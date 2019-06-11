Bank of Japan : Reestimation Result of Hedonic Regression Model (CGPI, Digital Cameras) 

P.O. BOX 30, NIHONBASHI TOKYO 103-8660, JAPAN TEL. +81-3-3279-1111
Research and Statistics Department
June 2019
Reestimation Results of Hedonic Regression Models
in the Corporate Goods Price Index
- Digital Cameras -
The Bank of Japan reestimates the hedonic regression models of quality adjustment, applied to compact digital cameras. The reestimation result as of May 2019 is shown in Table 1. Also, the results which were reestimated in November 2018 are shown in Tables 2 and 3 for mirrorless interchangeable-lens cameras and digital single-lens reflex cameras, respectively.
The details of data for the estimation are as follows:
-
The same model is applied to domestic goods, exported goods, and imported goods.
-
The model is estimated by mixing up price data of both domestic goods and imported goods.
-
In order to maintain the stability of the estimation, the sample release period for compact digital cameras has been extended from eight quarters to ten quarters.
-
Hedonic regression model is assumed to be the general function form expressed as follows:
|
y
|
λ0
|
− 1
|
n
|
xi
|
λi
|
− 1
|
|
|
|
= β 0 + ∑ β i
|
|
+ u
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
λ 0
|
=
|
|
λi
|
where λ is the Box-Cox transformation parameter.
|
|
|
|
|
i 1
|
|
|
|
When λ =0, function is logarithmic; When λ=1, function is linear. The functional form is determined by Box-Cox test (likelihood ratio test) under constraints of each parameter settings, such as in the Double Box-Cox Model, Semi Box-Cox Model (when λi=1), Log-Linear Model (when λ0=λi=0), Semi Log-Linear Model (when λ0=0, λi=1), and Linear Model (when λ0=λi=1).
(Table 1)
Estimation Result for Compact Digital Cameras
|
Suggested Period of Application
|
This Time Estimation
|
|
Last Time Estimation
|
|
May 2019-
|
|
November 2018-April 2019
|
|
|
|
Estimated Model
|
Double Box-Cox Model
|
Semi Box-Cox Model
|
Box-Cox Parameter of Dependent Variable
|
-0.062
|
|
-0.485
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intercept
|
4.908
|
***
|
2.044
|
***
|
Optical Zoom (times)
|
0.008
|
***
|
3.162E-05
|
**
|
|
Box-Cox Parameter
|
0.889
|
|
--
|
|
Maximum ISO Sensitivity
|
0.003
|
***
|
4.355E-08
|
**
|
(including Expanded Sensitivity)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Box-Cox Parameter
|
0.353
|
|
--
|
|
F-Number for Wide-angle
|
-0.506
|
***
|
-0.002
|
***
|
|
Box-Cox Parameter
|
-0.845
|
|
--
|
|
Maximum Video Recording Size (pixels)
|
0.204
|
***
|
--
|
|
|
Box-Cox Parameter
