Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bank of Japan : Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey (July) 

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/17/2019 | 08:10pm EDT

Not to be released until 8:50 a.m. JST

Bank of Japan

on July 18, 2019

Financial System and Bank Examination Department

July 18, 2019

Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey on Bank Lending Practices

at Large Japanese Banks (July 2019)

Period of survey: June 11 to July 8, 2019

Number of banks surveyed: 50 (For details see footnote 1 on page 9.)

Demand for Loans (Questions 1-6)

1. How has demand for loans from borrowers (firms, local governments, and households) changed over the past three months apart from normal seasonal variations?

DI for demand

(Previous

for loans

survey)

(% point)

Firms

-2

3

Local governments

8

2

Households

-1

3

Number of respondents selecting each option

(percentage of respondents selecting each option)

Total

Substantially

Moderately

About

Moderately

Substantially

stronger

stronger

the same

weaker

weaker

0

1

46

3

0

50

(0%)

(2%)

(92%)

(6%)

(0%)

2

4

44

0

0

50

(4%)

(8%)

(88%)

(0%)

(0%)

0

2

46

1

1

50

(0%)

(4%)

(92%)

(2%)

(2%)

  • DI for demand for loans
  • (percentage of respondents selecting "substantially stronger" + percentage of respondents selecting "moderately stronger" × 0.5) - (percentage of respondents selecting "substantially weaker" + percentage of respondents selecting "moderately weaker" × 0.5)
    (The same method of calculation applies to questions 2, 4, and 6.)

Demand for Loans from Borrowers by Borrower Type

(DI, % points)

Stronger

50

Firms

40

Local governments

Outlook

Households

30

20

10

0

-10

-20

Weaker -30

00

01

02

03

04

05

06

07

08

09

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

CY

* See question 6 for the outlook.

1/9

2. How has demand for loans from firms changed over the past three months according to industry and firm size?

DI for demand

(Previous

All industries

for loans

survey)

(% point)

Large firms

-5

-2

Medium-sized firms

-4

-4

Small firms

-1

5

Number of respondents selecting each option

(percentage of respondents selecting each option)

Total

Substantially

Moderately

About

Moderately

Substantially

stronger

stronger

the same

weaker

weaker

0

0

44

5

0

49

(0%)

(0%)

(90%)

(10%)

(0%)

0

0

46

4

0

50

(0%)

(0%)

(92%)

(8%)

(0%)

0

2

45

3

0

50

(0%)

(4%)

(90%)

(6%)

(0%)

* For details on the calculation of DI for demand for loans, see footnote for question 1.

(DI, % points)

Demand for Loans from Firms by Firm Size

60

Stronger

Large firms

50

Medium-sized firms

40

Small firms

30

20

10

0

-10

Weaker

-20

-30

00

01

02

03

04

05

06

07

08

09

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

CY

DI for demand

(Previous

Manufacturing

for loans

survey)

(% point)

Large firms

-4

3

Medium-sized firms

-7

0

Small firms

-7

-1

DI for demand

(Previous

Nonmanufacturing

for loans

survey)

(% point)

Large firms

-3

-3

Medium-sized firms

-1

-2

Small firms

3

5

Number of respondents selecting each option

(percentage of respondents selecting each option)

Total

Substantially

Moderately

About

Moderately

Substantially

stronger

stronger

the same

weaker

weaker

0

1

43

5

0

49

(0%)

(2%)

(88%)

(10%)

(0%)

1

0

43

3

3

50

(2%)

(0%)

(86%)

(6%)

(6%)

0

0

44

5

1

50

(0%)

(0%)

(88%)

(10%)

(2%)

Number of respondents selecting each option

(percentage of respondents selecting each option)

Total

Substantially

Moderately

About

Moderately

Substantially

stronger

stronger

the same

weaker

weaker

0

1

44

4

0

49

(0%)

(2%)

(90%)

(8%)

(0%)

0

2

45

3

0

50

(0%)

(4%)

(90%)

(6%)

(0%)

0

4

45

1

0

50

(0%)

(8%)

(90%)

(2%)

(0%)

2/9

Of which:

Construction

DI for demand

(Previous

for loans

and real estate

survey)

