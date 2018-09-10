Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bank of Japan : Review of the Benchmark Ratio Used to Calculate the Macro Add-on Balance in Current Account Balances at the Bank of Japan 

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2018 | 10:07am CEST

September 10, 2018

Financial Markets Department

Bank of Japan

Review of the Benchmark Ratio Used to Calculate the Macro Add-on

Balance in Current Account Balances at the Bank of Japan

The Bank of Japan decided to review the Benchmark Ratio (Note 1) used to calculate the Macro Add-on Balance in financial institutions' current account balances at the Bank, to which a zero interest rate is applied, as follows.

Note 1: The Benchmark Ratio stipulated in Paragraph 4. (3) (a) of the "Principal Terms and

Conditions of Complementary Deposit Facility."

The Benchmark Ratio during the September, October, and November 2018 reserve maintenance periods: 34.0% (Note 2)

The Policy-Rate Balance in financial institutions' current account balances at the Bank, to which a negative interest rate is applied, will be about 5 trillion yen on average during the above three reserve maintenance periods, if arbitrage transactions take place in full among financial institutions.

The Benchmark Ratio during the December 2018, January, and February 2019 reserve maintenance periods will be announced on December 10, 2018 at 5 p.m.

Note 2: The amount stipulated in Paragraph 4. (3) (a) of the "Principal Terms and Conditions of Complementary Deposit Facility" for the above three reserve maintenance periods will be calculated by multiplying the Benchmark Balance by the Benchmark Ratio.

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 08:06:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:19aFULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
10:18aINTERVIEW WITH CHARLY LAMM : "I remain connected to BMW with all my heart".
AQ
10:17aAUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ - wholesale debt ANZHAV - interest payment details
PU
10:17aBENCHMARK : Commencement of salmon egg production in Salten, Norway
PU
10:17aTHALES : Alenia Space rises to the challenge of a changing space market
PU
10:17aJENOPTIK : VINCORION is the new name for Jenoptik’s mechatronic business
PU
10:17aDATALOGIC : to showcase extensive range of products at PPMA 2018 >>
PU
10:16aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Aston Martin adds FTSE experience to its board ahead of IPO
RE
10:16aBAHRAIN ISLAMIC BANK : BisB ‘is most innovative Islamic bank’
AQ
10:16aSAFAT GLOBAL KSC : Tech’s impact on GCC future focus of forum
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CONICO LTD : CONICO : Pro-rata Non-Renounceable Rights Issue
2APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC : Apollo Global, Bain in early talks to buy UK packager RPC
3COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT : COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT : Richemont Names Jerome Lambert As New CEO; S..
4ING GROEP : ING GROEP : Recent Nordic Scandals Involving ING Bank and Danske Bank Underscore the European Unio..
5ABCAM PLC : ABCAM : Preliminary Results 2018

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.