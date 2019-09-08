Bank of Japan : Principal Figures of Financial Institutions (Aug.) 

Log in
0
09/08/2019 | 08:32pm EDT

本件の対外公表は9月9日 8時50分

Not to be released until 8:50 a.m. JST

on September 9, 2019.

Bank of Japan

２０１９年９月９日

Financial System and Bank Examination Department

日本銀行金融機構局

貸出・預金動向 速報（ 2019年8月

Principal Figures of Financial Institutions (Preliminary Figures for August 2019)

１．貸出動向 Loans and Discounts

（総貸出平残前年比、％・億円） Percent changes in average amounts outstanding from previous year, 100 million yen

8月平残

2019/1～3

4～6

2019/6

7

8

Average amounts

outstanding(2019/8)

銀行・信金計

Total of major,regional, and

2.3

2.4

2.3

2.3

2.1

5,379,760

shinkin banks

銀 行 計

2.4

2.6

2.4

r

2.4

2.2

4,685,710

Total of major and regional banks

都銀等

1.6

2.4

2.3

2.5

2.2

2,166,631

Major banks

地銀・地銀Ⅱ

3.1

2.7

2.5

2.4

2.3

2,519,079

Total of regional banks

地銀

4.1

5.1

4.6

4.4

4.3

2,055,557

Regional banks I

地銀Ⅱ

▲ 0.8

▲ 6.6

▲ 5.6

▲ 5.7

▲ 5.7

463,522

Regional banks II

信 金 (注1)

1.7

1.4

1.3

1.2

1.2

694,050

Shinkin banks 1

（参考）

銀行・信金・その他計(注2)

Total of major,regional,shinkin, and

other surveyed domestically licensed

2.4

2.5

2.4

2.4

2.3

5,437,452

banks 2

(注3)

1.7

13.0

15.5

19.4

16.2

29,440

Foreign banks 3

（注）1.信金は信金中央金庫調

2.「その他国内対象銀行」の2019年8月平残計数は57,692億円、前年比18.5％ (同計数は、上記

「銀行・信金計」および「銀行計」に含まれず、「銀行・信金・その他計」に含まれる） 3.外銀は円貸出

4.ｒは訂正計数

Note: 1 Data for Shinkin banks are compiled via Shinkin Central Bank.

  1. An average amount outstanding for Other Surveyed Domestically Licensed Banks in August 2019 is 5,769.2 billion yen, and the percent changes from previous year is 18.5%.
    These are included only in the total of major, regional, shinkin , and other surveyed domestically licensed banks.
  2. Figures for foreign banks are yen-denominated loans in Japan.
  3. "r" denotes revised figures.

２．預金動向（実質預金＋ＣＤ） Deposits* and CDs

（平残前年比、％・億円）

Percent changes in average amounts outstanding from previous year, 100 million yen

2019/1～3

4～6

３業態計

3.1

2.5

Total of city and regional banks

都銀

4.7

3.5

City banks

地銀・地銀Ⅱ

1.4

1.5

Total of regional banks

地銀

2.3

3.4

Regional banks I

地銀Ⅱ

▲ 2.0

▲ 6.2

Regional banks II

8月平残

2019/6

7

8

Average amounts

outstanding(2019/8)

2.3

2.1

2.3

7,246,735

3.1

2.7

3.1

3,803,146

1.5

1.4

1.4

3,443,589

3.1

3.1

3.1

2,811,564

▲ 5.4

▲ 5.4

▲ 5.4

632,025

（参考）

３業態・その他計

（注1）

Total of city,regional, and other

surveyed domestically licensed banks 1

2.3

1.9

1.8

1.6

1.8

9,683,298

（注）1.「その他国内対象銀行」の2019年8月平残計数は2,436,563億円、前年比0.5％ (同計数は、 上記「3業態計」に含まれず、「3業態・その他計」に含まれる）

*Unsettled bills and checks are excluded.

Note: 1 An average amount outstanding for Other Surveyed Domestically Licensed Banks in August 2019 is 243,656.3 billion yen, and the percent changes from previous year is 0.5%.

These are included only in the total of city, regional, and other surveyed domestically licensed banks.