(% point)

Large firms

-5

5

Medium-sized firms

2

1

Small firms

-2

8

Finance

DI for demand

(Previous

for loans

and insurance

survey)

(% point)

Large firms

-4

-5

Medium-sized firms

0

0

Small firms

3

5

Other

DI for demand

(Previous

for loans

nonmanufacturing

survey)

(% point)

Large firms

0

-3

Medium-sized firms

-1

-2

Small firms

1

4

Number of respondents selecting each option

(percentage of respondents selecting each option)

Total

Substantially

Moderately

About

Moderately

Substantially

stronger

stronger

the same

weaker

weaker

0

1

43

4

1

49

(0%)

(2%)

(88%)

(8%)

(2%)

2

2

43

2

1

50

(4%)

(4%)

(86%)

(4%)

(2%)

0

2

45

2

1

50

(0%)

(4%)

(90%)

(4%)

(2%)

Number of respondents selecting each option

(percentage of respondents selecting each option)

Total

Substantially

Moderately

About

Moderately

Substantially

stronger

stronger

the same

weaker

weaker

0

1

43

5

0

49

(0%)

(2%)

(88%)

(10%)

(0%)

0

0

50

0

0

50

(0%)

(0%)

(100%)

(0%)

(0%)

0

5

43

2

0

50

(0%)

(10%)

(86%)

(4%)

(0%)

Number of respondents selecting each option

(percentage of respondents selecting each option)

Total

Substantially

Moderately

About

Moderately

Substantially

stronger

stronger

the same

weaker

weaker

0

4

41

4

0

49

(0%)

(8%)

(84%)

(8%)

(0%)

0

2

45

3

0

50

(0%)

(4%)

(90%)

(6%)

(0%)

0

3

45

2

0

50

(0%)

(6%)

(90%)

(4%)

(0%)

3a. If demand for loans from firms has increased at your bank (that is, the answer to question 2 about "All industries" is either "Substantially stronger" or "Moderately stronger"), to what factors do you attribute this increase? (Please rate each possible reason using the following scale: 3=important, 2=somewhat important, 1=not important.)

Large firms

Medium-

Small firms

sized firms

Average

Average

Average

(1)

Customers' sales increased

n.a.

n.a.

1.50

(2)

Customers' fixed investment increased

n.a.

n.a.

2.00

(3)

Customers' funding from other sources became less

n.a.

n.a.

1.00

available

(4)

Customers' internally-generated funds decreased

n.a.

n.a.

2.00

(5)

Customers' borrowing shifted from other sources to your

n.a.

n.a.

1.00

bank

(6)

Decline in interest rates

n.a.

n.a.

2.00

(7)

Other factors

n.a.

n.a.

1.00

Number of banks responding

0

0

2

  • The average is calculated as the product (i.e.,weighted average) of the percentage share that each reason was chosen and the scale given to each reason chosen.
    (The same method of calculation applies to questions 3b, 5a, 5b, 8a, and 8b.)

3/9

3b. If demand for loans from firms has decreased at your bank (that is, the answer to question 2, "All industries" is either "Substantially weaker" or "Moderately weaker"), to what factors do you attribute this decrease? (Please rate each possible reason using the following scale: 3=important, 2=somewhat important, 1=not important.)

Large firms

Medium-

Small firms

sized firms

Average

Average

Average

(1)

Customers' sales decreased

1.40

1.75

1.33

(2)

Customers' fixed investment decreased

1.80

1.50

2.00

(3)

Customers' funding from other sources became easy to

1.40

1.25

1.00

obtain

(4)

Customers' internally-generated funds increased

1.40

1.00

1.00

(5)

Customers' borrowing shifted from your bank to other

1.20

1.00

1.00

sources

(6)

Rise in interest rates

1.00

1.00

1.00

(7)

Other factors

1.60

1.25

1.33

Number of banks responding

5

4

3

  • For details on the calculation of the average, see footnote for question 3a.

