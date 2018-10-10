Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bank of Japan : Reestimation Result of Hedonic Regression Model (CGPI, Smartphones)  

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2018 | 01:58am CEST

Research and Statistics Department

October 2018

Reestimation Result of Hedonic Regression Model

in the Corporate Goods Price Index

- Smartphones -

The Bank of Japan reestimates the hedonic regression model of quality adjustment, applied to smartphones. The reestimation result as of September 2018 is shown in the Table.

The details of data for the estimation are as follows:

Scope of application1

Smartphones classified in both "Cellular phones" (Producer Price Index, Import Price Index) and "Fixed & mobile radio communications equipment" (Export Price Index)

Dataset2

Source:

The price data are provided with websites of Mobile Network Operators3 and the specification data are provided with the BCN Ranking by the BCN Inc. Other important specifications unlisted in the database are taken from the specification sheet of each smartphone.

Number of observations (release periods):

212 (from 3rd quarter 2016 to 2nd quarter 2018) 4

Model selection5

Based on the results of likelihood ratio tests, the double Box-Cox model is selected.

Suggested period of application

From September 2018 onward

Frequency of estimation

Every March and September

1

The same model is applied to domestic goods, exported goods, and imported goods.

2

The model is estimated by mixing up price data of both domestic goods and imported goods.

3

Cash sales prices for new subscription without speech plan are used for SIM free phones.

4

In order to maintain the stability of the estimation, the sample release period has been extended from four quarters to eight quarters.

5

Hedonic regression model is assumed to be the general function form expressed as follows:

n i xi i 1 u

y 0

1 0

0

i 1

i

where λ is the Box-Cox transformation parameter.

When λ =0, function is logarithmic; When λ=1, function is linear. The functional form is determined by Box-Cox test (likelihood ratio test) under constraints of each parameter settings, such as in the Double Box-Cox Model, Semi Box-Cox Model (when λi=1), Log-Linear Model (when λ0i=0), Semi Log-Linear Model (when λ0=0, λi=1), and Linear Model (when λ0i=1).

(Table)

Estimation Result for Smartphones

Suggested Period of Application

This Time Estimation

September 2018-

Last Time Estimation March 2018-August 2018

Estimated Model

Box-Cox Parameter of Dependent Variable

Double Box-Cox Model 0.646

Double Box-Cox Model 0.546

Intercept

316.040

**

-1,675.998

***

Main Memory (GB)

Box-Cox Parameter

6.090 2.863

***

--

CPU Frequency (GHz)

Box-Cox Parameter

322.538 1.741

***

83.996 2.313

***

Storage (GB)

Box-Cox Parameter

86.920 0.230

***

180.923 -0.175

***

Camera Resolution (Megapixels)

Box-Cox Parameter

131.899 0.316

***

2,249.326 -1.269

***

Dummy Variables

Other Functions

Waterproof

Face Recognition Iris Scanner Manufacturer

Manufacturer A Manufacturer B Manufacturer C Manufacturer D Manufacturer E Manufacturer F Manufacturer G Release Period

4th quarter 2016

1st quarter 2017

2nd quarter 2017

3rd quarter 2017

4th quarter 2017

1st quarter 2018

2nd quarter 2018

363.917 147.017 228.529

*** ** *

121.643 100.626 --

*** ***

321.400

***

1,198.827 *** --

-194.819 131.441 -145.560 -408.459

*** * * **

136.358 382.751 195.919 --------

*** *** ***

-191.392

-204.867

** ***

-128.654

-216.457

-340.699

-379.816

-572.802

*** *** *** ***

-----2.582 8.089 -65.393 ----

**

R-squared

0.830

0.880

Adjusted R-squared

0.812

0.864

Standard Error of Regression

266.205

79.717

Mean of Dependent Variable

1,848.289

719.740

Number of Observations (release period)

212

(from 3Q 2016 to 2Q 2018)

94

(from 1Q 2017 to 4Q 2017)

Tests for Double Box-Cox Model

(H1: Double Box-Cox)

H0: Semi Box-Cox (λi=1) H0: Log-Linear (λ0i=0)

H0: Semi Log-Linear (λ0=0,λi=1) H0: Linear (λ0i=1)

9.123 50.687 60.855 21.206

* *** *** ***

11.225 23.053 42.266 15.042

** *** *** ***

Notes: 1. ***, ** and * denote significance at the 1%, 5% and 10% levels, respectively.

Notes: 2. The specifications of Double Box-Cox Models are determined based on the result of likelihood ratio test.

Notes: 2. The likelihood ratio statistics is distributed as chi-squared with degrees of freedom equal to the number of restraints. Notes: 3. "Waterproof" dummy is applied if a device receives either a rating of IPX 7 or IPX 8.

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 10 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2018 23:57:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:13aACCESS : to Collaborate with LeapMind to Implement AI on Numerous IoT Devices with Low Power Consumption
PU
03:09aCHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES : Xinjiang corrects pan-halal trend
AQ
03:09aAFCON 2019 QUALIFIER : Akwa Ibom govt subsidises gate fees by 50 per cent
AQ
03:08aNEC : provides LoRaWAN™-compliant network server for trials of remote LP gas meter reading
PU
03:08aBANK OF HAWAII ANNOUNCES NEW SENIOR VICE PRESIDENTS : Eric Chen, Rian DuBach, Roberto Fortuna and Roger Khlopin
PU
03:08aFACEBOOK : size and complexity make efforts to deal with latest crisis more difficult
AQ
03:08aSPRING AIRLINES : Hongqiao airport opens self-service check-in
AQ
03:07aOil dips as IMF lowers global growth outlook; eyes on U.S. hurricane
RE
03:06aJACK IN BOX : franchisees press company board to replace CEO
AQ
03:04aSKY DEUTSCHLAND GMBH : Comcast becomes majority shareholder of Sky
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil dips as IMF lowers global growth outlook; eyes on U.S. hurricane
2VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : EU nations agree to seek 35 percent CO2 cut on cars by 2030
3YUZHOU PROPERTIES COMPANY LTD : YUZHOU PROPERTIES : Sept sales up 198% to RMB6.56bn
4S&P 500 : Ackman's Pershing Square unveils $900 million stake in Starbucks
5COBALT 27 CAPITAL CORP : COBALT 27 CAPITAL : Announces Upgrade to OTCQX Best Market in the U.S. under the Symb..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.