Bank of Japan : Services Producer Price Index (Aug.) 

Monthly Report on the Services Producer Price Index
( Preliminary Figures for August 2018 )
The Services Producer Price Index (All items) rose 1.3 percent from the previous year. The Services Producer Price Index (All items ) rose 1.2 percent from the previous year.
CY2010 = 100, %
2015
CY
2016
2017
2015
FY
2016
2017
2017/ Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
2018/ Q1
Q2
2017/ July
Aug. Sep. Oct. Nov. Dec. 2018/ Jan.
Feb. Mar. Apr. May June July Aug.
Preliminary Figures
r r r
r r r r r
rrYearly change
1.0
1.0
0.6
0.7
0.7
0.5
0.9
1.1
1.0
1.1
0.6
0.9
0.8
0.7
0.9
0.8
0.8
0.8
1.1 0.3 0.8
0.4 0.4 0.7
0.8
1.3
r r r r r r r r r r
rr r r r
Monthly (Quarterly)
All items
change
- - - - - -
-0.2
-0.1
-0.1
-0.5
0.2
0.6
0.1
0.2
0.6
0.1
0.1
0.2
0.2
0.2
0.2
0.0
0.5
0.2
0.1
0.0
r r r r
rr r r
r
Index
103.8
104.7
103.8
103.6
104.0
104.6
104.7
104.6
104.9
104.1
104.2
103.8
104.8
103.5
103.7
103.7
104.2
104.0
104.3
102.7 103.0 103.8
102.8 103.2 103.9
104.9
(Ref.) All items
(excluding International transportation)Yearly changeMonthly (Quarterly)
changeIndex
0.0
104.9
Notes: 1. "Q1" = January to March, "Q2" = April to June, "Q3" = July to September, and "Q4" = October to December 2. r: revised figures
(All items and the details contributing to the monthly differences of yearly changes)
Note: "Monthly differences of yearly changes" is obtained by subtracting yearly changes of last month from those of this month.
2
Services Producer Price Index
( Preliminary Figures for August 2018 )
( Indexes of Major Groups and Subgroups )
CY2010 = 100, %
|
Weight
|
Index
|
Previous month
|
Yearly change
|
Previous month
|
Monthly change
|
Previous month
|
All items
|
1,000.0
|
104.9
|
104.9
|
1.3
|
1.1
|
0.0
|
r
0.1
|
Finance and insurance Financial services
Property and casualty insurance services
|
44.3
|
104.7
|
104.7
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
0.0
|
0.1
|
33.0
|
104.2
|
r 104.2
|
0.0
|
r
0.1
|
0.0
|
r
0.1
|
11.3
|
106.2
|
106.2
|
0.4
|
0.3
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
Real estate services Office space rental Other space rental
|
72.1
|
100.3
|
100.1
|
1.3
|
0.9
|
0.2
|
0.1
|
43.8 28.3
|
97.8 104.1
|
97.7 r 103.9
|
1.9 0.5
|
r
1.6 0.2
|
0.1 0.2
|
r
0.1 0.3
|
Transportation and postal activities Railroad passenger transportation Road passenger transportation Water passenger transportation International air passenger transportation Domestic air passenger transportation Railroad freight transportation
Road freight transportation Ocean freight transportation
Coastal and inland water freight transportation Marine cargo handling
International air freight transportation Domestic air freight transportation Warehousing and storage Packing for freight
Toll roads
Services relating to water transport Airport & air traffic control and services relating to air transport
Postal activities
|
186.7
|
108.0
|
r 107.6
|
2.3
|
r
2.3
|
0.4
|
0.6
|
19.9
10.6
0.4
1.8
5.9
|
103.8
109.2
99.8
110.6
121.6
|
103.1
109.1
99.8
104.1
115.8
|
0.0
0.6
0.8
2.3
0.7
|
0.0
0.7
0.8
3.4
1.1
|
0.7
0.1
0.0
6.2
5.0
