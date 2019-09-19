September 20, 2019
Financial Markets Department
Bank of Japan
Notice of the "Meeting on Market Operations" on October 18, 2019
The Financial Markets Department of the Bank of Japan will hold the "Meeting on Market Operations" on October 18, 2019.
|
1.
|
Date and Time
|
October 18, 2019, from 5:30 p.m.
|
2.
|
Venue
|
The Head Office of the Bank of Japan
-
Participants (tentative)
・Counterparties for market operations which make transactions with the Head Office of the Bank:
Persons in charge of market sections
・Financial Markets Department of the Bank:
Director-General, Head of Coordination and Market Analysis Division, Head of Market Operations Division, and Head of Market Infrastructure Division
-
Topics (tentative)
-
-
Recent developments in the financial markets and the Bank's market operations
-
Liquidity in and functioning of JGB markets
-
Trends in the money market in Japan
-
-
Results of the Tokyo Money Market Survey (August 2019)
Division in Charge:
Market Operations Division, Financial Markets Department, Bank of Japan post.cmmd3@boj.or.jp
