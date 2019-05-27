Bank of Japan : Services Producer Price Index (Apr.) 

(All items and the details contributing to the monthly differences of yearly changes)

Yearly change (%) Monthly Services Producer Price Index difference of Mar. Apr. yearly changes (%point) All items 1.1 0.9 -0.2 Yearly change (%) Monthly Major groups・Subgroups differences of Items contribution Mar. Apr. to yearly changes (%point) Transportation and postal activities 2.0 1.2 -0.13 Road freight transportation 2.9 1.8 -0.09 Truckload freight, Door-to-door parcel delivery Coastal and inland water freight Coastal and inland water ferries (motor vehicle 5.7 0.4 -0.03 carriers only), Coastal and inland water transportation freighters (except RORO ships) down: Ocean freight transportation 10.4 6.7 -0.02 Ocean tankers*, Ocean tramp steamers* International air passenger International air passenger transportation 5.4 -2.1 -0.01 (to/from Asia)*, International air passenger transportation transportation (to/from Europe)* Road passenger transportation 0.5 -0.2 -0.01 Chartered bus, Hired car and taxi Domestic air passenger 3.1 4.9 0.01 Domestic air passenger transportation up: transportation Packing for freight 0.1 1.0 0.01 Packing for freight Other services 1.3 1.1 -0.11 Civil engineering and architectural 3.2 1.1 -0.07 Surface surveying, Civil engineering design services services, Architectural design services Building maintenance 1.4 0.0 -0.05 Building cleaning services, Facility management services down: Plant engineering 1.8 -0.2 -0.04 Plant engineering down: Employment services 2.8 1.1 -0.01 Employment services Temporary employment agency 3.1 2.9 -0.01 Clerical support supply services services up: Hotels 0.5 3.7 0.06 Hotels Waste disposal 0.7 1.1 0.01 Industrial waste disposal Information and communications -0.2 -0.5 -0.08 Other information services 0.5 0.0 -0.04 System management and operation services, Database provision services down: Software development 0.2 -0.1 -0.03 Custom software Access charges 0.8 -1.4 -0.01 Access charges Mobile telecommunications -3.9 -4.4 -0.01 Cellular phone services and PHS services services Advertising services 3.0 2.7 -0.03 Television advertising 0.2 -0.9 -0.03 Television advertising (program sponsorships) down: Internet advertising 8.0 5.8 -0.02 Internet advertising Other advertising services 2.4 1.5 -0.02 Free newspaper and magazine advertising Magazine advertising -0.9 -5.1 -0.01 Magazine advertising up: Newspaper advertising 11.0 18.0 0.04 Newspaper advertising Leasing and rental 0.6 1.0 0.02 Leasing Medical equipment leasing, Leasing of up: 1.0 1.4 0.02 machinery and equipment for commercial and up: other services, Transportation equipment leasing Real estate services 1.7 1.8 0.01 up: Office space rental 2.7 2.9 0.01 Office space rental (Tokyo area), Office space rental (Osaka area)

Notes: 1."Monthly differences of yearly changes" is obtained by subtracting yearly changes of last month from those of this month.

2. * : "International transportation" See the Notes 1. on page 4.