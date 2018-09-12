Bank of Japan : Reestimation Results of Hedonic Regression Models (CGPI, SPPI, Desktop and Notebook Computers) 

Bank of Japan
Research and Statistics Department
September 2018
Reestimation Results of Hedonic Regression Models in the Corporate Goods Price Index and the Services Producer Price Index
- Desktop and Notebook Computers -
The Bank of Japan reestimates the hedonic regression models of quality adjustment, applied to desktop and notebook computers1. The reestimation results as of August 2018 are shown in Tables 1 and 2.
The details of data for the estimation are as follows:
Scope of application2
･"Desktop computers" (Producer Price Index, Import Price Index) and "Notebook computers" (Producer Price Index, Export Price Index, Import Price Index) ･Rental desktop and notebook computers classified in "Computer rental" (Services Producer Price Index)
Dataset3
|
Source:
･The retail price (quarterly average price) and specification data are provided with the BCN Ranking by the BCN Inc. Other important specifications unlisted in the database are taken from the specification sheet of each computer.
Number of observations (release period):
･Desktop computer: 78 (from 3rd quarter 2017 to 2nd quarter 2018) ･Notebook computer: 260 (from 3rd quarter 2017 to 2nd quarter 2018)
Model selection4
|
･Based on the results of likelihood ratio tests, double Box-Cox model is selected for desktop computers and notebook computers.
Suggested period of application
|
･From August 2018 onward
Frequency of estimation
|
･Every February and August
1 Another hedonic regression model is estimated for tablet computers.
2 The same model is applied to domestic goods, exported goods, and imported goods.
-
3 The model is estimated by mixing up price data of both domestic goods and imported goods.
Hedonic regression model is assumed to be the general function form expressed as follows:
y λ0
n
− 1 =β 0+
∑
λ
0
i =1
β i
xi λi
− 1 +u
λi
where λ is the Box-Cox transformation parameter.
When λ =0, function is logarithmic; When λ=1, function is linear. The functional form is determined by Box-Cox test (likelihood ratio test) under constraints of each parameter settings, such as in the Double Box-Cox Model, Semi Box-Cox Model (when λi=1),
Log-Linear Model (when λ0=λi=0), Semi Log-Linear Model (when λ0=0, λi=1), and Linear Model (when λ0=λi=1).
(Table 1)
Estimation Result for Desktop Computers
Suggested period of applicationThis Time Estimation
Estimated Model
Box-Cox Parameter of Dependent Variable Intercept
CPU Frequency (MHz)
August 2018-Double Box-Cox Model 0.295 74.506 *** 1.623E-28 *** 8.263
Last Time Estimation February 2018-July 2018 Semi Box-Cox Model 0.487 220.111 *** 0.027 **
L3 Cache (MB)
1.359 *** 0.244
12.496 ***
Main Memory (MB)
GPU Frequency (MHz)
Hard Disk Drive (GB)
--6.316E-06 *** 2.078 0.160 ** 0.320
6.595E-03 ** 0.078 ***
0.025 **
Solid State Drive (GB)
0.207 * 0.385
0.266 ***
Monitor Size (inch)
0.002 *** 3.099
--
Dummy Variables
Main Memory 16 (GB) 32 (GB)
11.281 *** 25.980 ***
----
CPU Turbo Function
8.176 ***
--
Stick PC
-16.514 ***
--
Monitor with a Monitor with a Monitor (23.8 inches or larger) Pre-installed Application
Microsoft Office Home and Business Premium or Personal Premium with an Annual License of Office 365
----6.043 ***
84.461 *** 67.793 ***
Microsoft Office Home and Business Premium with an Annual License of Office 365 Manufacturer
Manufacturer A Manufacturer B Manufacturer C Manufacturer D Period
--15.050 *** 10.911 *** --8.788
***
--28.634 * 118.198 *** 107.812 *** 107.456 *** --
2nd quarter 2017
3rd quarter 2017
4th quarter 2017
-----2.144
5.039
-1.139
1st quarter 2018
-4.557 **
2nd quarter 2018
0.718
-7.027 ----
R-squared
0.948
0.979
Adjusted R-squared Standard Error of Regression Mean of Dependent Variable Number of Observations (release dates)
0.933
0.971
4.636
32.668
101.729
594.282
78
56
(from 3Q 2017 to 2Q 2018)
(from 1Q 2017 to 4Q 2017)
Tests for Double Box-Cox Model
(H1: Double Box-Cox)
H0: Semi Box-Cox (λi=1) H0: Log-Linear (λ0=λi=0)
H0: Semi Log-Linear (λ0=0,λi=1) H0: Linear (λ0=λi=1)
21.830 *** 31.244 *** 29.859 *** 51.563 ***
8.257 60.581 *** 45.170 *** 53.299 ***
Notes: 1. ***, ** and * denote significance at the 1%, 5% and 10% levels, respectively.