|
-0.029
|
|
|
|
Depth (mm)
|
-1.318E-06
|
*
|
--
|
|
|
Box-Cox Parameter
|
2.564
|
|
|
|
Dummy Variables
|
|
|
|
|
|
4K/2K Video Function
|
--
|
|
0.002
|
***
|
|
Maximum Shutter Speed
|
|
***
|
|
|
|
Faster than 1/2,000 second
|
0.136
|
--
|
***
|
|
1/2,000 second or faster
|
--
|
|
0.003
|
|
Image Sensor Size
|
|
***
|
|
***
|
|
1 inch or larger, and smaller than APS-C
|
0.170
|
0.004
|
|
APS-C
|
0.473
|
***
|
0.005
|
***
|
|
Back-illuminated CMOS Sensor
|
0.112
|
**
|
0.002
|
***
|
|
AF Sensor Point
|
|
**
|
|
|
|
300 points or more
|
0.273
|
--
|
|
|
Optical Image Stabilization Function
|
0.135
|
**
|
0.002
|
***
|
|
LCD Type
|
|
**
|
|
|
|
Touch Screen
|
0.098
|
--
|
|
|
Vari-angle
|
0.197
|
**
|
0.002
|
*
|
|
Waterproof
|
0.271
|
***
|
0.003
|
***
|
|
Manufacturer
|
|
|
|
*
|
|
Manufacturer A
|
--
|
|
0.001
|
|
Manufacturer B
|
--
|
***
|
-0.002
|
***
|
|
Manufacturer C
|
-0.336
|
--
|
|
|
Manufacturer D
|
0.370
|
***
|
0.003
|
**
|
|
Release Period
|
|
*
|
|
|
|
1st quarter 2017
|
0.109
|
0.001
|
|
|
2nd quarter 2017
|
-0.031
|
***
|
0.001
|
*
|
|
3rd quarter 2017
|
0.174
|
0.002
|
|
4th quarter 2017
|
0.069
|
*
|
0.003
|
***
|
|
1st quarter 2018
|
0.138
|
4.553E-04
|
|
|
2nd quarter 2018
|
-0.118
|
|
0.002
|
|
|
3rd quarter 2018
|
-0.008
|
|
-0.001
|
|
|
4th quarter 2018
|
-0.043
|
|
--
|
|
|
1st quarter 2019
|
-0.001
|
|
--
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
R-squared
|
0.961
|
|
0.974
|
|
Adjusted R-squared
|
0.929
|
|
0.949
|
|
Standard Error of Regression
|
0.092
|
|
0.001
|
|
Mean of Dependent Variable
|
7.833
|
|
2.049
|
|
Number of Observations
|
57
|
|
43
|
|
(release period)
|
(from 4Q 2016 to 1Q 2019)
|
(from 4Q 2016 to 3Q 2018)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tests for Double Box-Cox Model
|
|
|
|
|
|
(H1: Double Box-Cox)
|
|
*
|
|
|
H0: Semi Box-Cox (λi=1)
|
10.926
|
0.810
|
|
H0: Log-Linear (λ0=λi=0)
|
27.164
|
***
|
19.190
|
***
|
H0: Semi Log-Linear (λ0=0,λi=1)
|
11.723
|
*
|
11.225
|
**
|
H0: Linear (λ0=λi=1)
|
49.171
|
***
|
70.567
|
***
Notes: 1. ***, ** and * denote significance at the 1%, 5% and 10% levels, respectively.
2. The specifications of Double/Semi Box-Cox Models are determined based on the result of likelihood ratio test.
The likelihood ratio statistics is distributed as chi-squared with degrees of freedom equal to the number of restraints.
(Table 2)
Estimation Result for Mirrorless Interchangeable-lens Cameras
|
Suggested Period of Application
|
This Time Estimation
|
|
Last Time Estimation
|
|
November 2018-
|
|
November 2017-October 2018
|
|
|
|
Estimated Model
|
Semi Log-Linear Model
|
Double Box-Cox Model
|
Box-Cox Parameter of Dependent Variable
