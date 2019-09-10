Log in
Bank of Japan : Reestimation Results of Hedonic Regression Models (CGPI, SPPI, Desktop and Notebook Computers) 

09/10/2019 | 08:47pm EDT

Bank of Japan

P.O. BOX 30, NIHONBASHI TOKYO 103-8660, JAPAN TEL. +81-3-3279-1111

Research and Statistics Department

September 2019

Reestimation Results of Hedonic Regression Models

in the Corporate Goods Price Index and the Services Producer Price Index

- Desktop and Notebook Computers -

The Bank of Japan reestimates the hedonic regression models of quality adjustment, applied to desktop and notebook computers1. The reestimation results as of August 2019 are shown in Tables 1 and 2.

The details of data for the estimation are as follows:

"Desktop computers" (Producer Price Index, Import Price Index) and "Notebook

Scope of application2

computers" (Producer Price Index, Export Price Index, Import Price Index)

Rental desktop and notebook computers classified in "Computer rental" (Services

Producer Price Index)

Source:

The retail price (quarterly average price) and specification data are provided

Dataset3

with the BCN Ranking by the BCN Inc. Other important specifications unlisted

in the database are taken from the specification sheet of each computer.

Number of observations (release period):

Desktop computer: 180 (from 3rd quarter 2018 to 2nd quarter 2019)

Notebook computer: 453 (from 3rd quarter 2018 to 2nd quarter 2019)

Model selection4

Based on the results of likelihood ratio tests, Double Box-Cox model is selected

for desktop computers and notebook computers.

Suggested period

From August 2019 onward

of application

Frequency of

Every February and August

estimation

  • Another hedonic regression model is estimated for tablet computers.
  • The same model is applied to domestic goods, exported goods, and imported goods.
  • The model is estimated by mixing up price data of both domestic goods and imported goods.
    4 Hedonic regression model is assumed to be the general function form expressed as follows:

y

λ0

− 1

n

xi

λi

− 1

= β 0 + β i

+ u

λ 0

=

λi

where λ is the Box-Cox transformation parameter.

i 1

When λ =0, function is logarithmic; When λ=1, function is linear. The functional form is determined by Box-Cox test (likelihood ratio test) under constraints of each parameter settings, such as in the Double Box-Cox Model, Semi Box-Cox Model (when λi=1), Log-Linear Model (when λ0i=0), Semi Log-Linear Model (when λ0=0, λi=1), and Linear Model (when λ0i=1).

(Table 1)

Estimation Result for Desktop Computers

Suggested Period of Application

This Time Estimation

Last Time Estimation

August 2019-

February 2019-July 2019

Estimated Model

Double Box-Cox Model

Double Box-Cox Model

Box-Cox Parameter of Dependent Variable

0.195

0.342

Intercept

164350.216

***

108.272

***

Maximum CPU Frequency (MHz)

5.903E-23

***

--

Box-Cox Parameter

6.450

CPU Frequency (MHz)

--

8.464E-18

***

Box-Cox Parameter

5.239

L3 Cache (MB)

0.629

***

5.184

***

Box-Cox Parameter

0.142

0.369

Main Memory (MB)

9.528E-06

***

2.474E-06

***

Box-Cox Parameter

1.297

1.612

Hard Disk Drive (GB)

1.271E-05

***

0.229

**

Box-Cox Parameter

7.732E-11

0.322

Solid State Drive (GB)

1.396

***

0.077

***

Box-Cox Parameter

8.498E-06

0.899

Monitor Size (inch)

0.020

***

--

Box-Cox Parameter

1.611

Display Resolution (pixels)

5.486E-09

***

--

Box-Cox Parameter

1.261

Dummy Variables

Form

***

All-in-One Computer

--

12.756

CPU Turbo Function

--

4.655

*

Dual Drive (Hard Disk Drive and Solid State Drive)

-164317.299

***

-4.743

*

NVIDIA GeForce

2.036

***

--

Dedicated Graphics Card

--

12.302

***

4K Display

--

13.461

***

Blu-ray Disc Drive

2.185

***

13.668

***

Pre-installed Application

2.048

***

10.709

***

Microsoft Office

Manufacturer

***

***

Manufacturer A

-1.052

6.434

Manufacturer B

1.311

**

15.897

***

Manufacturer C

-0.888

**

--

Manufacturer D

-1.155

**

--

Manufacturer E

-0.752

*

--

Manufacturer F

-2.053

***

--

Manufacturer G

2.590

**

--

Manufacturer H

2.809

***

--

***

Manufacturer I

--

14.866

Manufacturer J

--

9.567

***

Manufacturer K

--

-7.668

***

Release Period

2nd quarter 2018

--

-2.783

3rd quarter 2018

--

-0.757

4th quarter 2018

-0.239

-3.361

1st quarter 2019

-0.297

**

--

2nd quarter 2019

-0.928

--

R-squared

0.950

0.921

Adjusted R-squared

0.943

0.909

Standard Error of Regression

1.361

8.418

Mean of Dependent Variable

44.780

152.112

Number of Observations

180

149

(release period)

(from 3Q 2018 to 2Q 2019)

(from 1Q 2018 to 4Q 2018)

Tests for Double Box-Cox Model

(H1: Double Box-Cox)

***

***

H0: Semi Box-Cox (λi=1)

90.227

20.612

H0: Log-Linear (λ0i=0)

102.980

***

41.420

***

H0: Semi Log-Linear (λ0=0,λi=1)

128.764

***

45.855

***

H0: Linear (λ0i=1)

161.813

***

51.976

***

Notes: 1. ***, ** and * denote significance at the 1%, 5% and 10% levels, respectively.

