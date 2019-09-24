Log in
Bank of Japan : Minutes of the Monetary Policy Meeting on July 29 and 30, 2019 

09/24/2019 | 08:18pm EDT

Not to be released until 8:50 a.m.

Japan Standard Time on Wednesday,

September 25, 2019.

September 25, 2019

Bank of Japan

Minutes of the

Monetary Policy Meeting

on July 29 and 30, 2019

(English translation prepared by the Bank's staff based on the Japanese original)

Please contact the Bank of Japan at the address below in advance to request permission when reproducing or copying the content of this document for commercial purposes.

Secretariat of the Policy Board, Bank of Japan

P.O. Box 30, Nihonbashi, Tokyo 103-8660, Japan

Please credit the source when quoting, reproducing, or copying the content of this document.

A Monetary Policy Meeting of the Bank of Japan Policy Board was held in the Head Office of the Bank of Japan in Tokyo on Monday, July 29, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. to 3:10 p.m., and on Tuesday, July 30, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:48 a.m.1

Policy Board Members Present

Mr. H. Kuroda, Chairman, Governor of the Bank of Japan

Mr. M. Amamiya, Deputy Governor of the Bank of Japan

Mr. M. Wakatabe, Deputy Governor of the Bank of Japan

Mr. Y. Harada

Mr. Y. Funo

Mr. M. Sakurai

Ms. T. Masai

Mr. H. Suzuki

Mr. G. Kataoka

Government Representatives Present

Mr. K. Ueno, State Minister of Finance, Ministry of Finance2

Mr. M. Kanda, Deputy Vice-Minister for Policy Planning and Coordination, Ministry of Finance3

Mr. R. Tanaka, State Minister of Cabinet Office, Cabinet Office2

Mr. H. Ibaragi, Deputy Director General for Economic and Fiscal Management, Cabinet Office3

Reporting Staff

Mr. E. Maeda, Executive Director

Mr. S. Uchida, Executive Director (Assistant Governor)

Mr. Y. Ikeda, Executive Director

  1. The minutes of this meeting were approved by the Policy Board at the Monetary Policy Meeting held on September 18 and 19, 2019 as "a document describing an outline of the discussion at the meeting" stipulated in Article 20, paragraph 1 of the Bank of Japan Act of 1997. Those present are referred to by their titles at the time of the meeting.
  2. Messrs. K. Ueno and R. Tanaka were present on July 30.
  3. Messrs. M. Kanda and H. Ibaragi were present on July 29.

1

Mr. T. Kato, Director-General, Monetary Affairs Department

Mr. K. Iijima, Head of Policy Planning Division, Monetary Affairs Department Mr. S. Shimizu, Director-General, Financial Markets Department

Mr. T. Sekine, Director-General, Research and Statistics Department

Mr. T. Kawamoto, Head of Economic Research Division, Research and Statistics Department

Mr. Y. Nakata, Director-General, International Department

Secretariat of the Monetary Policy Meeting

Mr. Y. Onozawa, Director-General, Secretariat of the Policy Board

Mr. Y. Yamashiro, Director, Deputy Head of Planning and Coordination Division, Secretariat of the Policy Board

Mr. T. Nagano, Senior Economist, Monetary Affairs Department

Mr. M. Higashi, Senior Economist, Monetary Affairs Department

Mr. S. Nagae, Senior Economist, Monetary Affairs Department

2

I. Summary of Staff Reports on Economic and Financial Developments4

A. Market Operations in the Intermeeting Period

In accordance with the short-term policy interest rate of minus 0.1 percent and the target level of the long-term interest rate, both of which were decided at the previous meeting on June 19 and 20, 2019, the Bank had been providing funds through purchases of Japanese government bonds (JGBs) and other measures.5 In this situation, 10-year JGB yields had been at around 0 percent, and the shape of the JGB yield curve had been consistent with the guideline for market operations.

B. Recent Developments in Financial Markets

In the money market, interest rates on both overnight and term instruments generally had been in negative territory. The uncollateralized overnight call rate had been in the range of around minus 0.06 to minus 0.08 percent. As for interest rates on term instruments, yields on three-month treasury discount bills (T-Bills) generally were more or less unchanged in the range of minus 0.10 to minus 0.15 percent.

The Nikkei 225 Stock Average had risen somewhat, albeit with fluctuations that reflected movements in overseas stock prices, and it recently was moving in the range of 21,500-22,000 yen. Looking at the foreign exchange market, the yen was more or less flat against both the U.S. dollar and the euro.

C. Overseas Economic and Financial Developments

Overseas economies had been growing moderately on the whole, although slowdowns had been observed. With regard to the outlook, slowdowns were likely to continue for the time being; however, such economies were likely to grow moderately on the whole thereafter with the growth rates rising somewhat, partly due to the materialization

  1. Reports were made based on information available at the time of the meeting.
  2. The target level of the long-term interest rate was as follows:

The Bank will purchase JGBs so that 10-year JGB yields will remain at around zero percent. While doing so, the yields may move upward and downward to some extent mainly depending on developments in economic activity and prices. With regard to the amount of JGBs to be purchased, the Bank will conduct purchases in a flexible manner so that their amount outstanding will increase at an annual pace of about 80 trillion yen.

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 25 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2019 00:17:05 UTC
