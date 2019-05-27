Log in
Bank of Japan : Services Producer Price Index (Apr.) 

0
05/27/2019 | 07:59pm EDT

Bank of Japan

Research and Statistics Department

FOR RELEASE 8:50 A.M.

Tuesday, May 28, 2019

Monthly Report on the Services Producer Price Index

( Preliminary Figures for April 2019 )

CY2010 = 100, %

All items

(Ref.) All items

(excluding International transportation)

Yearly

Monthly

Yearly

Monthly

(Quarterly)

Index

(Quarterly)

Index

change

change

change

change

2016

CY

0.3

-

103.0

0.4

-

103.1

2017

0.8

-

103.8

0.7

-

103.8

2018

1.0

-

104.8

1.0

-

104.8

2016

FY

0.4

-

103.2

0.5

-

103.3

2017

0.7

-

103.9

0.7

-

104.0

2018

1.2

-

105.1

1.1

-

105.1

2017/ Q4

0.9

0.5

104.2

0.7

0.4

104.2

2018/ Q1

0.6

-0.1

104.1

0.7

0.0

104.2

Q2

1.0

0.6

104.7

0.9

0.5

104.7

Q3

1.2

0.2

104.9

1.1

0.2

104.9

Q4

1.2

0.5

105.4

1.1

0.4

105.3

2019/ Q1

1.1

-0.2

105.2

1.1

0.0

105.3

2018/ Mar.

0.5

0.6

104.6

0.6

0.6

104.7

Apr.

1.0

0.1

104.7

1.0

0.1

104.8

May

0.9

-0.1

104.6

0.8

-0.2

104.6

June

1.1

0.2

104.8

1.0

0.2

104.8

July

1.1

0.1

104.9

1.0

0.1

104.9

Aug.

1.3

0.0

104.9

1.1

-0.1

104.8

Sep.

1.1

0.0

104.9

1.0

0.1

104.9

Oct.

1.3

0.4

105.3

1.1

0.3

105.2

Nov.

1.2

0.2

105.5

1.2

0.2

105.4

Dec.

1.1

-0.1

105.4

1.0

0.0

105.4

2019/ Jan.

1.0

-0.6

104.8

1.1

-0.5

104.9

Feb.

1.1

0.3

105.1

1.0

0.2

105.1

Mar.

1.1

0.7

105.8

1.1

0.7

105.8

Apr.

0.9

-0.2

105.6

0.8

-0.2

105.6

Preliminary Figures

Note: "Q1" = January to March, "Q2" = April to June, "Q3" = July to September, and "Q4" = October to December

1

(All items and the details contributing to the monthly differences of yearly changes)

Yearly change (%)

Monthly

Services Producer Price Index

difference of

Mar.

Apr.

yearly changes

(%point)

All items

1.1

0.9

-0.2

Yearly change (%)

Monthly

Major groupsSubgroups

differences of

Items

contribution

Mar.

Apr.

to yearly changes

(%point)

Transportation and postal activities

2.0

1.2

-0.13

Road freight transportation

2.9

1.8

-0.09

Truckload freight, Door-to-door parcel delivery

Coastal and inland water freight

Coastal and inland water ferries (motor vehicle

5.7

0.4

-0.03

carriers only), Coastal and inland water

transportation

freighters (except RORO ships)

down:

Ocean freight transportation

10.4

6.7

-0.02

Ocean tankers*, Ocean tramp steamers*

International air passenger

International air passenger transportation

5.4

-2.1

-0.01

(to/from Asia)*, International air passenger

transportation

transportation (to/from Europe)*

Road passenger transportation

0.5

-0.2

-0.01

Chartered bus, Hired car and taxi

Domestic air passenger

3.1

4.9

0.01

Domestic air passenger transportation

up:

transportation

Packing for freight

0.1

1.0

0.01

Packing for freight

Other services

1.3

1.1

-0.11

Civil engineering and architectural

3.2

1.1

-0.07

Surface surveying, Civil engineering design

services

services, Architectural design services

Building maintenance

1.4

0.0

-0.05

Building cleaning services, Facility management

services

down:

