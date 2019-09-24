Bank of Japan : Services Producer Price Index (Aug.) 

Bank of Japan
Research and Statistics Department
FOR RELEASE 8:50 A.M.
Wednesday, September 25, 2019
Monthly Report on the Services Producer Price Index
( Preliminary Figures for August 2019 )
The Services Producer Price Index (All items ) rose 0.6 percent from the previous year.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CY2015 = 100, %
|
|
|
|
|
|
All items
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Ref.) All items
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(excluding International transportation)
|
|
|
|
Index
|
|
Yearly
|
|
Monthly
|
|
Index
|
|
Yearly
|
|
|
Monthly
|
|
|
|
|
change
|
|
change
|
|
|
change
|
|
|
change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CY
|
2016
|
|
100.3
|
|
0.3
|
|
-
|
|
100.4
|
|
0.4
|
|
|
-
|
|
2017
|
|
101.0
|
|
0.7
|
|
-
|
|
101.1
|
|
0.7
|
|
|
-
|
|
2018
|
|
102.2
|
|
1.2
|
|
-
|
|
102.2
|
|
1.1
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018/ July
|
r
|
102.3
|
r
|
1.3
|
|
0.3
|
r
|
102.3
|
r
|
1.1
|
|
|
0.3
|
|
Aug.
|
r
|
102.3
|
r
|
1.3
|
|
0.0
|
r
|
102.3
|
r
|
1.2
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
Sep.
|
|
102.3
|
r
|
1.3
|
r
|
0.0
|
r
|
102.2
|
r
|
1.1
|
|
|
-0.1
|
|
Oct.
|
r
|
102.6
|
1.3
|
r
|
0.3
|
|
102.6
|
|
1.3
|
|
r
|
0.4
|
|
Nov.
|
r
|
102.8
|
r
|
1.3
|
|
0.2
|
r
|
102.8
|
r
|
1.3
|
|
r
|
0.2
|
|
Dec.
|
r
|
102.8
|
r
|
1.1
|
|
0.0
|
r
|
102.8
|
r
|
1.1
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
2019/ Jan.
|
|
102.3
|
r
|
1.1
|
r
|
-0.5
|
r
|
102.3
|
r
|
1.0
|
|
|
-0.5
|
|
Feb.
|
r
|
102.5
|
1.0
|
r
|
0.2
|
|
102.5
|
|
1.0
|
|
r
|
0.2
|
|
Mar.
|
|
103.2
|
|
1.1
|
r
|
0.7
|
|
103.2
|
r
|
1.1
|
|
|
0.7
|
|
Apr.
|
|
103.1
|
r
|
1.0
|
|
-0.1
|
|
103.1
|
|
0.9
|
|
|
-0.1
|
|
May
|
|
102.9
|
1.0
|
|
-0.2
|
|
102.9
|
r
|
1.0
|
|
|
-0.2
|
|
June
|
r
|
102.7
|
r
|
0.7
|
r
|
-0.2
|
|
102.8
|
r
|
0.8
|
|
|
-0.1
|
|
July
|
|
102.9
|
0.6
|
r
|
0.2
|
|
102.9
|
r
|
0.6
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aug.
|
|
102.9
|
|
0.6
|
|
0.0
|
|
102.9
|
|
0.6
|
|
|
0.0
|
Preliminary Figures
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes: 1. "International transportation" consists of the following 5 items (the same applies to the following pages) :
Notes: 1. "International air passenger transportation," "Ocean freight transportation (except Ocean tankers)," "Ocean tankers,"
Notes: 1. "International air freight transportation," and "International mail services."
