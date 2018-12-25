Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bank of Japan : Services Producer Price Index (Nov.) 

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/25/2018 | 01:15am CET

Bank of Japan

Research and Statistics Department

FOR RELEASE 8:50 A.M. Tuesday, December 25, 2018

Monthly Report on the Services Producer Price Index

( Preliminary Figures for November 2018 )

The Services Producer Price Index (All items) rose 1.2 percent from the previous year. The Services Producer Price Index (All items ) rose 1.2 percent from the previous year.

CY2010 = 100, %

1.2

All items

(Ref.) All items

(excluding International transportation)Yearly change

Monthly (Quarterly) change

Index

2015

CY

2016

2017

2015

FY

2016

2017

2017/ Q2

Q3

Q4 2018/ Q1

Q2 Q3

2017/ Oct.

Nov.

Dec. 2018/ Jan.

Feb. Mar. Apr. May June July Aug. Sep. Oct. Nov.

Preliminary Figures

0.2

105.5

1.2

0.2

105.5

Note: "Q1" = January to March, "Q2" = April to June, "Q3" = July to September, and "Q4" = October to December

(All items and the details contributing to the monthly differences of yearly changes)

Yearly change (%)

Services Producer Price Index

Oct.

Nov.

Monthly difference of yearly changes

(%point)All items

1.3

1.2

-0.1

Major groupsSubgroups

Yearly change (%)

Monthly differences of contribution to yearly changes

(%point)

Items

Oct.

Nov.

down:

Transportation and postal activities

Ocean freight transportation down: Road freight transportation

International air passenger

transportation

2.5

2.2

-0.05

16.5

3.3

10.9

11.9

3.3

5.9

-0.03 -0.01 -0.01

Ocean tramp steamers*

Door-to-door parcel delivery, Less-than-truckload freight

International air passenger transportation (to/from Asia)*

Information and communications

Software development down:

Internet based services

0.6

0.4

-0.04

1.7

-5.4

1.4

-6.3

-0.02 -0.01

Custom software

Internet based services

Leasing and rental

down: Leasing

0.6

0.1

-0.03

0.7

0.0

-0.03

Leasing of machinery and equipment for commercial and other services, Industrial machinery leasing, Medical equipment leasing

up:

Advertising services

Newspaper advertising

Internet advertisingup:Television advertising

Other advertising services

Magazine advertising

1.5

2.7

0.08

8.0

-0.4

0.9

1.2

-4.2

12.1

2.4

1.5

1.7

-2.6

0.03 0.02 0.01 0.01 0.01

Newspaper advertising

Internet advertising

Television advertising (program sponsorships)

Free newspaper and magazine advertising, Outdoor advertising

Magazine advertising

Real estate services

up: Office space rental

1.4

1.5

0.01

2.4

2.7

0.01

Office space rental (Tokyo area), Office space rental (Osaka area)

Notes: 1."Monthly differences of yearly changes" is obtained by subtracting yearly changes of last month from those of this month. Notes: 2. * : "International transportation"

See the Note on page 4.

2

Services Producer Price Index

( Preliminary Figures for November 2018 )

( Indexes of Major Groups and Subgroups )

CY2010 = 100, %

Weight

Index

Previous month

Yearly change

Previous month

Monthly change

Previous month

All items

1,000.0

105.5

105.3

1.2

1.3

0.2

0.4

Finance and insurance Financial services

Property and casualty insurance services

44.3

105.0

105.0

0.3

0.4

0.0

0.1

33.0

104.6

r 104.5

0.5

r

0.4

0.1

r

0.0

11.3

106.4

106.4

0.1

0.3

0.0

0.2

Real estate services Office space rental Other space rental

72.1

100.8

r 100.6

1.5

r

1.4

0.2

r

0.5

43.8 28.3

98.9 103.8

r 98.6

103.6

2.7 0.0

r

2.4 -0.1

0.3 0.2

r

0.4 0.5

Transportation and postal activities Railroad passenger transportation Road passenger transportation Water passenger transportation International air passenger transportation Domestic air passenger transportation Railroad freight transportation

Road freight transportation Ocean freight transportation

Coastal and inland water freight transportation Marine cargo handling

International air freight transportation Domestic air freight transportation Warehousing and storage Packing for freight

