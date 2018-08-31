Bank of Japan : Timetable and Schedule of U.S. Dollar Funds-Supplying Operations 

August 31, 2018

Bank of Japan

Financial Markets Department

Timetable and Schedule of U.S. Dollar Funds-Supplying Operations

The Bank of Japan will conduct auctions for the U.S. dollar funds-supplying operations on the following dates.

--- The Bank will announce auction schedule when decided.

1. Operational timetable

Auction announcement 10:40 am JST Bid submission cut off time 11:30 am JST Notification of respective result to counterparties Around 11:45 am JST Publication of result Around 11:45 am JST

2. Auction schedule (Auctions on November 6, 2018 and onward are added)