Bank of Japan : Services Producer Price Index (May) 

Bank of Japan
Research and Statistics Department
FOR RELEASE 8:50 A.M.
Tuesday, June 25, 2019
Monthly Report on the Services Producer Price Index
( Preliminary Figures for May 2019 )
The Services Producer Price Index (All items ) rose 0.8 percent from the previous year.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CY2015 = 100, %
|
|
|
|
All items
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Ref.) All items
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(excluding International transportation)
|
|
|
Index
|
Yearly
|
Monthly
|
Index
|
Yearly
|
Monthly
|
|
|
change
|
change
|
change
|
change
|
|
|
|
|
CY
|
2016
|
100.3
|
0.3
|
-
|
100.4
|
0.4
|
-
|
|
2017
|
101.0
|
0.7
|
-
|
101.1
|
0.7
|
-
|
|
2018
|
102.2
|
1.2
|
-
|
102.2
|
1.1
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018/ Apr.
|
102.1
|
1.1
|
0.0
|
102.2
|
1.0
|
0.0
|
|
May
|
102.0
|
1.0
|
-0.1
|
102.0
|
0.9
|
-0.2
|
|
June
|
102.1
|
1.2
|
0.1
|
102.1
|
1.1
|
0.1
|
|
July
|
102.4
|
1.4
|
0.3
|
102.4
|
1.2
|
0.3
|
|
Aug.
|
102.4
|
1.4
|
0.0
|
102.4
|
1.3
|
0.0
|
|
Sep.
|
102.3
|
1.3
|
-0.1
|
102.3
|
1.2
|
-0.1
|
|
Oct.
|
102.7
|
1.4
|
0.4
|
102.6
|
1.3
|
0.3
|
|
Nov.
|
102.9
|
1.4
|
0.2
|
102.9
|
1.4
|
0.3
|
|
Dec.
|
102.9
|
1.2
|
0.0
|
102.9
|
1.2
|
0.0
|
|
2019/ Jan.
|
102.3
|
1.1
|
-0.6
|
102.4
|
1.1
|
-0.5
|
|
Feb.
|
102.4
|
0.9
|
0.1
|
102.5
|
1.0
|
0.1
|
|
Mar.
|
103.2
|
1.1
|
0.8
|
103.2
|
1.0
|
0.7
|
|
Apr.
|
103.1
|
1.0
|
-0.1
|
103.1
|
0.9
|
-0.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
May
|
102.8
|
0.8
|
-0.3
|
102.8
|
0.8
|
-0.3
|
Preliminary Figures
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes: 1. "International transportation" consists of the following 5 items (the same applies to the following pages) :
Notes: 1. "International air passenger transportation," "Ocean freight transportation (except Ocean tankers)," "Ocean tankers,"
Notes: 1. "International air freight transportation," and "International mail services."
Notes: 2. r: revised figures
( Developments in Price Index )
|
108
|
(CY2015 = 100)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Services Producer Price Index
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
106
|
|
Reference: Services Producer Price Index
|
|
|
|
|
Reference: Producer Price Index
|
|
|
|
|
|
104
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
102
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
98
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
96
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
94
|
2010
|
2011
|
2012
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
CY
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
(All items and the details contributing to the monthly differences of yearly changes in May)
|
|
Monthly
|
Yearly change (%)
|
|
difference of
|
|
|
|
|
yearly changes
|
Apr.
|
May
|
|
(%point)
|
|
|
|
Services Producer Price Index
|
-0.2
|
1.0
|
0.8
|
|
|
|
▽Details contributing to the monthly differences of yearly changes in May
|
|
|
Monthly
|
Yearly change (%)
|
|
|
Major groups・Subgroups
|
differences of
|
Items
|
|
contribution
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
to yearly changes
|
Apr.
