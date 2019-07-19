Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bank of Japan : (Research Paper) Market Operations in Fiscal 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/19/2019 | 03:06am EDT

July 19, 2019
Financial Markets Department
Bank of Japan

Introduction

During fiscal 2018 (April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019), the Bank of Japan pursued powerful monetary easing under Quantitative and Qualitative Monetary Easing (QQE) with Yield Curve Control. Under yield curve control, the Bank applied a negative interest rate of minus 0.1 percent to the policy-rate balances in current accounts held by financial institutions at the Bank as the short-term policy interest rate. Regarding the long-term interest rate, the Bank purchased Japanese government bonds (JGBs) so that 10-year JGB yields would remain at around 0 percent. Aside from JGBs, the Bank purchased a wide range of assets, including exchange-traded funds (ETFs), Japan real estate investment trusts (J-REITs), CP, and corporate bonds.

Meanwhile, at the Monetary Policy Meeting (MPM) held on July 30 and 31, 2018, the Bank, with a view to strengthening the framework for continuous powerful monetary easing, decided to enhance the sustainability of QQE with Yield Curve Control. Specifically, regarding the long-term interest rate, the Bank stated, 'the yields may move upward and downward to some extent mainly depending on developments in economic activity and prices. With regard to the amount of JGBs to be purchased, the Bank will conduct purchases in a flexible manner so that their amount outstanding will increase at an annual pace of about 80 trillion yen.' As for purchases of ETFs and J-REITs, the Bank stated, 'with a view to lowering risk premia of asset prices in an appropriate manner, the Bank may increase or decrease the amount of purchases depending on market conditions.'

This paper explains market operations conducted under QQE with Yield Curve Control during fiscal 2018, including those based on the measures to strengthen the framework for continuous powerful monetary easing. First, it outlines the guideline for market operations and the conduct of market operations by the Bank, followed by an overview of developments in domestic money and bond markets under the conduct of these market operations. Then, it describes the conduct of each measure in market operations and discusses changes in the frameworks related to market operations. Finally, the paper presents the Bank's actions to enhance dialogue with market participants.

Notice

Please contact below in advance to request permission when reproducing or copying the content of this report for commercial purposes.
Financial Markets Department, Bank of Japan
Please credit the source when reproducing or copying the content of this report.

Inquiries Market Operations Division, Financial Markets Department

E-mail : post.fmd7@boj.or.jp

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2019 07:04:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:41aSAIPEM : reveals updates after vessel accident in Caspian
AQ
03:32aMorgan Stanley reports drop in profit, but wealth management gains
RE
03:31aPEPSICO : plans to acquire South Africa's Pioneer Foods
RE
03:31aFed rate cut hopes power FTSE 100, buyout spurs Acacia
RE
03:31aChina Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
03:30aBRAVURA : Why artificial intelligence won't replace advisers anytime soon
PU
03:26aTencent, BMW to Launch Computing Platform for Self-Driving Cars
DJ
03:25aNetflix sinks on subscriber losses, analysts still see growth
RE
03:25aPENNANT INTERNATIONAL : Acquisition of Track Access
PU
03:25aDAIWA HOUSE REIT INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Change of Credit Rating (From A+ To AA-)
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : shares hit record highs, powered by growing cloud sales
2WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : Netflix sinks on subscriber losses, analysts still see growth
3EXCLUSIVE: IEA revising oil demand growth forecast down on slowing economy
4WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : and ALDI sign MOU and agree collaboration
5BAYER AG : BAYER : Judge Cuts Second Bayer Roundup Verdict in Tentative Ruling

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About