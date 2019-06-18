Bank of Japan : (Research Paper) Rebasing of the Services Producer Price Index to the Base Year 2015

June 18, 2019

Research and Statistics Department

Bank of Japan

The Bank of Japan has conducted the rebasing of the Services Producer Price Index (SPPI) in accordance with the 'Final Draft of the Rebasing of the Services Producer Price Index to the Base Year 2015' (available in Japanese only) published in March 2019. The Bank plans to begin monthly releases of the 2015 base SPPI from June 25, 2019, when indexes for April and May are scheduled to be published. This paper explains an overview of the classification and other features, price developments in comparison with the old index, and rebasing effects on the index for 'All items.'

The following 2015 base indexes are available on BOJ Time-Series Data Search.

• Monthly IndexIndexes of Jan. 2015 - Mar. 2019 and Linked Indexes• Quarterly Index (Wholesale Services Price Index)Indexes of Q1 2015 - Q4 2018 and preliminary indexes of Q1 2019

