September 20, 2019

Financial Markets Department

Bank of Japan

Notice of the "Meeting on Market Operations" on October 18, 2019

The Financial Markets Department of the Bank of Japan will hold the "Meeting on Market Operations" on October 18, 2019.

1. Date and Time October 18, 2019, from 5:30 p.m. 2. Venue The Head Office of the Bank of Japan

Participants (tentative)

・ Counterparties for market operations which make transactions with the Head Office of the Bank:

Persons in charge of market sections

・ Financial Markets Department of the Bank:

Director-General, Head of Coordination and Market Analysis Division, Head of Market Operations Division, and Head of Market Infrastructure Division Topics (tentative) Recent developments in the financial markets and the Bank's market operations Liquidity in and functioning of JGB markets Trends in the money market in Japan Results of the Tokyo Money Market Survey (August 2019)

Division in Charge:

Market Operations Division, Financial Markets Department, Bank of Japan post.cmmd3@boj.or.jp