|
0.7
-0.5
-0.4
1.4
10.7
|
0.9 76.2
|
103.6 110.5
|
102.9 r 110.3
|
-1.2 3.4
|
r
-0.4 3.5
|
0.7 0.2
|
r
0.3 0.1
|
6.7 5.3 8.6
|
105.2 107.5 98.5
|
r 105.1 r 107.5
98.5
|
16.9 5.6 0.3
|
r r
15.2 5.5 0.3
|
0.1 0.0 0.0
|
r
2.1 0.5 0.0
|
1.0 0.5
|
107.7 102.4
|
r 108.1 r 100.8
|
15.6 1.7
|
|
-0.4 1.6
|
|
15.0
8.0
10.3
0.3
4.5
|
101.3
100.7
115.1
98.7
102.7
|
101.3
100.7
115.1
98.7
102.7
|
0.0
0.2
0.0
0.0
-0.3
|
0.0
0.2
0.0
0.0
-0.3
|
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
|
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
|
10.8
|
110.0
|
110.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
Information and communications Fixed telecommunications services Mobile telecommunications services Access charges
Broadcasting services Software development Other information services Internet based services Newspapers Publishing
|
237.8
|
100.8
|
r 100.7
|
0.8
|
r
0.6
|
0.1
|
r
0.0
|
33.3 17.9 6.0
|
101.6 82.9 73.0
|
101.6 82.9 73.0
|
0.0 0.0 2.2
|
r r
0.0 0.0 2.2
|
0.0 0.0 0.0
|
0.0 0.0 0.0
|
3.3
|
99.9
|
99.9
|
-0.1
|
-0.1
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
79.8 70.5
|
106.7 100.1
|
r 106.5
100.1
|
1.9 0.5
|
|
0.2 0.0
|
0.2 0.0
|
9.2
|
92.9
|
r
93.0
|
-4.6
|
r
-4.5
|
-0.1
|
r
-0.2
|
4.9 12.9
|
106.3 107.5
|
106.3 107.5
|
2.5 0.4
|
r
2.5 0.4
|
0.0 0.0
|
0.0 0.0
|
Leasing and rental Leasing
Rental
|
60.7
|
94.9
|
r
95.1
|
0.2
|
0.3
|
-0.2
|
r
0.3
|
48.7 12.0
|
91.2 110.0
|
91.5 r 109.6
|
0.0 0.7
|
r
0.2 0.5
|
-0.3 0.4
|
r
0.3 -0.2
|
Advertising services Television advertising Newspaper advertising Magazine advertising Leaflet advertising Internet advertising Other advertising services
|
63.4
|
102.5
|
r 106.1
|
1.3
|
0.4
|
-3.4
|
r
-1.5
|
20.2
8.7
3.9
7.2
6.8
16.6
|
100.9
94.7
89.8
104.7
114.2
105.9
|
108.5
-
r 102.2
88.5
104.7
-
r 114.1
-
r 106.9
|
-1.1
9.7
4.3
0.6
-2.4
1.8
|
-2.0
r r r r
5.7
1.1
0.6
-2.1
1.7
|
-7.0
-7.3
1.5
0.0
0.1
-0.9
|
-3.5
r
-1.0
-3.3
0.0
-0.3
0.3
( Continued on the following page )
Note: r: revised figures
( Indexes of Major Groups and Subgroups )
CY2010 = 100, %
|
Weight
|
Index
|
Previous month
|
Yearly change
|
Previous month
|
Monthly change
|
Previous month
|
Other services Sewage disposal Waste disposal
Motor vehicle repair and maintenance Machinery repair and maintenance Legal and accounting services Other professional services
Civil engineering and architectural services Plant engineering
Other technical services Employment services
Temporary employment agency services Training and development services Building maintenance
Security services Telemarketing Hotels
Meal services for schools, hospitals, and nursing homes
Laundry services
|
335.0
|
109.3
|
109.1
|
1.2
|
1.3
|
0.2
|
0.2
|
7.4 18.4
|
104.2 115.5
|
104.2 115.5
|
0.0 0.9
|
0.0 0.9
|
0.0 0.0
|
0.0 0.1
|
25.5 38.3
|
104.8 104.4
|
104.8 104.4
|
0.1 0.2
|
0.1 0.2
|
0.0 0.0
|
0.0 0.0
|
43.7 3.0
|
101.4 103.1
|
r 101.5 r 103.1
|
-0.1 -0.3
|
|
-0.1 0.0
|
r
0.0 0.1
|
27.6 19.2 12.6
|
129.2 109.7 99.2
|
r 129.5
109.7 99.3
|
3.0 1.9 0.2
|
r r
3.6 1.9 0.3
|
-0.2 0.0 -0.1
|
-0.5 0.0 0.1
|
3.1 46.9
|
126.2 110.5
|
r 126.9
110.4
|
3.3 2.2
|
r
4.4 2.1
|
-0.6 0.1
