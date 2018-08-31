Bank of Japan : Timetable and Schedule of U.S. Dollar Funds-Supplying Operations 

August 31, 2018
Bank of Japan
Financial Markets Department
Timetable and Schedule of U.S. Dollar Funds-Supplying Operations
The Bank of Japan will conduct auctions for the U.S. dollar funds-supplying operations on the following dates.
--- The Bank will announce auction schedule when decided.
1. Operational timetable
|
Auction announcement
|
10:40 am JST
|
Bid submission cut off time
|
11:30 am JST
|
Notification of respective result to counterparties
|
Around 11:45 am JST
|
Publication of result
|
Around 11:45 am JST
2. Auction schedule (Auctions on November 6, 2018 and onward are added)
|
Auction and publication of result
(JST)
|
Exercise (EST)
|
Repayment
(EST)
|
Term
|
Loan rate
|
Auction amount
|
September 5, 2018
|
September 7, 2018
|
September 13, 2018
|
6 days
|
Fixed rate
|
Unlimited (Note)
|
September 11, 2018
|
September 13, 2018
|
September 20, 2018
|
7 days
|
Fixed rate
|
Unlimited (Note)
|
September 18, 2018
|
September 20, 2018
|
September 27, 2018
|
7 days
|
Fixed rate
|
Unlimited (Note)
|
September 25, 2018
|
September 27, 2018
|
October 4, 2018
|
7 days
|
Fixed rate
|
Unlimited (Note)
|
October 2, 2018
|
October 4, 2018
|
October 12, 2018
|
8 days
|
Fixed rate
|
Unlimited (Note)
|
October 10, 2018
|
October 12, 2018
|
October 18, 2018
|
6 days
|
Fixed rate
|
Unlimited (Note)
|
October 16, 2018
|
October 18, 2018
|
October 25, 2018
|
7 days
|
Fixed rate
|
Unlimited (Note)
|
October 23, 2018
|
October 25, 2018
|
November 1, 2018
|
7 days
|
Fixed rate
|
Unlimited (Note)
|
October 30, 2018
|
November 1, 2018
|
November 8, 2018
|
7 days
|
Fixed rate
|
Unlimited (Note)
|
November 6, 2018
|
November 8, 2018
|
November 16, 2018
|
8 days
|
Fixed rate
|
Unlimited (Note)
|
November 14, 2018
|
November 16, 2018
|
November 29, 2018
|
13 days
|
Fixed rate
|
Unlimited (Note)
|
November 27, 2018
|
November 29, 2018
|
December 6, 2018
|
7 days
|
Fixed rate
|
Unlimited (Note)
(Note) Unlimited amount against pooled collateral.
