Bank of Japan : Reestimation Result of Hedonic Regression Model (CGPI, SPPI, Tablet Computers)  

Research and Statistics Department
October 2018
Reestimation Result of Hedonic Regression Model in the Corporate Goods Price Index and the Services Producer Price Index
- Tablet Computers -
The Bank of Japan reestimates the hedonic regression model of quality adjustment, applied to tablet computers1. The reestimation result as of September 2018 is shown in the Table.
The details of data for the estimation are as follows:
|
Scope of application2
|
･Tablet computers classified in "Notebook computers" (Producer Price Index, Export Price Index, Import Price Index)
･Rental tablet computers classified in "Computer rental" (Services Producer Price Index)
|
Dataset3
|
Source:
･The retail price (quarterly average price) and specification data are provided with the BCN Ranking by the BCN Inc. Other important specifications unlisted in the database are taken from the specification sheet of each tablet computer.
Number of observations (release period):
･141 (from 3rd quarter 2016 to 2nd quarter 2018) 4
|
Model selection5
|
･Based on the results of likelihood ratio tests, the Log-Linear model is selected.
|
Suggested period of application
|
･From September 2018 onward
|
Frequency of estimation
|
･Every March and September
|
1
|
Other hedonic regression models are estimated for desktop and notebook computers separately.
|
2
|
The same model is applied to domestic good, exported goods, and imported goods.
|
3
|
The model is estimated by mixing up price data of both domestic goods and imported goods.
|
4
|
In order to maintain the stability of the estimation, the sample release period has been extended from four quarters to eight quarters.
|
5
|
Hedonic regression model is assumed to be the general function form expressed as follows:
n i xi i 1 u
y 0
1 0
0
i 1
i
where λ is the Box-Cox transformation parameter.
When λ =0, function is logarithmic; When λ=1, function is linear. The functional form is determined by Box-Cox test (likelihood ratio test) under constraints of each parameter settings, such as in the Double Box-Cox Model, Semi Box-Cox Model (when λi=1), Log-Linear Model (when λ0=λi=0), Semi Log-Linear Model (when λ0=0, λi=1), and Linear Model (when λ0=λi=1).
(Table)
Estimation Result for Tablet Computers
|
Suggested period of application
|
This Time Estimation
September 2018-
|
Last Time Estimation March 2018-August 2018
|
Estimated Model
Box-Cox Parameter of Dependent Variable
|
Log-Linear Model
|
Double Box-Cox Model 0.333
|
|
Intercept
|
2.910
***
|
17.850
**
|
CPU Frequency (MHz)
|
0.220
**
|
2.474E-04 ***
|
Box-Cox Parameter
|
1.477
|
Main Memory (MHz)
|
0.160
**
|
0.028
*
|
Box-Cox Parameter
|
0.623
|
Storage (GB)
|
0.357
***
|
5.999
***
|
Box-Cox Parameter
|
0.109
|
M
|
onitor Size (inch) Box-Cox Parameter
|
1.384
***
|
--
|
Display Resolution (pixels)
|
--
|
0.001
**
|
Box-Cox Parameter
|
0.569
|
Ba
|
ttery Life (hours)
|
0.177
***
|
13.252
***
|
Box-Cox Parameter
|
-0.266
|
Dummy Variables
CPU L3 Cache
3MB or more Durability
High Impact Resistance Pre-installed Application
Microsoft Office Home and Business Premium with an Annual License of Office 365 Standard Accessory
Keyboard
|
|
--
|
9.983
***
|
|
0.386
***
|
36.010
***
|
|
--
|
11.523
***
|
0.097
*
|
12.384
***
|
Manufacturer
|
Manufacturer A Manufacturer B Manufacturer C Manufacturer D Manufacturer E
|
--
-0.119
0.439
0.549
-0.244
** *** *** **
|
8.992 -5.252 ------
** **
|
Release Period
4th quarter 2016
1st quarter 2017
2nd quarter 2017
3rd quarter 2017
4th quarter 2017
1st quarter 2018
2nd quarter 2018
|
0.047
-0.094
-0.257
-0.154
-0.273
-0.296
-0.219
*** ** *** *** **
|
-----0.883 3.229 -0.844 ----
|
R-squared
|
0.951
|
0.982
|
Adjusted R-squared
|
0.943
|
0.978
|
Standard Error of Regression
|
0.225
|
5.946
|
Mean of Dependent Variable
|
11.043
|
126.230
|
Number of Observations (release period)
|
141
|
71
|
(from 3Q 2016 to 2Q 2018)
|
(from 1Q 2017 to 4Q 2017)
|
Tests for Double Box-Cox Model
(H1: Double Box-Cox)
H0: Semi Box-Cox (λi=1) H0: Log-Linear (λ0=λi=0)
H0: Semi Log-Linear (λ0=0,λi=1) H0: Linear (λ0=λi=1)
|
|
57.601
***
|
17.031
***
|
8.020
|
19.799
***
|
62.498
***
|
62.922
***
|
174.875
***
|
67.089
***
Notes: 1. ***, ** and * denote significance at the 1%, 5% and 10% levels, respectively.
Notes: 2. The specifications of Log-Linear/Double Box-Cox Models are determined based on the result of likelihood ratio test. Notes: 2. The likelihood ratio statistics is distributed as chi-squared with degrees of freedom equal to the number of restraints.
Notes: 3. "High Impact Resistance" dummy is applied if a device is able to withstand drop and pressure testing, or is made of high durability Notes: 3. materials.
Disclaimer
Bank of Japan published this content on 10 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2018 23:57:08 UTC