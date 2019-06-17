Bank of Japan : The Results of BIS International Locational Banking Statistics and International Consolidated Banking Statistics in Japan (end-Mar. 2019)

The Bank of Japan has been releasing the BIS International Locational Banking Statistics (LBS) and International Consolidated Banking Statistics (CBS) in Japan, starting from the data for end-June 1998.

The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) aggregates the results of LBS and CBS in Japan and of other countries/economies, and releases global results on the BIS website (Link to an external website).

Date Data Jun. 18, 2019 End of March 2019 [ZIP 156KB]