Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bank of Japan : (Research Paper) Rebasing of the Services Producer Price Index to the Base Year 2015

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/18/2019 | 01:09am EDT

June 18, 2019
Research and Statistics Department
Bank of Japan

The Bank of Japan has conducted the rebasing of the Services Producer Price Index (SPPI) in accordance with the 'Final Draft of the Rebasing of the Services Producer Price Index to the Base Year 2015' (available in Japanese only) published in March 2019. The Bank plans to begin monthly releases of the 2015 base SPPI from June 25, 2019, when indexes for April and May are scheduled to be published. This paper explains an overview of the classification and other features, price developments in comparison with the old index, and rebasing effects on the index for 'All items.'

The following 2015 base indexes are available on BOJ Time-Series Data Search.

• Monthly IndexIndexes of Jan. 2015 - Mar. 2019 and Linked Indexes• Quarterly Index (Wholesale Services Price Index)Indexes of Q1 2015 - Q4 2018 and preliminary indexes of Q1 2019 Notice

Please contact below in advance to request permission when reproducing or copying the content of this paper for commercial purposes.
Please credit the source when reproducing or copying the content of this paper.

Inquiries Price Statistics Division, Research and Statistics Department, Bank of Japan

E-mail : post.rsd3@boj.or.jp

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 18 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2019 05:08:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:16aCOLLINS AEROSPACE : to improve the passenger processing experience and safeguard systems at Colombia's El Dorado International Airport
PR
02:14aMORTGAGE ADVICE BUREAU : Acquisition of 80% interest in First Mortgage
PU
02:14aKCOM : Publication and posting of scheme document
PU
02:14aHAVYARD : Atlantic Towing buys Havyard 833 WE – build no 126
PU
02:14aWISEKEY INTERNATIONAL : Board of Directors has given principal approval of a share buyback program
PU
02:14aBDO UNIBANK : Change in Number of Issued and Outstanding Shares as of May 27, 2019
PU
02:13aOil group Total hopes new supercomputer will help it find oil faster and more cheaply
RE
02:12aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : LME electronic pricing trial fails to boost volumes - sources
RE
02:11aMRO MOMENTUM : Collins Aerospace secures more than $1.5 billion in maintenance agreements from worldwide customers
PR
02:11aFUBON BANK HONG KONG : Kerry Logistics Continues Winning Streak at 2019 AFLAS Awards
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ARRAY BIOPHARMA INC : ARRAY BIOPHARMA : Pfizer makes $10.6 billion cancer bet in cash deal for Array Biopharma
2Alibaba reshuffles management; CFO Wu to oversee strategic investment unit
3Oil prices fall 1% as economic worries outweigh tanker tensions
4Asia stocks cautious before Fed, oil on defensive
5NASPERS LIMITED : NASPERS : Biggest Shareholder Considers Reducing Stake -Bloomberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About