Plant engineering

1.8

-0.2

-0.04

Plant engineering

down:

Employment services

2.8

1.1

-0.01

Employment services

Temporary employment agency

3.1

2.9

-0.01

Clerical support supply services

services

up:

Hotels

0.5

3.7

0.06

Hotels

Waste disposal

0.7

1.1

0.01

Industrial waste disposal

Information and communications

-0.2

-0.5

-0.08

Other information services

0.5

0.0

-0.04

System management and operation services,

Database provision services

down:

Software development

0.2

-0.1

-0.03

Custom software

Access charges

0.8

-1.4

-0.01

Access charges

Mobile telecommunications

-3.9

-4.4

-0.01

Cellular phone services and PHS services

services

Advertising services

3.0

2.7

-0.03

Television advertising

0.2

-0.9

-0.03

Television advertising (program sponsorships)

down:

Internet advertising

8.0

5.8

-0.02

Internet advertising

Other advertising services

2.4

1.5

-0.02

Free newspaper and magazine advertising

Magazine advertising

-0.9

-5.1

-0.01

Magazine advertising

up:

Newspaper advertising

11.0

18.0

0.04

Newspaper advertising

Leasing and rental

0.6

1.0

0.02

Leasing

Medical equipment leasing, Leasing of

up:

1.0

1.4

0.02

machinery and equipment for commercial and

up:

other services, Transportation equipment leasing

Real estate services

1.7

1.8

0.01

up:

Office space rental

2.7

2.9

0.01

Office space rental (Tokyo area), Office space

rental (Osaka area)

Notes: 1."Monthly differences of yearly changes" is obtained by subtracting yearly changes of last month from those of this month.

2. * : "International transportation" See the Notes 1. on page 4.

2

Services Producer Price Index

( Preliminary Figures for April 2019 )

( Indexes of Major Groups and Subgroups )

