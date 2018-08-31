Bank of Japan : Schedules of Outright Purchases of CP and Corporate Bonds 

August 31, 2018
Bank of Japan
Financial Markets Department
Schedules of Outright Purchases of CP and Corporate Bonds
The Bank of Japan added auction schedules of outright purchases of CP and corporate bonds.
--- Newly added auction schedules are underlined. The auction amounts for the outright purchases of CP scheduled in September were changed from about 3,000 hundred million yen to about 4,500 hundred million yen.
1. Auction schedules of outright purchases of CP
|
Auction
|
Exercise
|
Auction amount (100 million yen)
|
September 4, 2018
|
September 7, 2018
|
About 4,500
|
September 11, 2018
|
September 14, 2018
|
About 4,500
|
September 25, 2018
|
September 28, 2018
|
About 4,500
|
October 4, 2018
|
October 10, 2018
|
About 2,000
|
October 11, 2018
|
October 16, 2018
|
About 2,000
|
October 26, 2018
|
October 31, 2018
|
About 2,000
Note 1: The auction amounts listed above are approximate. The actual auction amount will be notified when conducting the corresponding outright purchase.
Note 2: In principle, the maximum bidding amount for each counterparty will be equal to the auction amount.
2. Auction schedules of outright purchases of corporate bonds
|
Auction
|
Exercise
|
Auction amount (100 million yen)
|
September 14, 2018
|
September 21, 2018
|
About 1,000
|
October 18, 2018
|
October 24, 2018
|
About 1,000
Note 1: The auction amounts listed above are approximate. The actual auction amount will be notified when conducting the corresponding outright purchase.
Note 2: In principle, the maximum bidding amount for each counterparty will be equal to the auction amount.
