Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bank of Japan : (Research Paper) Financial Interconnectedness, Amplification, and Cross-Border Activity

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/28/2019 | 02:26am EDT

June 28, 2019
Daisuke Ikeda*1
Mayumi Ojima*2
Koji Takahashi*3

Abstract

Interconnectedness is an essential feature of banks, but it can be a shock-amplifier. We explore changes in, and implications and underlying drivers of interconnectedness among major banks in the world, focusing on their stock market volatilities. The estimated vector autoregressive model reveals significant changes in interconnectedness between before and after the global financial crisis of 2007-09. Specifically, the estimation shows a significant increase in connectedness from foreign banks to Japanese banks. The impulse responses to a credit shock show that changes in the estimated interconnectedness can be an amplifier for Japanese banks in particular. A panel regression analysis suggests that Japanese banks' cross-border activity, especially lending, has likely driven an increase in connectedness from foreign banks.

JEL Classification
E44, G15, G21

Keywords
Global financial linkages, Stock price volatilities, LASSO.

  1. *1Financial System and Bank Examination Department (currently at the Institute for Monetary and Economic Studies), Bank of Japan
    E-mail : daisuke.ikeda@boj.or.jp
  2. *2Financial System and Bank Examination Department (currently at the London Office), Bank of Japan
    E-mail : mayumi.ojima@boj.or.jp
  3. *3Financial System and Bank Examination Department (currently at the Research and Statistics Department), Bank of Japan
    E-mail : kouji.takahashi-2@boj.or.jp
Notice

Papers in the Bank of Japan Working Paper Series are circulated in order to stimulate discussion and comments. Views expressed are those of authors and do not necessarily reflect those of the Bank.
If you have any comment or question on the working paper series, please contact each author. When making a copy or reproduction of the content for commercial purposes, please contact the Public Relations Department (post.prd8@boj.or.jp) at the Bank in advance to request permission. When making a copy or reproduction, the source, Bank of Japan Working Paper Series, should explicitly be credited.

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 28 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2019 06:25:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:44aP I A C A : NAB files reference against Mehtab Abbasi, others
AQ
02:43aNAVYA : Signed a Memorandum of Understanding With ESMO Corporation to Build a Strategic Partnership to Address the North East Asia Market
BU
02:41aAF POYRY : ÅF to examine Gothenburg's next big infrastructure project
PU
02:41aCOCA COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN : Notice Regarding the Assignment of Function Heads
PU
02:41aLOGICAMMS : Completion of Merger with OSD Group
PU
02:41aHIBERNIA REIT : Transactions in own shares
PU
02:41aHARDIDE : Exercise of Options and Director Shareholdings
PU
02:41aHUON AQUACULTURE : Knowing your producer and region – delicious. Harvey Norman Produce Awards 2019
PU
02:41aSAFESTYLE UK : Grant of Options
PU
02:41aUNISUN chairwoman Yisha He attends WiRA "Women of The Year" Awards Ceremony to promote gender diversification in the renewable energy industry
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE : ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : Britain needs more nuclear power, electric chargers for climat..
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : Boeing sees fix for latest 737 MAX software flaw in September
3NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Energy News of the Day
4Oil prices fall as market awaits G20, OPEC meeting
5VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : Sets Traton IPO Price at EUR27 a Share

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About