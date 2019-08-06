Bank of Japan : Summary of Opinions at the Monetary Policy Meeting on July 29 and 30, 2019 

The degree of monetary accommodation in Japan seems to have been already greater than that in the United States and Europe. It is necessary to examine carefully whether there is a need for further monetary easing in this situation. At least for now, it is important to persistently continue with the current extremely powerful monetary easing for as long as possible.

At this point, it is important to make a preventive and preemptive policy response to downside risks to prices. It is necessary to further strengthen monetary easing through both yield curve control and forward guidance.

Since the effects of the monetary policy conduct of other economies are subject to change depending on developments in economic activity and markets, it is important to make a comprehensive judgment without being influenced by temporary developments.

Given that downside risks to economic activity and prices remain significant, it is essential for the Bank to communicate that, if there is concern that the momentum toward achieving the price stability target will be lost, it will not hesitate to implement necessary policy measures appropriately to address these risks.

The Bank should not hesitate to take monetary easing measures if it is expected that the momentum toward achieving the price stability target will be lost.

Since Japan's economy is susceptible to the U.S.-China trade friction and the inflation rate is far from 2 percent, it would be necessary for the Bank to consider the claims for conducting so-called preventive monetary easing against downside risks to economic activity and prices. The effects of the scheduled consumption tax hike and sudden market changes warrant careful vigilance so that the Bank's monetary policy will not fall behind the curve.

The Bank should communicate more clearly, both at home and abroad, that it will not hesitate to take additional monetary easing measures if there is a greater risk that the momentum toward achieving the price stability target will be lost. The Bank also should examine possible easing measures in advance.

It is necessary to consider the pros and cons of various easing measures that involve such factors as quantity, quality, and interest rates.