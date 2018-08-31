Bank of Japan : Schedules of Outright Purchases of CP and Corporate Bonds 

August 31, 2018

Bank of Japan

Financial Markets Department

Schedules of Outright Purchases of CP and Corporate Bonds

The Bank of Japan added auction schedules of outright purchases of CP and corporate bonds.

--- Newly added auction schedules are underlined. The auction amounts for the outright purchases of CP scheduled in September were changed from about 3,000 hundred million yen to about 4,500 hundred million yen.

1. Auction schedules of outright purchases of CP

Auction Exercise Auction amount (100 million yen) September 4, 2018 September 7, 2018 About 4,500 September 11, 2018 September 14, 2018 About 4,500 September 25, 2018 September 28, 2018 About 4,500 October 4, 2018 October 10, 2018 About 2,000 October 11, 2018 October 16, 2018 About 2,000 October 26, 2018 October 31, 2018 About 2,000

Note 1: The auction amounts listed above are approximate. The actual auction amount will be notified when conducting the corresponding outright purchase.

Note 2: In principle, the maximum bidding amount for each counterparty will be equal to the auction amount.

2. Auction schedules of outright purchases of corporate bonds

Auction Exercise Auction amount (100 million yen) September 14, 2018 September 21, 2018 About 1,000 October 18, 2018 October 24, 2018 About 1,000

Note 1: The auction amounts listed above are approximate. The actual auction amount will be notified when conducting the corresponding outright purchase.

Note 2: In principle, the maximum bidding amount for each counterparty will be equal to the auction amount.