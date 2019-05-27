Bank of Japan : Services Producer Price Index (Apr.) 

(All items and the details contributing to the monthly differences of yearly changes)
|
|
|
|
|
Yearly change (%)
|
Monthly
|
|
|
|
Services Producer Price Index
|
difference of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mar.
|
Apr.
|
yearly changes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(%point)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
All items
|
1.1
|
0.9
|
-0.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yearly change (%)
|
Monthly
|
|
|
|
Major groups・Subgroups
|
differences of
|
Items
|
|
|
|
|
contribution
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mar.
|
Apr.
|
to yearly changes
|
|
|
|
|
|
(%point)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Transportation and postal activities
|
2.0
|
1.2
|
-0.13
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Road freight transportation
|
2.9
|
1.8
|
-0.09
|
Truckload freight, Door-to-door parcel delivery
|
|
|
|
Coastal and inland water freight
|
|
|
|
Coastal and inland water ferries (motor vehicle
|
|
|
|
5.7
|
0.4
|
-0.03
|
carriers only), Coastal and inland water
|
|
|
|
transportation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
freighters (except RORO ships)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
down:
|
Ocean freight transportation
|
10.4
|
6.7
|
-0.02
|
Ocean tankers*, Ocean tramp steamers*
|
|
|
|
International air passenger
|
|
|
|
International air passenger transportation
|
|
|
|
5.4
|
-2.1
|
-0.01
|
(to/from Asia)*, International air passenger
|
|
|
|
transportation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
transportation (to/from Europe)*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Road passenger transportation
|
0.5
|
-0.2
|
-0.01
|
Chartered bus, Hired car and taxi
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Domestic air passenger
|
3.1
|
4.9
|
0.01
|
Domestic air passenger transportation
|
|
|
up:
|
transportation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Packing for freight
|
0.1
|
1.0
|
0.01
|
Packing for freight
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other services
|
1.3
|
1.1
|
-0.11
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Civil engineering and architectural
|
3.2
|
1.1
|
-0.07
|
Surface surveying, Civil engineering design
|
|
|
|
services
|
services, Architectural design services
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Building maintenance
|
1.4
|
0.0
|
-0.05
|
Building cleaning services, Facility management
|
|
|
|
services
|
|
|
down:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Plant engineering
|
1.8
|
-0.2
|
-0.04
|
Plant engineering
|
down:
|
|
|
Employment services
|
2.8
|
1.1
|
-0.01
|
Employment services
|
|
|
|
Temporary employment agency
|
3.1
|
2.9
|
-0.01
|
Clerical support supply services
|
|
|
|
services
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
up:
|
Hotels
|
0.5
|
3.7
|
0.06
|
Hotels
|
|
|
|
Waste disposal
|
0.7
|
1.1
|
0.01
|
Industrial waste disposal
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Information and communications
|
-0.2
|
-0.5
|
-0.08
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other information services
|
0.5
|
0.0
|
-0.04
|
System management and operation services,
|
|
|
|
Database provision services
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
down:
|
Software development
|
0.2
|
-0.1
|
-0.03
|
Custom software
|
|
|
|
Access charges
|
0.8
|
-1.4
|
-0.01
|
Access charges
|
|
|
|
Mobile telecommunications
|
-3.9
|
-4.4
|
-0.01
|
Cellular phone services and PHS services
|
|
|
|
services
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Advertising services
|
3.0
|
2.7
|
-0.03
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Television advertising
|
0.2
|
-0.9
|
-0.03
|
Television advertising (program sponsorships)
|
|
|
down:
|
Internet advertising
|
8.0
|
5.8
|
-0.02
|
Internet advertising
|
|
|
|
Other advertising services
|
2.4
|
1.5
|
-0.02
|
Free newspaper and magazine advertising
|
|
|
|
Magazine advertising
|
-0.9
|
-5.1
|
-0.01
|
Magazine advertising
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
up:
|
Newspaper advertising
|
11.0
|
18.0
|
0.04
|
Newspaper advertising
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Leasing and rental
|
0.6
|
1.0
|
0.02
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Leasing
|
|
|
|
Medical equipment leasing, Leasing of
|
|
|
up:
|
1.0
|
1.4
|
0.02
|
machinery and equipment for commercial and
|
up:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
other services, Transportation equipment leasing
|
|
Real estate services
|
1.7
|
1.8
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
up:
|
Office space rental
|
2.7
|
2.9
|
0.01
|
Office space rental (Tokyo area), Office space
|
|
|
rental (Osaka area)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes: 1."Monthly differences of yearly changes" is obtained by subtracting yearly changes of last month from those of this month.
2. * : "International transportation" See the Notes 1. on page 4.