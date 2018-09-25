Bank of Japan : Services Producer Price Index (Aug.) 

Bank of Japan

Research and Statistics Department

FOR RELEASE 8:50 A.M. Tuesday, September 25, 2018

Monthly Report on the Services Producer Price Index

( Preliminary Figures for August 2018 )

The Services Producer Price Index (All items) rose 1.3 percent from the previous year. The Services Producer Price Index (All items ) rose 1.2 percent from the previous year.

CY2010 = 100, %

2015

CY

2016

2017

2015

FY

2016

2017

2017/ Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2018/ Q1

Q2

2017/ July

Aug. Sep. Oct. Nov. Dec. 2018/ Jan.

Feb. Mar. Apr. May June July Aug.

Preliminary Figures

r r r

r r r r r

rrYearly change

1.0

1.0

0.6

0.7

0.7

0.5

0.9

1.1

1.0

1.1

0.6

0.9

0.8

0.7

0.9

0.8

0.8

0.8

1.1 0.3 0.8

0.4 0.4 0.7

0.8

1.3

r r r r r r r r r r

rr r r r

Monthly (Quarterly)

All items

change

- - - - - -

-0.2

-0.1

-0.1

-0.5

0.2

0.6

0.1

0.2

0.6

0.1

0.1

0.2

0.2

0.2

0.2

0.0

0.5

0.2

0.1

0.0

r r r r

rr r r

r

Index

103.8

104.7

103.8

103.6

104.0

104.6

104.7

104.6

104.9

104.1

104.2

103.8

104.8

103.5

103.7

103.7

104.2

104.0

104.3

102.7 103.0 103.8

102.8 103.2 103.9

104.9

1.2

(Ref.) All items

(excluding International transportation)Yearly changeMonthly (Quarterly)

changeIndex

0.0

104.9

Notes: 1. "Q1" = January to March, "Q2" = April to June, "Q3" = July to September, and "Q4" = October to December 2. r: revised figures

(All items and the details contributing to the monthly differences of yearly changes)

Note: "Monthly differences of yearly changes" is obtained by subtracting yearly changes of last month from those of this month.

2

Services Producer Price Index

( Preliminary Figures for August 2018 )

( Indexes of Major Groups and Subgroups )

CY2010 = 100, %

Weight Index Previous month Yearly change Previous month Monthly change Previous month All items 1,000.0 104.9 104.9 1.3 1.1 0.0 r 0.1 Finance and insurance Financial services Property and casualty insurance services 44.3 104.7 104.7 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.1 33.0 104.2 r 104.2 0.0 r 0.1 0.0 r 0.1 11.3 106.2 106.2 0.4 0.3 0.0 0.0 Real estate services Office space rental Other space rental 72.1 100.3 100.1 1.3 0.9 0.2 0.1 43.8 28.3 97.8 104.1 97.7 r 103.9 1.9 0.5 r 1.6 0.2 0.1 0.2 r 0.1 0.3 Transportation and postal activities Railroad passenger transportation Road passenger transportation Water passenger transportation International air passenger transportation Domestic air passenger transportation Railroad freight transportation Road freight transportation Ocean freight transportation Coastal and inland water freight transportation Marine cargo handling International air freight transportation Domestic air freight transportation Warehousing and storage Packing for freight Toll roads Services relating to water transport Airport & air traffic control and services relating to air transport Postal activities 186.7 108.0 r 107.6 2.3 r 2.3 0.4 0.6 19.9 10.6 0.4 1.8 5.9 103.8 109.2 99.8 110.6 121.6 103.1 109.1 99.8 104.1 115.8 0.0 0.6 0.8 2.3 0.7 0.0 0.7 0.8 3.4 1.1 0.7 0.1 0.0 6.2 5.0 0.7 -0.5 -0.4 1.4 10.7 0.9 76.2 103.6 110.5 102.9 r 110.3 -1.2 3.4 r -0.4 3.5 0.7 0.2 r 0.3 0.1 6.7 5.3 8.6 105.2 107.5 98.5 r 105.1 r 107.5 98.5 16.9 5.6 0.3 r r 15.2 5.5 0.3 0.1 0.0 0.0 r 2.1 0.5 0.0 1.0 0.5 107.7 102.4 r 108.1 r 100.8 15.6 1.7 r 17.0

r 0.6 -0.4 1.6 r 4.7

r -1.4 15.0 8.0 10.3 0.3 4.5 101.3 100.7 115.1 98.7 102.7 101.3 100.7 115.1 98.7 102.7 0.0 0.2 0.0 0.0 -0.3 0.0 0.2 0.0 0.0 -0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 10.8 110.0 110.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Information and communications Fixed telecommunications services Mobile telecommunications services Access charges Broadcasting services Software development Other information services Internet based services Newspapers Publishing 237.8 100.8 r 100.7 0.8 r 0.6 0.1 r 0.0 33.3 17.9 6.0 101.6 82.9 73.0 101.6 82.9 73.0 0.0 0.0 2.2 r r 0.0 0.0 2.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 3.3 99.9 99.9 -0.1 -0.1 0.0 0.0 79.8 70.5 106.7 100.1 r 106.5 100.1 1.9 0.5 r 1.6

