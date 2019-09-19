Log in
Bank of Japan : The Results of BIS International Locational Banking Statistics and International Consolidated Banking Statistics in Japan (end-June 2019)

09/19/2019 | 07:57pm EDT

The Bank of Japan has been releasing the BIS International Locational Banking Statistics (LBS) and International Consolidated Banking Statistics (CBS) in Japan, starting from the data for end-June 1998.

The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) aggregates the results of LBS and CBS in Japan and of other countries/economies, and releases global results on the BIS website (Link to an external website).

Explanation / Related Research Papers Releases Abstract Table : Releases
Date Data
Sep. 20, 2019 Overview (end-June, 2019)
Quarterly Data Table : Releases
Date Data
Sep. 20, 2019 End of June 2019 [ZIP 156KB]
Long-Term Time-Series Data BIS International Locational Banking Statistics in Japan Table : BIS International Locational Banking Statistics in Japan
Date Data
Sep. 20, 2019 Claims and Liabilities [XLSX 420KB]
Sep. 20, 2019 (Memorandum) Estimated Exchange Rate Adjusted Changes (Claims and Liabilities) [XLSX 314KB]
BIS International Consolidated Banking Statistics in Japan Table : BIS International Consolidated Banking Statistics in Japan
Date Data
Sep. 20, 2019 Immediate Borrower Basis (Consolidated cross-border claims in all currencies and local claims in non-local currencies) [XLSX 103KB]
Sep. 20, 2019 Ultimate Risk Basis (Consolidated cross-border and local claims in all currencies) [XLSX 184KB]
Notices of Changes and Corrections Notices of Changes Jun. 8, 2016Release of New Time Series Data of 'BIS International Consolidated Banking Statistics in Japan' Dec. 4, 2015Release of New Time Series Data of 'BIS International Locational Banking Statistics in Japan' Sep. 4, 2015Release of New Time Series Data of 'BIS International Locational Banking Statistics in Japan' Jun. 19, 2015Release of New Items in 'BIS International Locational Banking Statistics and International Consolidated Banking Statistics in Japan' Mar. 20, 2015Addition of New Items in 'BIS International Locational Banking Statistics and International Consolidated Banking Statistics in Japan' Apr. 22, 2005Changes to the release format of Consolidated International Banking Statistics Notices of Corrections Sep. 20, 2019Correction to Data in 'The Results of BIS International Locational Banking Statistics and International Consolidated Banking Statistics in Japan' Jun. 18, 2019Correction to Data in 'The Results of BIS International Locational Banking Statistics and International Consolidated Banking Statistics in Japan' Mar. 18, 2019Correction to Data in 'The Results of BIS International Locational Banking Statistics and International Consolidated Banking Statistics in Japan' Dec. 17, 2018Correction to Data in 'The Results of BIS International Locational Banking Statistics and International Consolidated Banking Statistics in Japan' Sep. 14, 2018Correction to Data in 'The Results of BIS International Locational Banking Statistics and International Consolidated Banking Statistics in Japan'

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 20 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2019 23:56:06 UTC
