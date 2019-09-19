Log in
Bank of Japan : Notice of the "Meeting on Market Operations" on October 18, 2019 

09/19/2019 | 10:07pm EDT

September 20, 2019

Financial Markets Department

Bank of Japan

Notice of the "Meeting on Market Operations" on October 18, 2019

The Financial Markets Department of the Bank of Japan will hold the "Meeting on Market Operations" on October 18, 2019.

1.

Date and Time

October 18, 2019, from 5:30 p.m.

2.

Venue

The Head Office of the Bank of Japan

  1. Participants (tentative)
    Counterparties for market operations which make transactions with the Head Office of the Bank:
    Persons in charge of market sections
    Financial Markets Department of the Bank:
    Director-General, Head of Coordination and Market Analysis Division, Head of Market Operations Division, and Head of Market Infrastructure Division
  2. Topics (tentative)
    1. Recent developments in the financial markets and the Bank's market operations
    2. Liquidity in and functioning of JGB markets
    3. Trends in the money market in Japan
      • Results of the Tokyo Money Market Survey (August 2019)

Division in Charge:

Market Operations Division, Financial Markets Department, Bank of Japan post.cmmd3@boj.or.jp

Bank of Japan published this content on 20 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2019 02:06:02 UTC