|
r
2.5 0.3
|
3.0
35.9
14.9
5.2
13.9
8.0
8.4
|
107.2
100.6
110.6
102.3
143.2
105.2
103.0
|
107.2
100.6
110.6
102.3
r 137.5
105.2
103.0
|
0.0
1.6
3.4
-0.6
1.1
0.6
0.5
|
0.0
1.6
3.4
-0.6
r
0.8
0.6
0.5
|
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
4.1
0.0
0.0
|
0.0
0.0
0.1
0.0
r
3.2
0.0
0.0
Note: r: revised figures
( References and Reference Indexes )
CY2010 = 100, %
|
Weight
|
Index
|
Previous month
|
Yearly change
|
Previous month
|
Monthly change
|
Previous month
|
All items (excluding International transportation) Transportation and postal activities
(excluding International transportation)
|
989.9
|
104.9
|
104.9
|
1.2
|
1.0
|
0.0
|
0.1
|
176.6
|
108.1
|
r 107.7
|
1.7
|
r
1.7
|
0.4
|
r
0.4
|
International transportation
|
10.1
|
106.4
|
r 105.2
|
12.7
|
r
12.2
|
1.1
|
2.1
|
Services Import Price Index
Ocean freight transportation (Yen basis) Oceangoing ship chartering services (Yen basis)
95.2 91.1
95.4 90.1
27.1 7.7 r
32.3 5.4
-0.2 5.3
1.1 1.1
Notes: 1. "International transportation" consists of the following 8 items:
"International air passenger transportation (to/from North America)," "International air passenger transportation (to/from Europe),"
"International air passenger transportation (to/from Asia)," "Ocean liners," "Ocean tramp steamers," "Ocean tankers," "International air freight transportation," and "International mail services."
2. r: revised figures
( Developments in Price Index )
110
(CY2010 = 100)
Services Producer Price Index
108
Reference: Services Producer Price Index
Reference: Producer Price Index
106
104
102
100
98
96
CY 2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
Indexes of Major Groups and Subgroups (Time-Series Data)
CY2010 = 100, %
|
Major group
Subgroup
|
Finance and insurance
Yearly change
|
Real estate services
Office space rental
Yearly changeYearly change
|
Transportation and postal activities
Yearly change
|
Weight
|
44.3
|
――
|
72.1
|
――
|
43.8
|
――
|
186.7
|
――
|
2015 2016 2017
CY
|
105.1 104.8 104.7
|
1.1 -0.3 -0.1
|
96.3 97.5 99.0
|
0.8 1.2 1.5
|
92.3 93.8 96.0
|
0.9 1.6 2.3
|
104.7 103.8 105.0
|
0.8 -0.9 1.2
|
2017/ July
Aug.
Sep.
Oct.
Nov.
Dec. 2018/ Jan.
Feb.
Mar.
Apr.
May
June
July
Aug.
|
104.6
104.6
104.5
104.6
104.7
104.7
104.6
104.5
104.5
104.6
104.7
104.6
104.7
104.7
|
0.0
0.1
-0.1
0.0
-0.1
-0.2
-0.3
-0.4
-0.5
0.1
0.0
0.1
0.1
0.1
|
99.2
99.0
98.9
99.2
99.3
99.9
99.8
99.4
99.8
99.6
99.7
100.0
100.1
100.3
|
1.4
1.4
1.3
1.4
1.6
1.4
1.4
1.3
1.1
0.7
0.7
1.2
0.9
1.3
|
96.2
96.0
96.2
96.3
96.3
96.8
96.8
97.1
96.9
96.9
97.2
97.6
97.7
97.8
|
2.2
2.2
2.0
2.1
1.9
1.8
1.7
1.8
1.4
1.1
1.3
1.7
1.6
1.9
|
105.2
105.6
105.0
105.5
105.6
106.2
105.8
105.6
106.2
106.8
107.0
107.0
107.6
108.0
|
1.3
1.3
1.5
1.6
1.7
1.7
1.4
1.3
1.4
2.4
2.3
2.1
2.3
2.3
|
Aug. (Contribution to change*)
|
（0.01 %）
|
（0.09 %）
|
（0.08 %）
|
（0.43 %）
Major group
|
Yearly
|
Yearly
|
change
|
change
|
Weight
|
――
|
――
|
70.5
|
――
|
60.7
|
――
|
2015
|
CY
|
0.3
|
1.1
|
100.1
|
0.0
|
97.5
|
1.5
|
2016
|
0.4
|
1.6
|
99.7
|
-0.4
|
95.3
|
-2.3
|
2017
|
0.2
|
1.1
|
99.7
|
0.0
|
95.0
|
-0.3
|
2017/ July
|
0.1
|
1.1
|
99.6
|
-0.1
|
94.8
|
-0.2
|
Aug.
