Bank of Japan : Principal Figures of Financial Institutions (June) 

Percent changes in average amounts outstanding from previous year, 100 million yen

Total of city and regional banks

(参考) 3業態・その他計 (注1) Total of city,regional, and other surveyed domestically licensed banks 1 2.3 1.9 1.9 2.1 1.8 9,700,730

(注)1.「その他国内対象銀行」の2019年6月平残計数は2,423,888億円、前年比0.3% (同計数は、 上記「3業態計」に含まれず、「3業態・その他計」に含まれる)

2.rは訂正計数

*Unsettled bills and checks are excluded.

Note: 1 An average amount outstanding for Other Surveyed Domestically Licensed Banks in June 2019 is 242,388.8 billion yen, and the percent changes from previous year is 0.3%.

These are included only in the total of city, regional, and other surveyed domestically licensed banks. 2 "r" denotes revised figures.

