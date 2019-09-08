Bank of Japan : Principal Figures of Financial Institutions (Aug.) 

Percent changes in average amounts outstanding from previous year, 100 million yen

Total of city and regional banks

（参考） ３業態・その他計 （注1） Total of city,regional, and other surveyed domestically licensed banks 1 2.3 1.9 1.8 1.6 1.8 9,683,298

（注）1.「その他国内対象銀行」の2019年8月平残計数は2,436,563億円、前年比0.5％ (同計数は、 上記「3業態計」に含まれず、「3業態・その他計」に含まれる）

*Unsettled bills and checks are excluded.

Note: 1 An average amount outstanding for Other Surveyed Domestically Licensed Banks in August 2019 is 243,656.3 billion yen, and the percent changes from previous year is 0.5%.

These are included only in the total of city, regional, and other surveyed domestically licensed banks.

照会先: Inquiries

金融機構局 金融データ課 預貸金統計グループ Tel: 03-3277-1581

Banking Statistics Group, Financial Data Division, Financial System and Bank Examination Department

E-mail:post.bsd6@boj.or.jp