Bank of Japan : Summary of Opinions at the Monetary Policy Meeting on September 18 and 19, 2019 

It is appropriate to maintain the current monetary easing policy for the time being. However, given the concern that the delay in the recovery in overseas economies will have a negative impact on Japan's economic activity and prices, it is necessary to consider desirable policy responses while paying attention to the side effects.

As there is some possibility that the momentum toward achieving the price stability target will be lost, the Bank should examine whether additional easing measures will be necessary. While making it clear that the aim of taking additional measures is to produce easing effects, the Bank needs to consider all possible policy measures without preconception, including cutting the short-term policy interest rate, lowering the target level of 10-year Japanese government bond (JGB) yields, expanding asset purchases, and accelerating the expansion of the monetary base. In addition, given the lessons of unconventional monetary policy tools implemented so far at home and abroad, it is important to take decisive actions and widely communicate the effectiveness of policy measures.

When considering the outlook for the output gap, inflation expectations, and various leading indicators of prices, the inflation momentum seems to be lost, and thus it is necessary to take additional easing measures preemptively. Given the current flattening of the yield curve, lowering the short-term policy interest rate is appropriate to such measures. Besides additional easing, the Bank should strengthen its commitment and enhance further coordination of fiscal and monetary policy.

At the next MPM, it is important to reexamine economic and price developments while also taking into account the results of the Tankan (Short-Term Economic Survey of Enterprises in Japan) and the reports made at the meeting of general managers of the Bank's branches. That said, the Bank should not have any preconceptions at this point regarding the outcome of its examination and future policy conduct.

With regard to a negative interest rate policy, its impact on the overall economy should be considered first, rather than on banks' business conditions. According to the heat map in the Financial System Report , the total credit to GDP ratio started to increase after the introduction of quantitative and qualitative monetary easing (QQE) and is getting closer to "red." Through QQE, banks' lending has increased and their business conditions must have improved. The problem is that deposits have increased more than total credit.