4. How has demand from households for housing and consumer loans changed?

DI for demand

Number of respondents selecting each option

(Previous

(percentage of respondents selecting each option)

for loans

Total

survey)

Substantially

Moderately

About

Moderately

Substantially

(% point)

stronger

stronger

the same

weaker

weaker

Housing loans

-1

5

0

2

46

1

1

50

(0%)

(4%)

(92%)

(2%)

(2%)

Consumer loans

5

-1

2

2

45

1

0

50

(4%)

(4%)

(90%)

(2%)

(0%)

* For details on the calculation of DI for demand for loans, see footnote for question 1.

Demand for Loans from Households by Type of Loan

(DI, % points)

Stronger

25

Housing loans

20

Consumer loans

15

10

5

0

-5

-10

Weaker

-15

-20

00

01

02

03

04

05

06

07

08

09

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

CY

4/9

5a. If demand for loans from households has increased at your bank (that is, the answer to question 4 is either "Substantially stronger" or

"Moderately stronger"), to what factors do you attribute this increase? (Please rate each possible reason using the following scale: 3=important, 2=somewhat important, 1=not important.)

Housing loans

Consumer loans

Average

Average

(1)

Increase in housing investment

2.50

1.25

(2)

Increase in household consumption

1.50

1.75

(3)

Decrease in income

1.00

1.00

(4)

Decline in interest rates

2.50

1.50

(5)

Other factors

1.00

1.00

Number of banks responding

2

4

* For details on the calculation of the average, see footnote for question 3a.

5b. If demand for loans from households has decreased at your bank (that is, the answer to question 4 is either "Substantially weaker" or "Moderately weaker"), to what factors do you attribute this decrease? (Please rate each possible reason using the following scale: 3=important, 2=somewhat important, 1=not important.)

Housing loans

Consumer loans

Average

Average

(1)

Decrease in housing investment

2.00

1.00

(2)

Decrease in household consumption

1.00

2.00

(3)

Increase in income

1.00

1.00

(4)

Rise in interest rates

1.00

1.00

(5)

Other factors

1.00

1.00

Number of banks responding

2

1

  • For details on the calculation of the average, see footnote for question 3a.

6. How is demand for loans from borrowers (firms, local governments, and households) likely to change over the next three months apart from normal seasonal variations?

DI for demand

(Previous

for loans

survey)

(% point)

Firms

0

0

Local governments

0

1

Households

2

4

Number of respondents selecting each option

(percentage of respondents selecting each option)

Increase

Increase

Remain

Decrease

Decrease

Total

about

substantially

somewhat

somewhat

substantially

the same

0

1

48

1

0

50

(0%)

(2%)

(96%)

(2%)

(0%)

0

0

50

0

0

50

(0%)

(0%)

(100%)

(0%)

(0%)

0

2

48

0

0

50

(0%)

(4%)

(96%)

(0%)

(0%)

* For details on the calculation of DI for demand for loans, see footnote for question 1.

5/9

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 18 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2019 00:09:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:10pAGC : comment on newspaper article regarding the financial results of six month ended June 30, 2019 (PDF 126KB)
PU
09:06pCrude futures fall after strong build in U.S. oil products stocks
RE
09:02pEXPEDIA : Travelstop Raises $3M Led by Accel to Modernise Business Travel in Asia
AQ
09:01pFURA GEMS : Resignation of Scott Moore From Fura's Board of Directors
AQ
09:00pRENAISSANCE GOLD : Grants Stock Options
PU
09:00p#CISCOCHAT LIVE : DevNet Network Automation Exchange
PU
09:00pCVS HEALTH : Applauds Expansion of Preventive Care Benefits for Health Savings Account Participants
PU
08:57pALPHABET : Australian property firm LendLease lands $15 billion deal with Google
RE
08:53pAT&T : Goes Deeper Into the Cloud With Microsoft Azure Deal
DJ
08:52pAKEBONO BRAKE INDUSTRY : to receive investment for turnaround, shares soar
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Bank of America trims net interest income guidance
2NETFLIX : Netflix shares plunge as global growth falls short, U.S. customers shrink
3FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : U.S. lawmakers challenge Facebook over Libra cryptocurrency plan
4UK's fiscal watchdog to warn of recession in 2020 in case of 'no-deal' Brexit - The Times
5INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP : INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : Cloud growth fuels IBM profit beat

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About