|
May
|
|
|
|
(%point)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
－: Transportation and postal activities
|
-0.08
|
1.7
|
1.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
－: Ocean freight transportation
|
-0.04
|
7.0
|
0.9
|
Ocean freight transportation (except Ocean
|
|
tankers)*, Ocean tankers*
|
|
－: Road freight transportation
|
-0.03
|
2.7
|
2.1
|
Door-to-door parcel delivery, Motor freight
|
|
|
|
|
|
transportation (Metal and machinery products)
|
|
－: Domestic air passenger transportation
|
-0.01
|
6.9
|
4.3
|
Domestic air passenger transportation
|
－: Advertising services
|
-0.03
|
2.3
|
1.8
|
|
|
－: Newspaper advertising
|
-0.03
|
10.2
|
2.4
|
Newspaper advertising
|
|
－: Other advertising services
|
-0.01
|
1.8
|
1.3
|
Free newspaper and magazine advertising
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
＋: Internet advertising
|
0.01
|
7.1
|
8.1
|
Internet advertising
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
－: Other services
|
-0.01
|
1.4
|
1.3
|
|
|
－: Hotels
|
-0.03
|
5.7
|
2.9
|
Hotels
|
|
－: Machinery repair and maintenance
|
-0.01
|
1.0
|
0.8
|
Machinery repair and maintenance (except
|
|
Electric & electronic products)
|
|
－: Worker dispatching services
|
-0.01
|
2.8
|
2.6
|
Dispatch of professional and engineering workers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Civil engineering and architectural
|
|
|
|
Architectural design services, Civil engineering
|
|
＋: services
|
0.04
|
2.3
|
3.5
|
design services, Surface surveying
|
|
＋: Employment services
|
0.01
|
1.5
|
2.5
|
Employment services
|
＋: Real estate services
|
0.01
|
0.9
|
0.9
|
|
|
＋: Other space rental
|
0.01
|
0.2
|
0.3
|
Sales space rental
▽Contribution of each Major group to the yearly change in May
Contribution to
Major groupsyearly change**Subgroups (%point)
|
All items
|
0.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other services
|
0.45
|
Worker dispatching services, Civil engineering and architectural
|
|
services, Security services
|
|
|
|
|
Transportation and postal activities
|
0.18
|
Road freight transportation, Domestic air passenger transportation,
|
|
Ocean freight transportation
|
|
|
|
|
Real estate services
|
0.09
|
Office space rental, Other space rental
|
|
Advertising services
|
0.09
|
Internet advertising, Other advertising services, Newspaper
|
|
advertising
|
|
|
|
|
Leasing and rental
|
0.04
|
Leasing
|
|
|
|
|
|
Finance and insurance
|
0.00
|
|
|
Information and communications
|
-0.02
|
Mobile telecommunications services, Software development, Fixed
|
|
telecommunications services
|
|
|
|
Notes:
|
1. "Monthly differences of yearly changes" is obtained by subtracting yearly changes of previous month from those of present month.
|
Notes: 2. * : "International transportation."
|
|
|
Notes: 3. ** : The figure of "All items" is yearly change and not contribution to yearly change.
Services Producer Price Index
( Preliminary Figures for May 2019 )
|
( Indexes of Major Groups and Subgroups )
|
|
|
|
|
|
CY2015 = 100, %
|
|
|
Weight
|
Index
|
Previous
|
Yearly
|
Previous
|
Monthly
|
Previous
|
|
|
month
|
change
|
month
|
change
|
