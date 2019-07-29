July 30, 2019

Bank of Japan

Scheduled Dates of Monetary Policy Meetings in 2020

Release Schedule Date of MPM Outlook Report Summary of MPM Minutes (The Bank's View) Opinions Jan. 20 (Mon.), 21 (Tues.) Jan. 21 (Tues.) Jan. 29 (Wed.) Mar. 25 (Wed.) Mar. 18 (Wed.), 19 (Thurs.) -- Mar. 30 (Mon.) May 7 (Thurs.) Apr. 27 (Mon.), 28 (Tues.) Apr. 28 (Tues.) May 12 (Tues.) June 19 (Fri.) June 15 (Mon.), 16 (Tues.) -- June 24 (Wed.) July 29 (Wed.) July 21 (Tues.), 22 (Wed.) July 22 (Wed.) Aug. 3 (Mon.) Sept. 24 (Thurs.) Sept. 16 (Wed.), 17 (Thurs.) -- Sept. 29 (Tues.) Nov. 4 (Wed.) Oct. 28 (Wed.), 29 (Thurs.) Oct. 29 (Thurs.) Nov. 9 (Mon.) Dec. 23 (Wed.) Dec. 17 (Thurs.), 18 (Fri.) -- Dec. 28 (Mon.) To be announced

Notes: 1. The time of release will be, in principle, as follows.

Outlook for Economic Activity and Prices (Outlook Report):

"The Bank's View" in the Outlook Report will be released immediately after relevant MPMs, and the full text at 2:00 p.m. on the next business day.

Summary of Opinionswill be released at 8:50 a.m.

MPM Minuteswill be released at 8:50 a.m.

2. The minutes of the December, 2019 MPM will be released on January 24 (Fri.), 2020.