照会先: Inquiries

金融機構局 金融データ課 預貸金統計グループ Tel: 03-3277-1581

Banking Statistics Group, Financial Data Division, Financial System and Bank Examination Department

E-mail:post.bsd6@boj.or.jp

＜各計数の定義＞

  • 貸出
    ・銀行・信金の総貸出平残は、国内店勘定の円貸出（除くオフショア勘定）、国内店及び海外店勘定の外貨インパ クト・ローン、海外店勘定のユーロ円インパクト・ローンの月中平残合計（居住者向け貸出合計。なお、海外店 勘定の非居住者向け貸出＜現地貸＞は含まない）。
    ・金融機関向け貸出、中央政府向け貸出を含まない（外銀を除く）。
    ・集計対象先は以下のとおり（下記の実質預金＋ＣＤと範囲が異なる点にはご留意ください）。 都銀等（１０行）
    • みずほ銀行、三菱ＵＦＪ銀行、三井住友銀行、りそな銀行、三菱ＵＦＪ信託銀行、みずほ信託銀行、 三井住友信託銀行、埼玉りそな銀行、新生銀行、あおぞら銀行

その他国内対象銀行（５行）

    • ゆうちょ銀行、ソニー銀行、SMBC信託銀行、オリックス銀行、日証金信託銀行
  • 実質預金＋ＣＤ

・実質預金平残は、表面預金平残から切手手形平残を除いた額。

・集計対象先は以下のとおり（上記の貸出と範囲が異なる点にはご留意ください）。 都銀（５行）

  • みずほ銀行、三菱ＵＦＪ銀行、三井住友銀行、りそな銀行、埼玉りそな銀行 その他国内対象銀行（１０行）
  • 三菱ＵＦＪ信託銀行、みずほ信託銀行、三井住友信託銀行、新生銀行、あおぞら銀行、ゆうちょ銀行、 ジャパンネット銀行、ソニー銀行、SMBC信託銀行、オリックス銀行

Definitions

A. Loans and Discounts

  1. Figures for "total of major, regional, and shinkin banks" include yen-denominated loans in accounts held in Japan
    (excluding offshore accounts), foreign currency-denominated impact loans in accounts held in Japan and overseas, and Euro-yen impact loans in accounts held overseas. Loans to non-residents are excluded.
  2. Figures exclude loans to financial institutions and the central government (except in the figures for foreign banks).
  3. "Major banks" are Mizuho Bank, MUFG Bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, Resona Bank,

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation, Mizuho Trust and Banking Company, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Saitama Resona Bank, Shinsei Bank, and Aozora Bank.

  1. "Other surveyed domestically licensed banks" are Japan Post Bank, Sony Bank, SMBC Trust Bank, ORIX Bank, and JSF Trust and Banking Co. Note that "other surveyed domestically licensed banks" have different coverage in banks between "Loans and Discounts" and "Deposits and CDs."

BDeposits and CDs

  1. Figures exclude unsettled checks and bills.
  2. "City banks" are Mizuho Bank, MUFG Bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, Resona Bank, and Saitama Resona Bank.
  3. "Other surveyed domestically licensed banks" are Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation, Mizuho Trust and Banking Company, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Shinsei Bank, Aozora Bank, Japan Post Bank, The Japan Net Bank, Sony Bank, SMBC Trust Bank, and ORIX Bank. Note that "other surveyed domestically licensed banks" have different coverage in banks between "Loans and Discounts" and "Deposits and CDs."

＜不連続情報＞

Statistical Discontinuities

*は、不連続時点として表記された時点以降とそれより前の数字が連続していない。

The data marked with an asterisk(*) are discontinued before and after the indicated date.

不連続時点

都銀等

地銀

地銀Ⅱ

その他国内銀行

外銀

理由

Major

Regional

Regional

Other surveyed

Foreign

Date of discontinuity

domestically

Reasons for discontinuity

banks

banks

banks

banks

licensed banks

2018年5月

*

*

*

銀行の合併

May 2018

Merger among banks

2019年4月

*

*

銀行の合併

April 2019

Merger among banks

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 09 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2019 00:31:06 UTC
