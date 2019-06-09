Bank of Japan : Revision of Figures for the "International Investment Position of Japan (Quarterly Data)" and "Gross External Debt Position of Japan"

June 10, 2019
Bank of Japan
International Department
Figures for the 'International Investment Position of Japan (Quarterly Data)' and 'Gross External Debt Position of Japan' have been revised. The revised figures are available in the BOJ Time-Series Data Search. For details, please see Revision of Figures for the 'International Investment Position of Japan (Calendar Year Data)' released on May 24, 2019.
Period
End of March 2014 - End of September 2016
Items
List of Revised Series [XLSX 14KB]
Inquiries
Balance of Payments Statistics Group, Balance of Payments Division, International Department
E-mail : boj-bop@boj.or.jp