Notes: 2. r: revised figures
( Developments in Price Index )
|
108
|
(CY2015 = 100)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Services Producer Price Index
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
106
|
|
Reference: Services Producer Price Index
|
|
|
|
|
Reference: Producer Price Index
|
|
|
|
|
|
104
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
102
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
98
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
96
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
94
|
2010
|
2011
|
2012
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
CY
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
(All items and the details contributing to the monthly differences of yearly changes in August)
|
|
Monthly
|
Yearly change (%)
|
|
difference of
|
|
|
|
|
yearly changes
|
July
|
Aug.
|
|
(%point)
|
|
|
|
Services Producer Price Index
|
0.0
|
0.6
|
0.6
|
|
|
|
▽Details contributing to the monthly differences of yearly changes in August
|
|
|
Monthly
|
Yearly change (%)
|
|
|
|
differences of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Major groups・Subgroups
|
contribution
|
|
|
Items
|
|
|
|
|
|
to yearly changes
|
July
|
Aug.
|
|
|
|
(%point)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
＋: Other services
|
0.05
|
1.1
|
1.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
＋: Civil engineering and architectural
|
0.04
|
1.8
|
3.1
|
Architectural design services
|
|
services
|
|
|
|
|
|
＋: Legal and accounting services
|
0.01
|
-0.1
|
0.1
|
Attorney services
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
－: Worker dispatching services
|
-0.01
|
2.5
|
2.4
|
Dispatch of clerical and sales workers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
－: Information and communications
|
-0.02
|
-0.2
|
-0.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
－: Internet based services
|
-0.01
|
1.8
|
1.2
|
Web portals
|
|
－: Software development
|
-0.01
|
0.4
|
0.2
|
Custom software (except Embedded software)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
－: Transportation and postal activities
|
-0.02
|
1.0
|
0.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
－: Ocean freight transportation
|
-0.03
|
-1.0
|
-4.3
|
Ocean freight transportation (except Ocean
|
|
tankers)*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
＋: Domestic air passenger transportation
|
0.01
|
-2.0
|
-0.1
|
Domestic air passenger transportation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
－: Advertising services
|
-0.01
|
0.4
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
－: Television advertising
|
-0.01
|
-0.7
|
-1.8
|
Television advertising (spot advertising)
|
|
－: Magazine advertising
|
-0.01
|
0.0
|
-6.3
|
Magazine advertising
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
＋: Other advertising services
|
0.01
|
1.3
|
1.9
|
Advertising in traffic facilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
－: Real estate services
|
-0.01
|
0.8
|
0.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
－: Office space rental
|
-0.01
|
3.1
|
2.8
|
Office space rental (Tokyo area)
|
|
|
|
|
|
▽Contribution of each Major group to the yearly change in August
|
|
Major groups
|
Contribution to
|
Subgroups
|
|
yearly change**
|
|
|
(%point)
|
|
|
|
|
All items
|
0.60
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other services
|
0.41
|
Worker dispatching services, Civil engineering and architectural
|
|
services, Security services
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Transportation and postal activities
|
0.13
|
Road freight transportation, Road passenger transportation, Packing
|
|
for freight
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Real estate services
|
0.06
|
Office space rental, Other space rental
|
|
|
|
|
|
Advertising services
|
0.01
|
Other advertising services, Internet advertising, Newspaper
|
|
advertising
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Finance and insurance
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Leasing and rental
|
-0.02
|
Rental, Leasing
|
|
|
|
|
|
Information and communications
|
-0.06
|
Mobile telecommunications services, Access charges, Fixed
|
|
telecommunications services
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes: 1. "Monthly differences of yearly changes" is obtained by subtracting yearly changes of previous month from those of present month.
Notes: 2. * : "International transportation."
Notes: 3. ** : The figure of "All items" is yearly change and not contribution to yearly change.
