Bank of Japan : Schedules of Outright Purchases of CP and Corporate Bonds 

08/31/2018 | 10:07am CEST

August 31, 2018

Bank of Japan

Financial Markets Department

Schedules of Outright Purchases of CP and Corporate Bonds

The Bank of Japan added auction schedules of outright purchases of CP and corporate bonds.

--- Newly added auction schedules are underlined. The auction amounts for the outright purchases of CP scheduled in September were changed from about 3,000 hundred million yen to about 4,500 hundred million yen.

1. Auction schedules of outright purchases of CP

Auction

Exercise

Auction amount (100 million yen)

September 4, 2018

September 7, 2018

About 4,500

September 11, 2018

September 14, 2018

About 4,500

September 25, 2018

September 28, 2018

About 4,500

October 4, 2018

October 10, 2018

About 2,000

October 11, 2018

October 16, 2018

About 2,000

October 26, 2018

October 31, 2018

About 2,000

Note 1: The auction amounts listed above are approximate. The actual auction amount will be notified when conducting the corresponding outright purchase.

Note 2: In principle, the maximum bidding amount for each counterparty will be equal to the auction amount.

2. Auction schedules of outright purchases of corporate bonds

Auction

Exercise

Auction amount (100 million yen)

September 14, 2018

September 21, 2018

About 1,000

October 18, 2018

October 24, 2018

About 1,000

Note 1: The auction amounts listed above are approximate. The actual auction amount will be notified when conducting the corresponding outright purchase.

Note 2: In principle, the maximum bidding amount for each counterparty will be equal to the auction amount.

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 31 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2018 08:06:02 UTC