|
--
|
|
0.166
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intercept
|
10.510
|
***
|
-9.942E+06
|
***
|
Maximum ISO Sensitivity
|
5.614E-06
|
*
|
1.693E+07
|
***
|
(Except for Expanded Sensitivity)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Box-Cox Parameter
|
--
|
|
-1.703
|
|
Longest / Shortest Focal Length of Kit Lens
|
0.021
|
***
|
0.025
|
*
|
|
Box-Cox Parameter
|
--
|
|
1.558
|
|
Battery Life (CIPA Standard, pictures)
|
0.001
|
*
|
5.522
|
***
|
|
Box-Cox Parameter
|
--
|
|
0.004
|
|
Image Sensor Size (mm2)
|
0.001
|
***
|
8.013E-07
|
***
|
|
Box-Cox Parameter
|
--
|
|
2.816
|
|
Dummy Variables
|
|
|
|
|
|
F-Number of Kit Lens for Wide-angle
|
|
*
|
|
|
|
2.8 or smaller
|
0.150
|
--
|
|
|
Including Kit Lens
|
--
|
|
1.475
|
***
|
|
Electronic Viewfinder
|
0.333
|
***
|
2.736
|
***
|
|
Maximum Shutter Speed
|
|
**
|
|
***
|
|
1/16,000 second or faster
|
0.197
|
2.768
|
|
Waterproof and Dustproof
|
0.492
|
***
|
3.434
|
***
|
|
Wi-Fi Function
|
--
|
|
4.064
|
**
|
|
Manufacturer
|
|
***
|
|
***
|
|
Manufacturer A
|
0.994
|
5.048
|
|
Manufacturer B
|
--
|
|
-5.961
|
***
|
|
Manufacturer C
|
--
|
|
-3.769
|
***
|
|
Manufacturer D
|
-0.249
|
**
|
-4.855
|
***
|
|
Release Period
|
|
|
|
***
|
|
1st quarter 2016
|
--
|
|
1.989
|
|
2nd quarter 2016
|
--
|
|
3.653
|
***
|
|
3rd quarter 2016
|
--
|
|
1.364
|
*
|
|
4th quarter 2016
|
--
|
|
1.858
|
**
|
|
1st quarter 2017
|
0.034
|
|
2.813
|
***
|
|
2nd quarter 2017
|
0.036
|
*
|
--
|
|
|
3rd quarter 2017
|
-0.213
|
0.958
|
|
|
4th quarter 2017
|
-0.064
|
*
|
--
|
|
|
1st quarter 2018
|
-0.187
|
--
|
|
|
2nd quarter 2018
|
-0.354
|
**
|
--
|
|
|
3rd quarter 2018
|
-0.188
|
|
--
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
R-squared
|
0.872
|
|
0.902
|
|
Adjusted R-squared
|
0.842
|
|
0.860
|
|
Standard Error of Regression
|
0.260
|
|
1.026
|
|
Mean of Dependent Variable
|
11.891
|
|
35.843
|
|
Number of Observations
|
90
|
|
64
|
|
(release period)
|
(from 4Q 2016 to 3Q 2018)
|
(from 4Q 2015 to 3Q 2017)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tests for Double Box-Cox Model
|
|
|
|
|
|
(H1: Double Box-Cox)
|
|
|
|
*
|
H0: Semi Box-Cox (λi=1)
|
6.404
|
|
9.088
|
H0: Log-Linear (λ0=λi=0)
|
10.820
|
*
|
14.857
|
**
|
H0: Semi Log-Linear (λ0=0,λi=1)
|
6.900
|
|
10.157
|
*
|
H0: Linear (λ0=λi=1)
|
92.385
|
***
|
23.536
|
***
Notes: 1. ***, ** and * denote significance at the 1%, 5% and 10% levels, respectively.
2. The specifications of Double Box-Cox/SemiLog-Linear Models are determined based on the result of likelihood ratio test. The likelihood ratio statistics is distributed as chi-squared with degrees of freedom equal to the number of restraints.
