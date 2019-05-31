Bank of Japan : Schedules of Outright Purchases of CP and Corporate Bonds 

May 31, 2019
Bank of Japan
Financial Markets Department
Schedules of Outright Purchases of CP and Corporate Bonds
The Bank of Japan added auction schedules of outright purchases of CP and corporate bonds.
-
Newly added auction schedules are underlined.
1. Auction schedules of outright purchases of CP
|
Auction
|
Exercise
|
Auction amount
|
(100 million yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 4, 2019
|
June 7, 2019
|
About 2,500
|
|
|
|
June 11, 2019
|
June 14, 2019
|
About 2,500
|
|
|
|
June 25, 2019
|
June 28, 2019
|
About 2,500
|
|
|
|
July 9, 2019
|
July 12, 2019
|
About 2,000
|
|
|
|
July 26, 2019
|
July 31, 2019
|
About 2,000
|
|
|
Note 1: The auction amounts listed above are approximate. The actual auction amount will be notified when conducting the corresponding outright purchase.
Note 2: In principle, the maximum bidding amount for each counterparty will be equal to the auction amount.
2. Auction schedules of outright purchases of corporate bonds
|
Auction
|
Exercise
|
Auction amount
|
(100 million yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 18, 2019
|
June 24, 2019
|
About 1,250
|
|
|
|
July 17, 2019
|
July 23, 2019
|
About 1,250
Note 1: The auction amounts listed above are approximate. The actual auction amount will be notified when conducting the corresponding outright purchase.
Note 2: In principle, the maximum bidding amount for each counterparty will be equal to the auction amount.
Disclaimer
Bank of Japan published this content on 31 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2019 08:23:05 UTC