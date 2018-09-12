Bank of Japan : Reestimation Results of Hedonic Regression Models (CGPI, SPPI, Desktop and Notebook Computers) 

Bank of Japan

Research and Statistics Department

September 2018

Reestimation Results of Hedonic Regression Models in the Corporate Goods Price Index and the Services Producer Price Index

- Desktop and Notebook Computers -

The Bank of Japan reestimates the hedonic regression models of quality adjustment, applied to desktop and notebook computers1. The reestimation results as of August 2018 are shown in Tables 1 and 2.

The details of data for the estimation are as follows:

Scope of application2 ･"Desktop computers" (Producer Price Index, Import Price Index) and "Notebook computers" (Producer Price Index, Export Price Index, Import Price Index) ･Rental desktop and notebook computers classified in "Computer rental" (Services Producer Price Index) Dataset3 Source: ･The retail price (quarterly average price) and specification data are provided with the BCN Ranking by the BCN Inc. Other important specifications unlisted in the database are taken from the specification sheet of each computer. Number of observations (release period): ･Desktop computer: 78 (from 3rd quarter 2017 to 2nd quarter 2018) ･Notebook computer: 260 (from 3rd quarter 2017 to 2nd quarter 2018) Model selection4 ･Based on the results of likelihood ratio tests, double Box-Cox model is selected for desktop computers and notebook computers. Suggested period of application ･From August 2018 onward Frequency of estimation ･Every February and August

1 Another hedonic regression model is estimated for tablet computers.

2 The same model is applied to domestic goods, exported goods, and imported goods.

3 The model is estimated by mixing up price data of both domestic goods and imported goods.

4

Hedonic regression model is assumed to be the general function form expressed as follows:

y λ0 n − 1 =β 0+ ∑ λ 0 i =1 β i

xi λi

− 1 +u

λi

where λ is the Box-Cox transformation parameter.

When λ =0, function is logarithmic; When λ=1, function is linear. The functional form is determined by Box-Cox test (likelihood ratio test) under constraints of each parameter settings, such as in the Double Box-Cox Model, Semi Box-Cox Model (when λi=1),

Log-Linear Model (when λ0=λi=0), Semi Log-Linear Model (when λ0=0, λi=1), and Linear Model (when λ0=λi=1).

(Table 1)

Estimation Result for Desktop Computers Suggested period of applicationThis Time Estimation Estimated Model Box-Cox Parameter of Dependent Variable Intercept CPU Frequency (MHz) August 2018-Double Box-Cox Model 0.295 74.506 *** 1.623E-28 *** 8.263 Last Time Estimation February 2018-July 2018 Semi Box-Cox Model 0.487 220.111 *** 0.027 ** L3 Cache (MB) 1.359 *** 0.244 12.496 *** Main Memory (MB) GPU Frequency (MHz) Hard Disk Drive (GB) --6.316E-06 *** 2.078 0.160 ** 0.320 6.595E-03 ** 0.078 *** 0.025 ** Solid State Drive (GB) 0.207 * 0.385 0.266 *** Monitor Size (inch) 0.002 *** 3.099 -- Dummy Variables Main Memory 16 (GB) 32 (GB) 11.281 *** 25.980 *** ---- CPU Turbo Function 8.176 *** -- Stick PC -16.514 *** -- Monitor with a Monitor with a Monitor (23.8 inches or larger) Pre-installed Application Microsoft Office Home and Business Premium or Personal Premium with an Annual License of Office 365 ----6.043 *** 84.461 *** 67.793 *** Microsoft Office Home and Business Premium with an Annual License of Office 365 Manufacturer Manufacturer A Manufacturer B Manufacturer C Manufacturer D Period --15.050 *** 10.911 *** --8.788 *** --28.634 * 118.198 *** 107.812 *** 107.456 *** -- 2nd quarter 2017 3rd quarter 2017 4th quarter 2017 -----2.144 5.039 -1.139 1st quarter 2018 -4.557 ** 2nd quarter 2018 0.718 -7.027 ---- R-squared 0.948 0.979 Adjusted R-squared Standard Error of Regression Mean of Dependent Variable Number of Observations (release dates) 0.933 0.971 4.636 32.668 101.729 594.282 78 56 (from 3Q 2017 to 2Q 2018) (from 1Q 2017 to 4Q 2017) Tests for Double Box-Cox Model (H1: Double Box-Cox) H0: Semi Box-Cox (λi=1) H0: Log-Linear (λ0=λi=0) H0: Semi Log-Linear (λ0=0,λi=1) H0: Linear (λ0=λi=1) 21.830 *** 31.244 *** 29.859 *** 51.563 *** 8.257 60.581 *** 45.170 *** 53.299 *** Notes: 1. ***, ** and * denote significance at the 1%, 5% and 10% levels, respectively. Notes: 2. The specifications of Double/Semi Box-Cox Models are determined based on the result of likelihood ratio test. Notes: 2. The likelihood ratio statistics is distributed as chi-squared with degrees of freedom equal to the number of restraints.

