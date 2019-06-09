Bank of Japan : Revision of Figures for the "International Investment Position of Japan (Quarterly Data)" and "Gross External Debt Position of Japan"

June 10, 2019

Bank of Japan

International Department

Figures for the 'International Investment Position of Japan (Quarterly Data)' and 'Gross External Debt Position of Japan' have been revised. The revised figures are available in the BOJ Time-Series Data Search. For details, please see Revision of Figures for the 'International Investment Position of Japan (Calendar Year Data)' released on May 24, 2019.

End of March 2014 - End of September 2016

List of Revised Series [XLSX 14KB]

E-mail : boj-bop@boj.or.jp