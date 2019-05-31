Bank of Japan : Start Date of Relaxing Conditions for the Securities Lending Facility

May 31, 2019
Bank of Japan
Financial Markets Department
The Bank of Japan has decided to implement the measures announced in 'Relaxation of the Terms and Conditions for the Securities Lending Facility' (April 25, 2019) from June 10, 2019.
