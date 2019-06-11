Bank of Japan : Reestimation Result of Hedonic Regression Model (CGPI, Digital Cameras) 

Research and Statistics Department

June 2019

Reestimation Results of Hedonic Regression Models

in the Corporate Goods Price Index

- Digital Cameras -

The Bank of Japan reestimates the hedonic regression models of quality adjustment, applied to compact digital cameras. The reestimation result as of May 2019 is shown in Table 1. Also, the results which were reestimated in November 2018 are shown in Tables 2 and 3 for mirrorless interchangeable-lens cameras and digital single-lens reflex cameras, respectively.

The details of data for the estimation are as follows:

Scope of application1 ･Digital cameras classified in "Visual equipment" (Producer Price Index, Export Price Index) and "Digital cameras & video cameras" (Import Price Index) Source: ･The retail price (quarterly average price) and specification data are provided with the BCN Ranking by the BCN Inc. Other important specifications unlisted in the database are taken from the specification sheet of each digital camera. Dataset2 Number of observations (release period): ･Compact digital camera: 57 (from 4th quarter 2016 to 1st quarter 2019) 3 ･Mirrorless interchangeable-lens camera: 90 (from 4th quarter 2016 to 3rd quarter 2018) ･Digital single-lens reflex camera: 53 (from 4th quarter 2015 to 3rd quarter 2018) Model selection4 ･Based on the results of likelihood ratio tests, Double Box-Cox Models are selected for compact digital cameras and digital single-lens reflex cameras, and Semi Log-Linear Model is selected for mirrorless interchangeable-lens cameras. Suggested period ･Compact digital camera: From May 2019 onward ･Mirrorless interchangeable-lens camera and digital single-lens reflex camera: of application From November 2018 onward Frequency of ･Compact digital camera: Every May and November ･Mirrorless interchangeable-lens camera and digital single-lens reflex camera: estimation Every November

The same model is applied to domestic goods, exported goods, and imported goods.

The model is estimated by mixing up price data of both domestic goods and imported goods.

In order to maintain the stability of the estimation, the sample release period for compact digital cameras has been extended from eight quarters to ten quarters.

Hedonic regression model is assumed to be the general function form expressed as follows:

y λ0 − 1 n xi λi − 1 = β 0 + ∑ β i + u λ 0 = λi where λ is the Box-Cox transformation parameter. i 1

When λ =0, function is logarithmic; When λ=1, function is linear. The functional form is determined by Box-Cox test (likelihood ratio test) under constraints of each parameter settings, such as in the Double Box-Cox Model, Semi Box-Cox Model (when λi=1), Log-Linear Model (when λ0=λi=0), Semi Log-Linear Model (when λ0=0, λi=1), and Linear Model (when λ0=λi=1).