Bank of Japan : Monetary Base and the Bank of Japan's Transactions (July) 

(amounts outstanding as of the end of the month; 100 million yen)

マネタリーベースと日本銀行の取引（2019年7月） Monetary Base and the Bank of Japan's Transactions (July 2019)

①ストック表＜続き＞ （末残、億円） 1. Stock Table (Continued) (amounts outstanding as of the end of the month; 100 million yen) 19/5月 6月 7月 2019/May Jun. Jul. 国債補完供給 (-)(A) -205 -28 -329 Securities Lending as a Secondary Source of JGSs(-)(A) 米ドル資金供給用担保国債供給 (-)(Y) 0 0 0 Securities Lending to Provide JGSs as Collateral for the U.S. Dollar Funds-SupplyingOperations(-)(Y) 金銭の信託（信託財産株式）(B) 8,516 8,407 8,287 Pecuniary Trusts (Stocks Held as Trust Property) (B) 政府預金 (-) (C) -255,231 -103,191 -191,569 Deposits of the Government (-)(C) その他 (D) -216,222 -228,069 -228,428 Others (D) マネタリーベース 5,118,113 5,232,198 5,181,020 Monetary Base 日本銀行券発行高 1,070,298 1,076,928 1,074,231 Banknotes in Circulation 貨幣流通高 48,907 48,828 48,847 Coins in Circulation 日銀当座預金 3,998,908 4,106,442 4,057,942 Current Account Balances 準備預金 (F) 3,490,537 3,584,527 3,546,712 Reserve Balances (F) マネタリーベース 5,118,113 5,232,198 5,181,020 Monetary Base ②フロー表 （月中増加・減少額 <->、億円） 2. Flow Table (changes during the month; 100 million yen) 19/5月 6月 7月 2019/May Jun. Jul. 長期国債 (a) 42,283 -29,858 34,873 Japanese Government Bonds (JGBs) (a) 買入 (b) 58,568 61,467 55,401 Outright Purchases (b) その他 (c) 0 0 0 Other JGB Transactions (c) 償還等 (-) (d) -16,285 -91,325 -20,528 Redemptions (-)(d) 国庫短期証券 (a) 7,350 -991 607 Treasury Discount Bills (a) 引受 (h) 0 0 0 Underwriting (h) 買入 (i) 15,015 15,025 15,025 Outright Purchases (i) 売却 (-) (j) 0 0 0 Outright Sales (-)(j) 対政府ネット売却 (-)(k) 0 0 0 Net Outright Sales to the Government (-)(k) 償還等 (-) (m) -7,665 -16,016 -14,418 Redemptions (-)(m)

上記以外のフロー計数は、ストック表の計数の前月差により算出可能。

The flow data which is not shown in Flow Table can be obtained by calculating the month-on-month difference in the stock data

計数の定義は下記注釈を参照。なお、各項目に付された英字記号は同注釈の(1)ストック表（月末）4．および(2)フロー表（月中）2．の記号と対応している。

The definitions of the figures are shown in Notes as below.

The alphabetic symbol attached on each item indicates the symbol in Notes (see (1) Stock Table (End of Month) 4. or (2) Flow Table (During Month) 2.).

注釈 http://www.boj.or.jp/statistics/outline/note/notest1.htm/#cdab0130

Notes http://www.boj.or.jp/en/statistics/outline/note/notest1.htm/#cdab0130

本件に関する照会先：日本銀行企画局企画調整課 （03-3277-1634）

For further information, please contact the Monetary Affairs Department, Bank of Japan, by e-mail (akira.tsuchikawa@boj.or.jp).