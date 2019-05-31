Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bank of Japan : Schedules of Outright Purchases of CP and Corporate Bonds 

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/31/2019 | 04:24am EDT

May 31, 2019

Bank of Japan

Financial Markets Department

Schedules of Outright Purchases of CP and Corporate Bonds

The Bank of Japan added auction schedules of outright purchases of CP and corporate bonds.

  • Newly added auction schedules are underlined.
    1. Auction schedules of outright purchases of CP

Auction

Exercise

Auction amount

(100 million yen)

June 4, 2019

June 7, 2019

About 2,500

June 11, 2019

June 14, 2019

About 2,500

June 25, 2019

June 28, 2019

About 2,500

July 9, 2019

July 12, 2019

About 2,000

July 26, 2019

July 31, 2019

About 2,000

Note 1: The auction amounts listed above are approximate. The actual auction amount will be notified when conducting the corresponding outright purchase.

Note 2: In principle, the maximum bidding amount for each counterparty will be equal to the auction amount.

2. Auction schedules of outright purchases of corporate bonds

Auction

Exercise

Auction amount

(100 million yen)

June 18, 2019

June 24, 2019

About 1,250

July 17, 2019

July 23, 2019

About 1,250

Note 1: The auction amounts listed above are approximate. The actual auction amount will be notified when conducting the corresponding outright purchase.

Note 2: In principle, the maximum bidding amount for each counterparty will be equal to the auction amount.

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 31 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2019 08:23:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:09aNOVOROSSIYSKIY MORSKOY TORGOVYI PORT : NCSP Group Consolidated Financial Results for Q1 2019
PU
05:09aNEODECORTECH S P A : - Launch of buyback programme
PU
05:09aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Eversource Energy Prices Public Offering of 15.6M Common Shares @$72.50/Share
PU
05:09aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Myovant Sciences Prices 15.15M Share Public Offering of Common Shares @$8.25/Share
PU
05:05aBURCON NUTRASCIENCE : to Present at 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational Conference, June 4-5, 2019
EQ
05:04aTECHSTEP : Mandatory notification of transfer and large shareholdings
PU
05:04aLUCECO : Employee Benefit Trust Share Purchase
PU
05:04aSIHUAN PHARMACEUTICAL : Poll Results of the Annual General Meeting Held on 31 May 2019 and Dividend Payment
PU
05:01aBILLERUDKORSNÄS : BillerudKorsnäs has completed the acquisition of Bergvik Skog Öst
AQ
05:01aDr. Andy Khawaja of Allied Wallet Guides Young Executives in Forbes
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BLACKROCK INC : BLACKROCK : Inflatable angry emoji looms over Facebook annual meeting as users vent frustratio..
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : HARD FOR XI, TRUMP TO MAKE PROGRESS ON TRADE: former China central bank chief
3Oil drops 1%, set for biggest monthly fall since November as trade wars spreads
4UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC : UBER TECHNOLOGIES : loses $1bn in first quarterly post-float result
5KHIRON LIFE SCIENCES CORP : KHIRON LIFE SCIENCES : Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About