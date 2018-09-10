September 10, 2018
Financial Markets Department
Bank of Japan
Review of the Benchmark Ratio Used to Calculate the Macro Add-on
Balance in Current Account Balances at the Bank of Japan
The Bank of Japan decided to review the Benchmark Ratio (Note 1) used to calculate the Macro Add-on Balance in financial institutions' current account balances at the Bank, to which a zero interest rate is applied, as follows.
Note 1: The Benchmark Ratio stipulated in Paragraph 4. (3) (a) of the "Principal Terms and
Conditions of Complementary Deposit Facility."
The Benchmark Ratio during the September, October, and November 2018 reserve maintenance periods: 34.0% (Note 2)
The Policy-Rate Balance in financial institutions' current account balances at the Bank, to which a negative interest rate is applied, will be about 5 trillion yen on average during the above three reserve maintenance periods, if arbitrage transactions take place in full among financial institutions.
The Benchmark Ratio during the December 2018, January, and February 2019 reserve maintenance periods will be announced on December 10, 2018 at 5 p.m.
Note 2: The amount stipulated in Paragraph 4. (3) (a) of the "Principal Terms and Conditions of Complementary Deposit Facility" for the above three reserve maintenance periods will be calculated by multiplying the Benchmark Balance by the Benchmark Ratio.
