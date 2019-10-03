Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bank of Japan : Output Gap and Potential Growth Rate

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2019 | 01:29am EDT

The 'output gap' -- which serves as an indicator for the level of economic activity, and, consequently, for the pressure for price change -- and the 'potential growth rate' -- which reflects the growth capacity of Japan's economy from a longer-term perspective -- are useful concepts for judging economic and price conditions. It should be noted, however, that as these cannot be observed as objective data, they have to be estimated by some means.

The Bank of Japan's Research and Statistics Department prepares these data on a regular basis for assessing the state of Japan's economic activity and prices, and it also releases the estimation results on the Bank's website on a quarterly basis. These estimates are, in principle, released on the third business day in January, April, July, and October.

For estimation methods, see the following paper:
Kawamoto et al. 'Methodology for Estimating Output Gap and Potential Growth Rate: An Update,' Bank of Japan Research Paper, May 2017.

Please keep in mind that the data need to be viewed with some latitude as the output gap and potential growth rate estimates may differ considerably depending on the estimation methods and also as they are subject to estimation errors.

Research Data Table : Research Data
Date Title Data
Oct. 3, 2019 Data [XLSX 34KB]
Oct. 3, 2019 Chart [PDF 73KB]
Explanation and Related Materials Notice

Charts and data available here are provided to inform some of the Bank of Japan's research and analysis to a wide range of users with interests in economic and financial developments.
Please note that these charts and data are subject to unscheduled changes, revisions, and terminations.
Please contact the Bank of Japan's Research and Statistics Department to request permission when reproducing or copying the content of these charts and data for commercial purposes.
Please credit the source when quoting, reproducing, or copying the content of these charts and data.

Inquiries Economic Assessment and Projection Group,
Economic Research Division, Research and Statistics Department

Tel : +81-3-3279-1111

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 03 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2019 05:28:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:41aALPHABET : Southeast Asia's internet economy to hit $300 bln by 2025 - report
RE
01:36aWorld's largest banks lagging in sustainable finance
RE
01:35aPARAGON ID SA : SPS enters into an exclusive and worldwide patent licence agreement for Paragon ID’s copper wire embedded inductive coupling technologies
AN
01:29aMITSUBISHI MOTORS : Lineup at 46th Tokyo Motor Show 2019 World Premieres for MI-TECH CONCEPT - the electrified SUV Concept Car Super Height K-Wagon Concept - the new K-Car concept
PU
01:29a2019 CAPITAL MARKETS DAY : Thales sets out its action plan following the integration of Gemalto and updates its medium-term financial objectives
PU
01:29aTHALES : Journée Investisseurs 2019 - Présentation - 3 octobre 2019 (uniquement en Anglais)
PU
01:29aBANK OF JAPAN : Output Gap and Potential Growth Rate
PU
01:29aTHALES : 2019 Capital Markets Day - Slideshow - 3 october 2019
PU
01:29aTHALES : 2019 Capital Markets Day - Press release - 3 October 2019
PU
01:24aKANEMATSU : signed Reseller agreement with Filament for APAC region
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1STOXX 600 : U.S. widens trade war with tariffs on European planes, cheese, whisky to punish subsidies
2TESLA INC. : TESLA : Troubles with Tesla's automated parking feature summon safety regulators
3TATA MOTORS LTD : Tesla deliveries miss Wall Street estimates; shares fall 6%
4WEBSTER LIMITED : WEBSTER : Australia's Webster agrees $572 million buyout by Canadian pension fund
5Airbus plant in Alabama spared fallout from U.S. tariffs
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group