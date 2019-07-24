Bank of Japan : Services Producer Price Index (June) 

(All items and the details contributing to the monthly differences of yearly changes in June)

Monthly Yearly change (%) difference of yearly changes May June (%point) Services Producer Price Index -0.2 0.9 0.7

▽Details contributing to the monthly differences of yearly changes in June

Monthly Yearly change (%) Major groups・Subgroups differences of Items contribution to yearly changes May June (%point) －: Other services -0.07 1.3 1.1 －: Civil engineering and architectural -0.03 2.3 1.3 Architectural design services, Civil engineering services design services －: Hotels -0.03 3.8 1.2 Hotels －: Employment services -0.01 2.7 1.2 Employment services －: Worker dispatching services -0.01 2.5 2.4 Dispatch of clerical and sales workers －: Transportation and postal activities -0.04 1.1 0.8 －: Ocean freight transportation -0.02 1.1 -2.1 Ocean freight transportation (except Ocean tankers)* －: Domestic air passenger transportation -0.01 2.0 0.2 Domestic air passenger transportation －: International air freight transportation -0.01 -4.0 -10.0 International air freight transportation* －: Advertising services -0.04 1.9 1.0 －: Newspaper advertising -0.03 2.4 -6.3 Newspaper advertising －: Television advertising -0.01 -1.0 -1.6 Television advertising (spot advertising) ＋: Internet advertising 0.01 8.1 8.7 Internet advertising －: Information and communications -0.02 0.0 -0.1 －: Software development -0.02 0.5 0.2 Custom software (except Embedded software) －: Leasing and rental -0.01 0.5 0.4 Leasing of computer and related equipment, Car －: Leasing -0.01 1.1 0.8 leasing, Leasing of machinery and equipment for metalworking

▽Contribution of each Major group to the yearly change in June

Major groups Contribution to Subgroups yearly change** (%point) All items 0.70 Other services 0.37 Worker dispatching services, Security services, Civil engineering and architectural services Transportation and postal activities 0.12 Road freight transportation, Railroad freight transportation, Packing for freight Real estate services 0.11 Office space rental, Real estate agency and management services, Other space rental Advertising services 0.05 Internet advertising, Other advertising services Leasing and rental 0.03 Leasing Finance and insurance 0.00 Information and communications -0.02 Mobile telecommunications services, Access charges, Fixed telecommunications services

Notes: 1. "Monthly differences of yearly changes" is obtained by subtracting yearly changes of previous month from those of present month.

Notes: 2. * : "International transportation."

Notes: 3. ** : The figure of "All items" is yearly change and not contribution to yearly change.