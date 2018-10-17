Bank of Japan : Minutes for the Second Meeting of the Cross-Industry Committee on Japanese Yen Interest Rate Benchmarks on Sep. 26, 2018 

(Tentative translation)

Cross-Industry Committee on Japanese Yen Interest Rate Benchmarks

Minutes for the September 26, 2018 Meeting

(by written resolution)

1. The Secretariat proposed to the Committee an idea to take part in the Cross-Currency Basis Swap Subgroup of the Alternative Reference Rates Committee in the United States, which was convened by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

2. With regard to this proposal, members unanimously agreed that, on behalf of the Committee, the MUFG Bank and Nomura Securities take part in the Cross-Currency Basis Swap Subgroup for the time being.