CY2010 = 100, %

Weight

All items

1,000.0

Finance and insurance

44.3

Financial services

33.0

Property and casualty insurance services

11.3

Real estate services

72.1

Office space rental

43.8

Other space rental

28.3

Transportation and postal activities

186.7

Railroad passenger transportation

19.9

Road passenger transportation

10.6

Water passenger transportation

0.4

International air passenger transportation

1.8

Domestic air passenger transportation

5.9

Railroad freight transportation

0.9

Road freight transportation

76.2

Ocean freight transportation

6.7

Coastal and inland water freight transportation

5.3

Marine cargo handling

8.6

International air freight transportation

1.0

Domestic air freight transportation

0.5

Warehousing and storage

15.0

Packing for freight

8.0

Toll roads

10.3

Services relating to water transport

0.3

Airport & air traffic control and services

4.5

relating to air transport

Postal activities

10.8

Information and communications

237.8

Fixed telecommunications services

33.3

Mobile telecommunications services

17.9

Access charges

6.0

Broadcasting services

3.3

Software development

79.8

Other information services

70.5

Internet based services

9.2

Newspapers

4.9

Publishing

12.9

Leasing and rental

60.7

Leasing

48.7

Rental

12.0

Advertising services

63.4

Television advertising

20.2

Newspaper advertising

8.7

Magazine advertising

3.9

Leaflet advertising

7.2

Internet advertising

6.8

Other advertising services

16.6

Index

Previous

Yearly

Previous

Monthly

Previous

month

change

month

change

month

105.6

105.8

0.9

1.1

-0.2

0.7

104.9

r

104.7

0.5

r

0.4

0.2

r

0.0

104.8

104.6

0.8

0.7

0.2

0.0

105.1

105.3

-0.2

0.0

-0.2

0.3

101.4

r

101.5

1.8

r

1.7

-0.1

r

0.7

99.7

99.5

2.9

2.7

0.2

0.3

103.9

r

104.5

0.1

r

0.3

-0.6

r

1.3

108.1

108.3

1.2

2.0

-0.2

0.6

103.1

103.1

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.7

108.5

108.6

-0.2

0.5

-0.1

0.5

100.8

100.8

1.0

1.5

0.0

0.0

101.0

105.8

-2.1

5.4

-4.5

-0.2

110.8

r

117.6

4.9

r

3.1

-5.8

r

10.8

110.3

106.1

6.6

3.0

4.0

0.1

112.1

111.8

1.8

2.9

0.3

0.1

103.0

104.0

6.7

10.4

-1.0

2.4

108.6

r

110.2

0.4

r

5.7

-1.5

r

0.5

98.7

98.5

0.5

0.3

0.2

0.0

105.3

r

106.0

5.3

r

0.9

-0.7

r

3.9

104.1

104.5

0.8

2.2

-0.4

-1.2

101.3

101.3

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

101.5

100.6

1.0

0.1

0.9

0.0

115.1

115.1

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

98.7

98.7

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

102.7

102.7

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

110.4

110.4

0.4

0.4

0.0

0.0

100.1

100.2

-0.5

-0.2

-0.1

0.0

101.5

r

101.6

-0.1

r

0.0

-0.1

r

0.1

79.7

79.7

-4.4

-3.9

0.0

0.0

72.0

72.0

-1.4

0.8

0.0

0.0

99.1

99.9

-0.8

-0.1

-0.8

0.0

106.0

r

105.8

-0.1

r

0.2

0.2

r

-0.2

100.1

100.0

0.0

0.5

0.1

0.0

88.7

r

93.2

-5.4

r

-5.4

-4.8

r

1.5

106.7

106.7

2.3

2.3

0.0

0.0

108.0

107.6

0.5

0.2

0.4

0.0

95.3

r

95.3

1.0

r

0.6

0.0

r

0.3

91.8

91.8

1.4

1.0

0.0

0.3

109.5

r

109.4

-0.6

r

-0.7

0.1

r

-0.2

111.0

r

116.2

2.7

r

3.0

-4.5

r

8.5

117.2

r

127.6

-0.9

r

0.2

-8.2

r

19.1

112.2

119.7

18.0

11.0

-6.3

12.6

83.7

92.2

-5.1

-0.9

-9.2

2.9

104.7

104.7

0.4

0.7

0.0

0.0

122.2

125.8

5.8

8.0

-2.9

2.9

107.5

107.2

1.5

2.4

0.3

0.7

Note: r: revised figures

( Continued on the following page )

3

( Indexes of Major Groups and Subgroups )

