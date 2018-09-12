Log in
Bank of Japan : Reestimation Results of Hedonic Regression Models (CGPI, SPPI, Desktop and Notebook Computers) 

09/12/2018 | 02:02am CEST

Bank of Japan

P.O. BOX 30, NIHONBASHI TOKYO 103-8660, JAPAN TEL. +81-3-3279-1111

Research and Statistics Department

September 2018

Reestimation Results of Hedonic Regression Models in the Corporate Goods Price Index and the Services Producer Price Index

- Desktop and Notebook Computers -

The Bank of Japan reestimates the hedonic regression models of quality adjustment, applied to desktop and notebook computers1. The reestimation results as of August 2018 are shown in Tables 1 and 2.

The details of data for the estimation are as follows:

Scope of application2

"Desktop computers" (Producer Price Index, Import Price Index) and "Notebook computers" (Producer Price Index, Export Price Index, Import Price Index) Rental desktop and notebook computers classified in "Computer rental" (Services Producer Price Index)

Dataset3

Source:

The retail price (quarterly average price) and specification data are provided with the BCN Ranking by the BCN Inc. Other important specifications unlisted in the database are taken from the specification sheet of each computer.

Number of observations (release period):

Desktop computer: 78 (from 3rd quarter 2017 to 2nd quarter 2018) Notebook computer: 260 (from 3rd quarter 2017 to 2nd quarter 2018)

Model selection4

Based on the results of likelihood ratio tests, double Box-Cox model is selected for desktop computers and notebook computers.

Suggested period of application

From August 2018 onward

Frequency of estimation

Every February and August

  • 1 Another hedonic regression model is estimated for tablet computers.

  • 2 The same model is applied to domestic goods, exported goods, and imported goods.

  • 3 The model is estimated by mixing up price data of both domestic goods and imported goods.

4

Hedonic regression model is assumed to be the general function form expressed as follows:

y λ0

n

1 =β 0+

λ

0

i =1

β i

xi λi

1 +u

λi

where λ is the Box-Cox transformation parameter.

When λ =0, function is logarithmic; When λ=1, function is linear. The functional form is determined by Box-Cox test (likelihood ratio test) under constraints of each parameter settings, such as in the Double Box-Cox Model, Semi Box-Cox Model (when λi=1),

Log-Linear Model (when λ0i=0), Semi Log-Linear Model (when λ0=0, λi=1), and Linear Model (when λ0i=1).

(Table 1)

Estimation Result for Desktop Computers

Suggested period of applicationThis Time Estimation

Estimated Model

Box-Cox Parameter of Dependent Variable Intercept

CPU Frequency (MHz)

August 2018-Double Box-Cox Model 0.295 74.506 *** 1.623E-28 *** 8.263

Last Time Estimation February 2018-July 2018 Semi Box-Cox Model 0.487 220.111 *** 0.027 **

L3 Cache (MB)

1.359 *** 0.244

12.496 ***

Main Memory (MB)

GPU Frequency (MHz)

Hard Disk Drive (GB)

--6.316E-06 *** 2.078 0.160 ** 0.320

6.595E-03 ** 0.078 ***

0.025 **

Solid State Drive (GB)

0.207 * 0.385

0.266 ***

Monitor Size (inch)

0.002 *** 3.099

--

Dummy Variables

Main Memory 16 (GB) 32 (GB)

11.281 *** 25.980 ***

----

CPU Turbo Function

8.176 ***

--

Stick PC

-16.514 ***

--

Monitor with a Monitor with a Monitor (23.8 inches or larger) Pre-installed Application

Microsoft Office Home and Business Premium or Personal Premium with an Annual License of Office 365

----6.043 ***

84.461 *** 67.793 ***

Microsoft Office Home and Business Premium with an Annual License of Office 365 Manufacturer

Manufacturer A Manufacturer B Manufacturer C Manufacturer D Period

--15.050 *** 10.911 *** --8.788

***

--28.634 * 118.198 *** 107.812 *** 107.456 *** --

2nd quarter 2017

3rd quarter 2017

4th quarter 2017

-----2.144

5.039

-1.139

1st quarter 2018

-4.557 **

2nd quarter 2018

0.718

-7.027 ----

R-squared

0.948

0.979

Adjusted R-squared Standard Error of Regression Mean of Dependent Variable Number of Observations (release dates)

0.933

0.971

4.636

32.668

101.729

594.282

78

56

(from 3Q 2017 to 2Q 2018)

(from 1Q 2017 to 4Q 2017)

Tests for Double Box-Cox Model

(H1: Double Box-Cox)

H0: Semi Box-Cox (λi=1) H0: Log-Linear (λ0i=0)

H0: Semi Log-Linear (λ0=0,λi=1) H0: Linear (λ0i=1)

21.830 *** 31.244 *** 29.859 *** 51.563 ***

8.257 60.581 *** 45.170 *** 53.299 ***

Notes: 1. ***, ** and * denote significance at the 1%, 5% and 10% levels, respectively.

