Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bank of Japan : Revision of Figures for the "International Investment Position of Japan (Quarterly Data)" and "Gross External Debt Position of Japan"

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/09/2019 | 08:18pm EDT

June 10, 2019
Bank of Japan
International Department

Figures for the 'International Investment Position of Japan (Quarterly Data)' and 'Gross External Debt Position of Japan' have been revised. The revised figures are available in the BOJ Time-Series Data Search. For details, please see Revision of Figures for the 'International Investment Position of Japan (Calendar Year Data)' released on May 24, 2019.

Period

End of March 2014 - End of September 2016

Items

List of Revised Series [XLSX 14KB]

Inquiries Balance of Payments Statistics Group, Balance of Payments Division, International Department

E-mail : boj-bop@boj.or.jp

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 10 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2019 00:17:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:43pRENAULT : may block Nissan governance reform
AQ
09:38pSIERRA FOOTHILLS PSPS UPDATE : Power Restored to Nearly All Impacted Customers in Butte and Yuba Counties
BU
09:36pRENAULT : Lewis Hamilton controversially wins Canadian Grand Prix
AQ
09:35pMTN Nigeria CEO Emerges ‘HR Champion 2019'
AQ
09:33pRAKUTEN : Sports schedule for Tuesday, June 11
AQ
09:31pINSULET : Omnipod® Horizon™ Hybrid Closed-Loop System Improves Glycemic Control in Patients as Young as Two Years Old with Type 1 Diabetes
BU
09:28pCANON : requests removal of toner cartridge offered by Office Valley from Amazon.com
PU
09:28pCANON : requests removal of toner cartridge offered by InkClub from Amazon.com
PU
09:28pCANON : requests removal of toner cartridge offered by SuperInkToner from Amazon.com
PU
09:28pFALANA : NBC lacks power to suspend licences of media organistions
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1RAYTHEON : RAYTHEON : United Technologies, Raytheon to create $120 billion aerospace and defence giant
2MEGAWORLD CORP : MEGAWORLD : Filipino community gears up for Philippine I-Day celebrations
3NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : France's Le Maire says 'essential' to bolster Renault-Nissan alliance
4LG UPLUS CORP : EXCLUSIVE: Some big tech firms cut employees' access to Huawei, muddying 5G rollout
5BP PLC : BP : Greenpeace activists halt BP's North Sea oil rig

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About