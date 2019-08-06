Log in
Bank of Japan : Monetary Base and the Bank of Japan's Transactions (July) 

08/06/2019 | 07:55pm EDT

August 7, 2019

2019年8月7日

Monetary Affairs Department

日本銀行企画局

Bank of Japan

マネタリーベースと日本銀行の取引（2019年7月） Monetary Base and the Bank of Japan's Transactions (July 2019)

①ストック表

（末残、億円）

1. Stock Table

(amounts outstanding as of the end of the month; 100 million yen)

19/5月

6月

7月

2019/May

Jun.

Jul.

長期国債 (a)

4,689,352

4,659,494

4,694,367

Japanese Government Bonds (JGBs) (a)

買入等 (b)

4,689,352

4,659,494

4,694,367

Outright Purchases

(b)

その他 (c)

0

0

0

Other JGB Transactions (c)

対政府 長期国債売現先 (-)(e)

0

0

0

Sales of JGBs to the Government under Repurchase Agreements (-)(e)

国庫短期証券 (g)

104,951

103,960

104,567

Treasury Discount Bills (g)

引受 (h)

24,961

19,552

19,552

Underwriting (h)

買入 (i)

80,004

84,416

85,016

Outright Purchases

(i)

売却 (-) (j)

0

0

0

Outright Sales (-)(j)

対政府ネット売却 (-)(k)

0

0

0

Net Outright Sales to the Government (-)(k)

国債買現先 (p)

0

0

0

Purchases of Japanese Government Securities (JGSs) under Repurchase Agreements (p)

国債売現先 (-) (q)

0

0

0

Sales of JGSs under Repurchase Agreements (-)(q)

共通担保資金供給 (G)

3,367

4,259

3,061

Funds-Supplying Operations against Pooled Collateral (G)

固定金利方式

3,367

4,259

3,061

Fixed-Rate Method

ＣＰ買現先 (t)

0

0

0

Purchases of CP under Repurchase Agreements (t)

手形売出 (-) (u)

0

0

0

Outright Sales of Bills Drawn by the Bank of Japan (-)(u)

被災地金融機関支援オペ (N)

4,075

4,075

4,086

Funds-Supplying Operation to Support Financial Institutions in Disaster Areas (N)

熊本被災地金融機関支援オペ (X)

2,773

1,379

1,379

Funds-Supplying Operation to Support Financial Institutions in Disaster Areas of the Kumamoto Earthquake (X)

貸出支援基金

460,749

460,601

460,601

Loan Support Program

成長基盤強化支援資金供給 (I)

63,523

61,469

61,469

Fund-Provisioning Measure to Support Strengthening the Foundations for Economic Growth (I)

貸出増加支援資金供給 (W)

397,226

399,132

399,132

Fund-Provisioning Measure to Stimulate Bank Lending (W)

ＣＰ等 (J)

21,970

22,133

21,850

CP (J)

社債等 (K)

32,750

31,550

31,593

Corporate Bonds (K)

金銭の信託（信託財産ＥＴＦ）(L)

256,030

262,366

266,293

Pecuniary Trusts (Index-LinkedExchange-Traded Funds [ETFs] Held as Trust Property)(L)

金銭の信託（信託財産Ｊ－ＲＥＩＴ）(M)

5,236

5,260

5,260

Pecuniary Trusts (Japan Real Estate Investment Trusts [J-REITs] Held as Trust Property)(M)

貸出等

2

2

2

Loans and Discounts

33条貸出 (w)

0

0

0

Loans Pursuant to Article 33 of the Bank of Japan Act

(w)

預金保険機構貸付金等 (y)

2

2

2

Loans to the Deposit Insurance Corporation (DIC) and Others (y)

預金保険機構貸付金 (z)

0

0

0

Loans to the DIC (z)

①ストック表＜続き＞

（末残、億円）

1. Stock Table (Continued)

(amounts outstanding as of the end of the month; 100 million yen)

19/5月

6月

7月

2019/May

Jun.

Jul.

国債補完供給 (-)(A)

-205

-28

-329

Securities Lending as a Secondary Source of JGSs(-)(A)

米ドル資金供給用担保国債供給 (-)(Y)

0

0

0

Securities Lending to Provide JGSs as Collateral for the U.S. Dollar Funds-SupplyingOperations(-)(Y)

金銭の信託（信託財産株式）(B)

8,516

8,407

8,287

Pecuniary Trusts (Stocks Held as Trust Property) (B)

政府預金 (-) (C)

-255,231

-103,191

-191,569

Deposits of the Government (-)(C)

その他 (D)

-216,222

-228,069

-228,428

Others (D)

マネタリーベース

5,118,113

5,232,198

5,181,020

Monetary Base

日本銀行券発行高

1,070,298

1,076,928

1,074,231

Banknotes in Circulation

貨幣流通高

48,907

48,828

48,847

Coins in Circulation

日銀当座預金

3,998,908

4,106,442

4,057,942

Current Account Balances

準備預金 (F)

3,490,537

3,584,527

3,546,712

Reserve Balances (F)

マネタリーベース

5,118,113

5,232,198

5,181,020

Monetary Base

②フロー表

（月中増加・減少額 <->、億円）

2. Flow Table

(changes during the month; 100 million yen)

19/5月

6月

7月

2019/May

Jun.

Jul.

長期国債 (a)

42,283

-29,858

34,873

Japanese Government Bonds (JGBs) (a)

買入 (b)

58,568

61,467

55,401

Outright Purchases

(b)

その他 (c)

0

0

0

Other JGB Transactions

(c)

償還等 (-) (d)

-16,285

-91,325

-20,528

Redemptions (-)(d)

国庫短期証券 (a)

7,350

-991

607

Treasury Discount Bills

(a)

引受 (h)

0

0

0

Underwriting (h)

買入 (i)

15,015

15,025

15,025

Outright Purchases

(i)

売却 (-) (j)

0

0

0

Outright Sales (-)(j)

対政府ネット売却 (-)(k)

0

0

0

Net Outright Sales to the Government (-)(k)

償還等 (-) (m)

-7,665

-16,016

-14,418

Redemptions (-)(m)

上記以外のフロー計数は、ストック表の計数の前月差により算出可能。

The flow data which is not shown in Flow Table can be obtained by calculating the month-on-month difference in the stock data

計数の定義は下記注釈を参照。なお、各項目に付された英字記号は同注釈の(1)ストック表（月末）4．および(2)フロー表（月中）2．の記号と対応している。

The definitions of the figures are shown in Notes as below.

The alphabetic symbol attached on each item indicates the symbol in Notes (see (1) Stock Table (End of Month) 4. or (2) Flow Table (During Month) 2.).

注釈 http://www.boj.or.jp/statistics/outline/note/notest1.htm/#cdab0130

Notes http://www.boj.or.jp/en/statistics/outline/note/notest1.htm/#cdab0130

本件に関する照会先：日本銀行企画局企画調整課 （03-3277-1634）

For further information, please contact the Monetary Affairs Department, Bank of Japan, by e-mail (akira.tsuchikawa@boj.or.jp).

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 07 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2019 23:54:10 UTC