Services Producer Price Index
( Preliminary Figures for August 2019 )
|
( Indexes of Major Groups and Subgroups )
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CY2015 = 100, %
|
|
|
Weight
|
Index
|
Previous
|
Yearly
|
Previous
|
Monthly
|
Previous
|
|
|
month
|
change
|
month
|
change
|
month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
All items
|
1,000.0
|
102.9
|
102.9
|
0.6
|
r
|
0.6
|
0.0
|
r
|
0.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Finance and insurance
|
48.3
|
101.3
|
101.3
|
0.1
|
r
|
0.1
|
0.0
|
|
0.1
|
|
Financial services (commission)
|
34.7
|
100.7
|
100.7
|
0.3
|
r
|
0.4
|
0.0
|
|
0.1
|
|
Property and casualty insurance services
|
13.6
|
102.8
|
102.8
|
-0.5
|
|
-0.5
|
0.0
|
|
0.0
|
|
Real estate services
|
94.5
|
104.7
|
r 104.7
|
0.6
|
r
|
0.8
|
0.0
|
|
0.2
|
|
Real estate agency and management services
|
23.9
|
106.3
|
r 106.3
|
-0.7
|
r
|
-0.7
|
0.0
|
r
|
0.1
|
|
Office space rental
|
26.5
|
109.1
|
109.2
|
2.8
|
|
3.1
|
-0.1
|
|
0.2
|
|
Other space rental
|
44.1
|
101.2
|
r 101.1
|
0.0
|
r
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
r
|
0.3
|
|
Transportation and postal activities
|
158.0
|
104.9
|
104.4
|
0.8
|
|
1.0
|
0.5
|
|
0.9
|
|
Railroad passenger transportation
|
19.8
|
101.1
|
100.2
|
0.0
|
|
0.0
|
0.9
|
|
1.0
|
|
Road passenger transportation
|
9.7
|
102.6
|
102.4
|
0.6
|
|
0.1
|
0.2
|
|
-0.5
|
|
Water passenger transportation
|
0.3
|
99.2
|
98.7
|
0.7
|
r
|
0.2
|
0.5
|
|
0.2
|
|
International air passenger transportation
|
1.2
|
119.8
|
115.0
|
0.3
|
|
1.4
|
4.2
|
|
2.7
|
|
Domestic air passenger transportation
|
6.0
|
119.7
|
108.2
|
-0.1
|
|
-2.0
|
10.6
|
|
14.3
|
|
Railroad freight transportation
|
0.9
|
106.4
|
106.1
|
5.7
|
|
6.3
|
0.3
|
|
0.4
|
|
Road freight transportation
|
55.0
|
108.4
|
108.1
|
2.7
|
|
2.7
|
0.3
|
|
0.1
|
|
Ocean freight transportation
|
7.6
|
100.8
|
103.5
|
-4.3
|
|
-1.0
|
-2.6
|
|
4.8
|
|
Coastal and inland water freight transportation
|
5.0
|
104.2
|
104.2
|
0.7
|
r
|
0.6
|
0.0
|
|
1.2
|
|
Marine cargo handling
|
7.4
|
100.5
|
100.5
|
0.3
|
|
0.3
|
0.0
|
|
0.0
|
|
International air freight transportation
|
1.0
|
77.2
|
81.0
|
-17.5
|
|
-14.4
|
-4.7
|
|
-0.2
|
|
Domestic air freight transportation
|
0.4
|
97.7
|
97.7
|
-2.4
|
|
-0.4
|
0.0
|
|
-1.5
|
|
Warehousing and storage
|
13.0
|
99.9
|
99.9
|
0.0
|
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
|
0.0
|
|
Packing for freight
|
6.3
|
101.3
|
101.3
|
0.9
|
|
0.9
|
0.0
|
|
0.0
|
|
Toll roads
|
10.6
|