CY2010 = 100, %

Weight

Index

Previous

Yearly

Previous

Monthly

Previous

month

change

month

change

month

Other services

335.0

110.0

r

109.4

1.1

r

1.3

0.5

r

0.0

Sewage disposal

7.4

104.2

104.2

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Waste disposal

18.4

116.7

115.7

1.1

0.7

0.9

0.0

Motor vehicle repair and maintenance

25.5

104.9

104.9

0.1

0.2

0.0

0.0

Machinery repair and maintenance

38.3

104.7

104.6

0.4

0.3

0.1

0.0

Legal and accounting services

43.7

101.7

101.7

0.2

0.1

0.0

0.0

Other professional services

3.0

102.5

102.8

-0.2

0.0

-0.3

0.1

Civil engineering and architectural services

27.6

132.1

r

132.5

1.1

r

3.2

-0.3

r

2.0

Plant engineering

19.2

109.6

r

109.5

-0.2

r

1.8

0.1

r

-0.4

Other technical services

12.6

99.7

99.5

0.6

0.5

0.2

0.3

Employment services

3.1

125.9

126.5

1.1

2.8

-0.5

0.4

Temporary employment agency services

46.9

113.1

r

112.7

2.9

r

3.1

0.4

r

-0.1

Training and development services

3.0

108.2

108.2

0.9

0.9

0.0

0.0

Building maintenance

35.9

100.6

100.5

0.0

1.4

0.1

0.0

Security services

14.9

114.0

112.2

3.4

3.6

1.6

0.0

Telemarketing

5.2

102.4

102.6

0.1

-0.3

-0.2

0.0

Hotels

13.9

136.7

128.4

3.7

0.5

6.5

-3.6

Meal services for schools, hospitals, and nursing homes

8.0

105.9

r

105.5

0.7

r

0.7

0.4

r

0.3

Laundry services

8.4

103.4

103.4

0.4

0.9

0.0

0.0

Note: r: revised figures

( References and Reference Indexes )

CY2010 = 100, %

Weight

Index

Previous

Yearly

Previous

Monthly

Previous

month

change

month

change

month

All items (excluding International transportation)

989.9

105.6

105.8

0.8

1.1

-0.2

0.7

Transportation and postal activities

176.6

108.4

108.5

1.0

1.6

-0.1

0.5

(excluding International transportation)

International transportation

10.1

103.0

r

104.5

4.6

r

7.7

-1.4

r

1.9

Services Import Price Index

Ocean freight transportation (Yen basis)

79.9

84.1

-1.1

4.1

-5.0

7.4

Oceangoing ship chartering services (Yen basis)

92.1

r

91.9

7.0

r

8.5

0.2

r

1.2

Notes: 1. "International transportation" consists of the following 8 items: "International air passenger transportation (to/from North America)," "International air passenger transportation (to/from Europe),"

"International air passenger transportation (to/from Asia)," "Ocean liners," "Ocean tramp steamers," "Ocean tankers," "International air freight transportation," and "International mail services."

2. r: revised figures

( Developments in Price Index )

110

(CY2010 = 100)

Services Producer Price Index

108

Reference: Services Producer Price Index
Reference: Producer Price Index

106

104

102

100

98

96

CY2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

4

Indexes of Major Groups and Subgroups (Time-Series Data)

CY2010 = 100, %

Major group

Finance and insurance

Real estate services

Transportation and postal

activities

Subgroup

Office space rental

Yearly

Yearly

Yearly

Yearly

change

change

change

change

Weight

44.3

――

72.1

――

43.8

――

186.7

――

2016

CY

104.8

-0.3

97.5

1.2

93.8

1.6

103.8

-0.9

2017

104.7

-0.1

99.0

1.5

96.0

2.3

105.0

1.2

2018

104.5

-0.2

100.1

1.1

97.7

1.8

107.2

2.1

2018/ Mar.

104.3

-0.7

99.8

1.1

96.9

1.4

106.2

1.4

Apr.

104.4

-0.1

99.6

0.7

96.9

1.1

106.8

2.4

May

104.5

-0.2

99.7

0.7

97.2

1.3

107.1

2.4

June

104.4

-0.1

100.0

1.2

97.6

1.7

107.1

2.2

July

104.5

-0.1

100.2

1.0

97.7

1.6

107.6

2.3

Aug.

104.6

0.0

100.3

1.3

97.8

1.9

108.1

2.4

Sep.

104.7

0.2

100.1

1.2

98.2

2.1

107.4

2.3

Oct.

104.8

0.2

100.6

1.4

98.6

2.4

108.1

2.5

Nov.

104.8

0.1

100.7

1.4

98.7

2.5

107.9

2.2

Dec.

104.7

0.0

101.3

1.4

98.7

2.0

108.2

1.9

2019/ Jan.

104.7

0.4

101.0

1.2

98.8

2.1

107.6

1.7

Feb.

104.7

0.4

100.8

1.4

99.2

2.2

107.7

2.0

Mar.

104.7

0.4

101.5

1.7

99.5

2.7

108.3

2.0

Apr.

