Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bank of Japan : Schedules of Outright Purchases of CP and Corporate Bonds 

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2019 | 04:21am EDT

August 30, 2019

Bank of Japan

Financial Markets Department

Schedules of Outright Purchases of CP and Corporate Bonds

The Bank of Japan added auction schedules of outright purchases of CP and corporate bonds.

  • Newly added auction schedules are underlined. The auction amounts for the outright purchases of CP scheduled in September were changed from about 3,500 hundred million yen to about 4,000 hundred million yen.

1. Auction schedules of outright purchases of CP

Auction

Exercise

Auction amount

(100 million yen)

September 5, 2019

September 10, 2019

About 4,000

September 11, 2019

September 17, 2019

About 4,000

September 25, 2019

September 30, 2019

About 4,000

October 11, 2019

October 17, 2019

About 2,500

October 28, 2019

October 31, 2019

About 2,500

Note 1: The auction amounts listed above are approximate. The actual auction amount will be notified when conducting the corresponding outright purchase.

Note 2: In principle, the maximum bidding amount for each counterparty will be equal to the auction amount.

2. Auction schedules of outright purchases of corporate bonds

Auction

Exercise

Auction amount

(100 million yen)

September 17, 2019

September 24, 2019

About 1,250

October 17, 2019

October 24, 2019

About 1,250

Note 1: The auction amounts listed above are approximate. The actual auction amount will be notified when conducting the corresponding outright purchase.

Note 2: In principle, the maximum bidding amount for each counterparty will be equal to the auction amount.

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 08:20:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:57aInterim Report Q2 2019
AQ
04:56aUKRSYBBANK : New rules for cash withdrawal via bank's cash desk
PU
04:56aCFE : Tussentijds rapport per 30 juni 2019
PU
04:56aCFE : Presentatie resultaten van het eerste semester 2019
PU
04:55aFRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
04:55aMalaysia's AirAsia cuts Airbus A330neo order plans but adds A321XLR
RE
04:55aPAION : Signs agreement with yorkville about the issue of convertible notes of up to eur 15 million
EQ
04:53aBANK OF JAPAN : Japan's key bond yield rises on eased U.S.-China trade concerns
AQ
04:51aDIA DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE ALIMENTACION : 2019 Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting
PU
04:51aOHB : Reorganization of the subsidiaries for ground-based applications and services
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1THIN FILM ELECTRONICS ASA : THIN FILM ELECTRONICS : Thinfilm's Financial Report - First Half 2019
2Oil prices fall but set for big weekly gain on trade dispute hopes
3BETER BED HOLDING NV : Half-year results 2019 Beter Bed Holding N.V.; Solid sales continued operations, exit o..
4BMW AG : BMW : MINI at the IAA Cars 2019 in Frankfurt.
5CLIPPER LOGISTICS PLC : CLIPPER LOGISTICS : Final Results for the year ended 30 April 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group