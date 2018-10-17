Bank of Japan : Minutes for the Second Meeting of the Cross-Industry Committee on Japanese Yen Interest Rate Benchmarks on Sep. 26, 2018 

(Tentative translation)
Cross-Industry Committee on Japanese Yen Interest Rate Benchmarks
Minutes for the September 26, 2018 Meeting
(by written resolution)
1. The Secretariat proposed to the Committee an idea to take part in the Cross-Currency Basis Swap Subgroup of the Alternative Reference Rates Committee in the United States, which was convened by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
2. With regard to this proposal, members unanimously agreed that, on behalf of the Committee, the MUFG Bank and Nomura Securities take part in the Cross-Currency Basis Swap Subgroup for the time being.
3. Also, regarding the issues to be discussed in the Cross-Currency Basis Swap Subgroup, members unanimously agreed on several formalities, such as holding the meetings of the Committee (in person or by written resolution) to consolidate related opinions, if deemed necessary.
Cross-Industry Committee on Japanese Yen Interest Rate Benchmarks
Attendance for the September 26, 2018 Meeting
(Members)
|
Chair
|
MUFG Bank
|
Taro Matsuura
|
Vice Chair
|
Nomura Securities
|
Shigeru Nonomura
|
Mizuho Bank
|
Ken Watanabe
|
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
|
Hiroshige Katsurada
|
Bank of Yokohama
|
Hiroshi Nishijima
|
Bank of Nagoya
|
Kenji Suzuki
|
Deutsche Bank
|
Shigeki Morita
|
Daiwa Securities
|
Yuichiro Inada
|
Goldman Sachs
|
Kengo Taguchi
|
Morgan Stanley MUFG Securities
|
Jun Sawada
|
Japan Post Bank
|
Tatsuo Ichikawa
|
The Norinchukin Bank
|
Shirou Nagata
|
Shinkin Central Bank
|
Kenji Tanaka
|
The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company
|
Kazuyuki Shigemoto
|
Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance
|
Shinya Nikkawa
|
Daiwa Asset Management
|
Tsutomu Komiya
|
Marubeni Corporation
|
Yasuhiko Ogura
|
Mitsui Fudosan
|
Retsu Togashi
|
East Japan Railway Company
|
Atsuko Ito
|
Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance
|
Osamu Tominaga
|
Nippon Telegraph and Telephone
|
Takashi Hiroi
|
Corporation
|
(Observers)
|
JBA TIBOR Administration
|
Mitsuru Endo
|
Tomoko Morita
International Association
SwapsandDerivatives
|
Financial Law Board
|
Takaharu Totsuka
|
(Attorney-at-Law)
|
Tokyo Financial Exchange
|
Ryosuke Seo
|
Japan Securities Clearing Corporation
|
Takahiko Kaneko
|
Japanese Bankers Association
|
Hirotaka Koyama
|
Japan Securities Dealers Association
|
Junichi Taguchi
|
Financial Services Agency
|
Akiyasu Takayama
|
Bank of Japan
|
Hiroki Ootake
|
Bank of Japan
|
Hiroyuki Shiozawa