Notes: 2. The specifications of Double/Semi Box-Cox Models are determined based on the result of likelihood ratio test. Notes: 2. The likelihood ratio statistics is distributed as chi-squared with degrees of freedom equal to the number of restraints.
(Table 2)
Estimation Result for Notebook Computers
Suggested period of application
This Time Estimation
August 2018-
Last Time Estimation February 2018-July 2018
Estimated Model
Box-Cox Parameter of Dependent Variable
Double Box-Cox Model 0.463
Double Box-Cox Model 0.553
Intercept
-2.322E+05 ***
6.905E+06 *
CPU Frequency (GHz)
Box-Cox Parameter
2.543 ** 2.941
--
Thread Count
|
|
|
CPU Frequency (GHz) x Thread Count
|
|
5.396 *** 1.214
L3 Cache (MB)
|
|
52.473 * 7.601E-06
Main Memory (MB)
|
|
1.318E-11 *** 3.263
Display Resolution (pixels)
|
1.279E+05 *** -0.550
0.353 *** 0.373
Hard Disk Drive (GB)
|
|
6.160 *** 0.331
Solid State Drive (GB)
|
0.513 *** 0.801
73.269 *** 0.093
Battery Life (minutes)
|
7.713E-10 *** 3.582
4.256E-14 *** 5.185
Weight (kg)
|
--
-107.136 *** -0.681
Dummy Variables
CPU
L3 Cache L4 Cache
45.151 *** --
|
|
|
|
31.573 *** --
---1,129.198 ***
|
|
24.658 ***
--
|
|
23.593 ***
85.092 ***
Optical Drive
Blu-ray Disc Drive
25.850 ***
88.188 ***
Security
|
21.036 ***
73.953 ***
High Impact Resistance
--
74.816 ***
Windows 10 Pro 64bit
--
70.394 ***
Microsoft Office Home and Business Premium with an Annual License of Office 365
44.914 ***
|
|
Manufacturer A Manufacturer B Manufacturer C Manufacturer D Manufacturer E Manufacturer F Manufacturer G Manufacturer H Manufacturer I Manufacturer J Manufacturer K
----
38.094 ***
66.535 ***
71.889 ***
-
155.996 *** --
18.758 *
-
-17.541 ***
-
-37.070 ***
-
-48.310 *
66.891 ***
197.460 ***
81.762 ***
102.136 ***
181.177 ***
303.683 ***
110.477 --------
**
|
2nd quarter 2017
3rd quarter 2017
4th quarter 2017
1st quarter 2018
2nd quarter 2018
----
-
-14.108 ***
-
-12.513 *
-
-29.899 ***
|
35.071 * 2.959 -39.544 ** ----
R-squared
0.946
0.967
Adjusted R-squared
0.940
|
|
|
|
65.090
Mean of Dependent Variable
518.631
1,245.526
Number of Observations (release dates)
260
(from 3Q 2017 to 2Q 2018)
165
(from 1Q 2017 to 4Q 2017)
Tests for Double Box-Cox Model
(H1: Double Box-Cox)
H0: Semi Box-Cox (λi=1) H0: Log-Linear (λ0=λi=0)
H0: Semi Log-Linear (λ0=0,λi=1) H0: Linear (λ0=λi=1)
57.742 *** 139.111 *** 105.167 *** 112.656 ***
50.311 *** 76.235 *** 112.720 *** 62.664 ***
Notes: 1. ***, ** and * denote significance at the 1%, 5% and 10% levels, respectively.
Notes: 2. The specifications of Double Box-Cox Models are determined based on the result of likelihood ratio test.
Notes: 2. The likelihood ratio statistics is distributed as chi-squared with degrees of freedom equal to the number of restraints.
Notes: 3. "High Impact Resistance" dummy is applied if a device is able to withstand drop and pressure testing, or is made of high durabili Notes: 3. materials.