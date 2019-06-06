Log in
Bank of Japan : Monetary Base and the Bank of Japan's Transactions (May) 

06/06/2019 | 08:53pm EDT

June 7, 2019

2019年6月7日

Monetary Affairs Department

日本銀行企画局

Bank of Japan

マネタリーベースと日本銀行の取引（2019年5月） Monetary Base and the Bank of Japan's Transactions (May 2019)

①ストック表

（末残、億円）

1. Stock Table

(amounts outstanding as of the end of the month; 100 million yen)

19/3月

4月

5月

2019/Mar.

Apr.

May

長期国債 (a)

4,595,863

4,647,069

4,689,352

Japanese Government Bonds (JGBs) (a)

買入等 (b)

4,595,863

4,647,069

4,689,352

Outright Purchases

(b)

その他 (c)

0

0

0

Other JGB Transactions (c)

対政府 長期国債売現先 (-)(e)

0

0

0

Sales of JGBs to the Government under Repurchase Agreements (-)(e)

国庫短期証券 (g)

103,676

97,601

104,951

Treasury Discount Bills (g)

引受 (h)

24,961

24,961

24,961

Underwriting (h)

買入 (i)

78,749

72,660

80,004

Outright Purchases

(i)

売却 (-) (j)

0

0

0

Outright Sales (-)(j)

対政府ネット売却 (-)(k)

0

0

0

Net Outright Sales to the Government (-)(k)

国債買現先 (p)

0

0

0

Purchases of Japanese Government Securities (JGSs) under Repurchase Agreements (p)

国債売現先 (-) (q)

0

0

0

Sales of JGSs under Repurchase Agreements (-)(q)

共通担保資金供給 (G)

6,765

5,603

3,367

Funds-Supplying Operations against Pooled Collateral (G)

固定金利方式

6,765

5,603

3,367

Fixed-Rate Method

ＣＰ買現先 (t)

0

0

0

Purchases of CP under Repurchase Agreements (t)

手形売出 (-) (u)

0

0

0

Outright Sales of Bills Drawn by the Bank of Japan (-)(u)

被災地金融機関支援オペ (N)

4,075

4,075

4,075

Funds-Supplying Operation to Support Financial Institutions in Disaster Areas (N)

熊本被災地金融機関支援オペ (X)

2,773

2,773

2,773

Funds-Supplying Operation to Support Financial Institutions in Disaster Areas of the Kumamoto Earthquake (X)

貸出支援基金

460,749

460,749

460,749

Loan Support Program

成長基盤強化支援資金供給 (I)

63,523

63,523

63,523

Fund-Provisioning Measure to Support Strengthening the Foundations for Economic Growth (I)

貸出増加支援資金供給 (W)

397,226

397,226

397,226

Fund-Provisioning Measure to Stimulate Bank Lending (W)

ＣＰ等 (J)

20,420

21,975

21,970

CP (J)

社債等 (K)

32,067

32,261

32,750

Corporate Bonds (K)

金銭の信託（信託財産ＥＴＦ）(L)

247,849

252,262

256,030

Pecuniary Trusts (Index-LinkedExchange-Traded Funds [ETFs] Held as Trust Property)(L)

金銭の信託（信託財産Ｊ－ＲＥＩＴ）(M)

r

5,179

5,203

5,236

Pecuniary Trusts (Japan Real Estate Investment Trusts [J-REITs] Held as Trust Property)(M)

貸出等

2

2

2

Loans and Discounts

33条貸出 (w)

0

0

0

Loans Pursuant to Article 33 of the Bank of Japan Act (w)

預金保険機構貸付金等 (y)

2

2

2

Loans to the Deposit Insurance Corporation (DIC) and Others (y)

預金保険機構貸付金 (z)

0

0

0

Loans to the DIC (z)

①ストック表＜続き＞

（末残、億円）

1. Stock Table (Continued)

(amounts outstanding as of the end of the month; 100 million yen)

19/3月

4月

5月

2019/Mar.

Apr.

May

国債補完供給 (-)(A)

-1,908

0

-205

Securities Lending as a Secondary Source of JGSs(-)(A)

米ドル資金供給用担保国債供給 (-)(Y)

0

0

0

Securities Lending to Provide JGSs as Collateral for the U.S. Dollar Funds-SupplyingOperations(-)(Y)

金銭の信託（信託財産株式）(B)

r

8,970

8,626

8,516

Pecuniary Trusts (Stocks Held as Trust Property) (B)

政府預金 (-) (C)

-175,228

-156,672

-255,231

Deposits of the Government (-)(C)

その他 (D)

r

-248,320

-235,929

-216,222

Others (D)

マネタリーベース

5,062,932

5,145,598

5,118,113

Monetary Base

日本銀行券発行高

1,075,593

1,115,418

1,070,298

Banknotes in Circulation

貨幣流通高

48,502

48,886

48,907

Coins in Circulation

日銀当座預金

3,938,837

3,981,294

3,998,908

Current Account Balances

準備預金 (F)

3,462,465

3,457,804

3,490,537

Reserve Balances (F)

マネタリーベース

5,062,932

5,145,598

5,118,113

Monetary Base

②フロー表

（月中増加・減少額 <->、億円）

2. Flow Table

(changes during the month; 100 million yen)

19/3月

4月

5月

2019/Mar.

Apr.

May

長期国債 (a)

-62,342

51,206

42,283

Japanese Government Bonds (JGBs) (a)

買入 (b)

54,575

65,472

58,568

Outright Purchases

(b)

その他 (c)

0

0

0

Other JGB Transactions (c)

償還等 (-) (d)

-116,917

-14,266

-16,285

Redemptions (-)(d)

国庫短期証券 (a)

-762

-6,075

7,350

Treasury Discount Bills

(a)

引受 (h)

0

0

0

Underwriting (h)

買入 (i)

15,021

15,020

15,015

Outright Purchases

(i)

売却 (-) (j)

0

0

0

Outright Sales (-)(j)

対政府ネット売却 (-)(k)

0

0

0

Net Outright Sales to the Government (-)(k)

償還等 (-) (m)

-15,783

-21,095

-7,665

Redemptions (-)(m)

上記以外のフロー計数は、ストック表の計数の前月差により算出可能。

The flow data which is not shown in Flow Table can be obtained by calculating the month-on-month difference in the stock data

計数の定義は下記注釈を参照。なお、各項目に付された英字記号は同注釈の(1)ストック表（月末）4．および(2)フロー表（月中）2．の記号と対応している。

The definitions of the figures are shown in Notes as below.

The alphabetic symbol attached on each item indicates the symbol in Notes (see (1) Stock Table (End of Month) 4. or (2) Flow Table (During Month) 2.).

注釈 http://www.boj.or.jp/statistics/outline/note/notest1.htm/#cdab0130

Notes http://www.boj.or.jp/en/statistics/outline/note/notest1.htm/#cdab0130

本件に関する照会先：日本銀行企画局企画調整課 （03-3277-1634）

For further information, please contact the Monetary Affairs Department, Bank of Japan, by e-mail (akira.tsuchikawa@boj.or.jp).

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 07 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2019 00:52:07 UTC
Advertisement