Toll roads

Services relating to water transport

Airport & air traffic control and services relating to air transport

Postal activities

186.7

107.9

108.1

2.2

2.5

-0.2

0.7

19.9

10.6

0.4

1.8

5.9

102.4

110.0

100.5

103.1

106.9

103.1

109.9

100.5

107.8

106.0

0.0

-0.2

1.8

5.9

1.4

0.0

-0.2

1.5

10.9

2.1

-0.7

0.1

0.0

-4.4

0.8

0.7

0.8

0.3

0.5

-1.3

0.9 76.2

107.5 111.1

106.1 111.1

3.4 3.3

1.8 3.3

1.3 0.0

1.1 0.5

6.7 5.3 8.6

109.9 109.2 98.5

113.2 r 109.2

98.5

11.9 7.1 0.3

16.5 r 7.2

0.3

-2.9 0.0 0.0

r

6.4 0.3 0.0

1.0 0.5

109.8 103.4

111.0 105.0

10.2 3.7

13.6 2.8

-1.1 -1.5

2.3 3.1

15.0

8.0

10.3

0.3

4.5

101.3

100.6

115.1

98.7

102.7

101.3

100.7

115.1

98.7

102.7

0.0

0.1

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.2

0.0

0.0

-0.3

0.0

-0.1

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

10.8

110.4

110.0

0.4

0.0

0.4

0.0

Information and communications Fixed telecommunications services Mobile telecommunications services Access charges

Broadcasting services Software development Other information services Internet based services Newspapers Publishing

237.8

100.7

100.8

0.4

0.6

-0.1

0.0

33.3 17.9 6.0

101.5 82.9 73.0

101.5 82.9 73.0

-0.1 0.0 2.2

-0.1 0.0 2.2

0.0 0.0 0.0

-0.1 0.0 0.0

3.3

99.9

99.9

-0.1

-0.1

0.0

0.0

79.8 70.5

106.4 100.0

r 106.5

100.0

1.4 0.4

r

1.7 0.4

-0.1 0.0

r

-0.3 -0.2

9.2

95.8

95.3

-6.3

-5.4

0.5

4.3

4.9 12.9

106.3 107.5

106.3 107.5

1.9 0.3

2.5 0.4

0.0 0.0

0.0 0.0

Leasing and rental Leasing

Rental

60.7

95.3

95.3

0.1

0.6

0.0

0.1

48.7 12.0

91.6 110.2

91.6 110.2

0.0 0.5

0.7 0.6

0.0 0.0

0.1 -0.3

Advertising services Television advertising Newspaper advertising Magazine advertising Leaflet advertising Internet advertising Other advertising services

63.4

112.2

r 109.4

2.7

r

1.5

2.6

r

2.5

20.2

8.7

3.9

7.2

6.8

16.6

122.9

111.8

86.4

104.7

117.3

106.8

117.0

107.6

86.0

104.7

115.0

r 106.4

1.5

12.1

-2.6

0.6

2.4

1.7

0.9

8.0

-4.2

0.6

-0.4

r

1.2

5.0

3.9

0.5

0.0

2.0

0.4

7.2

3.0

-2.9

0.0

-0.6

r

0.2

Note: r: revised figures

( Continued on the following page )

( Indexes of Major Groups and Subgroups )

CY2010 = 100, %

Weight

Index

Previous month

Yearly change

Previous month

Monthly change

Previous month

Other services Sewage disposal Waste disposal

Motor vehicle repair and maintenance Machinery repair and maintenance Legal and accounting services Other professional services

Civil engineering and architectural services Plant engineering

Other technical services Employment services

Temporary employment agency services Training and development services Building maintenance

Security services Telemarketing Hotels

Meal services for schools, hospitals, and nursing homes

Laundry services

335.0

109.2

r 109.2

1.3

r

1.3

0.0

r

0.3

7.4 18.4

104.2 115.7

104.2 115.5

0.0 0.7

0.0 0.5

0.0 0.2

0.0 0.0

25.5 38.3

104.8 104.6

104.8 104.6

0.1 0.3

0.1 0.3

0.0 0.0

0.0 0.2

43.7 3.0

101.5 102.8

101.4 102.8

0.0 -0.6

-0.1 -0.6

0.1 0.0

0.0 0.0

27.6 19.2 12.6

130.4 110.5 99.2

r 130.3

110.5 99.2

3.4 2.1 0.3

r

3.6 2.1 0.2

0.1 0.0 0.0

r

0.7 1.0 -0.1

3.1 46.9

123.9 111.6

r 124.0 r 111.3

2.0 2.8

  • r 1.4

  • r 2.5

-0.1 0.3

r -0.8 r 0.6

3.0

35.9

14.9

5.2

13.9

8.0

8.4

107.2

100.6

111.7

101.4

133.5

105.2

103.0

107.2

100.6

111.6

r 101.4

133.6

105.2

103.0

0.0

1.6

3.5

-1.5

1.4

0.4

0.5

0.0

1.6

4.3

r

-1.5

0.5

0.4

0.5

0.0

0.0

0.1

0.0

-0.1

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.9

r -0.9

-0.3

0.0

0.0

Note: r: revised figures

( References and Reference Indexes )