104.9

0.5

101.4

1.8

99.7

2.9

108.1

1.2

Apr. (Contribution to change*)

0.02

%

0.12

%

0.12

%

0.24

%

Major group

Information and communications

Leasing and rental

Subgroup

Software development

Other information services

Yearly

Yearly

Yearly

Yearly

change

change

change

change

Weight

237.8

――

79.8

――

70.5

――

60.7

――

2016

CY

100.0

0.4

103.6

1.6

99.7

-0.4

95.3

-2.3

2017

100.2

0.2

104.7

1.1

99.7

0.0

95.0

-0.3

2018

100.6

0.4

106.0

1.2

99.9

0.2

95.0

0.0

2018/ Mar.

100.4

0.0

105.6

0.8

99.5

-0.2

94.7

-0.5

Apr.

100.6

0.2

106.1

0.6

100.1

0.4

94.4

-0.7

May

100.5

0.3

105.9

0.8

100.2

0.5

95.1

-0.3

June

100.7

0.7

106.1

1.5

100.2

0.5

94.8

0.1

July

100.7

0.6

106.3

1.4

100.1

0.5

95.1

0.3

Aug.

100.8

0.8

106.6

1.8

100.1

0.5

94.9

0.2

Sep.

100.7

0.6

106.5

1.6

100.1

0.5

95.2

0.3

Oct.

100.6

0.4

106.1

1.3

100.0

0.4

95.3

0.6

Nov.

100.6

0.3

106.0

1.0

100.0

0.4

95.4

0.2

Dec.

100.6

0.3

105.8

1.1

100.0

0.4

95.1

0.1

2019/ Jan.

100.2

0.0

105.8

0.6

100.0

0.5

94.8

-0.1

Feb.

100.2

-0.2

106.0

0.4

100.0

0.5

95.0

-0.2

Mar.

100.2

-0.2

105.8

0.2

100.0

0.5

95.3

0.6

Apr.

100.1

-0.5

106.0

-0.1

100.1

0.0

95.3

1.0

Apr. (Contribution to change*)

-0.12

%

-0.01

%

-0.01

%

0.05

%

Major group

Advertising services

Other services

Subgroup

Television advertising

Temporary employment

agency services

Yearly

Yearly

Yearly

Yearly

change

change

change

change

Weight

63.4

――

20.2

――

335.0

――

46.9

――

2016

CY

107.0

1.2

116.3

2.8

106.2

0.9

106.2

0.8

2017

107.3

0.3

115.9

-0.3

107.4

1.1

107.9

1.6

2018

107.6

0.3

113.7

-1.9

108.7

1.2

110.3

2.2

2018/ Mar.

112.8

-1.4

127.3

-4.1

108.0

0.9

109.3

1.8

Apr.

108.1

0.0

118.3

-2.4

108.8

1.3

109.9

2.4

May

105.5

-0.8

108.4

-7.0

108.8

1.3

110.2

2.4

June

107.7

0.1

112.4

-3.2

108.9

1.4

110.2

2.1

July

106.0

0.3

108.5

-2.0

109.1

1.2

110.5

2.2

Aug.

102.3

1.1

100.7

-1.3

109.3

1.2

110.5

2.2

Sep.

106.7

-0.4

109.1

-3.5

108.9

1.0

110.6

2.0

Oct.

109.4

1.6

117.0

0.9

109.2

1.3

111.4

2.6

Nov.

112.3

2.7

122.9

1.5

109.3

1.4

111.7

2.9

Dec.

109.9

0.3

118.5

-2.5

109.2

1.3

111.7

2.7

2019/ Jan.

107.4

2.5

109.0

1.4

108.8

1.4

112.1

3.0

Feb.

107.1

1.0

107.1

-5.6

109.4

1.3

112.8

3.5

Mar.

116.2

3.0

127.6

0.2

109.4

1.3

112.7

3.1

Apr.

111.0

2.7

117.2

-0.9

110.0

1.1

113.1

2.9

Apr. (Contribution to change*)

0.17

%

-0.02

%

0.37

%

0.15

%

* Contribution to yearly change in All items

The next monthly report will be released on Tuesday, June 25, 2019.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 28 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2019 23:58:04 UTC
