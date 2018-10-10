Bank of Japan : Reestimation Result of Hedonic Regression Model (CGPI, Smartphones)  

Research and Statistics Department

October 2018

Reestimation Result of Hedonic Regression Model

in the Corporate Goods Price Index

- Smartphones -

The Bank of Japan reestimates the hedonic regression model of quality adjustment, applied to smartphones. The reestimation result as of September 2018 is shown in the Table.

The details of data for the estimation are as follows:

Scope of application1 ･Smartphones classified in both "Cellular phones" (Producer Price Index, Import Price Index) and "Fixed & mobile radio communications equipment" (Export Price Index) Dataset2 Source: ･The price data are provided with websites of Mobile Network Operators3 and the specification data are provided with the BCN Ranking by the BCN Inc. Other important specifications unlisted in the database are taken from the specification sheet of each smartphone. Number of observations (release periods): ･212 (from 3rd quarter 2016 to 2nd quarter 2018) 4 Model selection5 ･Based on the results of likelihood ratio tests, the double Box-Cox model is selected. Suggested period of application ･From September 2018 onward Frequency of estimation ･Every March and September

1 The same model is applied to domestic goods, exported goods, and imported goods. 2 The model is estimated by mixing up price data of both domestic goods and imported goods. 3 Cash sales prices for new subscription without speech plan are used for SIM free phones. 4 In order to maintain the stability of the estimation, the sample release period has been extended from four quarters to eight quarters. 5 Hedonic regression model is assumed to be the general function form expressed as follows: n  i xi i 1 u

y 0

 1  0  



0

i 1

i

where λ is the Box-Cox transformation parameter.

When λ =0, function is logarithmic; When λ=1, function is linear. The functional form is determined by Box-Cox test (likelihood ratio test) under constraints of each parameter settings, such as in the Double Box-Cox Model, Semi Box-Cox Model (when λi=1), Log-Linear Model (when λ0=λi=0), Semi Log-Linear Model (when λ0=0, λi=1), and Linear Model (when λ0=λi=1).

(Table)

Estimation Result for Smartphones

Suggested Period of Application This Time Estimation September 2018- Last Time Estimation March 2018-August 2018 Estimated Model Box-Cox Parameter of Dependent Variable Double Box-Cox Model 0.646 Double Box-Cox Model 0.546 Intercept 316.040 ** -1,675.998 *** Main Memory (GB) Box-Cox Parameter 6.090 2.863 *** -- CPU Frequency (GHz) Box-Cox Parameter 322.538 1.741 *** 83.996 2.313 *** Storage (GB) Box-Cox Parameter 86.920 0.230 *** 180.923 -0.175 *** Camera Resolution (Megapixels) Box-Cox Parameter 131.899 0.316 *** 2,249.326 -1.269 *** Dummy Variables Other Functions Waterproof Face Recognition Iris Scanner Manufacturer Manufacturer A Manufacturer B Manufacturer C Manufacturer D Manufacturer E Manufacturer F Manufacturer G Release Period 4th quarter 2016 1st quarter 2017 2nd quarter 2017 3rd quarter 2017 4th quarter 2017 1st quarter 2018 2nd quarter 2018 363.917 147.017 228.529 *** ** * 121.643 100.626 -- *** *** 321.400 *** 1,198.827 *** -- -194.819 131.441 -145.560 -408.459 *** * * ** 136.358 382.751 195.919 -------- *** *** *** -191.392 -204.867 ** *** -128.654 -216.457 -340.699 -379.816 -572.802 *** *** *** *** -----2.582 8.089 -65.393 ---- ** R-squared 0.830 0.880 Adjusted R-squared 0.812 0.864 Standard Error of Regression 266.205 79.717 Mean of Dependent Variable 1,848.289 719.740 Number of Observations (release period) 212 (from 3Q 2016 to 2Q 2018) 94 (from 1Q 2017 to 4Q 2017) Tests for Double Box-Cox Model (H1: Double Box-Cox) H0: Semi Box-Cox (λi=1) H0: Log-Linear (λ0=λi=0) H0: Semi Log-Linear (λ0=0,λi=1) H0: Linear (λ0=λi=1) 9.123 50.687 60.855 21.206 * *** *** *** 11.225 23.053 42.266 15.042 ** *** *** ***

Notes: 1. ***, ** and * denote significance at the 1%, 5% and 10% levels, respectively.

Notes: 2. The specifications of Double Box-Cox Models are determined based on the result of likelihood ratio test.

Notes: 2. The likelihood ratio statistics is distributed as chi-squared with degrees of freedom equal to the number of restraints. Notes: 3. "Waterproof" dummy is applied if a device receives either a rating of IPX 7 or IPX 8.