r 0.5 0.2 0.0 0.2 0.0 9.2 92.9 r 93.0 -4.6 r -4.5 -0.1 r -0.2 4.9 12.9 106.3 107.5 106.3 107.5 2.5 0.4 r 2.5 0.4 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Leasing and rental Leasing Rental 60.7 94.9 r 95.1 0.2 0.3 -0.2 r 0.3 48.7 12.0 91.2 110.0 91.5 r 109.6 0.0 0.7 r 0.2 0.5 -0.3 0.4 r 0.3 -0.2 Advertising services Television advertising Newspaper advertising Magazine advertising Leaflet advertising Internet advertising Other advertising services 63.4 102.5 r 106.1 1.3 0.4 -3.4 r -1.5 20.2 8.7 3.9 7.2 6.8 16.6 100.9 94.7 89.8 104.7 114.2 105.9 108.5 r 102.2 88.5 104.7

r 114.1

r 106.9 -1.1 9.7 4.3 0.6 -2.4 1.8 -2.0 r r r r 5.7 1.1 0.6 -2.1 1.7 -7.0 -7.3 1.5 0.0 0.1 -0.9 -3.5 r -1.0 -3.3 0.0 -0.3 0.3 ( Continued on the following page )

Note: r: revised figures

( Indexes of Major Groups and Subgroups )

CY2010 = 100, %

Weight Index Previous month Yearly change Previous month Monthly change Previous month Other services Sewage disposal Waste disposal Motor vehicle repair and maintenance Machinery repair and maintenance Legal and accounting services Other professional services Civil engineering and architectural services Plant engineering Other technical services Employment services Temporary employment agency services Training and development services Building maintenance Security services Telemarketing Hotels Meal services for schools, hospitals, and nursing homes Laundry services 335.0 109.3 109.1 1.2 1.3 0.2 0.2 7.4 18.4 104.2 115.5 104.2 115.5 0.0 0.9 0.0 0.9 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 25.5 38.3 104.8 104.4 104.8 104.4 0.1 0.2 0.1 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 43.7 3.0 101.4 103.1 r 101.5 r 103.1 -0.1 -0.3 r 0.0

r -0.4 -0.1 0.0 r 0.0 0.1 27.6 19.2 12.6 129.2 109.7 99.2 r 129.5 109.7 99.3 3.0 1.9 0.2 r r 3.6 1.9 0.3 -0.2 0.0 -0.1 -0.5 0.0 0.1 3.1 46.9 126.2 110.5 r 126.9 110.4 3.3 2.2 r 4.4 2.1 -0.6 0.1 r 2.5 0.3 3.0 35.9 14.9 5.2 13.9 8.0 8.4 107.2 100.6 110.6 102.3 143.2 105.2 103.0 107.2 100.6 110.6 102.3 r 137.5 105.2 103.0 0.0 1.6 3.4 -0.6 1.1 0.6 0.5 0.0 1.6 3.4 -0.6 r 0.8 0.6 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 4.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.0 r 3.2 0.0 0.0 Note: r: revised figures

( References and Reference Indexes )

CY2010 = 100, %

Weight Index Previous month Yearly change Previous month Monthly change Previous month All items (excluding International transportation) Transportation and postal activities (excluding International transportation) 989.9 104.9 104.9 1.2 1.0 0.0 0.1 176.6 108.1 r 107.7 1.7 r 1.7 0.4 r 0.4 International transportation 10.1 106.4 r 105.2 12.7 r 12.2 1.1 2.1 Services Import Price Index Ocean freight transportation (Yen basis) Oceangoing ship chartering services (Yen basis) 95.2 91.1 95.4 90.1 27.1 7.7 r 32.3 5.4 -0.2 5.3 1.1 1.1 Notes: 1. "International transportation" consists of the following 8 items:

"International air passenger transportation (to/from North America)," "International air passenger transportation (to/from Europe),"

"International air passenger transportation (to/from Asia)," "Ocean liners," "Ocean tramp steamers," "Ocean tankers," "International air freight transportation," and "International mail services."

