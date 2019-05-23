Bank of Japan : Revision of Figures for the "International Investment Position of Japan (Calendar Year Data)"

May 24, 2019
Bank of Japan
International Department
Figures for the 'International Investment Position of Japan (Calendar Year Data)' have been revised. The revised figures are available in the BOJ Time-Series Data Search. For details, please see the Ministry of Finance's website (link to an external website).
Please note that only items listed in the Excel file below were revised. Figures of items not listed (e.g., breakdown by region) are unchanged.
Period
Ends of 2014 and 2015
Items
List of Revised Series [XLSX 12KB]
Inquiries
Balance of Payments Statistics Group, Balance of Payments Division, International Department
E-mail : boj-bop@boj.or.jp
Disclaimer
