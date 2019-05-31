Bank of Japan : Schedules of Outright Purchases of CP and Corporate Bonds 

May 31, 2019

Bank of Japan

Financial Markets Department

Schedules of Outright Purchases of CP and Corporate Bonds

The Bank of Japan added auction schedules of outright purchases of CP and corporate bonds.

Newly added auction schedules are underlined.

1. Auction schedules of outright purchases of CP

Auction Exercise Auction amount (100 million yen) June 4, 2019 June 7, 2019 About 2,500 June 11, 2019 June 14, 2019 About 2,500 June 25, 2019 June 28, 2019 About 2,500 July 9, 2019 July 12, 2019 About 2,000 July 26, 2019 July 31, 2019 About 2,000

Note 1: The auction amounts listed above are approximate. The actual auction amount will be notified when conducting the corresponding outright purchase.

Note 2: In principle, the maximum bidding amount for each counterparty will be equal to the auction amount.

2. Auction schedules of outright purchases of corporate bonds

Auction Exercise Auction amount (100 million yen) June 18, 2019 June 24, 2019 About 1,250 July 17, 2019 July 23, 2019 About 1,250

Note 1: The auction amounts listed above are approximate. The actual auction amount will be notified when conducting the corresponding outright purchase.

Note 2: In principle, the maximum bidding amount for each counterparty will be equal to the auction amount.