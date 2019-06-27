Bank of Japan : Minutes of the Ninth Round of the "Bond Market Group" Meetings (June 10-11, 2019) 

stemming from investment funds shifting their funds from long-term JGBs for which yields remain in negative territory, and the decline in yields on super-long-term JGBs driven by the tightening of supply and demand conditions of certain issues.

The Bank's operations

We expect the Bank to strive to conduct market operations in an even more flexible manner, including by reducing the amount of purchases of JGBs, so that the degree of market functioning and liquidity will improve further.

Despite the Bank taking initiatives such as the reduction in the amount of purchases of JGBs, particularly super-long-term JGBs, yields on short- and medium-term JGBs have become inverted. Moreover, taking into account the effects of such factors as the tightening supply and demand conditions of JGBs with a residual maturity of more than 3 years and up to 5 years and the yields on long-term JGBs remaining in negative territory, we would like to ask the Bank to reduce the amount of purchases in a balanced manner, including for medium- and long-term JGBs.

Possible adjustments could include reduced purchases of JGBs, for which supply and demand conditions are tight and deterioration of liquidity is evident, and increased purchases of other JGBs.

We would like to ask the Bank to continue to reduce the amount of purchases of super-long-term JGBs because yields on such JGBs have declined significantly and supply and demand conditions have remained tight.

For long-term JGBs, it is necessary to pay attention to the possibility that purchases could increase price volatility because the large amount of a purchase could result in an unexpected outcome.