CY2010 = 100, %

Weight

Index

Previous month

Yearly change

Previous month

Monthly change

Previous month

All items (excluding International transportation) Transportation and postal activities

(excluding International transportation)

989.9

105.5

105.3

1.2

1.2

0.2

0.4

176.6

107.9

107.9

1.8

1.8

0.0

0.4

International transportation

10.1

108.3

111.5

9.8

14.1

-2.9

4.5

Services Import Price Index

Ocean freight transportation (Yen basis) Oceangoing ship chartering services (Yen basis)

100.3 94.2

107.2 93.5

10.8 5.6

19.2 -6.4 11.9

6.6

0.7 1.6

Note: "International transportation" consists of the following 8 items:

"International air passenger transportation (to/from North America)," "International air passenger transportation (to/from Europe),"

"International air passenger transportation (to/from Asia)," "Ocean liners," "Ocean tramp steamers," "Ocean tankers," "International air freight transportation," and "International mail services."

( Developments in Price Index )

110 108 106 104 102 100 98

(CY2010 = 100)

Services Producer Price Index

Reference: Services Producer Price Index

Reference: Producer Price Index

96

CY 2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

Indexes of Major Groups and Subgroups (Time-Series Data)

CY2010 = 100, %

Major group

Subgroup

Finance and insurance

Yearly change

Real estate services

Office space rental

Yearly changeYearly change

Transportation and postal activities

Yearly change

Weight

44.3

――

72.1

――

43.8

――

186.7

――

2015 2016 2017

CY

105.1 104.8 104.7

1.1 -0.3 -0.1

96.3 97.5 99.0

0.8 1.2 1.5

92.3 93.8 96.0

0.9 1.6 2.3

104.7 103.8 105.0

0.8 -0.9 1.2

2017/ Oct.

Nov.

Dec. 2018/ Jan.

Feb.

Mar.

Apr.

May

June

July

Aug.

Sep.

Oct.

Nov.

104.6

104.7

104.7

104.6

104.5

104.5

104.6

104.7

104.6

104.7

104.8

104.9

105.0

105.0

0.0

-0.1

-0.2

-0.3

-0.4

-0.5

0.1

0.0

0.1

0.1

0.2

0.4

0.4

0.3

99.2

99.3

99.9

99.8

99.4

99.8

99.6

99.7

100.0

100.1

100.3

100.1

100.6

100.8

1.4

1.6

1.4

1.4

1.3

1.1

0.7

0.7

1.2

0.9

1.3

1.2

1.4

1.5

96.3

96.3

96.8

96.8

97.1

96.9

96.9

97.2

97.6

97.7

97.8

98.2

98.6

98.9

2.1

1.9

1.8

1.7

1.8

1.4

1.1

1.3

1.7

1.6

1.9

2.1

2.4

2.7

105.5

105.6

106.2

105.8

105.6

106.2

106.8

107.0

107.0

107.6

108.0

107.4

108.1

107.9

1.6

1.7

1.7

1.4

1.3

1.4

2.4

2.3

2.1

2.3

2.3

2.3

2.5

2.2

Nov. (Contribution to change*)

0.02 %

0.11 %

0.11 %

0.41 %

Major group

Subgroup

Yearly

Yearly

change

change

――

――

70.5

――

60.7

――

0.3

1.1

100.1

0.0

97.5

1.5

0.4

1.6

99.7

-0.4

95.3

-2.3

0.2

1.1

99.7

0.0

95.0

-0.3

2017/ Oct.

0.0

0.9

99.6

-0.1

94.7

0.5

Nov.

-0.1

0.7

99.6

-0.1

95.2

0.7

Dec.

0.0

0.7

99.6

-0.1

95.0

-0.2

2018/ Jan.