(Table 2)

Estimation Result for Notebook Computers

Suggested period of application This Time Estimation August 2018- Last Time Estimation February 2018-July 2018 Estimated Model Box-Cox Parameter of Dependent Variable Double Box-Cox Model 0.463 Double Box-Cox Model 0.553 Intercept -2.322E+05 *** 6.905E+06 * CPU Frequency (GHz) Box-Cox Parameter 2.543 ** 2.941 -- Thread Count Box-Cox Parameter 5.714 *** 1.070 -- CPU Frequency (GHz) x Thread Count Box-Cox Parameter -- 5.396 *** 1.214 L3 Cache (MB) Box-Cox Parameter -- 52.473 * 7.601E-06 Main Memory (MB) Box-Cox Parameter 4.459E-12 *** 3.255 1.318E-11 *** 3.263 Display Resolution (pixels) Box-Cox Parameter 1.279E+05 *** -0.550 0.353 *** 0.373 Hard Disk Drive (GB) Box-Cox Parameter -- 6.160 *** 0.331 Solid State Drive (GB) Box-Cox Parameter 0.513 *** 0.801 73.269 *** 0.093 Battery Life (minutes) Box-Cox Parameter 7.713E-10 *** 3.582 4.256E-14 *** 5.185 Weight (kg) Box-Cox Parameter -- -107.136 *** -0.681 Dummy Variables CPU L3 Cache L4 Cache 45.151 *** -- -6.903E+06 * 79.755 * Disk Drive Hard Disk Drive 1 TB and more SSD 31.573 *** -- ---1,129.198 *** Graphics Dedicated Graphics Card 24.658 *** -- Display Type Touch Screen Display 23.593 *** 85.092 *** Optical Drive Blu-ray Disc Drive 25.850 *** 88.188 *** Security Biometric Authentication 21.036 *** 73.953 *** Durability High Impact Resistance -- 74.816 *** OS Windows 10 Pro 64bit -- 70.394 *** Pre-installed Application Microsoft Office Home and Business Premium with an Annual License of Office 365 44.914 *** 121.726 *** Manufacturer Manufacturer A Manufacturer B Manufacturer C Manufacturer D Manufacturer E Manufacturer F Manufacturer G Manufacturer H Manufacturer I Manufacturer J Manufacturer K ---- 38.094 *** 66.535 *** 71.889 *** 155.996 *** -- 18.758 *

-17.541 ***

-37.070 ***

-48.310 * 66.891 *** 197.460 *** 81.762 *** 102.136 *** 181.177 *** 303.683 *** 110.477 -------- ** Period 2nd quarter 2017 3rd quarter 2017 4th quarter 2017 1st quarter 2018 2nd quarter 2018 ---- -14.108 ***

-12.513 *

-29.899 *** 35.071 * 2.959 -39.544 ** ---- R-squared 0.946 0.967 Adjusted R-squared 0.940 0.961 Standard Error of Regression 27.801 65.090 Mean of Dependent Variable 518.631 1,245.526 Number of Observations (release dates) 260 (from 3Q 2017 to 2Q 2018) 165 (from 1Q 2017 to 4Q 2017) Tests for Double Box-Cox Model (H1: Double Box-Cox) H0: Semi Box-Cox (λi=1) H0: Log-Linear (λ0=λi=0) H0: Semi Log-Linear (λ0=0,λi=1) H0: Linear (λ0=λi=1) 57.742 *** 139.111 *** 105.167 *** 112.656 *** 50.311 *** 76.235 *** 112.720 *** 62.664 ***

Notes: 1. ***, ** and * denote significance at the 1%, 5% and 10% levels, respectively.

Notes: 2. The specifications of Double Box-Cox Models are determined based on the result of likelihood ratio test.

Notes: 2. The likelihood ratio statistics is distributed as chi-squared with degrees of freedom equal to the number of restraints.

Notes: 3. "High Impact Resistance" dummy is applied if a device is able to withstand drop and pressure testing, or is made of high durabili Notes: 3. materials.