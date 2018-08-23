Bank of Japan : Minutes for the First Meeting of the Cross-Industry Committee on Japanese Yen Interest Rate Benchmarks on Aug. 1, 2018 

Cross-Industry Committee on Japanese Yen Interest Rate Benchmarks

Minutes for the August 1, 2018 Meeting

4:00 - 5:00 PM

(Meeting Room in the Bank of Japan)

1. The representatives of the Bank of Japan and Financial Services Agency gave opening remarks to the meeting. On behalf of the Bank of Japan, the Director-General of the Financial Markets Department stated that with concerns about the sustainability of LIBOR beyond the end of 2021, it is important for a diverse set of market participants and interest rate benchmark users in Japan, including financial institutions, institutional investors, and non-financial corporates to intensively and collaboratively forward the reform of Japanese yen interest rate benchmarks, in order to improve the integrity and robustness of such benchmarks. On behalf of Financial Services Agency, the Director for International Banking Regulations stated that in order to realize the multiple-rate approach in ways suited to the characteristics of Japanese financial markets, it is necessary to promptly deliberate on topics including ways to choose Japanese yen interest rate benchmarks, transition, and fallback policy.

2. The Secretariat (Market Infrastructure Division at the Financial Markets Department of the Bank of Japan) introduced the terms of reference of the Cross-Industry Committee on Japanese Yen Interest Rate Benchmarks (hereinafter the "Committee") and they were approved by the Committee. The Secretariat also called attention to the obligations as participants of the Committee to respect confidentiality and to fully comply with all applicable competition laws in Japan and overseas.

3. The election of the Committee's chair and vice-chair was carried out. Some members expressed their opinions on who should chair the Committee. A non-financial corporate member stated that since interest rate benchmarks are constructed from underlying transactions in inter-bank and wholesale markets, it is appropriate for a financial institution to chair the Committee. A buy-side member also stated that since it is ideal to carry out the deliberations on interest rate benchmarks in harmony with global discussion, a financial institution that operates globally with a diverse set of clients should chair the Committee. As a result, the MUFG Bank and Nomura Securities were elected as the chair and vice-chair, respectively.

4. The Secretariat touched upon how interest rate benchmarks are used as well as developments regarding interest rate benchmarks in major jurisdictions.