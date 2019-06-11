Log in
Bank of Japan : Reestimation Result of Hedonic Regression Model (CGPI, Digital Cameras) 

0
06/11/2019 | 12:58am BST

Bank of Japan

P.O. BOX 30, NIHONBASHI TOKYO 103-8660, JAPAN TEL. +81-3-3279-1111

Research and Statistics Department

June 2019

Reestimation Results of Hedonic Regression Models

in the Corporate Goods Price Index

- Digital Cameras -

The Bank of Japan reestimates the hedonic regression models of quality adjustment, applied to compact digital cameras. The reestimation result as of May 2019 is shown in Table 1. Also, the results which were reestimated in November 2018 are shown in Tables 2 and 3 for mirrorless interchangeable-lens cameras and digital single-lens reflex cameras, respectively.

The details of data for the estimation are as follows:

Scope of application1

Digital cameras classified in "Visual equipment" (Producer Price Index, Export

Price Index) and "Digital cameras & video cameras" (Import Price Index)

Source:

The retail price (quarterly average price) and specification data are provided

with the BCN Ranking by the BCN Inc. Other important specifications unlisted

in the database are taken from the specification sheet of each digital camera.

Dataset2

Number of observations (release period):

Compact digital camera: 57 (from 4th quarter 2016 to 1st quarter 2019) 3

Mirrorless interchangeable-lens camera: 90 (from 4th quarter 2016 to 3rd quarter

2018)

Digital single-lens reflex camera: 53 (from 4th quarter 2015 to 3rd quarter 2018)

Model selection4

Based on the results of likelihood ratio tests, Double Box-Cox Models are selected

for compact digital cameras and digital single-lens reflex cameras, and Semi

Log-Linear Model is selected for mirrorless interchangeable-lens cameras.

Suggested period

Compact digital camera: From May 2019 onward

Mirrorless interchangeable-lens camera and digital single-lens reflex camera:

of application

From November 2018 onward

Frequency of

Compact digital camera: Every May and November

Mirrorless interchangeable-lens camera and digital single-lens reflex camera:

estimation

Every November

  • The same model is applied to domestic goods, exported goods, and imported goods.
  • The model is estimated by mixing up price data of both domestic goods and imported goods.
  • In order to maintain the stability of the estimation, the sample release period for compact digital cameras has been extended from eight quarters to ten quarters.
  • Hedonic regression model is assumed to be the general function form expressed as follows:

y

λ0

− 1

n

xi

λi

− 1

= β 0 + β i

+ u

λ 0

=

λi

where λ is the Box-Cox transformation parameter.

i 1

When λ =0, function is logarithmic; When λ=1, function is linear. The functional form is determined by Box-Cox test (likelihood ratio test) under constraints of each parameter settings, such as in the Double Box-Cox Model, Semi Box-Cox Model (when λi=1), Log-Linear Model (when λ0i=0), Semi Log-Linear Model (when λ0=0, λi=1), and Linear Model (when λ0i=1).

(Table 1)

Estimation Result for Compact Digital Cameras

Suggested Period of Application

This Time Estimation

Last Time Estimation

May 2019-

November 2018-April 2019

Estimated Model

Double Box-Cox Model

Semi Box-Cox Model

Box-Cox Parameter of Dependent Variable

-0.062

-0.485

Intercept

4.908

***

2.044

***

Optical Zoom (times)

0.008

***

3.162E-05

**

Box-Cox Parameter

0.889

--

Maximum ISO Sensitivity

0.003

***

4.355E-08

**

(including Expanded Sensitivity)

Box-Cox Parameter

0.353

--

F-Number for Wide-angle

-0.506

***

-0.002

***

Box-Cox Parameter

-0.845

--

Maximum Video Recording Size (pixels)

0.204

***

--

Box-Cox Parameter

-0.029

Depth (mm)