2. r: revised figures

( Developments in Price Index )

110

(CY2010 = 100)

Services Producer Price Index

108

Reference: Services Producer Price Index

Reference: Producer Price Index

106

104

102

100

98

96

CY 2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

Indexes of Major Groups and Subgroups (Time-Series Data)

CY2010 = 100, %

Major group Subgroup Finance and insurance Yearly change Real estate services Office space rental Yearly changeYearly change Transportation and postal activities Yearly change Weight 44.3 ―― 72.1 ―― 43.8 ―― 186.7 ―― 2015 2016 2017 CY 105.1 104.8 104.7 1.1 -0.3 -0.1 96.3 97.5 99.0 0.8 1.2 1.5 92.3 93.8 96.0 0.9 1.6 2.3 104.7 103.8 105.0 0.8 -0.9 1.2 2017/ July Aug. Sep. Oct. Nov. Dec. 2018/ Jan. Feb. Mar. Apr. May June July Aug. 104.6 104.6 104.5 104.6 104.7 104.7 104.6 104.5 104.5 104.6 104.7 104.6 104.7 104.7 0.0 0.1 -0.1 0.0 -0.1 -0.2 -0.3 -0.4 -0.5 0.1 0.0 0.1 0.1 0.1 99.2 99.0 98.9 99.2 99.3 99.9 99.8 99.4 99.8 99.6 99.7 100.0 100.1 100.3 1.4 1.4 1.3 1.4 1.6 1.4 1.4 1.3 1.1 0.7 0.7 1.2 0.9 1.3 96.2 96.0 96.2 96.3 96.3 96.8 96.8 97.1 96.9 96.9 97.2 97.6 97.7 97.8 2.2 2.2 2.0 2.1 1.9 1.8 1.7 1.8 1.4 1.1 1.3 1.7 1.6 1.9 105.2 105.6 105.0 105.5 105.6 106.2 105.8 105.6 106.2 106.8 107.0 107.0 107.6 108.0 1.3 1.3 1.5 1.6 1.7 1.7 1.4 1.3 1.4 2.4 2.3 2.1 2.3 2.3 Aug. (Contribution to change*) （0.01 %） （0.09 %） （0.08 %） （0.43 %） Major group

Yearly Yearly change change Weight ―― ―― 70.5 ―― 60.7 ―― 2015 CY 0.3 1.1 100.1 0.0 97.5 1.5 2016 0.4 1.6 99.7 -0.4 95.3 -2.3 2017 0.2 1.1 99.7 0.0 95.0 -0.3 2017/ July 0.1 1.1 99.6 -0.1 94.8 -0.2 Aug. -0.1 0.8 99.6 -0.1 94.7 -0.1 Sep. 0.0 0.7 99.6 -0.1 94.9 0.5 Oct. 0.0 0.9 99.6 -0.1 94.7 0.5 Nov. -0.1 0.7 99.6 -0.1 95.2 0.7 Dec. 0.0 0.7 99.6 -0.1 95.0 -0.2 2018/ Jan. 0.1 1.1 99.5 -0.2 94.8 -0.6 Feb. 0.3 1.3 99.5 -0.2 95.2 0.1 Mar. 0.0 0.8 99.5 -0.2 94.7 -0.5 Apr. 0.2 0.8 100.1 0.4 94.4 -0.7 May 0.3 0.9 100.1 0.4 95.1 -0.3 June 0.7 1.7 100.1 0.4 94.8 0.1 July 0.6 1.6 100.1 0.5 95.1 0.3 Aug. 0.8 1.9 100.1 0.5 94.9 0.2 （0.03 %） （0.01 %） Other services 237.8

SubgroupAug. (Contribution to change*)Information and communicationsSoftware development

Leasing and rental Other information services Yearly Yearly change change

79.8

99.6

102.0

100.0

103.6

100.2

104.7

100.1

104.8

100.0

104.7

100.1

104.8

100.2

104.7

100.3

104.9

100.3

104.7

100.2

105.2

100.4

105.6

100.4

105.6

100.6

106.3

100.5

106.0

100.7

106.3

100.7

106.5

100.8

106.7

（0.17 %）

（0.15 %）

Yearly Yearly Yearly change change change 63.4 ―― ―― ―― ―― 105.7 0.7 1.3 1.9 1.6 107.0 1.2 2.8 0.9 0.8 107.3 0.3 -0.3 1.1 1.6 105.7 -3.2 -6.0 1.0 2.0 101.2 -0.7 -1.1 1.2 1.8 107.1 1.7 0.4 1.2 1.9 107.8 -0.7 -2.6 1.1 2.2 109.3 -0.8 -2.8 1.2 1.9 109.6 0.8 -0.9 1.1 1.8 105.0 1.4 0.7 0.9 2.0 106.2 -0.7 -0.2 1.0 1.7 113.0 -1.2 -4.1 0.8 1.8 108.3 0.2 -2.4 1.3 2.3 105.6 -0.7 -7.0 1.3 2.4 107.7 0.1 -3.2 1.4 2.0 106.1 0.4 -2.0 1.3 2.1 102.5 1.3 -1.1 1.2 2.2 Aug. (Contribution to change*) （0.08 %） * Contribution to yearly change in All items

The next monthly report will be released on Thursday, October 25, 2018.