102.0
|
102.0
|
0.4
|
|
0.4
|
0.0
|
|
0.0
|
|
Services relating to water transport
|
0.4
|
100.5
|
100.5
|
0.0
|
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
|
0.0
|
|
Airport & air traffic control and services relating
|
3.9
|
103.6
|
103.6
|
0.6
|
|
0.6
|
0.0
|
|
0.0
|
|
to air transport
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Postal services and mail delivery
|
9.5
|
107.5
|
107.5
|
0.4
|
|
0.4
|
0.0
|
|
0.0
|
|
Information and communications
|
228.3
|
101.0
|
r 100.9
|
-0.3
|
r
|
-0.2
|
0.1
|
|
0.0
|
|
Fixed telecommunications services
|
24.1
|
99.8
|
99.8
|
-0.2
|
|
-0.2
|
0.0
|
|
0.0
|
|
Mobile telecommunications services
|
16.5
|
93.2
|
93.2
|
-4.3
|
|
-4.3
|
0.0
|
|
0.1
|
|
Access charges
|
16.2
|
95.4
|
r 95.4
|
-2.5
|
r
|
-2.5
|
0.0
|
|
0.0
|
|
Broadcasting services
|
2.5
|
99.8
|
99.1
|
-0.1
|
|
-0.8
|
0.7
|
|
0.0
|
|
Software development
|
75.0
|
104.4
|
r 104.4
|
0.2
|
|
0.4
|
0.0
|
|
0.0
|
|
Information processing and information
|
54.1
|
100.1
|
100.1
|
0.0
|
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
|
0.0
|
|
providing services
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Internet based services
|
19.6
|
102.9
|
r 101.9
|
1.2
|
r
|
1.8
|
1.0
|
r
|
-0.1
|
|
Video picture information production
|
8.0
|
98.9
|
98.9
|
-0.5
|
|
-0.5
|
0.0
|
|
0.1
|
|
Newspapers
|
4.5
|
103.2
|
103.2
|
1.8
|
|
1.8
|
0.0
|
|
0.2
|
|
Publishing
|
7.8
|
103.9
|
103.9
|
1.2
|
|
1.2
|
0.0
|
|
0.0
|
Note: r: revised figures
|
|
|
|
|
|
( Continued on the following page )
|
( Indexes of Major Groups and Subgroups )
|
CY2015 = 100, %
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weight
|
|
|
|
|
Leasing and rental
|
79.2
|
|
Leasing
|
54.3
|
|
Rental
|
24.9
|
|
Advertising services
|
49.2
|
|
Television advertising
|
19.2
|
|
Newspaper advertising
|
4.1
|
|
Magazine advertising
|
1.3
|
|
Leaflet advertising
|
4.1
|
|
Internet advertising
|
10.9
|
|
Other advertising services
|
9.6
|
|
Other services
|
342.5
|
|
Sewage disposal
|
9.0
|
|
Waste disposal
|
17.9
|
|
Motor vehicle repair and maintenance
|
23.3
|
|
Machinery repair and maintenance
|
42.9
|
|
Legal and accounting services
|
38.1
|
|
Other professional services
|
3.3
|
|
Civil engineering and architectural services
|
29.8
|
|
Commodity inspection, non-destructive testing
|
6.6
|
|
and surveyor certification services
|
|
|
|
Other technical services
|
19.8
|
|
Employment services
|
5.6
|
|
Worker dispatching services
|
41.1
|
|
Training and development services
|
4.2
|
|