-1.318E-06

*

--

Box-Cox Parameter

2.564

Dummy Variables

4K/2K Video Function

--

0.002

***

Maximum Shutter Speed

***

Faster than 1/2,000 second

0.136

--

***

1/2,000 second or faster

--

0.003

Image Sensor Size

***

***

1 inch or larger, and smaller than APS-C

0.170

0.004

APS-C

0.473

***

0.005

***

Back-illuminated CMOS Sensor

0.112

**

0.002

***

AF Sensor Point

**

300 points or more

0.273

--

Optical Image Stabilization Function

0.135

**

0.002

***

LCD Type

**

Touch Screen

0.098

--

Vari-angle

0.197

**

0.002

*

Waterproof

0.271

***

0.003

***

Manufacturer

*

Manufacturer A

--

0.001

Manufacturer B

--

***

-0.002

***

Manufacturer C

-0.336

--

Manufacturer D

0.370

***

0.003

**

Release Period

*

1st quarter 2017

0.109

0.001

2nd quarter 2017

-0.031

***

0.001

*

3rd quarter 2017

0.174

0.002

4th quarter 2017

0.069

*

0.003

***

1st quarter 2018

0.138

4.553E-04

2nd quarter 2018

-0.118

0.002

3rd quarter 2018

-0.008

-0.001

4th quarter 2018

-0.043

--

1st quarter 2019

-0.001

--

R-squared

0.961

0.974

Adjusted R-squared

0.929

0.949

Standard Error of Regression

0.092

0.001

Mean of Dependent Variable

7.833

2.049

Number of Observations

57

43

(release period)

(from 4Q 2016 to 1Q 2019)

(from 4Q 2016 to 3Q 2018)

Tests for Double Box-Cox Model

(H1: Double Box-Cox)

*

H0: Semi Box-Cox (λi=1)

10.926

0.810

H0: Log-Linear (λ0i=0)

27.164

***

19.190

***

H0: Semi Log-Linear (λ0=0,λi=1)

11.723

*

11.225

**

H0: Linear (λ0i=1)

49.171

***

70.567

***

Notes: 1. ***, ** and * denote significance at the 1%, 5% and 10% levels, respectively.

2. The specifications of Double/Semi Box-Cox Models are determined based on the result of likelihood ratio test.

The likelihood ratio statistics is distributed as chi-squared with degrees of freedom equal to the number of restraints.

(Table 2)

Estimation Result for Mirrorless Interchangeable-lens Cameras

Suggested Period of Application

This Time Estimation

Last Time Estimation

November 2018-

November 2017-October 2018

Estimated Model

Semi Log-Linear Model

Double Box-Cox Model

Box-Cox Parameter of Dependent Variable

--

0.166

Intercept

10.510

***

-9.942E+06

***

Maximum ISO Sensitivity

5.614E-06

*

1.693E+07

***

(Except for Expanded Sensitivity)

Box-Cox Parameter

--

-1.703

Longest / Shortest Focal Length of Kit Lens

0.021

***

0.025

*

Box-Cox Parameter

--

1.558

Battery Life (CIPA Standard, pictures)

0.001

*

5.522

***

Box-Cox Parameter

--

0.004

Image Sensor Size (mm2)

0.001

***

8.013E-07

***

Box-Cox Parameter

--

2.816

Dummy Variables

F-Number of Kit Lens for Wide-angle

*

2.8 or smaller

0.150

--

Including Kit Lens

--

1.475

***

Electronic Viewfinder

0.333

***

2.736

***

Maximum Shutter Speed

**

***

1/16,000 second or faster

0.197

2.768

Waterproof and Dustproof

0.492

***

3.434

***

Wi-Fi Function

--

4.064

**

Manufacturer

***

***

Manufacturer A

0.994

5.048

Manufacturer B

--

-5.961

***

Manufacturer C

--

-3.769

***

Manufacturer D

-0.249

**

-4.855

***

Release Period

***

1st quarter 2016

--

1.989

2nd quarter 2016

--

3.653

***

3rd quarter 2016

--

1.364

*

4th quarter 2016

--

1.858

**

1st quarter 2017

0.034

2.813

***

2nd quarter 2017

0.036

*

--

3rd quarter 2017

-0.213

0.958

4th quarter 2017

-0.064

*

--

1st quarter 2018

-0.187

--

2nd quarter 2018

-0.354

**

--

3rd quarter 2018

-0.188

--

R-squared

0.872

0.902

Adjusted R-squared

0.842

0.860

Standard Error of Regression

0.260

1.026

Mean of Dependent Variable

11.891

35.843

Number of Observations

90

64

(release period)