Notes: 2. The specifications of Double/Semi Box-Cox Models are determined based on the result of likelihood ratio test. Notes: 2. The likelihood ratio statistics is distributed as chi-squared with degrees of freedom equal to the number of restraints.

(Table 2)

Estimation Result for Notebook Computers

Suggested period of application

This Time Estimation

August 2018-

Last Time Estimation February 2018-July 2018

Estimated Model

Box-Cox Parameter of Dependent Variable

Double Box-Cox Model 0.463

Double Box-Cox Model 0.553

Intercept

-2.322E+05 ***

6.905E+06 *

CPU Frequency (GHz)

Box-Cox Parameter

2.543 ** 2.941

--

Thread Count

Box-Cox Parameter

5.714 *** 1.070

--

CPU Frequency (GHz) x Thread Count

Box-Cox Parameter

--

5.396 *** 1.214

L3 Cache (MB)

Box-Cox Parameter

--

52.473 * 7.601E-06

Main Memory (MB)

Box-Cox Parameter

4.459E-12 *** 3.255

1.318E-11 *** 3.263

Display Resolution (pixels)

Box-Cox Parameter

1.279E+05 *** -0.550

0.353 *** 0.373

Hard Disk Drive (GB)

Box-Cox Parameter

--

6.160 *** 0.331

Solid State Drive (GB)

Box-Cox Parameter

0.513 *** 0.801

73.269 *** 0.093

Battery Life (minutes)

Box-Cox Parameter

7.713E-10 *** 3.582

4.256E-14 *** 5.185

Weight (kg)

Box-Cox Parameter

--

-107.136 *** -0.681

Dummy Variables

CPU

L3 Cache L4 Cache

45.151 *** --

-6.903E+06 * 79.755 *

Disk Drive

Hard Disk Drive 1 TB and more SSD

31.573 *** --

---1,129.198 ***

Graphics

Dedicated Graphics Card

24.658 ***

--

Display Type

Touch Screen Display

23.593 ***

85.092 ***

Optical Drive

Blu-ray Disc Drive

25.850 ***

88.188 ***

Security

Biometric Authentication

21.036 ***

73.953 ***

Durability

High Impact Resistance

--

74.816 ***

OS

Windows 10 Pro 64bit

--

70.394 ***

Pre-installed Application

Microsoft Office Home and Business Premium with an Annual License of Office 365

44.914 ***

121.726 ***

Manufacturer

Manufacturer A Manufacturer B Manufacturer C Manufacturer D Manufacturer E Manufacturer F Manufacturer G Manufacturer H Manufacturer I Manufacturer J Manufacturer K

----

38.094 ***

66.535 ***

71.889 ***

  • 155.996 *** --

    18.758 *

  • -17.541 ***

  • -37.070 ***

  • -48.310 *

66.891 ***

197.460 ***

81.762 ***

102.136 ***

181.177 ***

303.683 ***

110.477 --------

**

Period

2nd quarter 2017

3rd quarter 2017

4th quarter 2017

1st quarter 2018

2nd quarter 2018

----

  • -14.108 ***

  • -12.513 *

  • -29.899 ***

35.071 * 2.959 -39.544 ** ----

R-squared

0.946

0.967

Adjusted R-squared

0.940

0.961

Standard Error of Regression

27.801

65.090

Mean of Dependent Variable

518.631

1,245.526

Number of Observations (release dates)

260

(from 3Q 2017 to 2Q 2018)

165

(from 1Q 2017 to 4Q 2017)

Tests for Double Box-Cox Model

(H1: Double Box-Cox)

H0: Semi Box-Cox (λi=1) H0: Log-Linear (λ0i=0)

H0: Semi Log-Linear (λ0=0,λi=1) H0: Linear (λ0i=1)

57.742 *** 139.111 *** 105.167 *** 112.656 ***

50.311 *** 76.235 *** 112.720 *** 62.664 ***

Notes: 1. ***, ** and * denote significance at the 1%, 5% and 10% levels, respectively.

Notes: 2. The specifications of Double Box-Cox Models are determined based on the result of likelihood ratio test.

Notes: 2. The likelihood ratio statistics is distributed as chi-squared with degrees of freedom equal to the number of restraints.

Notes: 3. "High Impact Resistance" dummy is applied if a device is able to withstand drop and pressure testing, or is made of high durabili Notes: 3. materials.

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 12 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2018 00:01:07 UTC
