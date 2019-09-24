Bank of Japan : Services Producer Price Index (Aug.) 

(All items and the details contributing to the monthly differences of yearly changes in August)

Monthly Yearly change (%) difference of yearly changes July Aug. (%point) Services Producer Price Index 0.0 0.6 0.6

▽Details contributing to the monthly differences of yearly changes in August

Monthly Yearly change (%) differences of Major groups・Subgroups contribution Items to yearly changes July Aug. (%point) ＋: Other services 0.05 1.1 1.2 ＋: Civil engineering and architectural 0.04 1.8 3.1 Architectural design services services ＋: Legal and accounting services 0.01 -0.1 0.1 Attorney services －: Worker dispatching services -0.01 2.5 2.4 Dispatch of clerical and sales workers －: Information and communications -0.02 -0.2 -0.3 －: Internet based services -0.01 1.8 1.2 Web portals －: Software development -0.01 0.4 0.2 Custom software (except Embedded software) －: Transportation and postal activities -0.02 1.0 0.8 －: Ocean freight transportation -0.03 -1.0 -4.3 Ocean freight transportation (except Ocean tankers)* ＋: Domestic air passenger transportation 0.01 -2.0 -0.1 Domestic air passenger transportation －: Advertising services -0.01 0.4 0.1 －: Television advertising -0.01 -0.7 -1.8 Television advertising (spot advertising) －: Magazine advertising -0.01 0.0 -6.3 Magazine advertising ＋: Other advertising services 0.01 1.3 1.9 Advertising in traffic facilities －: Real estate services -0.01 0.8 0.6 －: Office space rental -0.01 3.1 2.8 Office space rental (Tokyo area)

▽Contribution of each Major group to the yearly change in August

Major groups Contribution to Subgroups yearly change** (%point) All items 0.60 Other services 0.41 Worker dispatching services, Civil engineering and architectural services, Security services Transportation and postal activities 0.13 Road freight transportation, Road passenger transportation, Packing for freight Real estate services 0.06 Office space rental, Other space rental Advertising services 0.01 Other advertising services, Internet advertising, Newspaper advertising Finance and insurance 0.00 Leasing and rental -0.02 Rental, Leasing Information and communications -0.06 Mobile telecommunications services, Access charges, Fixed telecommunications services

Notes: 1. "Monthly differences of yearly changes" is obtained by subtracting yearly changes of previous month from those of present month.

Notes: 2. * : "International transportation."

Notes: 3. ** : The figure of "All items" is yearly change and not contribution to yearly change.