month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
All items
|
1,000.0
|
102.8
|
103.1
|
0.8
|
1.0
|
-0.3
|
-0.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Finance and insurance
|
48.3
|
101.2
|
101.2
|
-0.1
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
|
Financial services (commission)
|
34.7
|
100.5
|
100.6
|
0.0
|
0.3
|
-0.1
|
0.1
|
|
Property and casualty insurance services
|
13.6
|
103.0
|
102.9
|
-0.4
|
-0.4
|
0.1
|
-0.1
|
|
Real estate services
|
94.5
|
104.2
|
104.2
|
0.9
|
0.9
|
0.0
|
-0.2
|
|
Real estate agency and management services
|
23.9
|
105.0
|
104.9
|
-0.5
|
-0.6
|
0.1
|
-0.5
|
|
Office space rental
|
26.5
|
108.6
|
108.3
|
3.0
|
3.0
|
0.3
|
0.4
|
|
Other space rental
|
44.1
|
101.2
|
101.3
|
0.3
|
0.2
|
-0.1
|
-0.4
|
|
Transportation and postal activities
|
158.0
|
103.6
|
103.7
|
1.2
|
1.7
|
-0.1
|
-0.1
|
|
Railroad passenger transportation
|
19.8
|
100.2
|
100.2
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
|
Road passenger transportation
|
9.7
|
102.9
|
101.9
|
0.4
|
0.1
|
1.0
|
-0.1
|
|
Water passenger transportation
|
0.3
|
98.5
|
100.3
|
-0.1
|
1.9
|
-1.8
|
1.2
|
|
International air passenger transportation
|
1.2
|
107.4
|
110.4
|
2.5
|
2.4
|
-2.7
|
-2.8
|
|
Domestic air passenger transportation
|
6.0
|
99.9
|
100.9
|
4.3
|
6.9
|
-1.0
|
-3.5
|
|
Railroad freight transportation
|
0.9
|
105.9
|
106.4
|
6.5
|
6.5
|
-0.5
|
3.9
|
|
Road freight transportation
|
55.0
|
107.3
|
107.6
|
2.1
|
2.7
|
-0.3
|
0.2
|
|
Ocean freight transportation
|
7.6
|
100.1
|
100.5
|
0.9
|
7.0
|
-0.4
|
-0.6
|
|
Coastal and inland water freight transportation
|
5.0
|
102.8
|
102.7
|
0.0
|
-0.2
|
0.1
|
-1.4
|
|
Marine cargo handling
|
7.4
|
100.5
|
100.5
|
0.5
|
0.5
|
0.0
|
0.3
|
|
International air freight transportation
|
1.0
|
87.8
|
91.3
|
-1.5
|
3.6
|
-3.8
|
0.2
|
|
Domestic air freight transportation
|
0.4
|
100.5
|
101.1
|
-1.9
|
0.2
|
-0.6
|
-0.7
|
|
Warehousing and storage
|
13.0
|
99.9
|
99.9
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
|
Packing for freight
|
6.3
|
101.3
|
101.2
|
0.8
|
1.0
|
0.1
|
0.9
|
|
Toll roads
|
10.6
|
102.0
|
102.0
|
0.4
|
0.4
|
0.0
|
0.4
|
|
Services relating to water transport
|
0.4
|
100.5
|
100.5
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
|
Airport & air traffic control and services relating
|
3.9
|
102.6
|
102.6
|
-0.4
|
-0.4
|
0.0
|
-0.4
|
|
to air transport
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Postal services and mail delivery
|
9.5
|
107.5
|
107.5
|
0.4
|
0.4
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
|
Information and communications
|
228.3
|
100.9
|
101.0
|
-0.1
|
-0.1
|
-0.1
|
0.2
|
|
Fixed telecommunications services
|
24.1
|
99.8
|
100.0
|
-0.2
|
0.0
|
-0.2
|
0.0
|
|
Mobile telecommunications services
|
16.5
|
93.1
|
93.1
|
-4.3
|
-4.3
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
|
Access charges
|
16.2
|
97.8
|
97.8
|
-0.1
|
-0.1
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
|
Broadcasting services
|
2.5
|
99.1
|
99.1
|
-0.8
|
-0.8
|
0.0
|
-0.8
|
|
Software development
|
75.0
|
103.7
|
104.0
|
-0.1
|
-0.1
|
-0.3
|
0.2
|
|
Information processing and information
|
54.1
|
100.1
