institutions

Offer

Total amount of loans to be disbursed

Number of borrowers

Special rules for the U.S. dollar lending arrangement

25th

1,399

18

Outstanding balance of loans

Number of borrowers

22,495.5

48

* The loans are disbursed on September 5, 2018 (EST). Outstanding balance of loans is as of September 5, 2018 (EST).

Overview of Rollover of Loans

(Special Rules for the U.S. Dollar Lending Arrangement)

Offer

1st rollover of 21st new loan disbursement

2nd rollover of 17th new loan disbursement

3rd rollover of 13th new loan disbursement

Total amount of loans to be disbursed

1,635 million dollars

3,789 million dollars

9 million dollars

Number of borrowers

23 institutions

26 institutions

9 institutions

Reference

Financial Institutions' Efforts in Strengthening the Foundations for Economic Growth

1. Distribution of individual investment or lending by the types of fund-provisioning measure1 billion yen

Types of fund-provisioning measure

Amount

Main rules

298.8

Special rules for small-lot investments and loans

14.8

Special rules for equity investments and asset-based lending

Equity investments

Asset-based lending

25.4

5.5

19.9

Total

339.1

million dollars

Types of fund-provisioning measure

Amount

Special rules for the U.S. dollar lending arrangement

23,117

2. Distribution of individual investment or lending in April 2010 - June 2018 by the categories for strengthening the foundations for economic growth2

  • ○ Main rules bil. yen; figures in parentheses indicate percentage share

Categories for strengthening the foundations for economic growth Areas for strengthening the foundations for economic growthAmount

Research and development

982.9 5.5％）

Setting up a new business Business reorganization

64.4 0.4％）

1,286.4 7.2％）

Investment and business deployment in Asian and other countries Science and technology research at universities and research institutions Development and upgrading of social infrastructure

1,270.2 7.1％）

45.4 0.3％）

1,764.7 9.9％）

Environment and energy business

5,320.9 29.7％）

Business for securing and developing natural resources Medical, nursing care, and other health-related business Business serving the needs of senior citizens

230.3 1.3％）

2,520.0 14.1％）

360.2 2.0％）

Business in the content creation industry Tourism business

142.4 0.8％）

543.7 3.0％）

Regional and urban revitalization business

790.7 4.4％）

Agriculture, forestry, and fisheries business; Business linking agriculture, commerce, and industry

825.2 4.6％）

Business which supports the creation of housing stock

414.7 2.3％）

Disaster prevention business

124.6

0.7％）

Employment support and human resources development business

555.6

3.1％）

Childcare services business

93.6

0.5％）

Others

522.0

2.9％）

Firms' investment in physical and human capital

44.0

0.2％）

Total

17,901.8

100.0％）

3. Distribution of individual investment or lending in April 2010 - June 2018 by duration2

  • ○ Main rules

Number of investment or lending,

figures in parentheses indicate percentage share

1 year or more and up to 4 years

More than 4 years and up to 10 years

More than 10 years and up to 20 years

More than 20 years

Total

18,932 18.5％）

64,863 63.4％）

14,206 13.9％）

4,321

4.2％）

102,322 100.0％）

Average duration

7.3 years

Notes: 1. Based on the records of investment or lending that were submitted to the Bank during July 2-18, 2018 for the 33rd new loan disbursement of main rules, the 29th new loan disbursement of special rules for equity investments and asset-based lending, the 26th new loan disbursement of special rules for small-lot investments and loans and the 25th new loan disbursement of special rules for the U.S. dollar lending arrangement under the fund-provisioning measure and were confirmed by the Bank that investment or lending was carried out under their plans to support strengthening the foundations for economic growth. Given that the funds under the measure will be provided based on the amount requested within the records of investment or lending, the total amount of loans to be disbursed under the main rules or outstanding balance of loans under the special rules does not necessarily equal the amount of actual investment or lending by the types of fund-provisioning measure.

2. Based on the records of investment or lending that were submitted to the Bank for the 1st-33rd new loan disbursement of main rules under the fund-provisioning measure and were confirmed by the Bank that investment or lending was carried out under their plans. The areas for strengthening the foundations for economic growth listed in the table are based on the 18 areas listed in Annex 1 of the "Principal Terms and Conditions for the Fund-Provisioning Measure to Support Strengthening the Foundations for Economic Growth Conducted through the Loan Support Program." "Others" includes lendings and investments to consolidated foreign companies of domestic residents that are used abroad, based on Annex 2 1.(2) of the "Principal Terms and Conditions." "Firms' investment in physical and human capital" means entities proactively investing in physical and human capital, based on Annex 1 1.(19) of the "Principal Terms and Conditions." The investment or lending amount does not reflect reduction due to bullet prepayment or scheduled repayment.

For further information, please contact the Bank of Japan at the following e-mail addresses.

Matters relating to the results of the fund-provisioning measure:

Market Operations Division at the Financial Markets Department: post.fmd11@boj.or.jp

Matters relating to financial institutions' efforts in strengthening the foundations for economic growth:

Financial Institutions Division I at the Financial System and Bank Examination Department: seichou2@boj.or.jp

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 30 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2018 07:06:15 UTC
