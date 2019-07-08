Bank of Japan : Regional Economic Report (Summary) (July 2019)

This report summarizes the reports from all regional research divisions, mainly at the Bank's branches in Japan, and is based on data and other information gathered for the meeting of general managers of the Bank's branches held today. The English translation is based on the Japanese original.

July 8, 2019

Bank of Japan

According to assessments from regions across Japan, all nine regions reported that their economy had been either expanding or recovering. The background to this was that domestic demand had continued on an uptrend, with a virtuous cycle from income to spending operating in both the corporate and household sectors, although exports and production had been affected by the slowdown in overseas economies.

Compared with the previous assessment in April 2019, all nine regions reported that their assessments were unchanged. However, a somewhat increasing number of firms were pointing to heightening uncertainties over the outlook for overseas economies and their impacts, reflecting, for example, the U.S.-China trade friction.

Region Assessment in April 2019 Changes

from the

previous

assessment 1 Assessment in July 2019 Hokkaido The economy has been recovering moderately. The economy has been recovering moderately. Tohoku The economy has continued to recover moderately, although some weakness has been observed in part. The economy has continued to recover moderately, although some weakness has been observed in part. Hokuriku The economy has been expanding moderately. The economy has been expanding moderately. Kanto-

Koshinetsu The economy has been expanding moderately, although exports and production have been affected by the slowdown in overseas economies. The economy has been expanding moderately, although exports and production have been affected by the slowdown in overseas economies. Tokai The economy has been expanding. The economy has been expanding. Kinki The economy has continued to expand moderately. The economy has continued to expand moderately, although some weakness has been observed in part. Chugoku The economy has been expanding moderately. The economy has been expanding moderately. Shikoku The economy has been recovering. The economy has been recovering. Kyushu- Okinawa The economy has been expanding moderately. The economy has been expanding moderately. Comparison of Previous and Current Assessments by Region

With regard to the changes from the previous assessment, arrows pointing to the upper right or lower right indicate changes in the pace of improvement or deterioration compared with the previous assessments, respectively. For example, an acceleration in the pace of improvement or deceleration in the pace of deterioration is indicated with an arrow pointing to the upper right. A horizontal arrow pointing to the right indicates that the pace of improvement or deterioration in economic conditions is unchanged compared with the previous assessment.