0.1

1.1

99.5

-0.2

94.8

-0.6

Feb.

0.3

1.3

99.5

-0.2

95.2

0.1

Mar.

0.0

0.8

99.5

-0.2

94.7

-0.5

Apr.

0.2

0.8

100.1

0.4

94.4

-0.7

May

0.3

0.9

100.1

0.4

95.1

-0.3

June

0.7

1.7

100.1

0.4

94.8

0.1

July

0.6

1.6

100.1

0.5

95.1

0.3

Aug.

0.8

1.9

100.2

0.6

94.9

0.2

Sep.

0.7

1.9

100.2

0.6

95.2

0.3

Oct.

0.6

1.7

100.0

0.4

95.3

0.6

Nov.

0.4

1.4

100.0

0.4

95.3

0.1

Nov. (Contribution to change*)

0.03 %

0.00 %

Major group

Other services

Weight

2015 2016 2017

CYInformation and communicationsSoftware development

Leasing and rental

Other information services

Yearly

Yearly

change

change

237.8

79.8

100.4

100.7

100.6

100.3

100.3

100.4

100.8

100.7

100.7

100.8

100.0

100.2

100.5

100.8

100.2

100.2

0.10 %

99.6

0.11 %

2017/ Oct.

Nov.

Dec.

2018/ Jan.

Feb.

Mar.

Apr.

May

June

July

Aug.

Sep.

Oct.

Nov.

Nov. (Contribution to change*)

* Contribution to yearly change in All items

Weight

Advertising services

2015 2016 2017

CY

Yearly

Yearly

Yearly

change

change

change

63.4

――

――

――

――

105.7

0.7

1.3

1.9

1.6

107.0

1.2

2.8

0.9

0.8

107.3

0.3

-0.3

1.1

1.6

107.8

-0.7

-2.6

1.1

2.2

109.3

-0.8

-2.8

1.2

1.9

109.6

0.8

-0.9

1.1

1.8

105.0

1.4

0.7

0.9

2.0

106.2

-0.7

-0.2

1.0

1.7

113.0

-1.2

-4.1

0.8

1.8

108.3

0.2

-2.4

1.3

2.3

105.6

-0.7

-7.0

1.3

2.4

107.7

0.1

-3.2

1.4

2.0

106.1

0.4

-2.0

1.3

2.1

102.3

1.1

-1.3

1.2

2.2

106.7

-0.4

-3.5

1.1

2.0

109.4

1.5

0.9

1.3

2.5

112.2

2.7

1.5

1.3

2.8

0.18 %

0.03 %

108.8

109.2

105.3

106.2

109.2

107.4

107.8

107.8

107.9

107.9

108.8

108.9

109.1

109.3

108.9

107.3

107.8

0.46 %

0.13 %

The next monthly report will be released on Monday, January 28, 2019.

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 25 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 December 2018 00:14:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:35aShing Chi (01741) year profit down 58% to HK$9.91m
AQ
01:35aINFINITY DEVELOPMENT : Dev year net turns black at HK$40.31m
AQ
01:35aCHAOWEI POWER : grants 35.75m share options
AQ
01:35aCHINA MOLYBDENUM : CMOC vice chairman Ma Hui resigns
AQ
01:35aTHE WESTERN UNION FOUNDATION : Commits Relief Aid to Support the People of Indonesia
BU
01:29aPAKISTAN : Nawaz Sharif gets 7 years in corruption case
AQ
01:23aCOX & KINGS : NTC, Cox & Kings join hands to boost Qatar tourism inflow
AQ
01:23aDOHA BANK : signs pact with Nepal's Global IME Bank
AQ
01:23aBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : MoCI recalls BMW X5 2018 model
AQ
01:23aHONDA MOTOR : MoCI recalls Honda Odyssey 2018 model
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLDSTRIKE RESOURCES LTD : GOLDSTRIKE RESOURCES : Announces Results of 2018 Annual General Meeting
2NATIONAL SECURITY GROUP INC : SYRIAN NATIONAL SECURITY CHIEF VISITS CAIRO, MEETS EGYPT'S HEAD OF GENERAL INTEL..
3AMUR MINERALS CORPORATION : AMUR MINERALS : Conversion of Loan and Issue of Equity
4BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG (PREFERE : BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : S. Korea fines BMW $9.9m over fau..
5GOPRO INC : GOPRO : Rudolph the GoPro Reindeer Rudolph the GoPro Reindeer

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.