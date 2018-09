Bank of Japan : The Results of BIS International Locational Banking Statistics and International Consolidated Banking Statistics in Japan (end-June 2018)

日本語

The Bank of Japan has been releasing the BIS International Locational Banking Statistics (LBS) and International Consolidated Banking Statistics (CBS) in Japan, starting from the data for end-June 1998.

The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) aggregates the results of LBS and CBS in Japan and of other countries/economies, and releases global results on the BIS website.

Releases

Abstract

Quarterly Data

Long-Term Time-Series Data

BIS International Locational Banking Statistics in Japan

BIS International Consolidated Banking Statistics in Japan

Notices of Changes and Corrections

Notices of Changes

Jun. 8, 2016 Release of New Time Series Data of 'BIS International Consolidated Banking Statistics in Japan' Dec. 4, 2015 Release of New Time Series Data of 'BIS International Locational Banking Statistics in Japan' Sep. 4, 2015 Release of New Time Series Data of 'BIS International Locational Banking Statistics in Japan' Jun. 19, 2015 Release of New Items in 'BIS International Locational Banking Statistics and International Consolidated Banking Statistics in Japan' Mar. 20, 2015 Addition of New Items in 'BIS International Locational Banking Statistics and International Consolidated Banking Statistics in Japan' Apr. 22, 2005 Changes to the release format of Consolidated International Banking Statistics

Notices of Corrections

Sep. 14, 2018 Correction to Data in 'The Results of BIS International Locational Banking Statistics and International Consolidated Banking Statistics in Japan' Jun. 18, 2018 Correction to Data in 'The Results of BIS International Locational Banking Statistics and International Consolidated Banking Statistics in Japan" ; Mar. 16, 2018 Correction to Data in 'The Results of BIS International Locational Banking Statistics and International Consolidated Banking Statistics in Japan&quo t; Dec. 15, 2017 Correction to Data in 'The Results of BIS International Locational Banking Statistics and International Consolidated Banking Statistics in Japan&qu ot; Oct. 10, 2017 Correction to Data in 'The Results of BIS International Locational Banking Statistics and International Consolidated Banking Statistics in Japan&q uot; Sep. 15, 2017 Correction to Data in 'The Results of BIS International Locational Banking Statistics and International Consolidated Banking Statistics in Japan'