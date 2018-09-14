Log in
Bank of Japan : The Results of BIS International Locational Banking Statistics and International Consolidated Banking Statistics in Japan (end-June 2018)

09/14/2018 | 02:03am CEST

日本語

The Bank of Japan has been releasing the BIS International Locational Banking Statistics (LBS) and International Consolidated Banking Statistics (CBS) in Japan, starting from the data for end-June 1998.

The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) aggregates the results of LBS and CBS in Japan and of other countries/economies, and releases global results on the BIS website.

Releases

Abstract

Quarterly Data

Long-Term Time-Series Data

BIS International Locational Banking Statistics in Japan

BIS International Consolidated Banking Statistics in Japan

Notices of Changes and Corrections

Notices of Changes

Jun. 8, 2016Release of New Time Series Data of 'BIS International Consolidated Banking Statistics in Japan' Dec. 4, 2015Release of New Time Series Data of 'BIS International Locational Banking Statistics in Japan' Sep. 4, 2015Release of New Time Series Data of 'BIS International Locational Banking Statistics in Japan' Jun. 19, 2015Release of New Items in 'BIS International Locational Banking Statistics and International Consolidated Banking Statistics in Japan' Mar. 20, 2015Addition of New Items in 'BIS International Locational Banking Statistics and International Consolidated Banking Statistics in Japan' Apr. 22, 2005Changes to the release format of Consolidated International Banking Statistics

Notices of Corrections

Sep. 14, 2018Correction to Data in 'The Results of BIS International Locational Banking Statistics and International Consolidated Banking Statistics in Japan' Jun. 18, 2018Correction to Data in 'The Results of BIS International Locational Banking Statistics and International Consolidated Banking Statistics in Japan&quot ; Mar. 16, 2018Correction to Data in 'The Results of BIS International Locational Banking Statistics and International Consolidated Banking Statistics in Japan&quo t; Dec. 15, 2017Correction to Data in 'The Results of BIS International Locational Banking Statistics and International Consolidated Banking Statistics in Japan&qu ot; Oct. 10, 2017Correction to Data in 'The Results of BIS International Locational Banking Statistics and International Consolidated Banking Statistics in Japan&q uot; Sep. 15, 2017Correction to Data in 'The Results of BIS International Locational Banking Statistics and International Consolidated Banking Statistics in Japan'

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 14 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2018 00:02:13 UTC
