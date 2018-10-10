Bank of Japan : Reestimation Result of Hedonic Regression Model (CGPI, SPPI, Tablet Computers)  

Research and Statistics Department

October 2018

Reestimation Result of Hedonic Regression Model in the Corporate Goods Price Index and the Services Producer Price Index

- Tablet Computers -

The Bank of Japan reestimates the hedonic regression model of quality adjustment, applied to tablet computers1. The reestimation result as of September 2018 is shown in the Table.

The details of data for the estimation are as follows:

Scope of application2 ･Tablet computers classified in "Notebook computers" (Producer Price Index, Export Price Index, Import Price Index) ･Rental tablet computers classified in "Computer rental" (Services Producer Price Index) Dataset3 Source: ･The retail price (quarterly average price) and specification data are provided with the BCN Ranking by the BCN Inc. Other important specifications unlisted in the database are taken from the specification sheet of each tablet computer. Number of observations (release period): ･141 (from 3rd quarter 2016 to 2nd quarter 2018) 4 Model selection5 ･Based on the results of likelihood ratio tests, the Log-Linear model is selected. Suggested period of application ･From September 2018 onward Frequency of estimation ･Every March and September

1 Other hedonic regression models are estimated for desktop and notebook computers separately. 2 The same model is applied to domestic good, exported goods, and imported goods. 3 The model is estimated by mixing up price data of both domestic goods and imported goods. 4 In order to maintain the stability of the estimation, the sample release period has been extended from four quarters to eight quarters. 5 Hedonic regression model is assumed to be the general function form expressed as follows: n  i xi i 1 u

y 0

 1  0  



0

i 1

i

where λ is the Box-Cox transformation parameter.

When λ =0, function is logarithmic; When λ=1, function is linear. The functional form is determined by Box-Cox test (likelihood ratio test) under constraints of each parameter settings, such as in the Double Box-Cox Model, Semi Box-Cox Model (when λi=1), Log-Linear Model (when λ0=λi=0), Semi Log-Linear Model (when λ0=0, λi=1), and Linear Model (when λ0=λi=1).

(Table)

Estimation Result for Tablet Computers

Suggested period of application This Time Estimation September 2018- Last Time Estimation March 2018-August 2018 Estimated Model Box-Cox Parameter of Dependent Variable Log-Linear Model Double Box-Cox Model 0.333 Intercept 2.910 *** 17.850 ** CPU Frequency (MHz) 0.220 ** 2.474E-04 *** Box-Cox Parameter 1.477 Main Memory (MHz) 0.160 ** 0.028 * Box-Cox Parameter 0.623 Storage (GB) 0.357 *** 5.999 *** Box-Cox Parameter 0.109 M onitor Size (inch) Box-Cox Parameter 1.384 *** -- Display Resolution (pixels) -- 0.001 ** Box-Cox Parameter 0.569 Ba ttery Life (hours) 0.177 *** 13.252 *** Box-Cox Parameter -0.266 Dummy Variables CPU L3 Cache 3MB or more Durability High Impact Resistance Pre-installed Application Microsoft Office Home and Business Premium with an Annual License of Office 365 Standard Accessory Keyboard -- 9.983 *** 0.386 *** 36.010 *** -- 11.523 *** 0.097 * 12.384 *** Manufacturer Manufacturer A Manufacturer B Manufacturer C Manufacturer D Manufacturer E -- -0.119 0.439 0.549 -0.244 ** *** *** ** 8.992 -5.252 ------ ** ** Release Period 4th quarter 2016 1st quarter 2017 2nd quarter 2017 3rd quarter 2017 4th quarter 2017 1st quarter 2018 2nd quarter 2018 0.047 -0.094 -0.257 -0.154 -0.273 -0.296 -0.219 *** ** *** *** ** -----0.883 3.229 -0.844 ---- R-squared 0.951 0.982 Adjusted R-squared 0.943 0.978 Standard Error of Regression 0.225 5.946 Mean of Dependent Variable 11.043 126.230 Number of Observations (release period) 141 71 (from 3Q 2016 to 2Q 2018) (from 1Q 2017 to 4Q 2017) Tests for Double Box-Cox Model (H1: Double Box-Cox) H0: Semi Box-Cox (λi=1) H0: Log-Linear (λ0=λi=0) H0: Semi Log-Linear (λ0=0,λi=1) H0: Linear (λ0=λi=1) 57.601 *** 17.031 *** 8.020 19.799 *** 62.498 *** 62.922 *** 174.875 *** 67.089 ***

Notes: 1. ***, ** and * denote significance at the 1%, 5% and 10% levels, respectively.

Notes: 2. The specifications of Log-Linear/Double Box-Cox Models are determined based on the result of likelihood ratio test. Notes: 2. The likelihood ratio statistics is distributed as chi-squared with degrees of freedom equal to the number of restraints.

Notes: 3. "High Impact Resistance" dummy is applied if a device is able to withstand drop and pressure testing, or is made of high durability Notes: 3. materials.