Health and hygiene
|
6.9
|
|
Building maintenance
|
49.0
|
|
Security services
|
16.9
|
|
Call centers
|
4.0
|
|
Hotels
|
10.0
|
|
Meal supply services
|
6.2
|
|
Laundry services
|
7.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Index
|
Previous
|
Yearly
|
Previous
|
Monthly
|
Previous
|
month
|
change
|
month
|
change
|
month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
98.9
|
r
|
99.0
|
-0.2
|
r
|
-0.2
|
-0.1
|
r
|
-0.2
|
98.8
|
r
|
98.8
|
0.0
|
r
|
-0.3
|
0.0
|
r
|
-0.6
|
99.1
|
|
99.2
|
-0.6
|
|
-0.3
|
-0.1
|
|
0.5
|
97.3
|
r 101.3
|
0.1
|
r
|
0.4
|
-3.9
|
r
|
-1.0
|
88.5
|
r
|
95.7
|
-1.8
|
r
|
-0.7
|
-7.5
|
r
|
-2.4
|
94.4
|
|
101.8
|
2.5
|
|
1.7
|
-7.3
|
|
9.2
|
90.3
|
|
96.8
|
-6.3
|
|
0.0
|
-6.7
|
|
6.4
|
101.7
|
r 101.7
|
0.2
|
r
|
0.2
|
0.0
|
r
|
0.2
|
106.1
|
|
108.0
|
1.0
|
|
1.0
|
-1.8
|
|
-3.3
|
105.2
|
r 105.1
|
1.9
|
r
|
1.3
|
0.1
|
r
|
-0.5
|
104.5
|
r 104.3
|
1.2
|
r
|
1.1
|
0.2
|
|
0.1
|
100.0
|
|
100.0
|
0.0
|
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
|
0.0
|
104.3
|
|
104.3
|
1.6
|
|
1.6
|
0.0
|
|
0.0
|
100.7
|
|
100.7
|
0.1
|
|
0.1
|
0.0
|
|
0.0
|
101.7
|
|
101.7
|
0.8
|
|
0.8
|
0.0
|
|
0.0
|
98.1
|
r
|
98.1
|
0.1
|
r
|
-0.1
|
0.0
|
|
0.0
|
102.3
|
r 102.4
|
0.1
|
r
|
-0.3
|
-0.1
|
r
|
-0.2
|
114.4
|
r 113.5
|
3.1
|
r
|
1.8
|
0.8
|
r
|
-0.5
|
101.9
|
|
101.8
|
0.5
|
r
|
0.2
|
0.1
|
|
0.0
|
101.9
|
r 101.9
|
1.2
|
r
|
1.2
|
0.0
|
|
0.0
|
107.7
|
r 107.4
|
2.8
|
r
|
2.1
|
0.3
|
r
|
0.7
|
108.7
|
r 108.6
|
2.4
|
r
|
2.5
|
0.1
|
r
|
0.2
|
101.3
|
|
101.3
|
0.6
|
|
0.6
|
0.0
|
|
0.0
|
102.2
|
|
102.2
|
1.9
|
|
1.9
|
0.0
|
|
0.0
|
102.9
|
|
102.9
|
0.8
|
|
0.8
|
0.0
|
|
0.0
|
113.6
|
|
113.6
|
3.5
|
|
3.5
|
0.0
|
|
0.0
|
103.7
|
|
103.7
|
1.8
|
|
1.8
|
0.0
|
|
0.0
|
114.5
|
r 109.1
|
-2.1
|
r
|
-2.2
|
4.9
|
r
|
3.7
|
102.2
|
|
102.3
|
0.3
|
r
|
0.5
|
-0.1
|
|
0.0
|
101.3
|
|
101.3
|
0.5
|
|
0.5
|
0.0
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: r: revised figures
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
( References and Reference Indexes )
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CY2015 = 100, %
|
|
|
Weight
|
Index
|
Previous
|
Yearly
|
Previous
|
Monthly
|
Previous
|
|
|
month
|
change
|
month
|
change
|
month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
All items (excluding International transportation)
|
989.5
|
102.9
|
102.9
|
0.6
|
r
|
0.6
|
0.0
|
0.1
|
|
Transportation and postal activities
|
147.5
|
105.2
|
104.5
|
1.2
|
r
|
1.2
|
0.7
|
0.7
|
|
