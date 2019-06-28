Bank of Japan : (Research Paper) Financial Interconnectedness, Amplification, and Cross-Border Activity

June 28, 2019

Daisuke Ikeda*1

Mayumi Ojima*2

Koji Takahashi*3

Interconnectedness is an essential feature of banks, but it can be a shock-amplifier. We explore changes in, and implications and underlying drivers of interconnectedness among major banks in the world, focusing on their stock market volatilities. The estimated vector autoregressive model reveals significant changes in interconnectedness between before and after the global financial crisis of 2007-09. Specifically, the estimation shows a significant increase in connectedness from foreign banks to Japanese banks. The impulse responses to a credit shock show that changes in the estimated interconnectedness can be an amplifier for Japanese banks in particular. A panel regression analysis suggests that Japanese banks' cross-border activity, especially lending, has likely driven an increase in connectedness from foreign banks.

JEL Classification

E44, G15, G21

Keywords

Global financial linkages, Stock price volatilities, LASSO.

*1 Financial System and Bank Examination Department (currently at the Institute for Monetary and Economic Studies), Bank of Japan

E-mail : daisuke.ikeda@boj.or.jp *2 Financial System and Bank Examination Department (currently at the London Office), Bank of Japan

E-mail : mayumi.ojima@boj.or.jp *3 Financial System and Bank Examination Department (currently at the Research and Statistics Department), Bank of Japan

E-mail : kouji.takahashi-2@boj.or.jp

Papers in the Bank of Japan Working Paper Series are circulated in order to stimulate discussion and comments. Views expressed are those of authors and do not necessarily reflect those of the Bank.

If you have any comment or question on the working paper series, please contact each author. When making a copy or reproduction of the content for commercial purposes, please contact the Public Relations Department (post.prd8@boj.or.jp) at the Bank in advance to request permission. When making a copy or reproduction, the source, Bank of Japan Working Paper Series, should explicitly be credited.