Bank of Japan : Schedules of Outright Purchases of CP and Corporate Bonds 

August 30, 2019

Bank of Japan

Financial Markets Department

Schedules of Outright Purchases of CP and Corporate Bonds

The Bank of Japan added auction schedules of outright purchases of CP and corporate bonds.

Newly added auction schedules are underlined. The auction amounts for the outright purchases of CP scheduled in September were changed from about 3,500 hundred million yen to about 4,000 hundred million yen.

1. Auction schedules of outright purchases of CP

Auction Exercise Auction amount (100 million yen) September 5, 2019 September 10, 2019 About 4,000 September 11, 2019 September 17, 2019 About 4,000 September 25, 2019 September 30, 2019 About 4,000 October 11, 2019 October 17, 2019 About 2,500 October 28, 2019 October 31, 2019 About 2,500

Note 1: The auction amounts listed above are approximate. The actual auction amount will be notified when conducting the corresponding outright purchase.

Note 2: In principle, the maximum bidding amount for each counterparty will be equal to the auction amount.

2. Auction schedules of outright purchases of corporate bonds

Auction Exercise Auction amount (100 million yen) September 17, 2019 September 24, 2019 About 1,250 October 17, 2019 October 24, 2019 About 1,250

Note 1: The auction amounts listed above are approximate. The actual auction amount will be notified when conducting the corresponding outright purchase.

Note 2: In principle, the maximum bidding amount for each counterparty will be equal to the auction amount.