Bank of Japan : Reestimation Results of Hedonic Regression Models (CGPI, SPPI, Desktop and Notebook Computers) 

Research and Statistics Department
September 2019
Reestimation Results of Hedonic Regression Models
in the Corporate Goods Price Index and the Services Producer Price Index
- Desktop and Notebook Computers -
The Bank of Japan reestimates the hedonic regression models of quality adjustment, applied to desktop and notebook computers1. The reestimation results as of August 2019 are shown in Tables 1 and 2.
The details of data for the estimation are as follows:
･"Desktop computers" (Producer Price Index, Import Price Index) and "Notebook
Scope of application2
computers" (Producer Price Index, Export Price Index, Import Price Index)
･Rental desktop and notebook computers classified in "Computer rental" (Services
Producer Price Index)
Source:
･The retail price (quarterly average price) and specification data are provided
Dataset3
with the BCN Ranking by the BCN Inc. Other important specifications unlisted
in the database are taken from the specification sheet of each computer.
Number of observations (release period):
･Desktop computer: 180 (from 3rd quarter 2018 to 2nd quarter 2019)
･Notebook computer: 453 (from 3rd quarter 2018 to 2nd quarter 2019)
Model selection4
･Based on the results of likelihood ratio tests, Double Box-Cox model is selected
for desktop computers and notebook computers.
Suggested period
･From August 2019 onward
of application
Frequency of
･Every February and August
estimation
-
Another hedonic regression model is estimated for tablet computers.
-
The same model is applied to domestic goods, exported goods, and imported goods.
-
The model is estimated by mixing up price data of both domestic goods and imported goods.
4 Hedonic regression model is assumed to be the general function form expressed as follows:
y
λ0
− 1
n
xi
λi
− 1
= β 0 + ∑ β i
+ u
λ 0
=
|
|
where λ is the Box-Cox transformation parameter.
i 1
When λ =0, function is logarithmic; When λ=1, function is linear. The functional form is determined by Box-Cox test (likelihood ratio test) under constraints of each parameter settings, such as in the Double Box-Cox Model, Semi Box-Cox Model (when λi=1), Log-Linear Model (when λ0=λi=0), Semi Log-Linear Model (when λ0=0, λi=1), and Linear Model (when λ0=λi=1).