|
100.1
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.1
|
|
providing services
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Internet based services
|
19.6
|
101.8
|
101.4
|
2.0
|
1.8
|
0.4
|
0.1
|
|
Video picture information production
|
8.0
|
98.8
|
98.8
|
-0.6
|
-0.6
|
0.0
|
0.1
|
|
Newspapers
|
4.5
|
103.0
|
103.0
|
2.2
|
2.2
|
0.0
|
0.9
|
|
Publishing
|
7.8
|
103.9
|
103.5
|
1.2
|
0.8
|
0.4
|
0.5
|
Note: r: revised figures
|
|
|
|
|
( Continued on the following page )
|
( Indexes of Major Groups and Subgroups )
|
CY2015 = 100, %
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weight
|
|
|
|
|
Leasing and rental
|
79.2
|
|
Leasing
|
54.3
|
|
Rental
|
24.9
|
|
Advertising services
|
49.2
|
|
Television advertising
|
19.2
|
|
Newspaper advertising
|
4.1
|
|
Magazine advertising
|
1.3
|
|
Leaflet advertising
|
4.1
|
|
Internet advertising
|
10.9
|
|
Other advertising services
|
9.6
|
|
Other services
|
342.5
|
|
Sewage disposal
|
9.0
|
|
Waste disposal
|
17.9
|
|
Motor vehicle repair and maintenance
|
23.3
|
|
Machinery repair and maintenance
|
42.9
|
|
Legal and accounting services
|
38.1
|
|
Other professional services
|
3.3
|
|
Civil engineering and architectural services
|
29.8
|
|
Commodity inspection, non-destructive testing
|
6.6
|
|
and surveyor certification services
|
|
|
|
Other technical services
|
19.8
|
|
Employment services
|
5.6
|
|
Worker dispatching services
|
41.1
|
|
Training and development services
|
4.2
|
|
Health and hygiene
|
6.9
|
|
Building maintenance
|
49.0
|
|
Security services
|
16.9
|
|
Call centers
|
4.0
|
|
Hotels
|
10.0
|
|
Meal supply services
|
6.2
|
|
Laundry services
|
7.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Index
|
Previous
|
Yearly
|
Previous
|
Monthly
|
Previous
|
month
|
change
|
month
|
change
|
month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
99.6
|
99.4
|
0.5
|
0.4
|
0.2
|
0.2
|
99.8
|
99.6
|
1.0
|
0.8
|
0.2
|
0.2
|
99.1
|
99.1
|
-0.6
|
-0.3
|
0.0
|
0.3
|
101.5
|
106.0
|
1.8
|
2.3
|
-4.2
|
-4.7
|
95.8
|
104.7
|
-1.0
|
-0.9
|
-8.5
|
-7.6
|
95.8
|
101.5
|
2.4
|
10.2
|
-5.6
|
-7.7
|
92.4
|
92.6
|
-4.1
|
-4.6
|
-0.2
|
-8.4
|
101.5
|
101.5
|
0.0
|
0.3
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
111.7
|
113.3
|
8.1
|
7.1
|
-1.4
|
-4.4
|
105.1
|
105.7
|
1.3
|
1.8
|
-0.6
|
0.9
|
104.5
|
104.7
|
1.3
|
1.4
|
-0.2
|
0.5
|
100.0
|
100.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
103.9
|
103.9
|
1.3
|
1.3
|
0.0
|
1.0
|
100.7
|
100.7
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
101.7
|
101.7
|
0.8
|
1.0
|
0.0
|
-0.3
|
99.4
|
99.4
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
102.7
|
102.7
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.2
|
114.6
|
114.7
|
3.5
|
2.3
|
-0.1
|
-0.6
|
102.2
|
102.1
|
0.5
|
1.0
|
0.1
|
-0.3
|
102.1
|
102.1
|
0.5
|
0.5
|
0.0
|
0.4
|
106.6
|
107.0
|
2.5
|
1.5
|
-0.4
|
-0.3
|
108.7
|
108.7
|
2.6
|
2.8
|
0.0
|
0.5
|
101.3
|
101.3
|
0.6
|
0.6
|
0.0
|
-0.3
|
102.2
|
102.2
|
1.9
|
1.9
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
102.6
|
102.6
|
0.5
|
0.5
|
0.0
|
0.6
|
113.2
|
113.2
|
3.3
|
3.4
|
0.0
|
1.6
|
103.7
|
103.7
|
1.8
|
1.8
|
0.0
|
1.8
|
110.7
