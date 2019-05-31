Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bank of Japan : Outline of Outright Purchases of Japanese Government Securities 

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/31/2019 | 04:24am EDT

May 31, 2019

Bank of Japan

Financial Markets Department

Outline of Outright Purchases of Japanese Government Securities

The Bank of Japan, in conducting the outright purchases of Japanese government securities in a flexible manner, decided to conduct the purchases as follows, effective from June 3, 2019. The next announcement will be on June 28, 2019 at 5 p.m.

1. Outright purchases of Japanese government bonds (JGBs)

(1) Bonds to be purchased

JGBs with coupons (2-year bonds, 5-year bonds, 10-year bonds, 20-year bonds, 30-year bonds, 40-year bonds, floating-rate bonds, and inflation-indexed bonds).

(2) Frequency of purchases

Scheduled dates of the auctions at this moment are stated in the attachment. However, the Bank may increase the frequency as needed.

(3) Amount to be purchased

The Bank will conduct purchases in a flexible manner, taking account of market conditions, aiming to achieve the target level of a long-term interest rate specified by the guideline for market operations.

(4) Method for auctions

A multiple-price competitive auction.

JGBs with coupons (excluding floating-rate bonds and inflation-indexed bonds): Counterparties bid their "desired yield spreads," which are calculated by subtracting "benchmark yields" from the yields at which counterparties seek to sell to the Bank.

Floating-rate bonds and inflation-indexed bonds: Counterparties bid their "desired price spreads," which are calculated by subtracting "benchmark prices" from the prices at which counterparties seek to sell to the Bank.

2. Outright purchases of JGBs <> method>

(1) Bonds to be purchased

Among JGBs with coupons (2-year bonds, 5-year bonds, 10-year bonds, 20-year bonds, 30-year bonds, and 40-year bonds), mainly on-the-run issues.

(2) Frequency of purchases

The Bank will conduct the auctions as needed, such as when the level of the yield curve changes substantially.

(3) Amount to be purchased

Depending on market conditions, the Bank may set the purchase size per auction to a fixed amount or to an unlimited amount.

(4) Method for auctions

Purchasing yields will be set per auction, by indicating the yield spreads from the benchmark yields which the Bank determines separately.

3. Outright purchases of treasury discount bills (T-Bills)

Regarding purchases of T-Bills, conducted as part of money market operations, the Bank will decide the purchase size per auction considering the effects on financial markets.

(Attachment)

Monthly schedule (competitive auction method)

Residual maturity

Purchase size per auction

Scheduled dates

(100 million yen)

Up to 1 year

About 100-1,000

About twice a month

JGBs with

More than

More than 1 year

About 2,500-4,500

coupons

1 year

and up to 3 years

June 3, 10, 21 and 26

and up to

(excluding

More than 3 years

About 3,000-5,500

inflation-

5 years

and up to 5 years

indexed

More than 5 years and up to 10

About 3,000-6,500

June 7, 14, 21 and 28

bonds and

years

floating-rate

More than 10 years

About 1,000-3,000

bonds)

More than

and up to 25 years

June 7, 19 and 28

10 years

More than 25 years

About 100-1,000

Inflation-indexed bonds

About 250

About twice a month

Floating-rate bonds (in the even months)

About 1,000

Once every two months

Note 1: With regard to residual maturities of more than 1 year and up to 5 years, and more than 10 years, the Bank may set sub-segments of more than 1 year and up to 3 years & more than 3 years and up to 5 years, and more than 10 years and up to 25 years & more than 25 years, respectively, and announce separate auctions for them at the same time.

Note 2: With regard to residual maturities of more than 1 year and up to 5 years, more than 5 years and up to 10 years, and more than 10 years, the Bank may announce auctions in addition to the dates stated above, taking account of market conditions (the purchase sizes of these auctions will not necessarily fall within those stated above). However, on the day of the JGBs auctions (including liquidity enhancement auctions) by the Ministry of Finance, the Bank will in principle refrain from announcing auctions for the corresponding maturity segments.

Note 3: With regard to the outright purchases of JGBs with coupons (excluding inflation-indexed bonds and floating-rate bonds), the Bank may set a lower limit on the yield spreads for purchasing yields, taking account of market conditions.

Note 4: As for the outright purchases of JGBs under the fixed-rate method, the Bank will announce auctions as needed, regardless of the description stated above.

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 31 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2019 08:23:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:09aMITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL : Japan's MUFG offers redundancy to 500 senior bankers in London - source
RE
05:09aNOVOROSSIYSKIY MORSKOY TORGOVYI PORT : NCSP Group Consolidated Financial Results for Q1 2019
PU
05:09aNEODECORTECH S P A : - Launch of buyback programme
PU
05:09aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Eversource Energy Prices Public Offering of 15.6M Common Shares @$72.50/Share
PU
05:09aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Myovant Sciences Prices 15.15M Share Public Offering of Common Shares @$8.25/Share
PU
05:05aBURCON NUTRASCIENCE : to Present at 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational Conference, June 4-5, 2019
EQ
05:04aTECHSTEP : Mandatory notification of transfer and large shareholdings
PU
05:04aLUCECO : Employee Benefit Trust Share Purchase
PU
05:04aSIHUAN PHARMACEUTICAL : Poll Results of the Annual General Meeting Held on 31 May 2019 and Dividend Payment
PU
05:01aBILLERUDKORSNÄS : BillerudKorsnäs has completed the acquisition of Bergvik Skog Öst
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BLACKROCK INC : BLACKROCK : Inflatable angry emoji looms over Facebook annual meeting as users vent frustratio..
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : HARD FOR XI, TRUMP TO MAKE PROGRESS ON TRADE: former China central bank chief
3Oil drops 1%, set for biggest monthly fall since November as trade wars spreads
4UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC : UBER TECHNOLOGIES : loses $1bn in first quarterly post-float result
5Investor Icahn sues Occidental Petroleum over 'misguided' Anadarko deal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About