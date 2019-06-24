|
Bank of Japan : Minutes of the Monetary Policy Meeting on April 24 and 25, 2019
A Monetary Policy Meeting of the Bank of Japan Policy Board was held in the Head Office of the Bank of Japan in Tokyo on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. to 3:58 p.m., and on Thursday, April 25, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:20 p.m.1
Policy Board Members Present
Mr. H. Kuroda, Chairman, Governor of the Bank of Japan
Mr. M. Amamiya, Deputy Governor of the Bank of Japan
Mr. M. Wakatabe, Deputy Governor of the Bank of Japan
Mr. Y. Harada
Mr. Y. Funo
Mr. M. Sakurai
Ms. T. Masai
Mr. H. Suzuki
Mr. G. Kataoka
Government Representatives Present
Mr. K. Ueno, State Minister of Finance, Ministry of Finance2
Mr. E. Chatani, Deputy Vice-Minister for Policy Planning and Coordination, Ministry of Finance3
Mr. R. Tanaka, State Minister of Cabinet Office, Cabinet Office2
Mr. A. Nakamura, Vice-Minister for Policy Coordination, Cabinet Office3
Reporting Staff
Mr. E. Maeda, Executive Director
Mr. S. Uchida, Executive Director (Assistant Governor)
Mr. Y. Ikeda, Executive Director
Mr. T. Kato, Director-General, Monetary Affairs Department
The minutes of this meeting were approved by the Policy Board at the Monetary Policy Meeting held on June 19 and 20, 2019 as "a document describing an outline of the discussion at the meeting" stipulated in Article 20, paragraph 1 of the Bank of Japan Act of 1997.
Messrs. K. Ueno and R. Tanaka were present on April 25.
Messrs. E. Chatani and A. Nakamura were present on April 24.
Mr. A. Okuno, Head of Policy Planning Division, Monetary Affairs Department Mr. S. Shimizu, Director-General, Financial Markets Department
Mr. T. Sekine, Director-General, Research and Statistics Department
Mr. H. Ichiue, Head of Economic Research Division, Research and Statistics Department Mr. Y. Nakata, Director-General, International Department
Secretariat of the Monetary Policy Meeting
Mr. Y. Onozawa, Director-General, Secretariat of the Policy Board
Mr. Y. Yamashiro, Director, Deputy Head of Planning and Coordination Division, Secretariat of the Policy Board
Mr. T. Nagahata, Senior Economist, Monetary Affairs Department
Mr. T. Nagano, Senior Economist, Monetary Affairs Department
Mr. Y. Hogen, Senior Economist, Monetary Affairs Department
I. Summary of Staff Reports on Economic and Financial Developments4
A. Market Operations in the Intermeeting Period
In accordance with the short-term policy interest rate of minus 0.1 percent and the target level of the long-term interest rate, both of which were decided at the previous meeting on March 14 and 15, 2019, the Bank had been providing funds through purchases of Japanese government bonds (JGBs) and other measures.5 In this situation, 10-year JGB yields had been at around 0 percent, and the shape of the JGB yield curve had been consistent with the guideline for market operations.
B. Recent Developments in Financial Markets
In the money market, interest rates on both overnight and term instruments generally had been in negative territory. The uncollateralized overnight call rate had been in the range of around minus 0.02 to minus 0.07 percent. As for interest rates on term instruments, yields on three-month treasury discount bills (T-Bills) generally had been more or less unchanged in the range of minus 0.15 to minus 0.20 percent.
The Nikkei 225 Stock Average had risen, mainly against the background of a rise in U.S. stock prices and anticipated progress in U.S.-China trade negotiations, and was moving at around 22,000 yen recently. The foreign exchange market had been relatively stable, and the yen had been more or less flat against both the U.S. dollar and the euro since the previous meeting.
C. Overseas Economic and Financial Developments
Overseas economies had been growing moderately on the whole, although slowdowns had been observed. With regard to the outlook, slowdowns were likely to continue for the time being; thereafter, however, such economies were likely to grow moderately on the whole with the growth rates rising somewhat, partly due to the
Reports were made based on information available at the time of the meeting.
The target level of the long-term interest rate was as follows:
The Bank will purchase JGBs so that 10-year JGB yields will remain at around zero percent. While doing so, the yields may move upward and downward to some extent mainly depending on developments in economic activity and prices. With regard to the amount of JGBs to be purchased, the Bank will conduct purchases in a flexible manner so that their amount outstanding will increase at an annual pace of about 80 trillion yen.