|
115.9
|
2.9
|
5.7
|
-4.5
|
9.5
|
102.4
|
102.3
|
0.6
|
0.5
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
101.3
|
101.3
|
0.5
|
0.5
|
0.0
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: r: revised figures
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
( References and Reference Indexes )
|
|
|
|
|
|
CY2015 = 100, %
|
|
|
Weight
|
Index
|
Previous
|
Yearly
|
Previous
|
Monthly
|
Previous
|
|
|
month
|
change
|
month
|
change
|
month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
All items (excluding International transportation)
|
989.5
|
102.8
|
103.1
|
0.8
|
0.9
|
-0.3
|
-0.1
|
|
Transportation and postal activities
|
147.5
|
103.8
|
103.9
|
1.1
|
1.4
|
-0.1
|
0.0
|
|
(excluding International transportation)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
International transportation
|
10.5
|
100.1
|
101.0
|
0.9
|
5.5
|
-0.9
|
-0.8
|
|
Intellectual properties licensing (export)
|
|
92.7
|
94.8
|
-1.1
|
2.3
|
-2.2
|
0.3
|
|
Intellectual properties licensing (import)
|
|
86.8
|
87.4
|
-4.5
|
-2.9
|
-0.7
|
1.3
Note: r: revised figures
Indexes of Major Groups (Time-Series Data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CY2015 = 100, %
|
|
|
All items
|
|
Finance and insurance
|
Real estate services
|
Transportation and postal
|
|
|
|
activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yearly
|
|
|
Yearly
|
|
Yearly
|
|
|
Yearly
|
|
|
|
|
change
|
|
|
change
|
|
change
|
|
|
change
|
Weight
|
1,000.0
|
|
――
|
48.3
|
|
――
|
94.5
|
――
|
158.0
|
|
――
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CY
|
2016
|
100.3
|
|
0.3
|
100.7
|
|
0.7
|
101.0
|
1.0
|
98.8
|
|
-1.2
|
|
2017
|
101.0
|
|
0.7
|
101.1
|
|
0.4
|
102.4
|
1.4
|
100.2
|
|
1.4
|
|
2018
|
102.2
|
|
1.2
|
101.3
|
|
0.2
|
103.7
|
1.3
|
102.7
|
|
2.5
|
FY
|
2016
|
100.4
|
|
0.3
|
100.8
|
|
0.6
|
101.3
|
1.0
|
99.0
|
|
-0.7
|
|
2017
|
101.3
|
|
0.9
|
101.1
|
|
0.3
|
102.7
|
1.4
|
100.6
|
|
1.6
|
|
2018
|
102.5
|
|
1.2
|
101.4
|
|
0.3
|
103.8
|
1.1
|
103.2
|
|
2.6
|
2018/ Q2
|
102.1
|
|
1.1
|
101.2
|
|
0.0
|
103.3
|
1.0
|
102.3
|
|
2.7
|
|
Q3
|
102.4
|
|
1.4
|
101.4
|
|
0.3
|
103.9
|
1.7
|
103.5
|
|
2.8
|
|
Q4
|
102.8
|
|
1.3
|
101.5
|
|
0.4
|
104.3
|
1.2
|
103.8
|
|
2.7
|
2019/ Q1
|
102.6
|
|
1.0
|
101.3
|
|
0.2
|
103.9
|
0.7
|
103.3
|
|
2.1
|
2018/ Apr.
|
102.1
|
|
1.1
|
101.2
|
|
0.1
|
103.3
|
0.9
|
102.0
|
|
2.6
|
|
May
|
102.0
|
|
1.0
|
101.3
|
|
0.1
|
103.3
|
0.8
|
102.4
|
|
2.7
|
|
June
|
102.1
|
|
1.2
|
101.1
|
|
-0.1
|
103.3
|
1.2
|
102.4
|
|
2.7
|
|
July
|
102.4
|
|
1.4
|
101.3
|
|
0.1
|
103.9
|
1.5
|
103.4
|
|
2.9
|
|
Aug.
|
102.4
|
|
1.4
|
101.4
|
|
0.4
|
104.1
|
1.8
|
104.1
|
|
2.9
|
|
Sep.
|
102.3
|
|
1.3
|
101.4
|
|
0.4
|
103.6
|
1.7
|
103.1
|
|
2.8
|
|
Oct.
|
102.7
|
|
1.4
|
101.5
|
|
0.4
|
103.9
|
1.1
|
104.0
|
|
3.2
|
|
Nov.
|
102.9
|
|
1.4
|
101.6
|
|
0.6
|
104.1
|
1.2
|
103.6
|
|
2.8
|
|
Dec.
|
102.9
|
|
1.2
|
101.4
|
|
0.3
|
104.9
|
1.2
|
103.9
|
|
2.3
|
2019/ Jan.
|
102.3
|
|
1.1
|
101.4
|
|
0.2
|
103.9
|
0.5
|
103.0
|
|
2.0
|
|
Feb.
|
102.4
|
|
0.9
|
101.4
|
|
0.3
|
103.4
|
0.6
|
103.1
|
|
2.2
|
|
Mar.
|
103.2
|
|
1.1
|
101.2
|
|
0.1
|
104.4
|
0.9
|
103.8
|
|
2.2
|
|
Apr.