(excluding International transportation)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
International transportation
|
10.5
|
101.0
|
102.7
|
-4.4
|
|
-1.8
|
-1.7
|
3.7
|
|
Intellectual properties licensing (export)
|
|
89.2
|
91.6
|
-4.3
|
|
-2.3
|
-2.6
|
0.3
|
|
Intellectual properties licensing (import)
|
|
88.4
|
r 88.9
|
-2.3
|
r
|
-2.0
|
-0.6
|
0.1
Note: r: revised figures
Indexes of Major Groups (Time-Series Data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CY2015 = 100, %
|
|
|
All items
|
|
Finance and insurance
|
Real estate services
|
Transportation and postal
|
|
|
|
activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yearly
|
|
|
Yearly
|
|
Yearly
|
|
|
Yearly
|
|
|
|
|
change
|
|
|
change
|
|
change
|
|
|
change
|
Weight
|
1,000.0
|
|
――
|
48.3
|
|
――
|
94.5
|
――
|
158.0
|
|
――
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CY
|
2016
|
100.3
|
|
0.3
|
100.7
|
|
0.7
|
101.0
|
1.0
|
98.8
|
|
-1.2
|
|
2017
|
101.0
|
|
0.7
|
101.1
|
|
0.4
|
102.4
|
1.4
|
100.2
|
|
1.4
|
|
2018
|
102.2
|
|
1.2
|
101.2
|
|
0.1
|
103.6
|
1.2
|
102.7
|
|
2.5
|
FY
|
2016
|
100.4
|
|
0.3
|
100.8
|
|
0.6
|
101.3
|
1.0
|
99.0
|
|
-0.7
|
|
2017
|
101.3
|
|
0.9
|
101.1
|
|
0.3
|
102.7
|
1.4
|
100.6
|
|
1.6
|
|
2018
|
102.4
|
|
1.1
|
101.2
|
|
0.1
|
103.8
|
1.1
|
103.2
|
|
2.6
|
2018/ Q3
|
102.3
|
|
1.3
|
101.2
|
|
0.1
|
103.9
|
1.7
|
103.5
|
|
2.8
|
|
Q4
|
102.7
|
|
1.2
|
101.4
|
|
0.3
|
104.0
|
0.9
|
103.8
|
|
2.7
|
2019/ Q1
|
102.7
|
|
1.1
|
101.3
|
|
0.2
|
103.9
|
0.7
|
103.3
|
|
2.1
|
|
Q2
|
102.9
|
|
0.9
|
101.2
|
|
0.2
|
104.5
|
1.2
|
103.7
|
|
1.4
|
2018/ July
|
102.3
|
|
1.3
|
101.2
|
|
0.0
|
103.9
|
1.5
|
103.4
|
|
2.9
|
|
Aug.
|
102.3
|
|
1.3
|
101.2
|
|
0.2
|
104.1
|
1.8
|
104.1
|
|
2.9
|
|
Sep.
|
102.3
|
|
1.3
|
101.3
|
|
0.3
|
103.6
|
1.7
|
103.1
|
|
2.8
|
|
Oct.
|
102.6
|
|
1.3
|
101.4
|
|
0.3
|
103.6
|
0.8
|
104.0
|
|
3.2
|
|
Nov.
|
102.8
|
|
1.3
|
101.4
|
|
0.4
|
103.8
|
0.9
|
103.6
|
|
2.8
|
|
Dec.
|
102.8
|
|
1.1
|
101.3
|
|
0.2
|
104.6
|
0.9
|
103.9
|
|
2.3
|
2019/ Jan.
|
102.3
|
|
1.1
|
101.3
|
|
0.1
|
103.9
|
0.5
|
103.0
|
|
2.0
|
|
Feb.
|
102.5
|
|
1.0
|
101.3
|
|
0.2
|
103.4
|
0.6
|
103.1
|
|
2.2
|
|
Mar.
|
103.2
|
|
1.1
|
101.2
|
|
0.2
|
104.4
|
0.9
|
103.8
|
|
2.2
|
|
Apr.
|
103.1
|
|
1.0
|
101.2
|
|
0.2
|
104.5
|
1.2
|
103.9
|
|
1.9
|
|
May
|
102.9
|
|
1.0
|
101.2
|
|
0.1
|
104.6
|
1.3
|
103.7
|
|
1.3
|
|
June
|
102.7
|
|
0.7
|
101.2
|
|
0.2
|
104.5
|
1.2
|
103.5
|
|
1.1
|
|
July
|
102.9
|
|
0.6
|
101.3
|
|
0.1
|
104.7
|
0.8
|
104.4
|
|
1.0
|
|
Aug.