(Table 3)
Estimation Result for Digital Single-lens Reflex Cameras
|
Suggested Period of Application
|
This Time Estimation
|
|
Last Time Estimation
|
|
November 2018-
|
|
November 2017-October 2018
|
|
|
|
Estimated Model
|
Double Box-Cox Model
|
Double Box-Cox Model
|
Box-Cox Parameter of Dependent Variable
|
0.202
|
|
-0.111
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intercept
|
27.127
|
***
|
5.100
|
***
|
AF Sensor (points)
|
1.761
|
***
|
4.834E-03
|
***
|
|
Box-Cox Parameter
|
0.103
|
|
0.735
|
|
Battery Life (pictures)
|
--
|
|
0.015
|
**
|
|
Box-Cox Parameter
|
--
|
|
0.175
|
|
Maximum ISO Sensitivity
|
0.460
|
***
|
0.260
|
***
|
(Except for Expanded Sensitivity)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Box-Cox Parameter
|
0.099
|
|
-0.207
|
|
Longest / Shortest Focal Length of Kit Lens
|
0.489
|
***
|
--
|
|
|
Box-Cox Parameter
|
0.454
|
|
|
|
Maximum Continuous Shooting Speed (frames/second)
|
2.527E-04
|
***
|
--
|
|
|
Box-Cox Parameter
|
4.427
|
|
|
|
Dummy Variables
|
|
|
|
|
|
Image Sensor Size
|
|
***
|
|
***
|
|
Full Frame
|
8.470
|
0.133
|
|
Maximum Shutter Speed
|
|
|
|
**
|
|
1/8,000 second or faster
|
--
|
|
0.041
|
|
Image Stabilization Function
|
--
|
|
0.028
|
**
|
|
4K/2K Video Function
|
3.998
|
***
|
0.106
|
***
|
|
Quiet Shutter Function
|
--
|
|
0.085
|
***
|
|
Longest / Shortest Focal Length of Kit Lens
|
--
|
|
0.073
|
***
|
|
7 or more
|
|
|
|
|
|
F-Number of Kit Lens for Wide-angle
|
1.745
|
**
|
--
|
|
|
2.8 or smaller
|
|
|
|
|
|
Waterproof and Dustproof
|
2.292
|
***
|
--
|
|
|
Manufacturer
|
|
|
|
***
|
|
Manufacturer A
|
--
|
|
-0.186
|
|
Manufacturer B
|
--
|
***
|
-0.390
|
***
|
|
Manufacturer C
|
3.814
|
--
|
|
|
Release Period
|
-5.568
|
***
|
|
***
|
|
2nd quarter 2016
|
-0.100
|
|
3rd quarter 2016
|
1.356
|
*
|
-0.009
|
|
|
4th quarter 2016
|
-1.778
|
**
|
0.022
|
|
|
1st quarter 2017
|
-1.156
|
**
|
-0.015
|
|
|
2nd quarter 2017
|
-1.504
|
-0.013
|
|
|
3rd quarter 2017
|
-0.671
|
***
|
-0.023
|
|
|
1st quarter 2018
|
-2.468
|
--
|
|
|
3rd quarter 2018
|
0.609
|
|
--
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
R-squared
|
0.990
|
|
0.985
|
|
Adjusted R-squared
|
0.985
|
|
0.977
|
|
Standard Error of Regression
|
1.025
|
|
0.029
|
|
Mean of Dependent Variable
|
49.944
|
|
6.606
|
|
Number of Observations
|
53
|
|
48
|
|
(release period)
|
(from 4Q 2015 to 3Q 2018)
|
(from 4Q 2015 to 3Q 2017)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tests for Double Box-Cox Model
|
|
|
|
|
|
(H1: Double Box-Cox)
|
|
|
|
|
H0: Semi Box-Cox (λi=1)
|
25.722
|
***
|
9.584
|
**
|
H0: Log-Linear (λ0=λi=0)
|
10.072
|
*
|
13.001
|
**
|
H0: Semi Log-Linear (λ0=0,λi=1)
|
30.140
|
***
|
9.603
|
**
|
H0: Linear (λ0=λi=1)
|
100.533
|
***
|
85.203
|
***
Notes: 1. ***, ** and * denote significance at the 1%, 5% and 10% levels, respectively.
-
The specifications of Double Box-Cox Models are determined based on the result of likelihood ratio test.
The likelihood ratio statistics is distributed as chi-squared with degrees of freedom equal to the number of restraints.
-
"Quiet Shutter Function" dummy is applied if the device is capable of shooting in quiet.