|
-0.1
|
0.8
|
99.6
|
-0.1
|
94.7
|
-0.1
|
Sep.
|
0.0
|
0.7
|
99.6
|
-0.1
|
94.9
|
0.5
|
Oct.
|
0.0
|
0.9
|
99.6
|
-0.1
|
94.7
|
0.5
|
Nov.
|
-0.1
|
0.7
|
99.6
|
-0.1
|
95.2
|
0.7
|
Dec.
|
0.0
|
0.7
|
99.6
|
-0.1
|
95.0
|
-0.2
|
2018/ Jan.
|
0.1
|
1.1
|
99.5
|
-0.2
|
94.8
|
-0.6
|
Feb.
|
0.3
|
1.3
|
99.5
|
-0.2
|
95.2
|
0.1
|
Mar.
|
0.0
|
0.8
|
99.5
|
-0.2
|
94.7
|
-0.5
|
Apr.
|
0.2
|
0.8
|
100.1
|
0.4
|
94.4
|
-0.7
|
May
|
0.3
|
0.9
|
100.1
|
0.4
|
95.1
|
-0.3
|
June
|
0.7
|
1.7
|
100.1
|
0.4
|
94.8
|
0.1
|
July
|
0.6
|
1.6
|
100.1
|
0.5
|
95.1
|
0.3
|
Aug.
|
0.8
|
1.9
|
100.1
|
0.5
|
94.9
|
0.2
|
（0.03 %）
|
（0.01 %）
|
Other services
237.8
SubgroupAug. (Contribution to change*)Information and communicationsSoftware development
|
Leasing and rental
|
Other information services
|
Yearly
|
Yearly
|
change
|
change
79.8
99.6
102.0
100.0
103.6
100.2
104.7
100.1
104.8
100.0
104.7
100.1
104.8
100.2
104.7
100.3
104.9
100.3
104.7
100.2
105.2
100.4
105.6
100.4
105.6
100.6
106.3
100.5
106.0
100.7
106.3
100.7
106.5
100.8
106.7
（0.17 %）
（0.15 %）
|
Yearly
|
Yearly
|
Yearly
|
change
|
change
|
change
|
63.4
|
――
|
――
|
――
|
――
|
105.7
|
0.7
|
1.3
|
1.9
|
1.6
|
107.0
|
1.2
|
2.8
|
0.9
|
0.8
|
107.3
|
0.3
|
-0.3
|
1.1
|
1.6
|
105.7
|
-3.2
|
-6.0
|
1.0
|
2.0
|
101.2
|
-0.7
|
-1.1
|
1.2
|
1.8
|
107.1
|
1.7
|
0.4
|
1.2
|
1.9
|
107.8
|
-0.7
|
-2.6
|
1.1
|
2.2
|
109.3
|
-0.8
|
-2.8
|
1.2
|
1.9
|
109.6
|
0.8
|
-0.9
|
1.1
|
1.8
|
105.0
|
1.4
|
0.7
|
0.9
|
2.0
|
106.2
|
-0.7
|
-0.2
|
1.0
|
1.7
|
113.0
|
-1.2
|
-4.1
|
0.8
|
1.8
|
108.3
|
0.2
|
-2.4
|
1.3
|
2.3
|
105.6
|
-0.7
|
-7.0
|
1.3
|
2.4
|
107.7
|
0.1
|
-3.2
|
1.4
|
2.0
|
106.1
|
0.4
|
-2.0
|
1.3
|
2.1
|
102.5
|
1.3
|
-1.1
|
1.2
|
2.2
|
Aug. (Contribution to change*)
|
（0.08 %）
|
* Contribution to yearly change in All items