|
102.9
|
|
0.6
|
101.3
|
|
0.1
|
104.7
|
0.6
|
104.9
|
|
0.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Information and
|
|
Leasing and rental
|
|
Advertising services
|
Other services
|
|
|
|
communications
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yearly
|
|
|
Yearly
|
|
Yearly
|
|
|
Yearly
|
|
|
|
|
change
|
|
|
change
|
|
change
|
|
|
change
|
Weight
|
228.3
|
|
――
|
79.2
|
|
――
|
49.2
|
――
|
342.5
|
|
――
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CY
|
2016
|
100.1
|
|
0.1
|
99.5
|
|
-0.5
|
101.0
|
1.0
|
100.8
|
|
0.8
|
|
2017
|
100.2
|
|
0.1
|
99.1
|
|
-0.4
|
101.9
|
0.9
|
101.9
|
|
1.1
|
|
2018
|
100.9
|
|
0.7
|
99.2
|
|
0.1
|
102.9
|
1.0
|
103.0
|
|
1.1
|
FY
|
2016
|
100.2
|
|
0.3
|
99.4
|
|
-0.7
|
101.5
|
1.5
|
101.0
|
|
0.8
|
|
2017
|
100.3
|
|
0.1
|
99.1
|
|
-0.3
|
102.4
|
0.9
|
102.1
|
|
1.1
|
|
2018
|
101.0
|
|
0.7
|
99.2
|
|
0.1
|
103.4
|
1.0
|
103.4
|
|
1.3
|
2018/ Q3
|
101.2
|
|
1.0
|
99.1
|
|
0.2
|
100.0
|
0.7
|
103.2
|
|
1.1
|
|
Q4
|
101.0
|
|
0.8
|
99.4
|
|
0.4
|
106.1
|
1.8
|
103.6
|
|
1.3
|
2019/ Q1
|
100.9
|
|
0.4
|
99.3
|
|
0.1
|
105.8
|
1.8
|
103.8
|
|
1.5
|
|
Q2
|
101.0
|
|
-0.1
|
99.4
|
|
0.4
|
103.2
|
1.5
|
104.4
|
|
1.3
|
2018/ July
|
101.1
|
|
0.8
|
99.2
|
|
0.1
|
100.9
|
0.9
|
103.2
|
|
1.2
|
|
Aug.
|
101.3
|
|
1.1
|
99.1
|
|
0.3
|
97.2
|
1.0
|
103.3
|
|
1.1
|
|
Sep.
|
101.2
|
|
1.0
|
99.0
|
|
0.2
|
101.8
|
0.2
|
103.2
|
|
1.1
|
|
Oct.
|
101.0
|
|
0.8
|
99.5
|
|
0.8
|
104.2
|
2.3
|
103.5
|
|
1.2
|
|
Nov.
|
101.0
|
|
0.7
|
99.5
|
|
0.4
|
107.6
|
3.0
|
103.7
|
|
1.4
|
|
Dec.
|
101.0
|
|
0.8
|
99.3
|
|
0.2
|
106.4
|
0.1
|
103.6
|
|
1.4
|
2019/ Jan.
|
100.7
|
|
0.3
|
99.2
|
|
0.2
|
102.8
|
3.0
|
103.4
|
|
1.5
|
|
Feb.
|
100.9
|
|
0.3
|
99.5
|
|
-0.1
|
102.4
|
0.5
|
103.8
|
|
1.5
|
|
Mar.
|
101.0
|
|
0.5
|
99.2
|
|
0.2
|
112.3
|
2.1
|
104.1
|
|
1.5
|
|
Apr.
|
100.9
|
|
-0.2
|
99.4
|
|
0.4
|
105.9
|
2.2
|
104.5
|
|
1.4
|
|
May
|
101.1
|
|
0.1
|
99.6
|
|
0.5
|
101.5
|
1.8
|
104.5
|
|
1.5
|
|
June
|
100.9
|
|
-0.2
|
99.2
|
|
0.3
|
102.3
|
0.6
|
104.2
|
|
1.1
|
|
July
|
100.9
|
|
-0.2
|
99.0
|
|
-0.2
|
101.3
|
0.4
|
104.3
|
|
1.1
|
|
Aug.
|
101.0
|
|
-0.3
|
98.9
|
|
-0.2
|
97.3
|
0.1
|
104.5
|
|
1.2
Note: "Q1" = January to March, "Q2" = April to June, "Q3" = July to September, and "Q4" = October to December
The next monthly report will be released on Monday, October 28, 2019.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Bank of Japan published this content on 25 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2019 00:17:04 UTC