|
103.1
|
|
1.0
|
101.2
|
|
0.0
|
104.2
|
0.9
|
103.7
|
|
1.7
|
|
May
|
102.8
|
|
0.8
|
101.2
|
|
-0.1
|
104.2
|
0.9
|
103.6
|
|
1.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Information and
|
|
Leasing and rental
|
|
Advertising services
|
Other services
|
|
|
|
communications
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yearly
|
|
|
Yearly
|
|
Yearly
|
|
|
Yearly
|
|
|
|
|
change
|
|
|
change
|
|
change
|
|
|
change
|
Weight
|
228.3
|
|
――
|
79.2
|
|
――
|
49.2
|
――
|
342.5
|
|
――
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CY
|
2016
|
100.1
|
|
0.1
|
99.5
|
|
-0.5
|
101.0
|
1.0
|
100.8
|
|
0.8
|
|
2017
|
100.2
|
|
0.1
|
99.1
|
|
-0.4
|
101.9
|
0.9
|
101.9
|
|
1.1
|
|
2018
|
101.0
|
|
0.8
|
99.2
|
|
0.1
|
102.9
|
1.0
|
103.2
|
|
1.3
|
FY
|
2016
|
100.2
|
|
0.3
|
99.4
|
|
-0.7
|
101.5
|
1.5
|
101.0
|
|
0.8
|
|
2017
|
100.3
|
|
0.1
|
99.1
|
|
-0.3
|
102.4
|
0.9
|
102.1
|
|
1.1
|
|
2018
|
101.0
|
|
0.7
|
99.2
|
|
0.1
|
103.2
|
0.8
|
103.5
|
|
1.4
|
2018/ Q2
|
101.1
|
|
0.8
|
99.0
|
|
-0.1
|
101.7
|
-0.6
|
103.2
|
|
1.3
|
|
Q3
|
101.2
|
|
1.0
|
99.1
|
|
0.2
|
100.0
|
0.7
|
103.4
|
|
1.3
|
|
Q4
|
101.0
|
|
0.8
|
99.4
|
|
0.4
|
106.1
|
1.8
|
103.7
|
|
1.4
|
2019/ Q1
|
100.8
|
|
0.3
|
99.3
|
|
0.1
|
105.1
|
1.2
|
103.8
|
|
1.5
|
2018/ Apr.
|
101.1
|
|
0.7
|
99.0
|
|
-0.4
|
103.6
|
0.8
|
103.3
|
|
1.4
|
|
May
|
101.0
|
|
0.7
|
99.1
|
|
-0.2
|
99.7
|
-2.0
|
103.2
|
|
1.3
|
|
June
|
101.1
|
|
1.0
|
98.9
|
|
0.2
|
101.7
|
-0.8
|
103.2
|
|
1.4
|
|
July
|
101.1
|
|
0.8
|
99.2
|
|
0.1
|
100.9
|
0.9
|
103.4
|
|
1.4
|
|
Aug.
|
101.3
|
|
1.1
|
99.1
|
|
0.3
|
97.2
|
1.0
|
103.5
|
|
1.3
|
|
Sep.
|
101.3
|
|
1.1
|
99.0
|
|
0.2
|
101.8
|
0.2
|
103.3
|
|
1.2
|
|
Oct.
|
101.0
|
|
0.8
|
99.5
|
|
0.8
|
104.2
|
2.3
|
103.7
|
|
1.4
|
|
Nov.
|
101.0
|
|
0.7
|
99.5
|
|
0.4
|
107.6
|
3.0
|
103.8
|
|
1.5
|
|
Dec.
|
101.0
|
|
0.8
|
99.3
|
|
0.2
|
106.4
|
0.1
|
103.7
|
|
1.5
|
2019/ Jan.
|
100.7
|
|
0.3
|
99.2
|
|
0.2
|
102.6
|
2.8
|
103.4
|
|
1.5
|
|
Feb.
|
100.9
|
|
0.3
|
99.5
|
|
-0.1
|
101.6
|
-0.3
|
103.8
|
|
1.5
|
|
Mar.
|
100.8
|
|
0.3
|
99.2
|
|
0.2
|
111.2
|
1.1
|
104.2
|
|
1.6
|
|
Apr.
|
101.0
|
|
-0.1
|
99.4
|
|
0.4
|
106.0
|
2.3
|
104.7
|
|
1.4
|
|
May
|
100.9
|
|
-0.1
|
99.6
|
|
0.5
|
101.5
|
1.8
|
104.5
|
|
1.3
Note: "Q1" = January to March, "Q2" = April to June, "Q3" = July to September, and "Q4" = October to December
The next monthly report will be released on Thursday, July 25, 2019.
