Bank of Japan : Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey (July) 

* See question 6 for the outlook.

Demand for Loans from Borrowers by Borrower Type

1. How has demand for loans from borrowers (firms, local governments, and households) changed over the past three months apart from normal seasonal variations?

Number of banks surveyed: 50 (For details see footnote 1 on page 9.)

Not to be released until 8:50 a.m. JST

Demand for Loans from Firms by Firm Size

* For details on the calculation of DI for demand for loans, see footnote for question 1.

2. How has demand for loans from firms changed over the past three months according to industry and firm size?

The average is calculated as the product (i.e.,weighted average) of the percentage share that each reason was chosen and the scale given to each reason chosen.

Customers' borrowing shifted from other sources to your

Customers' funding from other sources became less

3a. If demand for loans from firms has increased at your bank (that is, the answer to question 2 about "All industries" is either "Substantially stronger" or "Moderately stronger"), to what factors do you attribute this increase? (Please rate each possible reason using the following scale: 3=important, 2=somewhat important, 1=not important.)

3b. If demand for loans from firms has decreased at your bank (that is, the answer to question 2, "All industries" is either "Substantially weaker" or "Moderately weaker"), to what factors do you attribute this decrease? (Please rate each possible reason using the following scale: 3=important, 2=somewhat important, 1=not important.)

Large firms Medium- Small firms sized firms Average Average Average (1) Customers' sales decreased 1.40 1.75 1.33 (2) Customers' fixed investment decreased 1.80 1.50 2.00 (3) Customers' funding from other sources became easy to 1.40 1.25 1.00 obtain (4) Customers' internally-generated funds increased 1.40 1.00 1.00 (5) Customers' borrowing shifted from your bank to other 1.20 1.00 1.00 sources (6) Rise in interest rates 1.00 1.00 1.00 (7) Other factors 1.60 1.25 1.33 Number of banks responding 5 4 3

For details on the calculation of the average, see footnote for question 3a.

4. How has demand from households for housing and consumer loans changed?

DI for demand Number of respondents selecting each option (Previous (percentage of respondents selecting each option) for loans Total survey) Substantially Moderately About Moderately Substantially (% point) stronger stronger the same weaker weaker Housing loans -1 5 0 2 46 1 1 50 (0%) (4%) (92%) (2%) (2%) Consumer loans 5 -1 2 2 45 1 0 50 (4%) (4%) (90%) (2%) (0%)

* For details on the calculation of DI for demand for loans, see footnote for question 1.

Demand for Loans from Households by Type of Loan

(DI, % points)