Bank of Japan : Minutes for the Second Meeting of the Cross-Industry Committee on Japanese Yen Interest Rate Benchmarks on Sep. 26, 2018 

10/17/2018 | 09:08am CEST

(Tentative translation)

Cross-Industry Committee on Japanese Yen Interest Rate Benchmarks

Minutes for the September 26, 2018 Meeting

(by written resolution)

  • 1. The Secretariat proposed to the Committee an idea to take part in the Cross-Currency Basis Swap Subgroup of the Alternative Reference Rates Committee in the United States, which was convened by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

  • 2. With regard to this proposal, members unanimously agreed that, on behalf of the Committee, the MUFG Bank and Nomura Securities take part in the Cross-Currency Basis Swap Subgroup for the time being.

  • 3. Also, regarding the issues to be discussed in the Cross-Currency Basis Swap Subgroup, members unanimously agreed on several formalities, such as holding the meetings of the Committee (in person or by written resolution) to consolidate related opinions, if deemed necessary.

1

Cross-Industry Committee on Japanese Yen Interest Rate Benchmarks

Attendance for the September 26, 2018 Meeting

(Members)

Chair

MUFG Bank

Taro Matsuura

Vice Chair

Nomura Securities

Shigeru Nonomura

Mizuho Bank

Ken Watanabe

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

Hiroshige Katsurada

Bank of Yokohama

Hiroshi Nishijima

Bank of Nagoya

Kenji Suzuki

Deutsche Bank

Shigeki Morita

Daiwa Securities

Yuichiro Inada

Goldman Sachs

Kengo Taguchi

Morgan Stanley MUFG Securities

Jun Sawada

Japan Post Bank

Tatsuo Ichikawa

The Norinchukin Bank

Shirou Nagata

Shinkin Central Bank

Kenji Tanaka

The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company

Kazuyuki Shigemoto

Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance

Shinya Nikkawa

Daiwa Asset Management

Tsutomu Komiya

Marubeni Corporation

Yasuhiko Ogura

Mitsui Fudosan

Retsu Togashi

East Japan Railway Company

Atsuko Ito

Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance

Osamu Tominaga

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone

Takashi Hiroi

Corporation

(Observers)

JBA TIBOR Administration

Mitsuru Endo

Tomoko Morita

International Association

SwapsandDerivatives

Financial Law Board

Takaharu Totsuka

(Attorney-at-Law)

Tokyo Financial Exchange

Ryosuke Seo

Japan Securities Clearing Corporation

Takahiko Kaneko

Japanese Bankers Association

Hirotaka Koyama

Japan Securities Dealers Association

Junichi Taguchi

Financial Services Agency

Akiyasu Takayama

Bank of Japan

Hiroki Ootake

Bank of Japan

Hiroyuki Shiozawa

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 17 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2018 07:07:01 UTC
