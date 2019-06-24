Bank of Japan : Services Producer Price Index (May) 

(All items and the details contributing to the monthly differences of yearly changes in May)

Monthly Yearly change (%) difference of yearly changes Apr. May (%point) Services Producer Price Index -0.2 1.0 0.8

▽Details contributing to the monthly differences of yearly changes in May

Monthly Yearly change (%) Major groups・Subgroups differences of Items contribution to yearly changes Apr. May (%point) －: Transportation and postal activities -0.08 1.7 1.2 －: Ocean freight transportation -0.04 7.0 0.9 Ocean freight transportation (except Ocean tankers)*, Ocean tankers* －: Road freight transportation -0.03 2.7 2.1 Door-to-door parcel delivery, Motor freight transportation (Metal and machinery products) －: Domestic air passenger transportation -0.01 6.9 4.3 Domestic air passenger transportation －: Advertising services -0.03 2.3 1.8 －: Newspaper advertising -0.03 10.2 2.4 Newspaper advertising －: Other advertising services -0.01 1.8 1.3 Free newspaper and magazine advertising ＋: Internet advertising 0.01 7.1 8.1 Internet advertising －: Other services -0.01 1.4 1.3 －: Hotels -0.03 5.7 2.9 Hotels －: Machinery repair and maintenance -0.01 1.0 0.8 Machinery repair and maintenance (except Electric & electronic products) －: Worker dispatching services -0.01 2.8 2.6 Dispatch of professional and engineering workers Civil engineering and architectural Architectural design services, Civil engineering ＋: services 0.04 2.3 3.5 design services, Surface surveying ＋: Employment services 0.01 1.5 2.5 Employment services ＋: Real estate services 0.01 0.9 0.9 ＋: Other space rental 0.01 0.2 0.3 Sales space rental

▽Contribution of each Major group to the yearly change in May

Contribution to

Major groupsyearly change**Subgroups (%point)