Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bank of Japan : Reestimation Result of Hedonic Regression Model (CGPI, SPPI, Tablet Computers)  

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2018 | 01:58am CEST

Research and Statistics Department

October 2018

Reestimation Result of Hedonic Regression Model in the Corporate Goods Price Index and the Services Producer Price Index

- Tablet Computers -

The Bank of Japan reestimates the hedonic regression model of quality adjustment, applied to tablet computers1. The reestimation result as of September 2018 is shown in the Table.

The details of data for the estimation are as follows:

Scope of application2

Tablet computers classified in "Notebook computers" (Producer Price Index, Export Price Index, Import Price Index)

Rental tablet computers classified in "Computer rental" (Services Producer Price Index)

Dataset3

Source:

The retail price (quarterly average price) and specification data are provided with the BCN Ranking by the BCN Inc. Other important specifications unlisted in the database are taken from the specification sheet of each tablet computer.

Number of observations (release period):

141 (from 3rd quarter 2016 to 2nd quarter 2018) 4

Model selection5

Based on the results of likelihood ratio tests, the Log-Linear model is selected.

Suggested period of application

From September 2018 onward

Frequency of estimation

Every March and September

1

Other hedonic regression models are estimated for desktop and notebook computers separately.

2

The same model is applied to domestic good, exported goods, and imported goods.

3

The model is estimated by mixing up price data of both domestic goods and imported goods.

4

In order to maintain the stability of the estimation, the sample release period has been extended from four quarters to eight quarters.

5

Hedonic regression model is assumed to be the general function form expressed as follows:

n i xi i 1 u

y 0

1 0

0

i 1

i

where λ is the Box-Cox transformation parameter.

When λ =0, function is logarithmic; When λ=1, function is linear. The functional form is determined by Box-Cox test (likelihood ratio test) under constraints of each parameter settings, such as in the Double Box-Cox Model, Semi Box-Cox Model (when λi=1), Log-Linear Model (when λ0i=0), Semi Log-Linear Model (when λ0=0, λi=1), and Linear Model (when λ0i=1).

(Table)

Estimation Result for Tablet Computers

Suggested period of application

This Time Estimation

September 2018-

Last Time Estimation March 2018-August 2018

Estimated Model

Box-Cox Parameter of Dependent Variable

Log-Linear Model

Double Box-Cox Model 0.333

Intercept

2.910

***

17.850

**

CPU Frequency (MHz)

0.220

**

2.474E-04 ***

Box-Cox Parameter

1.477

Main Memory (MHz)

0.160

**

0.028

*

Box-Cox Parameter

0.623

Storage (GB)

0.357

***

5.999

***

Box-Cox Parameter

0.109

M

onitor Size (inch) Box-Cox Parameter

1.384

***

--

Display Resolution (pixels)

--

0.001

**

Box-Cox Parameter

0.569

Ba

ttery Life (hours)

0.177

***

13.252

***

Box-Cox Parameter

-0.266

Dummy Variables

CPU L3 Cache

3MB or more Durability

High Impact Resistance Pre-installed Application

Microsoft Office Home and Business Premium with an Annual License of Office 365 Standard Accessory

Keyboard

--

9.983

***

0.386

***

36.010

***

--

11.523

***

0.097

*

12.384

***

Manufacturer

Manufacturer A Manufacturer B Manufacturer C Manufacturer D Manufacturer E

--

-0.119

0.439

0.549

-0.244

** *** *** **

8.992 -5.252 ------

** **

Release Period

4th quarter 2016

1st quarter 2017

2nd quarter 2017

3rd quarter 2017

4th quarter 2017

1st quarter 2018

2nd quarter 2018

0.047

-0.094

-0.257

-0.154

-0.273

-0.296

-0.219

*** ** *** *** **

-----0.883 3.229 -0.844 ----

R-squared

0.951

0.982

Adjusted R-squared

0.943

0.978

Standard Error of Regression

0.225

5.946

Mean of Dependent Variable

11.043

126.230

Number of Observations (release period)

141

71

(from 3Q 2016 to 2Q 2018)

(from 1Q 2017 to 4Q 2017)

Tests for Double Box-Cox Model

(H1: Double Box-Cox)

H0: Semi Box-Cox (λi=1) H0: Log-Linear (λ0i=0)

H0: Semi Log-Linear (λ0=0,λi=1) H0: Linear (λ0i=1)

57.601

***

17.031

***

8.020

19.799

***

62.498

***

62.922

***

174.875

***

67.089

***

Notes: 1. ***, ** and * denote significance at the 1%, 5% and 10% levels, respectively.

Notes: 2. The specifications of Log-Linear/Double Box-Cox Models are determined based on the result of likelihood ratio test. Notes: 2. The likelihood ratio statistics is distributed as chi-squared with degrees of freedom equal to the number of restraints.

Notes: 3. "High Impact Resistance" dummy is applied if a device is able to withstand drop and pressure testing, or is made of high durability Notes: 3. materials.

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 10 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2018 23:57:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:13aACCESS : to Collaborate with LeapMind to Implement AI on Numerous IoT Devices with Low Power Consumption
PU
03:09aCHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES : Xinjiang corrects pan-halal trend
AQ
03:09aAFCON 2019 QUALIFIER : Akwa Ibom govt subsidises gate fees by 50 per cent
AQ
03:08aNEC : provides LoRaWAN™-compliant network server for trials of remote LP gas meter reading
PU
03:08aBANK OF HAWAII ANNOUNCES NEW SENIOR VICE PRESIDENTS : Eric Chen, Rian DuBach, Roberto Fortuna and Roger Khlopin
PU
03:08aFACEBOOK : size and complexity make efforts to deal with latest crisis more difficult
AQ
03:08aSPRING AIRLINES : Hongqiao airport opens self-service check-in
AQ
03:07aOil dips as IMF lowers global growth outlook; eyes on U.S. hurricane
RE
03:06aJACK IN BOX : franchisees press company board to replace CEO
AQ
03:04aSKY DEUTSCHLAND GMBH : Comcast becomes majority shareholder of Sky
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil dips as IMF lowers global growth outlook; eyes on U.S. hurricane
2VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : EU nations agree to seek 35 percent CO2 cut on cars by 2030
3YUZHOU PROPERTIES COMPANY LTD : YUZHOU PROPERTIES : Sept sales up 198% to RMB6.56bn
4S&P 500 : Ackman's Pershing Square unveils $900 million stake in Starbucks
5COBALT 27 CAPITAL CORP : COBALT 27 CAPITAL : Announces Upgrade to OTCQX Best Market in the U.S. under the Symb..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.