(from 4Q 2016 to 3Q 2018)

(from 4Q 2015 to 3Q 2017)

Tests for Double Box-Cox Model

(H1: Double Box-Cox)

*

H0: Semi Box-Cox (λi=1)

6.404

9.088

H0: Log-Linear (λ0i=0)

10.820

*

14.857

**

H0: Semi Log-Linear (λ0=0,λi=1)

6.900

10.157

*

H0: Linear (λ0i=1)

92.385

***

23.536

***

Notes: 1. ***, ** and * denote significance at the 1%, 5% and 10% levels, respectively.

2. The specifications of Double Box-Cox/SemiLog-Linear Models are determined based on the result of likelihood ratio test. The likelihood ratio statistics is distributed as chi-squared with degrees of freedom equal to the number of restraints.

(Table 3)

Estimation Result for Digital Single-lens Reflex Cameras

Suggested Period of Application

This Time Estimation

Last Time Estimation

November 2018-

November 2017-October 2018

Estimated Model

Double Box-Cox Model

Double Box-Cox Model

Box-Cox Parameter of Dependent Variable

0.202

-0.111

Intercept

27.127

***

5.100

***

AF Sensor (points)

1.761

***

4.834E-03

***

Box-Cox Parameter

0.103

0.735

Battery Life (pictures)

--

0.015

**

Box-Cox Parameter

--

0.175

Maximum ISO Sensitivity

0.460

***

0.260

***

(Except for Expanded Sensitivity)

Box-Cox Parameter

0.099

-0.207

Longest / Shortest Focal Length of Kit Lens

0.489

***

--

Box-Cox Parameter

0.454

Maximum Continuous Shooting Speed (frames/second)

2.527E-04

***

--

Box-Cox Parameter

4.427

Dummy Variables

Image Sensor Size

***

***

Full Frame

8.470

0.133

Maximum Shutter Speed

**

1/8,000 second or faster

--

0.041

Image Stabilization Function

--

0.028

**

4K/2K Video Function

3.998

***

0.106

***

Quiet Shutter Function

--

0.085

***

Longest / Shortest Focal Length of Kit Lens

--

0.073

***

7 or more

F-Number of Kit Lens for Wide-angle

1.745

**

--

2.8 or smaller

Waterproof and Dustproof

2.292

***

--

Manufacturer

***

Manufacturer A

--

-0.186

Manufacturer B

--

***

-0.390

***

Manufacturer C

3.814

--

Release Period

-5.568

***

***

2nd quarter 2016

-0.100

3rd quarter 2016

1.356

*

-0.009

4th quarter 2016

-1.778

**

0.022

1st quarter 2017

-1.156

**

-0.015

2nd quarter 2017

-1.504

-0.013

3rd quarter 2017

-0.671

***

-0.023

1st quarter 2018

-2.468

--

3rd quarter 2018

0.609

--

R-squared

0.990

0.985

Adjusted R-squared

0.985

0.977

Standard Error of Regression

1.025

0.029

Mean of Dependent Variable

49.944

6.606

Number of Observations

53

48

(release period)

(from 4Q 2015 to 3Q 2018)

(from 4Q 2015 to 3Q 2017)

Tests for Double Box-Cox Model

(H1: Double Box-Cox)

H0: Semi Box-Cox (λi=1)

25.722

***

9.584

**

H0: Log-Linear (λ0i=0)

10.072

*

13.001

**

H0: Semi Log-Linear (λ0=0,λi=1)

30.140

***

9.603

**

H0: Linear (λ0i=1)

100.533

***

85.203

***

Notes: 1. ***, ** and * denote significance at the 1%, 5% and 10% levels, respectively.

  1. The specifications of Double Box-Cox Models are determined based on the result of likelihood ratio test.
    The likelihood ratio statistics is distributed as chi-squared with degrees of freedom equal to the number of restraints.
  2. "Quiet Shutter Function" dummy is applied if the device is capable of shooting in quiet.

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 11 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2019 23:57:03 UTC
Latest news "Companies"
