Bank of Japan : Monetary Base and the Bank of Japan's Transactions (Aug.) 

0
09/05/2019 | 08:07pm EDT

September 6, 2019

2019年9月6日

Monetary Affairs Department

日本銀行企画局

Bank of Japan

マネタリーベースと日本銀行の取引（2019年8月） Monetary Base and the Bank of Japan's Transactions (August 2019)

①ストック表

（末残、億円）

1. Stock Table

(amounts outstanding as of the end of the month; 100 million yen)

19/6月

7月

8月

2019/Jun.

Jul.

Aug.

長期国債 (a)

4,659,494

4,694,367

4,740,187

Japanese Government Bonds (JGBs) (a)

買入等 (b)

4,659,494

4,694,367

4,740,187

Outright Purchases

(b)

その他 (c)

0

0

0

Other JGB Transactions (c)

対政府 長期国債売現先 (-)(e)

0

0

0

Sales of JGBs to the Government under Repurchase Agreements (-)(e)

国庫短期証券 (g)

103,960

104,567

97,250

Treasury Discount Bills (g)

引受 (h)

19,552

19,552

19,552

Underwriting (h)

買入 (i)

84,416

85,016

77,690

Outright Purchases

(i)

売却 (-) (j)

0

0

0

Outright Sales (-)(j)

対政府ネット売却 (-)(k)

0

0

0

Net Outright Sales to the Government (-)(k)

国債買現先 (p)

0

0

0

Purchases of Japanese Government Securities (JGSs) under Repurchase Agreements (p)

国債売現先 (-) (q)

0

0

0

Sales of JGSs under Repurchase Agreements (-)(q)

共通担保資金供給 (G)

4,259

3,061

3,244

Funds-Supplying Operations against Pooled Collateral (G)

固定金利方式

4,259

3,061

3,244

Fixed-Rate Method

ＣＰ買現先 (t)

0

0

0

Purchases of CP under Repurchase Agreements (t)

手形売出 (-) (u)

0

0

0

Outright Sales of Bills Drawn by the Bank of Japan (-)(u)

被災地金融機関支援オペ (N)

4,075

4,086

4,086

Funds-Supplying Operation to Support Financial Institutions in Disaster Areas (N)

熊本被災地金融機関支援オペ (X)

1,379

1,379

1,379

Funds-Supplying Operation to Support Financial Institutions in Disaster Areas of the Kumamoto Earthquake (X)

貸出支援基金

460,601

460,601

460,601

Loan Support Program

成長基盤強化支援資金供給 (I)

61,469

61,469

61,469

Fund-Provisioning Measure to Support Strengthening the Foundations for Economic Growth (I)

貸出増加支援資金供給 (W)

399,132

399,132

399,132

Fund-Provisioning Measure to Stimulate Bank Lending (W)

ＣＰ等 (J)

22,133

21,850

21,611

CP (J)

社債等 (K)

31,550

31,593

32,229

Corporate Bonds (K)

金銭の信託（信託財産ＥＴＦ）(L)

262,366

266,293

271,711

Pecuniary Trusts (Index-LinkedExchange-Traded Funds [ETFs] Held as Trust Property)(L)

金銭の信託（信託財産Ｊ－ＲＥＩＴ）(M)

5,260

5,260

5,270

Pecuniary Trusts (Japan Real Estate Investment Trusts [J-REITs] Held as Trust Property)(M)

貸出等

2

2

3

Loans and Discounts

33条貸出 (w)

0

0

1

Loans Pursuant to Article 33 of the Bank of Japan Act

(w)

預金保険機構貸付金等 (y)

2

2

2

Loans to the Deposit Insurance Corporation (DIC) and Others (y)

預金保険機構貸付金 (z)

0

0

0

Loans to the DIC (z)

①ストック表＜続き＞

（末残、億円）

1. Stock Table (Continued)

(amounts outstanding as of the end of the month; 100 million yen)

19/6月

7月

8月

2019/Jun.

Jul.

Aug.

国債補完供給 (-)(A)

-28

-329

-261

Securities Lending as a Secondary Source of JGSs(-)(A)

米ドル資金供給用担保国債供給 (-)(Y)

0

0

0

Securities Lending to Provide JGSs as Collateral for the U.S. Dollar Funds-SupplyingOperations(-)(Y)

金銭の信託（信託財産株式）(B)

8,407

8,287

8,172

Pecuniary Trusts (Stocks Held as Trust Property) (B)

政府預金 (-) (C)

-103,191

-191,569

-257,068

Deposits of the Government (-)(C)

その他 (D)

-228,069

-228,428

-228,969

Others (D)

マネタリーベース

5,232,198

5,181,020

5,159,445

Monetary Base

日本銀行券発行高

1,076,928

1,074,231

1,074,353

Banknotes in Circulation

貨幣流通高

48,828

48,847

48,898

Coins in Circulation

日銀当座預金

4,106,442

4,057,942

4,036,194

Current Account Balances

準備預金 (F)

3,584,527

3,546,712

3,511,758

Reserve Balances (F)

マネタリーベース

5,232,198

5,181,020

5,159,445

Monetary Base

②フロー表

（月中増加・減少額 <->、億円）

2. Flow Table

(changes during the month; 100 million yen)

19/6月

7月

8月

2019/Jun.

Jul.

Aug.

長期国債 (a)

-29,858

34,873

45,820

Japanese Government Bonds (JGBs) (a)

買入 (b)

61,467

55,401

60,103

Outright Purchases

(b)

その他 (c)

0

0

0

Other JGB Transactions

(c)

償還等 (-) (d)

-91,325

-20,528

-14,283

Redemptions (-)(d)

国庫短期証券 (a)

-991

607

-7,317

Treasury Discount Bills

(a)

引受 (h)

0

0

0

Underwriting (h)

買入 (i)

15,025

15,025

20,038

Outright Purchases

(i)

売却 (-) (j)

0

0

0

Outright Sales (-)(j)

対政府ネット売却 (-)(k)

0

0

0

Net Outright Sales to the Government (-)(k)

償還等 (-) (m)

-16,016

-14,418

-27,355

Redemptions (-)(m)

上記以外のフロー計数は、ストック表の計数の前月差により算出可能。

The flow data which is not shown in Flow Table can be obtained by calculating the month-on-month difference in the stock data

計数の定義は下記注釈を参照。なお、各項目に付された英字記号は同注釈の(1)ストック表（月末）4．および(2)フロー表（月中）2．の記号と対応している。

The definitions of the figures are shown in Notes as below.

The alphabetic symbol attached on each item indicates the symbol in Notes (see (1) Stock Table (End of Month) 4. or (2) Flow Table (During Month) 2.).

注釈 http://www.boj.or.jp/statistics/outline/note/notest1.htm/#cdab0130

Notes http://www.boj.or.jp/en/statistics/outline/note/notest1.htm/#cdab0130

本件に関する照会先：日本銀行企画局企画調整課 （03-3277-1634）

For further information, please contact the Monetary Affairs Department, Bank of Japan, by e-mail (akira.tsuchikawa@boj.or.jp).

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 06 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2019 00:06:02 UTC
