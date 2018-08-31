Log in
Bank of Japan : Timetable and Schedule of U.S. Dollar Funds-Supplying Operations 

0
08/31/2018 | 10:07am CEST

August 31, 2018

Bank of Japan

Financial Markets Department

Timetable and Schedule of U.S. Dollar Funds-Supplying Operations

The Bank of Japan will conduct auctions for the U.S. dollar funds-supplying operations on the following dates.

--- The Bank will announce auction schedule when decided.

1. Operational timetable

Auction announcement

10:40 am JST

Bid submission cut off time

11:30 am JST

Notification of respective result to counterparties

Around 11:45 am JST

Publication of result

Around 11:45 am JST

2. Auction schedule (Auctions on November 6, 2018 and onward are added)

Auction and publication of result

(JST)

Exercise (EST)

Repayment

(EST)

Term

Loan rate

Auction amount

September 5, 2018

September 7, 2018

September 13, 2018

6 days

Fixed rate

Unlimited (Note)

September 11, 2018

September 13, 2018

September 20, 2018

7 days

Fixed rate

Unlimited (Note)

September 18, 2018

September 20, 2018

September 27, 2018

7 days

Fixed rate

Unlimited (Note)

September 25, 2018

September 27, 2018

October 4, 2018

7 days

Fixed rate

Unlimited (Note)

October 2, 2018

October 4, 2018

October 12, 2018

8 days

Fixed rate

Unlimited (Note)

October 10, 2018

October 12, 2018

October 18, 2018

6 days

Fixed rate

Unlimited (Note)

October 16, 2018

October 18, 2018

October 25, 2018

7 days

Fixed rate

Unlimited (Note)

October 23, 2018

October 25, 2018

November 1, 2018

7 days

Fixed rate

Unlimited (Note)

October 30, 2018

November 1, 2018

November 8, 2018

7 days

Fixed rate

Unlimited (Note)

November 6, 2018

November 8, 2018

November 16, 2018

8 days

Fixed rate

Unlimited (Note)

November 14, 2018

November 16, 2018

November 29, 2018

13 days

Fixed rate

Unlimited (Note)

November 27, 2018

November 29, 2018

December 6, 2018

7 days

Fixed rate

Unlimited (Note)

(Note) Unlimited amount against pooled collateral.

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 31 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2018 08:06:02 UTC
