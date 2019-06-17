Bank of Japan : The Results of BIS International Locational Banking Statistics and International Consolidated Banking Statistics in Japan (end-Mar. 2019)

The Bank of Japan has been releasing the BIS International Locational Banking Statistics (LBS) and International Consolidated Banking Statistics (CBS) in Japan, starting from the data for end-June 1998.
The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) aggregates the results of LBS and CBS in Japan and of other countries/economies, and releases global results on the BIS website (Link to an external website).
Explanation / Related Research Papers
Releases
Abstract
Table : Releases
Quarterly Data
Table : Releases
Long-Term Time-Series Data
BIS International Locational Banking Statistics in Japan
Table : BIS International Locational Banking Statistics in Japan
BIS International Consolidated Banking Statistics in Japan
Table : BIS International Consolidated Banking Statistics in Japan
Notices of Changes and Corrections
Notices of Changes
Jun. 8, 2016Release of New Time Series Data of 'BIS International Consolidated Banking Statistics in Japan'
Dec. 4, 2015Release of New Time Series Data of 'BIS International Locational Banking Statistics in Japan'
Sep. 4, 2015Release of New Time Series Data of 'BIS International Locational Banking Statistics in Japan'
Jun. 19, 2015Release of New Items in 'BIS International Locational Banking Statistics and International Consolidated Banking Statistics in Japan'
Mar. 20, 2015Addition of New Items in 'BIS International Locational Banking Statistics and International Consolidated Banking Statistics in Japan'
Apr. 22, 2005Changes to the release format of Consolidated International Banking Statistics
Notices of Corrections
Jun. 18, 2019Correction to Data in 'The Results of BIS International Locational Banking Statistics and International Consolidated Banking Statistics in Japan'
Mar. 18, 2019Correction to Data in 'The Results of BIS International Locational Banking Statistics and International Consolidated Banking Statistics in Japan'
Dec. 17, 2018Correction to Data in 'The Results of BIS International Locational Banking Statistics and International Consolidated Banking Statistics in Japan'
Sep. 14, 2018Correction to Data in 'The Results of BIS International Locational Banking Statistics and International Consolidated Banking Statistics in Japan'
Jun. 18, 2018Correction to Data in 'The Results of BIS International Locational Banking Statistics and International Consolidated Banking Statistics in Japan'
Disclaimer
Bank of Japan published this content on 18 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2019 00:23:04 UTC