2. The specifications of Double Box-Cox Models are determined based on the result of likelihood ratio test.

The likelihood ratio statistics is distributed as chi-squared with degrees of freedom equal to the number of restraints.

(Table 2)

Estimation Result for Notebook Computers

Suggested Period of Application

This Time Estimation

Last Time Estimation

August 2019-

February 2019-July 2019

Estimated Model

Double Box-Cox Model

Double Box-Cox Model

Box-Cox Parameter of Dependent Variable

0.113

0.370

Intercept

15.795

***

130.981

***

Maximum CPU Frequency (GHz)

11.442

***

1.772

***

Box-Cox Parameter

-2.621

1.943

Thread Count

0.007

***

21.253

**

Box-Cox Parameter

2.537

-0.728

L3 Cache (MB)

--

3.482

***

Box-Cox Parameter

0.215

L2 Cache when L3 Cache not installed (MB)

--

2.688

**

Box-Cox Parameter

1.155

Main Memory (MB)

0.002

***

1.284E-04

***

Box-Cox Parameter

0.685

1.267

Display Resolution (pixels)

4.365E-04

***

0.003

***

Box-Cox Parameter

0.491

0.537

Hard Disk Drive (GB)

0.016

**

3.055

***

Box-Cox Parameter

0.056

0.050

Solid State Drive (GB)

0.008

***

5.900

***

Box-Cox Parameter

0.746

0.165

Battery Runtime (minutes)

0.001

***

0.026

***

Box-Cox Parameter

0.905

0.959

Weight (kg)

-1.184

***

-6.283

***

Box-Cox Parameter

-1.752

-0.287

Dummy Variables

Disk Drive

***

Dual Drive (Hard Disk Drive and Solid State Drive)

--

-79.160

CPU 6 Cores or more

--

28.567

***

L3 Cache

1.008

***

--

NVIDIA GeForce

0.406

**

--

Dedicated Graphics Card

--

8.392

***

Touch Screen Display

0.480

***

7.967

***

Blu-ray Disc Drive

0.448

**

13.506

***

LTE

0.533

**

--

Pre-installed Application

0.947

***

14.850

***

Microsoft Office

Manufacturer

**

***

Manufacturer A

0.344

24.349

Manufacturer B

0.869

***

47.647

***

Manufacturer C

-0.790

***

--

Manufacturer D

-1.037

***

--

Manufacturer E

-0.472

***

--

Manufacturer F

0.907

***

37.867

***

Manufacturer G

-0.599

***

--

Manufacturer H

1.096

***

21.282

***

Manufacturer I

-2.667

***

--

Manufacturer J

-0.856

***

--

Manufacturer K

-1.523

***

--

Manufacturer L

-1.302

***

--

Manufacturer M

-1.773

***

--

Manufacturer N

-2.315

***

--

***

Manufacturer O

--

28.407

Manufacturer P

--

19.510

***

Manufacturer Q

--

7.450

**

Release Period

**

2nd quarter 2018

--

-3.847

3rd quarter 2018

--

-7.499

***

4th quarter 2018

-0.052

-7.580

***

1st quarter 2019

0.022

*

--

2nd quarter 2019

-0.263

--

R-

squared

0.861

0.916

Adjusted R-squared

0.851

0.910

Standard Error of Regression

0.808

12.119

Mean of Dependent Variable

24.762

208.159

Number of Observations

453

383

(release period)

(from 3Q 2018 to 2Q 2019)

(from 1Q 2018 to 4Q 2018)

Tests for Double Box-Cox Model

(H1: Double Box-Cox)

H0: Semi Box-Cox (λi=1)

36.017

***

43.582

***

H0: Log-Linear (λ0i=0)

104.163

***

96.009

***

H0: Semi Log-Linear (λ0=0,λi=1)

41.668

***

130.406

***

H0: Linear (λ0i=1)

221.979

***

145.706

***

Notes: 1. ***, ** and * denote significance at the 1%, 5% and 10% levels, respectively.

Notes: 2. The specifications of Double Box-Cox Models are determined based on the result of likelihood ratio test.

The likelihood ratio statistics is distributed as chi-squared with degrees of freedom equal to the number of restraints.

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2019 00:46:04 UTC
